I created this newsletter to serve as a window into some of the most intriguing mysteries of the old world.

From forgotten geographies that chart lands no longer spoken of, to accounts of creatures now dismissed as myth but once described openly as real.

This space was always meant to invite wonder.

In sharing these things with you, dear reader, I offered curiosity rather than conclusion.

Yet more recently, I find that I drifted toward contemporary subjects, and in doing so, I have allowed the modern world to press itself into these pages.

For that, I offer a sincere apology.

This work was never intended to become political, nor to mirror the rigid structures already so deeply embedded in our lives.

The world has no shortage of systems that tell us what to think.

This was meant to be something gentler, something freer.

So let me remind myself, and you, of what this newsletter truly is.

It exists to inspire thought, to provoke ideas, and to awaken questions.

Whether we are discussing a lost empire like Tartaria, examining historical theology, or sharing old accounts of giants and other extraordinary beings, the invitation is always the same.

Come with a mind willing to wander.

Come open to the possibility that more may exist than we have been taught to recognise.

We only know what we are told.

So instead of being handed knowledge, let us search for it.

In the act of searching, something subtle shifts.

You begin to notice that old books, despite their dust and age, often carry revelations that feel strangely alive.

Not because they demand belief, but because they reveal how our ancestors once understood the world around them.

Whether these accounts are true or false is, in many ways, secondary.

Their real value lies in the way they were written, in the seriousness with which they were recorded, and in the vision of reality they quietly preserve.

We will encounter many stories here.

Dragons.

Monsters.

Wonders that stretch the imagination.

But today, as in earlier days of this work, we return once more to Giants.

And so, with a heart inclined toward awe, a mind held with care, and a freshly brewed cup beside us, let us set aside modern concerns for a moment.

Let us loosen the chains of modernity and allow ourselves to expand into what once could have been.

De Gigantibvs

“De Gigantibvs” by Jean Cassanion (1587)

This is a volume some of you may recognise, for we brushed against it briefly in a previous piece, but it never truly had its moment.

Today, it does.

And it deserves to be met slowly.

The work before us is:

De Gigantibus eorumque reliquiis

A title that translates simply and strikingly as:

On Giants and Their Remains

There is something almost disarming in that plainness.

No myth, no metaphor, no poetry to soften the claim.

Just giants, and what was believed to be left of them.

Its author, Jean Cassanion, wrote at a time when the past was not yet compressed into neat, modern proportions.

Cassanion was a Dominican scholar, but more importantly, he was a man formed in an age where scripture, history, and the natural world still spoke to one another.

He does not write to astonish, nor to persuade through spectacle.

He writes to gather, to weigh, and to preserve.

What makes this book quietly remarkable is its tone.

Cassanion does not ask the reader to suspend disbelief.

He does the opposite.

He lays out how widespread, consistent, and deeply rooted the testimony concerning giants had been, and leaves the reader with an uncomfortable question.

At what point does disbelief itself require more explanation than belief?

Biblical passages, classical authors, medieval historians, theological authorities, and reports of enormous bones and remains are brought together not as isolated wonders, but as a pattern.

Giants, in this work, are not symbols of chaos or exaggeration.

They are presented as part of the human story, extraordinary in stature, yes, but human nonetheless.

Even the physical copies of this book whisper something to us.

Marginal notes, annotations, small drawings, the marks of hands long gone.

These were not idle readers.

They lingered.

They argued.

They thought.

Giants were not something to be dismissed lightly, but something to be wrestled with.

Returning to this text now feels almost like standing at the edge of a forgotten doorway.

Not because we must believe every claim within its pages, but because it reminds us that there was a time when the world felt larger, when the earth was believed to carry memory in its soil, and when humanity had not yet decided how small its past needed to be.

And so we return, not to indulge fantasy, but to recover a sense of scale.

A willingness to ask whether the old world saw something we no longer allow ourselves to see.

Translation:

“The remarkable body of a Giant, discovered in Sicily.

