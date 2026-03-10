Being twenty-five years old, my time on this Earth has been relatively short, yet within those two decades I have found myself confronted with many different ideologies and beliefs.

I was baptised into the Church of England at the age of three, though as a family I do not recall us spending much time in church.

At that age I was far too young to contemplate the existence of God.

Later, as I grew older and passed through the corridors of school, learning the language of modern science, I eventually decided that God did not exist.

Years passed.

My teenage life unfolded amid the turbulence of my parents’ divorce, the collapse of my father’s business through alcoholism, and my own rather severe struggle with drug addiction.

Somewhere along that difficult road my perspective began to change, and I found myself returning to the idea of God.

There was no grand revelation, no apparition appearing before me, nothing mystical or dramatic.

Rather, I simply became present to the world I was living in, and grateful for what I had.

Within that change came a deeper understanding of myself, and within that understanding, I found God.

And so today, dear reader, my belief is a simple one:

the presence of a Creator.

I choose to hold that belief without strict religious dogma or doctrine, partly because I do not believe God resides within structures built by men.

Instead, I believe the divine presence lives quietly within each of us.

But I digress, curious mind; I could spend the entire evening discussing spiritual philosophy, yet that would not bring us the historical insight contained within the work I wish to share with you.

The book at the heart of tonight’s discussion is the same one we examined yesterday, when we explored rabbinic magic and the question of religious authority.

This evening, however, our attention turns to a very different section of that work, one in which the author argues that certain rabbinic teachings display cruelty toward the unlearned, and that such attitudes stand in tension with the earlier religion associated with Moses.

And so, dear reader, let us once again turn back the clock, to a time when scholars could write with far greater freedom than many would feel comfortable doing today.

The Old Paths 📖

Before we continue, curious mind, it may be helpful to briefly refresh our memory about the work itself.

The book guiding tonight’s discussion is titled:

The Old Paths; or, The Talmud Tested by Scripture

Written by the nineteenth-century scholar and missionary Alexander McCaul.

McCaul devoted much of his life to the study of Hebrew texts and rabbinic literature, particularly the Talmud.

His work sought to compare the teachings found within these traditions with the earlier writings of the Hebrew Scriptures.

Published during the nineteenth century, the book forms part of a wider tradition of theological debate, in which scholars examined the relationship between the religion associated with Moses and the interpretations that later developed within rabbinic Judaism.

Whether one agrees with McCaul’s conclusions or not, the work remains an interesting historical document.

It offers a glimpse into the religious discussions of its time, and into the questions that scholars believed were worth examining.

We now arrive at the opening pages of the chapter McCaul titled:

Cruelty to the Unlearned.

From the very first paragraph, he makes it clear what he believes is at stake.

The purpose of his work, he says, is to compare Judaism “as it at present exists” with the religion associated with Moses and the prophets.

In doing so, he argues that later traditions; what he repeatedly calls the “oral law”, produced a religious system that he believes differs from the earlier scriptural foundation.

The tone of the chapter is unmistakably direct, McCaul claims that certain rabbinic traditions show contempt for what he calls the unlearned, that is, ordinary people who are not trained scholars.

In his view, such attitudes raise a deeper question about religious authority:

whether interpretation and tradition have come to overshadow the earlier written law.

One of the most striking elements of his argument appears in the examples he selects, McCaul points to passages in rabbinic literature that he believes portray the unlearned as inferior to those trained in religious scholarship.

He interprets these passages as evidence that a divide emerged between the learned rabbi and the common believer, a distinction he believes would have been foreign to the religion described in the Hebrew scriptures.

To strengthen his claim, McCaul appeals repeatedly to biblical language, he contrasts what he sees as the ethical expectations of the Mosaic law with the statements he attributes to rabbinic tradition, arguing that a system that insults the unlearned cannot, in his words, be consistent with a religion revealed by God.

Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, the rhetorical strategy is clear, McCaul builds his case by placing scriptural passages alongside rabbinic commentary, inviting the reader to consider whether the two traditions stand in harmony or in tension.

