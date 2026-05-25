Yesterday, we placed the headstone and buried my grandfather’s ashes.

A bittersweet moment, dear reader; a man who was a giant part of my childhood had been reduced to a small cardboard box.

The sensation is difficult to describe.

When a man’s memory is so immense and profound, witnessing his final presence on earth confined to a bag within a box felt jarring.

However, I do not judge choices that are not mine to make; if this is what my grandfather chose, then so be it.

For me, when I die, I want an unmarked grave; no funeral and no headstone, simply a return to the earth.

The elements of my being can then transform into flowers, fruits, and foliage, becoming one with the soil.

For those who wish to visit, I will be all around that place; a vessel of life returning the favour to nature.

But until I die, a giant part of my life remains missing; the ashes of the man I buried yesterday helped shape the very confines of my being.

He was a man of few words, yet he possessed a talent for speaking with his eyes.

During his final days, I sat beside him for hours in silence while he slept.

As I went to leave, he stirred and we looked at each other; he said nothing, and neither did I.

We simply locked eyes for what felt like an eternity.

He spoke no words, yet he told me everything, and in that moment, a peace emanated from within.

I cannot say what he gave me, but the gaze of a man with a heart so pure is enough to shift your judgement.

Gordon, my grandfather, knew of my writings and my work with you all here, though I never spoke to him personally about it.

I hold no regrets, yet on those solitary evenings when the emotional container has just the right dimensions, the pain of not visiting enough arrives with tears and anguish.

I digress, curious mind; an article about giants in newspapers and here I am, withdrawing the parts of my soul that shaped a man; let it be a window into me.

People have asked if I am real; I am as real as the ache in my heart, just as I am as real as the ache you feel, too.

We have all lost someone close to us, so this morning, let us gain something.

Let us withdraw ourselves, albeit temporarily, to another world; a world where qualms are squashed, assumptions are denied, and curiosity is the only currency worth having.

This morning, dear reader, with my grandfather beside me in a rather small metal container, we shall take ourselves to a world that was much bigger than ours.

The Pennsylvania Gazette July 22 1742 🗞️

We are now certainly assured, dear reader, that the wonderful Swedish Giant, who has given such a general satisfaction to the Royal Family and that of the Nobility and Gentry, will continue at Charing-Cross no longer, and will set out for the University of Oxford, where he has been a long time expected.

Written extempore by a Gentleman on seeing the Giant at Charing-Cross.

This notice, pulled from The Pennsylvania Gazette on July 22, 1742, serves as a startling time capsule.

It captures a moment when the boundaries of the known world were far more porous than they are today.

In 1742, when such reports circulated alongside news of colonial trade and political shifts, they weren't dismissed as folklore or modern fabrications; they were accepted as part of the curious, sprawling reality of the human experience.

The inclusion of a Swedish Giant as an attraction for the Royal Family and the Gentry reveals a world where the anomalous was not hidden away in a sterile laboratory, but was instead a spectacle for public engagement; it shows us a society that treated the extraordinary as a tangible component of the era.

For the people of 1742, the world was larger, deeper, and far more inhabited by beings that our current rationalism insists are nothing more than myth.

They lived in an environment where the existence of giants was not an impossibility to be debated, but a fact to be witnessed, measured, and documented in the daily news, reminding us, curious mind, that there is a profound difference between a world measured by rigid certainty and one explored through wonder.

The Caledonian Mercury December 6 1743 🗞️

This clipping from The Caledonian Mercury on December 6, 1743, builds directly upon the context of the previous clipping.

It traces the journey of this Swedish Giant from London to Edinburgh, demonstrating a consistent, documented presence that spanned years and borders.

By detailing his appearance in the New Assembly-close, the text underscores the weight of his reality:

this was not a fleeting trick, but an experience actively sought out by the Royal Family, the Nobility, and, notably, the Royal Society

To suggest that an entire strata of 18th-century society, including the era’s most discerning scientific and intellectual minds, would pay to witness a mere fabrication is a modern projection of arrogance.

The literature, correspondence, and rigorous discourse of the time confirm that these individuals were not easily fooled.

When they documented this Christian Goliath, they were describing a tangible, living being that challenged their comprehension of human scale.

The specific admission that he was a foot taller than the famous Saxon provides a crucial link to the earlier report, placing him within an established lineage of observed anomalies.

It reveals a world that was clearly more expansive than our own, populated by individuals who existed outside the narrow margins of what we are told is possible today.