Chapter X

A history worthy of remembrance was written by Boccatius, concerning a matter of this kind, of which, indeed, very many witnesses were still alive in his own time.

In Sicily, he says, when by chance certain rustics were digging the foundations for a pastoral dwelling in the roots of the mountain near the town of Drepanum, not far from the city itself, a cave suddenly appeared. And when they wished to see what was within, they themselves entered. Gazing into the depth of the cavern, they beheld, seated there at the bottom, a man of enormous magnitude.

Terrified by this sight, they suddenly fled from the cave and threw themselves into flight. Nor did they delay, until they reached Drepanum, spreading the report.

Those who heard these things, astonished, at once hastened to see so great a wonder. Taking torches and arms, they proceeded together to the place, all advancing toward the cave. When they had entered and drawn closer, they saw that it was not the body of an ordinary man.

They observed that the left hand was holding a staff. The staff itself was of such height and thickness that it exceeded the mast of even a very large ship.

When they touched it with outstretched hands, it crumbled entirely into fine dust, except for the lead fitting at the lower end, which, resting upon the earth, supported the mass of the staff upright by the straight weight of the arm, and remained whole and intact.

The weight of this was found to be one thousand five hundred pounds.

From the teeth that remained, it was evident that…”

There is something disarming about the way this account begins.

Not with prophecy, and not with warning, but with work.

Men tending to the earth, digging foundations for an ordinary pastoral structure.

No expectation of revelation.

No anticipation of the extraordinary.

Just hands in soil, stone by stone, root by root, the slow and familiar act of building.

And then the ground answers back.

A hollow opens where solidity was expected.

A cavity appears beneath their labour, and with it, a pause.

The text does not rush this moment.

It allows curiosity to lead before fear has any place.

They look.

They descend.

They choose to see for themselves.

This matters, because it establishes the tone of what follows.

These are not men hunting marvels, but witnesses interrupted by them.

Inside the cavern, the scale unfolds gradually.

The description does not rely on spectacle or exaggeration, but on proportion.

A figure seated in the depths, immense beyond ordinary measure.

Not standing in triumph, not posed for awe, but resting, as though time itself had settled upon it.

The stillness is almost more unsettling than motion would have been.

Immensity presented without effort.

Only then does terror arrive, and even that feels human rather than theatrical.

The men recoil.

They flee.

The instinct is immediate and understandable.

Yet the story does not end there.

Fear does not erase what was seen.

The return is careful, hesitant.

A staff is extended, not in defiance but in testing.

Distance is maintained.

And with a single contact, the body yields.

Not as stone, not as bone, but as something long dried, long exposed to silence.

It collapses into dust, the shape lost in an instant, as though time itself finally completed its work.

This is where the account becomes especially striking.

The destruction is total, yet not absolute.

The figure vanishes, but what it held does not.

The staff remains intact, resistant to the centuries that reduced the body to powder.

It is lifted.

Examined.

And, crucially, it is weighed.

That detail anchors the entire narrative.

Weight introduces measurement.

Measurement introduces record.

Someone cared enough not only to marvel, but to assess, to preserve, to quantify.

This was not treated as a tale to be whispered and forgotten, but as an object that passed through hands, subject to consideration.

Once something is weighed, it exists beyond the moment.

It implies movement.

It implies storage.

It implies that what remained did not simply dissolve back into obscurity.

And that raises a quiet, lingering question:

If it endured long enough to be measured, and it endured long enough to be kept; where is it now?

What gives this passage its power is not simply the enormity of the figure described, but the texture of the account itself.

It is grounded in place, in Sicily, near a known town.

It is attributed, not anonymous.

It speaks of witnesses, not visions.

The language does not command belief, nor does it plead for acceptance.

It records.

And in doing so, it leaves space.

Space for doubt, yes, but also space for reflection.

Space to consider how earlier minds understood what they encountered, how they framed the extraordinary within the vocabulary available to them.

Whether the story is ultimately judged true or false almost becomes secondary.

What matters is that it was told seriously, preserved carefully, and passed down as something worth remembering.