It is this tension, between written scripture and later interpretation, that lies at the heart of his argument throughout the chapter.

As the chapter continues, McCaul moves from broad claims to the passages he believes illustrate them most clearly.

Several rabbinic statements are presented which, in his reading, establish a stark distinction between the learned scholar and what is repeatedly called the Amhaaretz, a term commonly translated as “the people of the land,” or simply the unlearned.

One of the passages he highlights describes a series of restrictions concerning such individuals.

According to the tradition cited, testimony is not to be accepted from them, secrets are not to be entrusted to them, and they are not to be appointed as guardians of orphans or overseers of charitable funds, even companionship on the road is discouraged.

For McCaul, this list forms the centrepiece of his argument; in his interpretation, the unlearned are portrayed not only as lacking education, but as fundamentally untrustworthy, individuals whose word carries no authority and whose presence is treated with suspicion.

He presses the point further by drawing attention to the language used in the text; the unlearned, he writes, are effectively branded as liars and rogues, men with whom it is unsafe to walk by the roadside.

Such descriptions, he argues, reveal a deep contempt for those outside the circle of rabbinic scholarship.

From here, he turns the discussion toward a broader moral question; If the oral law truly came from the same divine source as the written law of Moses, he asks:

how could it contain language that appears to degrade ordinary members of the community?

The critique becomes sharper as he continues, in his view, the distinction between the learned and the unlearned becomes more than a matter of education; it becomes a system in which authority, credibility, and even legal standing belong almost exclusively to the scholarly class.

He illustrates this by pointing to legal examples; in disputes brought before a court, he claims that the cause of the learned is to be heard before that of the unlearned.

The imbalance, he argues, is not just symbolic but practical, shaping how justice itself is administered.

McCaul’s rhetoric here is deliberate, by assembling these quotations one after another, he attempts to show that the issue is not an isolated statement but a pattern.

To him, the repeated appearance of such distinctions suggests that the system of the oral law elevates scholarship to such a degree that the ordinary believer is left diminished in comparison.

Whether the reader ultimately accepts this interpretation or not, the argument raises a question that echoes far beyond the confines of this nineteenth-century debate:

how should a religious tradition balance respect for learning with respect for the people themselves?

McCaul now turns his attention to passages which, in his view, reveal not just social distinction but language that borders on outright hostility toward the unlearned.

The examples he presents are far more severe than those previously discussed, and it is clear that he selects them deliberately to strengthen his case.

One of the statements he highlights concerns the treatment of lost property.

According to the interpretation cited, if an object falls into the hands of the learned while an unlearned man is passing by, the finder may assume that it belongs to the latter and may therefore keep it.

McCaul presents this example as evidence that the unlearned are treated as individuals whose rights may be disregarded simply because of their lack of scholarship.

The argument grows more striking still when he turns to the language used in certain rabbinic sayings, here he points to expressions which appear to place the unlearned in the same category as animals.

In one of the examples quoted, the death of an unlearned man is described with language ordinarily reserved for the slaughtering of fish.

For McCaul, such comparisons form the heart of the controversy, he argues that even if some readers attempt to interpret these phrases figuratively, the surrounding context suggests that the sentiment itself is genuine rather than symbolic.

He presses the matter further by asking a question that runs through the entire chapter:

if these traditions truly form part of a divine law, how can language of this kind appear within them?

In developing his critique, McCaul does not just quote the passages themselves, he carefully places them alongside the moral expectations he associates with the biblical tradition, particularly the idea that the people of Israel, learned and unlearned alike, share a common dignity as descendants of Abraham.

It is this contrast that he seeks to emphasise; on one side stands the scriptural vision of a people bound together under the law of God; on the other, he claims, a later system that elevates the authority of the learned while diminishing those outside that circle.

Whether the reader ultimately agrees with his conclusions or not, the passages assembled here illustrate why the author considered this topic significant enough to devote an entire chapter to it.

