Alternative History

Paul Fagan
Jordan, You are undoubtably the most interesting writer/ story teller I have encountered in a long time. Thank you so much for your work.

Sol Sön
Nice one Jordan.

I personally spent some years in Sicily, and is a place a recommend to visit.

You may like to know that I have personally seen in the 80s and early nineties the so called “cyclopic walls”, before they were destroyed by the Italian government.

A place which I recommend to visit is the ancient village of Erice, where you can still find some of the remains of some of the ancient walls.

Since the 80s, the Italian government have destroyed much of those walls, cutting down the cyclopic monoliths which formed the ancient walls predating Christianity, and in many places, unable to remove the giant stones, cutting them in a way in which they no longer appear as single blocks, but as many smaller ones placed on top of each other.

Nevertheless, you can ask the villagers about them for confirmation of what I am here saying.

One more thing worth mentioning is that according to some historians, nearly if not all myths about Ancient Greece, did not originate from Greece but from Sicily.

To confirm this theory the fact that you will find more of the so called “Greek temples” in Sicily than in Greece.

Thank you for sharing.