As we move forward through this chapter, we set aside the need for immediate conclusions and allow the past to speak in its own way, not loudly, not insistently, but with a quiet persistence that resists being brushed aside.

Translation:

“The surface of the man’s bones, which had not yet been entirely eaten away or diminished by decay, soon after, when the whole body collapsed, was reduced entirely to dust.

Of this, however, no one was allowed to take anything away with their hands.

They did, however, discover three teeth of incredible size, weighing one hundred pounds each, which, having been hung with iron chains, were placed in his temple at Drepanum as an everlasting memorial of the Giant.

The front part of the skull still remained firm enough, and was capable of holding a considerable quantity of grain.

The bones of the legs were also visible, although by then greatly consumed by age.

From these remains, however, the observers formed a judgement that the man’s height had been two hundred cubits, or perhaps even more.

Although I would not accept each word of this account literally, I nevertheless judge that the substance of the matter was true.

And indeed, it is permitted here to acknowledge that the story, though resembling a fable, rests upon something real.

Nor is this story without support, since all writers and poets and historians have handed down accounts concerning the Cyclopes.

For what they record, that in this region there once existed men of astonishing size, provides abundant argument for writing that Sicily was the homeland of the Cyclopes.

From this it is also not doubtful that what has been written about Mount Aetna accords with this belief, in the manner in which Ovid wrote:

“We have seen Aetna blazing with fires,

The Giant lying beneath, vomiting flames from the mountain.”

Solinus also reports this when writing about Sicily, stating that there is there an immense cavern, with openings admitting light from above.

In the deepest part of this cave, one enormous chamber is said to exist, in which a shrine once stood, and in its innermost recess the resting place of the Giant Typhon is believed by the inhabitants to have been located.

This is likewise attested by Ovid in the fifth book of the Metamorphoses, and by Strabo in book thirteen.

Pindar also declares that Typhon lies buried beneath Mount Aetna.”

What is striking in this account is not just the scale of what was uncovered, but the manner in which it was treated.

There is no sense here of plunder, no suggestion that the remains were broken apart or distributed as curios.

On the contrary, the author is careful to note that nothing was permitted to be taken by hand.

This detail matters.

It tells us that the discovery was not approached lightly, nor surrendered to private possession.

What lay before them was regarded as something belonging to the place itself, to the memory of the land, and to those who would come after.

From within the remains, three teeth were recovered, each described as astonishing in size and weight.

These were not left to conjecture or rumor.

They were weighed, measured, and found so heavy that iron chains were required to suspend them.

Their destination is equally telling.

They were not hidden away, nor lost to decay, but deliberately hung within the temple at Drepanum, set there as enduring witnesses.

This act alone implies time, intention, and continuity.

Iron had to be forged.

Space had to be prepared.

The teeth were meant to be seen, not briefly, but across generations.

Enough of the skull remained to allow for estimation, and from this the author draws his conclusion regarding stature.

He speaks of a height of two hundred cubits.

In modern terms, this would amount to roughly 99 meters, or close to 300ft.

Whether one accepts the figure or not, what matters here is the method.

This is not a poet’s exaggeration, but an attempt, however imperfect, to reason from physical remnants to bodily proportion.

The language insists upon sincerity.

Again and again, the author stresses that this was no invention, no allegory, no corruption of myth into flesh, but a conclusion drawn from what was seen and handled.

He is equally insistent in rejecting the idea that such beings belong solely to fable.

The argument widens beyond the single body.

Sicily, he reminds us, has long been associated with accounts of Cyclopes, not only in poetry, but in the testimony of historians and geographers.

This is not offered as proof in isolation, but as corroboration, as a pattern woven through multiple traditions.

The land itself, shaped by fire and upheaval, seems to invite such associations.

Mount Aetna is drawn into this web of meaning.

Its eruptions, its violence, its ancient reputation as a dwelling place of monstrous forces are not treated as metaphors, but as part of a worldview in which landscape and life are inseparable.