For in McCaul’s view, the question was not merely academic, it was a matter of principle:

whether the traditions of the oral law preserved the ethical spirit of the earlier scriptures, or whether they had, over time, departed from it.

As the chapter approaches its conclusion, McCaul gathers together the various examples he has presented and delivers what is perhaps the most forceful portion of his argument.

Up to this point, he has attempted to demonstrate that certain rabbinic traditions portray the unlearned with suspicion, contempt, or exclusion from positions of trust; but in these final pages he moves beyond individual quotations and turns instead to the broader implications of such language.

His central claim now becomes clearer; if the statements he has cited are taken seriously, he argues, they do not just insult a few individuals; they cast a shadow over the character of the Jewish people themselves.

For if the unlearned are to be treated as liars, rogues, or men unworthy of trust, then this description would apply not to a small minority, but to the overwhelming majority of ordinary people.

To illustrate the weight of this accusation, McCaul invites the reader to imagine how such a principle would appear if applied openly within society.

Suppose, he suggests, that a law were passed declaring that an entire class of people could not be trusted as witnesses, could not be entrusted with property, and could even be treated with violence without consequence.

Would such legislation be regarded immediately as unjust and intolerable?

It is through this hypothetical comparison that McCaul attempts to underline the seriousness of the issue; in his view, a system of religious law that permits such distinctions cannot easily be reconciled with the ethical spirit he associates with the earlier scriptural tradition.

Yet his conclusion is not directed solely toward criticism, instead, he frames his appeal toward the Jewish people themselves.

If these teachings truly represent the meaning of the oral law, he argues, then they deserve careful examination; but if they do not, then the traditions in which they appear must be reconsidered.

For McCaul, the question ultimately becomes one of moral coherence:

can a religious system that claims divine authority contain principles that appear to degrade the very people who live under it?

Whether one agrees with his reasoning or not, the closing pages make clear that the author believed the issue to be far more than a scholarly dispute.

In his view it touched directly upon the character of religion itself; upon the relationship between learning and humility, authority and justice, tradition and truth.

And with that, the chapter draws to its end, leaving the reader with the same question that has quietly followed these pages from the beginning:

how should any religious tradition treat those who stand outside the circle of learning?

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the end of tonight’s discussion.

The pages we have examined present a series of passages which, taken at face value, are difficult to read without some degree of discomfort.

The language used toward the unlearned is, in several instances, unmistakably harsh.

Whatever interpretation one may ultimately favour, it would be difficult to deny that the examples shown here carry a tone that many would consider cruel.

At the same time, it is important to remember that these words are not my own; they belong to a nineteenth-century scholar examining traditions far older than himself.

My role here has simply been to bring the text before you, to allow the voices of the past to speak in their own words, and to consider what they might mean.

For my part, I must admit that the spirit expressed in some of these passages does not sit comfortably with me.

A system that appears to diminish ordinary people for their lack of learning feels far removed from the simple belief that I hold; that every person carries within them the presence of a Creator.

Learning is valuable, of course, and wisdom should always be respected, yet knowledge, if it is genuine, ought to lead to humility rather than contempt.

The moment learning becomes a reason to look down upon others, something essential has been lost.

This, perhaps, is the quiet tension running through the pages we have read tonight:

the difference between knowledge that elevates and knowledge that separates.

And so I leave the question with you, curious mind:

do these passages represent the true spirit of the tradition from which they came, or are they examples of how human interpretation can sometimes wander far from its original intention?

History rarely offers simple answers; but it does offer us the opportunity to read, to reflect, and to think carefully about the ideas that have shaped the world we inhabit today.

Work like this takes time, patience, and many quiet hours spent reading through old and often forgotten books.

If you found tonight’s discussion interesting or thought-provoking, and would like to support this work, you are of course very welcome to do so.

Donations are never necessary, and the articles will always remain freely available for anyone who wishes to read them.

Thank you, curious mind.