This was not a sideshow curiosity to be dismissed; it was a testament to a time when wonder still had a seat at the table of the educated, and when the earth was still a place that held, and revealed, its giants.

The Daily Gazetteer February 16 1744 🗞️

This reference from The Daily Gazetteer, dated February 16, 1744, shifts our perspective from the observed individual to the deeply ingrained history of a place.

By announcing the publication of The History and Description of the Isle of Man, the notice highlights that accounts of giants were not restricted to traveling spectacles; they were embedded in the authentic local records of the British Isles.

The language used here, Many curious and authentick Relations of Giants, that have lived under the Castle, Time immemorial, is particularly telling.

It presents these beings not as novelties, but as an established, ancestral presence.

The author, citing twenty years' residence and collection from original papers, positions this work as a serious, long-term study rather than a flight of fancy.

This further erodes the modern assumption that such accounts were just entertainment for the gullible.

Instead, we see a world where the anomalous was woven into the regional identity, accepted as a historical fact alongside local laws, customs, and minerals.

It suggests a landscape that was once far more densely populated by diverse forms of life, and where the history of these inhabitants was seen as essential, legitimate knowledge, deserving of documentation for the curious mind, dear reader.

The Daily Gazetteer August 10 1744 🗞️

This notice from The Daily Gazetteer of August 10, 1744, further cements the presence of these figures within the British landscape, dear reader.

By listing The Gigantick History of the two famous Giants alongside iconic, tangible landmarks like the Tower of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Westminster Abbey, the advertisement treats these figures as essential components of London’s historical fabric.

While the text frames these volumes as educational material for the little Masters and Misses, the context is telling:

this was not myth-making relegated to the nursery

It was the standard, accepted history of the nation, curated with the same seriousness as the architectural monuments that still define the city.

The fact that these giants were memorialised in Guildhall, the historic heart of London’s governance, underscores a reality where they were not just folklore, but foundational figures in the British consciousness.

To the people of 1744, these giants were as real as the stone walls of the Abbey or the history of the monarchy itself.

It paints a picture of a world where our ancestors walked amongst physical reminders of a much larger past, one that they felt compelled to document and preserve for the next generation.

The Western Flying Post August 11 1746 🗞️

This advertisement from The Western Flying Post on August 11, 1746, lists the contents of The Gentleman’s Magazine for July of that year.

Amidst the heavy political climate of the time; the trial of the Scotch Lords, the aftermath of the rebellion, and discussions of treason, sits a curious inclusion:

the Battle of the Giants

The placement is profound, dear reader.

Here, in a publication dedicated to the serious recording of history, politics, and science, the Battle of the Giants is treated as just another item of reportable, factual significance.

It sits side-by-side with genuine historical accounts and philosophical inquiries, not as a fable to distract, but as an event to be documented.

This confirms, curious mind, that our ancestors did not categorise their world into the rigid silos we use today.

There was no mythology section separate from reality.

When they spoke of a battle involving giants, they were recounting history with the same gravity they applied to the trials of rebels or the movements of the Crown.

It suggests a time when the extraordinary was considered a legitimate, observable, and recorded part of the human narrative.

The Newcastle Weekly Courant December 1 1750 🗞️

This page from The Newcastle Weekly Courant, dated December 1, 1750, curious mind, offers us a revealing window into how the 18th-century mind categorised the human experience.

By promoting a volume titled:

A View of Human Nature

the publisher places Giants and Dwarfs not in a collection of fairy tales, but alongside serious considerations of Divine Providence, Virtues or Vices, and even Strange Discoveries of Murder.

The classification is telling.

These figures were studied as legitimate variations of human nature, as objective, observable particulars that fit into a broader, holistic understanding of the world.

It frames the existence of giants as a natural, if uncommon, phenomenon, meant to be cataloged with the same intellectual rigor as human temperance, memory, or the mysteries of life and death.

This suggests that for the reader in 1750, the world was not a closed system governed by the narrow, rigid laws we apply today.

It was an expansive, curious reality where anomalous beings were accepted as part of the diverse tapestry of life.

They saw these Giants as evidence of a fuller, more complex creation, one that demanded documentation and serious contemplation, dear reader.

It reminds us that our ancestors navigated a world where wonder was not a deviation from the truth, but an integral part of it.

The Western Flying Post June 15 1752 🗞️

This clipping of an advertisement from The Western Flying Post, dated June 15, 1752, serves as the next piece of evidence in our journey through the archives, bringing us back to the intersection of commerce and the extraordinary.

By promoting:

A Pretty Book of Pictures for the Little Masters and Misses

the notice places the history of Woglog the Giant directly into the hands of the next generation.