The author invokes Typhon, the giant bound beneath the mountain, whose movements were believed to shake the earth and whose breath was thought to feed the fires.

Here, myth and observation overlap, not cleanly, but insistently, as if memory itself were layered, geological rather than linear.

The author does not ask the reader to believe blindly.

He asks instead that we notice how carefully these claims are framed, how often he returns to witnesses, to measures, to places that still exist.

He writes as a man trained in letters, steeped in classical sources, yet unwilling to dismiss what the ground itself has yielded.

His insistence is not theatrical, but sober, even defensive, as though he knows how easily such things are waved away.

What lingers is not certainty, but unease.

The remains were real enough to be guarded, weighed, displayed, and discussed across disciplines.

If they endured long enough to be measured, and long enough to be preserved in iron and stone, then the question naturally arises, not as a challenge, but as a quiet disturbance of the present:

What became of them afterward, and how much of the past has been lost not to time, but to our unwillingness to let it trouble us?

Translation:

“Sabellicus also wrote that it had been related to him by a certain host of his, a man of no common credibility, who had lived for a long time in the land of Greece, on the island of Crete, in that part which faces the south. There, while certain native laborers were digging up enormous tree-trunks, tearing them out by the roots for manual construction, they struck upon a human head buried deep in the earth.

Those men, who rashly handled it, immediately found it corrupted and decayed by age. Yet, since there were in former times many giants, as we have seen a little earlier, among whose number Atlas was especially famous for the magnitude of his body, it seems appropriate to speak of these matters somewhat hyperbolically, as though he were able to sustain the heavens upon his shoulders, which is celebrated in the verses of the poets.”*

“On the Relics of Giants, which were found in Gaul, and were also observed.”

Chapter XI

*“What is commonly said is sufficiently clear, and widely accepted by many. First of all, I shall mention the remains of a Giant, found among the Delphinates, whose length was so great that it measured fifteen cubits; the thickness of the skull was two cubits, and the breadth of the shoulders was nearly four cubits.

This same form was observed during those warlike tumults when Gaul was afflicted a second time, while that most violent tempest raged, in which the impure shrines of the Valentinians were struck by the whirlwind and consumed by flames….”

Nothing here begins with intention.

No expedition, no search for marvels.

The discovery emerges instead from ordinary labour.

Men cutting into the earth to uproot enormous tree trunks, roots so vast they demanded effort simply to remove, stumble upon something altogether different.

This detail matters.

The author is careful to situate the find within the mundane rhythms of work, not myth.

The ground yields its secrets only incidentally.

The mention of trees is not incidental either.

These are not described as ordinary timber, but immense trunks torn from the earth by their roots, suggesting a landscape once capable of sustaining growth on a scale unfamiliar to us.

Across early sources, there are repeated references to forests of extraordinary size, trees whose breadth and height defy modern expectation.

Whether due to climatic conditions, atmospheric composition, or geological cycles now lost to time, the ancients clearly inhabited a world they perceived as physically larger, heavier, and more extreme.

This is why some have speculated, cautiously, about sites such as Devil’s Tower or similar formations, proposing that they resemble the fossilised bases of trees rather than isolated stone spires.

One need not accept such interpretations to recognise the continuity of thought.

The earth, in these texts, is not static.

It remembers earlier forms of life that no longer fit neatly into our present scale.

From this disrupted soil emerges not a skeleton laid out neatly for study, but a single, unmistakable human skull.

Its discovery mirrors the trees themselves.

Buried, ancient, encountered by chance.

The workers who handled it are said to have found it already decayed by age, reduced by time into fragility.

Yet even in this diminished state, its significance remains undeniable.

The author does not describe awe-struck peasants inventing stories.

He describes men startled, perhaps unsettled, by something that does not belong to their understanding of the human form.

Importantly, the skull is not preserved through careful handling.

It is already succumbing to age, suggesting it had lain there undisturbed for an immense span of time.

This is not a recent burial mistaken for something older.

The decay itself becomes part of the testimony.

The author then widens the lens.

This skull does not stand alone.

It is placed within a broader tradition of giants known to earlier generations.

Atlas is mentioned, not just as a poetic symbol, but as a figure whose exaggerated stature reflects a memory of physical enormity carried forward into myth.

The text acknowledges hyperbole, but it does not dismiss the underlying premise.

Poetry, in this view, does not invent from nothing.

It magnifies what was once observed.

The transition to Gaul reinforces this continuity.

Here, the remains of another giant are described not vaguely, but with measurements.

Fifteen cubits in length. (6.8m/22.5ft)

A skull two cubits thick. (0.9m/3ft)

Shoulders spanning nearly four cubits. (1.8m/6ft)

These are not casual figures.

Measurement implies assessment, comparison, and physical presence.

Something solid enough to be measured must have endured long enough to warrant attention.

That these remains were observed during periods of war adds another layer.

Times of upheaval often expose what peace leaves buried.

Earth is torn open, buildings destroyed, foundations disturbed.

It is in these moments that remnants of older worlds resurface, only to be lost again amid chaos.

The text subtly suggests that destruction and discovery are historically intertwined.

Taken together, these passages do not ask us to believe blindly.

They ask us to notice patterns.

Accidental discoveries.

Repeated references across regions.

Measurements recorded rather than imagined.

The same themes recur.

Burial, decay, exposure, and disappearance.

What emerges is not certainty, but persistence.

A refusal of the past to remain silent.

These accounts do not shout.

They do not demand acceptance.

They simply remain, embedded in the record, waiting for readers willing to sit with them long enough to feel their weight.

As we move forward through this chapter, we are not being urged toward conclusions, but toward attentiveness.

The past, approached patiently, still unsettles us, not by spectacle, but by quietly insisting that it once held forms larger, stranger, and more enduring than we are often willing to allow.

Translation:

“…which lay hidden in the retreats of monks and was unknown to all.

Then, having entered among the great ruins of the Dominicans (as they are called), I saw it still intact within the wall.

The place had formerly been a portico belonging to private buildings, where little brothers were accustomed to play securely beneath a covered roof, protected from rain and heat, while storms were observed elsewhere.

Such a thing is worth mention not because it might be thought to affect the imagination, but because it had once truly been found, and its size was so remarkable that it deserved to be committed to lasting memory.

Johannes Marius confirms this in his books which he wrote on the illustrations of Gaul, and he relates it in this manner:

It was discovered beyond the Rhône, namely the tomb of a certain Giant, whose bones, according to their outward appearance, were twenty-two feet in height.

This matter was brought before King Louis of France concerning that Giant whose name was Briatus, the first son of his lineage.

It is reported that during a violent storm near Valence, the same was tested and confirmed, and that several of his bones were carried off by the Bituriges as a marvel.

Here one may observe what Calanæus left written in his Commentaries concerning the Bituriges.

For in describing that ancient and very famous metropolis of the Bituriges, which Augustus once called a royal city, he says that in it there was a certain fortress, in whose portico; built, as is believed, by the command of a duke and kings, were displayed the images of queens and of noble ancestors, fashioned in elegant form.

From one side may be seen representations of rare animals, and from the other, the great bones themselves.

Among these, one may behold the remains of that Giant called Briatus, which some say had lived, and which had a height of fifteen cubits.

His tomb is in the territory of the Barony of Crussol (as it is called)…”

Let us linger with this passage, because its power is not in spectacle alone, but in how calmly it is framed.

The author does not present the giant of Gaul as a rumour, nor as a marvel meant to dazzle the credulous.

He places it within architecture, administration, memory.

The bones are not discovered in some wild hinterland, but within a built space, associated with monasteries, porticoes, walls, and civic ruins.

This immediately grounds the account.

Giants here are not creatures of chaos; they belong to history, to cities, to places where people lived, governed, worshipped, and remembered.

The giant Briatus is introduced almost incidentally, as though his existence were already assumed.

His name is given.

His lineage is mentioned.