The advertisement, with its focus on the History of beasts and birds, alongside the History of little Tom Trip himself, underscores how these narratives were integrated into the standard education of the time.

It confirms that the existence of giants was not a topic reserved for late-night hushed tones, but was a foundational element of the literature provided to children, presented with the same straightforward authority as the natural world they were expected to study.

This was not a flight of fancy, but a curated, commercialised piece of reality.

To the readers of 1752, Woglog was a figure of tangible, accepted history, a giant who belonged in the same mental space as the animals they observed in the fields and the figures they read about in their primers.

It reveals a culture that did not feel the need to distinguish between the mundane and the marvellous, because in their world, both were equally valid, equally real, and equally deserving of a place in the records of the day.

We see a landscape where our ancestors were not just observers of their environment, but custodians of its mysteries, treating every anomaly, from the Swedish Giant at Charing-Cross to the figures in the nursery, as a piece of the puzzle that was the human experience.

It is a reminder, curious mind, that the world is only as small as we allow our understanding of it to be.

The Worcester Journal July 16 1752 🗞️

This final reference, drawn from The Worcester Journal of July 16, 1752, serves as a final, crucial point of technical comparison in the established record of human anomalies.

By positioning Mr. Blaker directly against the Sussex Boy and the Swedish Giant, this report moves beyond simple exhibitionism and into the realm of comparative measurement.

It treats these individuals as a series of documented specimens, each defined by specific anatomical symmetry and growth rates that were subjected to the scrutiny of the Royal Society.

For the reader in 1752, this was not a collection of tall tales.

It was a ledger of observable biological variations, recorded with the same clinical interest as any other phenomenon in nature.

Blaker’s inclusion of his own growth history, eleven inches in seven years, demonstrates that these records were meant to be tracked over time.

It presents a world where the anomalous was not an outlier to be discarded, but a vital piece of empirical data, integrated into the daily press and debated with the gravity of scientific inquiry.

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And so, dear reader, this mornings lesson has been a rather interesting one; one we shall now reflect upon.

We have traced the ink across the parchment of the eighteenth century, following the footsteps of giants who walked not in the shadows of myth, but in the glaring, documented light of the public square.

What we have unearthed is not just a collection of curiosities, but a profound testament to a world that possessed a different architecture of wonder.

To the men and women of that age, the extraordinary was not a trespass upon the laws of nature, but a testament to its infinite, untamed diversity.

They did not retreat from the anomalous; they held it up to the candle, measured its stature, and recorded its presence with the solemnity of those who know that reality is far larger than the narrow cages of reason.

In those days, the world was a wider, wilder map, a landscape where the boundary between the known and the marvellous was porous and shifting.

They lived in a time when a giant was a neighbour to the nobility and a subject of the Royal Society, a being whose existence was verified by the same press that tracked the movements of empires.

There was a nobility in their curiosity, a willingness to stand before the impossible and call it fact, rather than dismissing it as a flaw in the lens of perception.

They understood that to encounter a titan was not to fear a breakdown of order, but to witness the sheer, unbridled vitality of creation itself.

Yet, as we look back from the sharp, sterile edges of our own century, we must confront the silence that has replaced their wonder.

We have traded the expansive, breathing mystery of their world for the cold comfort of rigid certainty.

We have cordoned off the unknown, labelling anything that does not fit our narrow equations as a failure of truth.

In our haste to define and categorise, we have lost the ability to stand in the presence of the inexplicable and simply marvel.

We have become a society of observers who no longer see, protected by the illusions of our own mastery, while the giants of our own age, those rare, towering spirits who defy the mundane, are either ignored or reduced to the size of our own limited understanding.

We have lost more than just the records of these beings; we have lost the humility that allowed our ancestors to gaze upon them with reverence.

We have traded the vast, populated horizons of the eighteenth century for a world that feels increasingly shrunken, defined only by what we can measure and manage.

In losing the giants, we have lost a piece of our own stature; we have forgotten that the earth is not a static object to be dominated, but a living, changing mystery that once invited us to look up, to wonder, and to acknowledge that we are part of a story far grander than our own limited observations can ever truly capture.

A final thought, curious mind.

If you find these fragments of the past worth the time spent turning the page, know that support is always an option, though never a requirement.

Should you choose to contribute, these resources go entirely toward the preservation of literature and the expansion of access to these archives.

Yet, remember that curiosity remains the only currency that truly matters here; it is the spark that keeps these old, faded records from slipping entirely into the dark.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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