He is framed not as an anomaly but as someone who “had lived”, whose remains were later encountered by chance through storms, collapses, and excavation.

This is important.

The discovery is accidental, not sought.

Nature reveals what time had concealed.

Storms tear away soil, walls fall, foundations give way, and history reappears without ceremony.

Then we are brought to Gaul’s royal city, described as ancient, celebrated, and magnificent.

Augustus himself is invoked as having named it a royal place.

And yet today, for most people, this city is obscure.

Its grandeur survives only in texts, in fragments, in names that no longer stir recognition.

This contrast is quietly devastating.

A metropolis once famous enough to be discussed by classical writers, adorned with porticoes, images of queens, noble ancestors, rare animals, and enormous bones, has slipped almost entirely out of common memory.

The author’s description suggests a place that was not just functional, but ceremonial and symbolic.

The portico displays lineage, power, and wonder side by side.

Statues of rulers and ancestors stand alongside the remains of strange creatures and giants.

There is no separation here between history, nature, and myth.

They coexist.

The city is presented as a living archive, where memory is not confined to words but embodied in stone, bone, and image.

And among these displays stands Briatus.

Not hidden.

Not buried away.

His bones are shown.

Measured & Compared.

His height is recorded.

Whether fifteen cubits or more, the insistence is not on exaggeration but on record. (6.8m/22.5ft)

The author repeatedly signals that this is not fantasy, but testimony supported by witnesses, inscriptions, and respected commentators.

Even disagreement over measurements is preserved, which paradoxically strengthens the account.

It shows debate, not blind belief.

What lingers most is the sense of loss.

A royal city once filled with marvels now barely registers in modern imagination.

The giant who once stood as part of its memory has vanished again, this time more completely.

The bones were seen, weighed, displayed.

And yet they are no longer there.

The city remains only as ruins. The porticoes are gone.

The animals are gone.

Briatus is gone.

And still, the text remains.

It leaves us with the quiet unease that history does not disappear because it was false, but because it was no longer tended.

What survives is not always what mattered most, but what happened to be copied, preserved, or ignored for the longest time.

In this way, the giant of Gaul becomes more than a curiosity.

He becomes a symbol of how entire worlds, once structured, named, and revered, can fade into near-total obscurity, leaving only faint impressions in old pages for the patient reader to rediscover.

Translation:

“It was found near a certain stream, close to the small town of Samperanum, in that region which looks toward Valentia, in the year 1456, during the reign of Charles VII, from whom his son Louis afterward held the Dauphiné. These things I note here because Calamarius records them, so that the common error might be corrected, which held that the giant was thought to have been found among the Bituriges, and that he was called the Biturigan Giant, which is plainly an invention.

Concerning this matter, Fulgosius also reports that, during the reign of Charles I, king of the Gauls, in the mountainous region of Narbonese Gaul, near the city of Valentia, a Rhodanian tomb was uncovered. The size of it drew crowds to see it.

For when the tomb was opened, there were found bones of a man, whose shin-bone alone measured thirty feet. We ourselves also, when we were present, saw the sepulchre, and some part of the bones, which were shown to those present as a remarkable thing by the inhabitants.

Moreover, what is especially to be noted here is that many have diligently examined this matter, and have been able to compare it with earlier wonders. Before the Gallic tombs previously mentioned, which were formerly found in the ancient territory of Baronia, now called Crusolium, after the land had passed into cultivation between two farmers, and after trees had been cut down, certain bones were discovered, which over time, as rainwater flowing down from above stripped the earth away, were revealed.

When the peasants curiously dug them up, and marvelled at their size, they carried some fragments from there to the nearby town called Soionum in the vernacular tongue. From the Valentians it was then learned that these were enormous bones, whether of the leg, the forearm, or the arm, I do not know, from which one could judge that their thickness was extraordinary…”

As we arrive at the final pages of this morning’s reflection into the past, there is a noticeable shift in tone that deserves attention.

Cassan is not embellishing for wonder’s sake here, nor is he collecting marvels indiscriminately.

He is careful, almost austere.

He records what was seen, what was claimed, and just as importantly, what he believes to be error.

When he names certain attributions as inventions, he does so plainly, without hesitation.

This restraint matters.

It tells us that he is not trying to glorify giants as legend, but to sift testimony from exaggeration, to separate what can be grounded in place, time, and witness from what has only grown through repetition.

That seriousness is nowhere clearer than in the account of the shinbone.

A single bone, said to measure thirty feet, not hidden away in rumour but drawn into the open, seen by crowds, examined by many, and even viewed by Cassan himself.

He does not say “it was said to be seen”, he says “we saw it”.

The emphasis is quiet but firm.

A fragment of the body, not a tale passed from mouth to mouth, but a physical remainder that compelled people to gather, to look, to measure with their own eyes.

The past here does not speak in metaphor.

It leaves something tangible behind, something that demanded attention simply by existing.

The same pattern appears again in the Gallic tombs, revealed not through intention or excavation, but through time itself.

Rainwater, slowly stripping away earth, exposing what had been buried until chance and weather conspired to uncover it.

These were not discoveries made by scholars seeking proof, but by farmers working land, noticing what should not have been there.

Enormous bones emerged piece by piece, carried into nearby towns, discussed, handled, compared.

Cassan does not speculate wildly on their purpose or origin.

He lists what was found:

legs, arms, forearms of extraordinary thickness, enough to judge that the body they belonged to exceeded ordinary human measure.

No grand conclusions are forced.

Instead, the weight of the account rests in its consistency, its repetition across places, and its grounding in accidental discovery rather than desire.

In these closing pages, the past does something subtle yet unsettling.

It does not shout.

It does not demand belief.

It simply refuses to be neat.

Cassan’s careful tone, his willingness to name error alongside testimony, and his insistence on physical remnants over poetic flourish leave us with something far more difficult to dismiss than myth.

Not certainty, but residue.

Not answers, but questions that remain stubbornly embodied in bone, earth, and memory.

And so, dear reader, as we step back from these pages and allow the dust to settle, we are left not with conclusions, but with a deeper sense of scale.

What this morning has offered is not proof in the modern sense, nor myth in the dismissive sense, but something more demanding:

a reminder that the world we inherit is layered, patient, and vastly more complex than the versions we are taught to accept without question.

These old accounts do not ask us to believe blindly.

They ask us to notice.

To notice how often the past speaks through accident rather than intention, through rain exposing tombs, through farmers striking bone where none should be, through witnesses who measured, carried, and displayed what they found.

The world, it seems, does not always reveal itself to those who seek it loudly, but to those who are simply present when the earth decides to speak.

There is something humbling in this.

If giants once walked these lands, or if the memory of them once did, then our certainty about size, time, and possibility is far more fragile than we like to admit.

And even if these accounts trouble us, even if they resist tidy explanation, that resistance itself has value.

Wonder is not a failure of understanding.

It is often its beginning.

Perhaps the greatest lesson here is not about giants at all, but about restraint.

Cassan shows us a mind willing to record marvels without surrendering to fantasy, willing to name invention where he sees it, and yet unwilling to erase what does not fit comfortably.

In doing so, he models a way of engaging with the world that feels increasingly rare:

attentive, cautious, and open.

The past, when approached this way, does not shrink under scrutiny.

It expands.

It reminds us that reality has never been simple, that certainty is a modern craving, and that truth often survives not as an answer, but as a question powerful enough to endure.

And perhaps that is enough for today.

To sit with the idea that the world is stranger, older, and more generous with mystery than we are taught to expect.

To remember that knowledge does not always arrive as clarity, but sometimes as awe.

If something here stayed with you, a thought, an image, a quiet sense of curiosity, and you feel inclined to support this work, tips are received with heartfelt appreciation.

There is no expectation attached, only gratitude.

This space is sustained as much by thoughtful readers as it is by generosity, and simply being here, reading and reflecting, already gives it life.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

