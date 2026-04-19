It’s a sad time, dear reader.

When I began this journey years ago, I never expected to be proven so profoundly wrong.

I never believed any of this at first.

Tartaria?

To me, it was just a mythical place, a phantom spoken of only in TikToks and conspiracy circles.

If only the reality were that simple…

The weight I carry is a restless one; it is the ache of a mind that knows too much and can do too little.

I find myself wishing I were wrong; wishing I could find even a single thread of doubt to pull on, because I never asked for this weight.

I thought I would buy some old books and that would be the end of it.

But it wasn’t.

When I look back, it was never about the books, the pages, or the paper.

It was about humanity.

It was about finding a sense of purpose.

I have always wanted to make a difference in this world, to provide light where there is dark and clarity where there is only confusion.

I feel it in my heart like a flame, burning with nothing but hope and love; it fuels these endeavors unlike anything else ever could.

While the support I receive here maintains a good quality of life, it is not my motivation.

I write for you because I feel it is my duty to give a part of myself to the world.

And if I must stay awake at night with a mind that refuses to stop, it is a cost I will continue to pay, day after day.

While a cloud of sadness follows me through every facet of life, I look upon it as a reminder of the good I do.

A friend once told me that being comfortable wouldn’t help me, and so it is in the discomfort I strive.

It is in the anguish my seed is nurtured, and it is in the coldness of distrust that my soul is given a curiosity that blossoms into a flower that will never wilt.

And so, dear reader, with the weight of a burdened soul lifted for a moment, let us wander into the organised halls of the archives.

We turn left at the door to the historical record and past the stairs to the CIA reading room.

We move down the hall, turning right at the NSA vaults, finally arriving at a door that leads us to the Freemasonry library, a door that was there before all the others…

April 15th 1865 📰

We begin with the Freemasons’ Magazine and Masonic Mirror, Vol. XII, No. 302, published in London on April 15, 1865.

To the uninitiated, this was just a trade journal, a way for the Brotherhood to bridge the gap between the lodges in London and their colonial outposts.

But for us, it is a ledger of intent.

Its purpose was to provide light to its members, documenting the Craft’s influence and observations across the globe.

What you are looking at are the records of Bro. Alexander Jamieson as he dissected the nature of secret societies in China.

This isn't a leaked memo or a frantic diary entry; it is a formal, composed report printed in their own sanctioned press.

On page 275, the mask slips..

The highlighted text states:

Under whatever name known, the objects of the society have been the same, politically the overthrow of the Tartars..

Read that again, let it sit with you, curious mind.

It hits like a flashbang.

While the modern world is told that Tartaria is a fever dream of the internet age, here it is in 1865, documented by the Freemasons as a political reality that required a coordinated overthrow.

This document doesn’t stand alone.

It adds to the mounting pile of evidence, the declassified CIA reports that speak of rewriting Tartarian history and the folders within the NSA archives that allude to the same systematic erasure.

They all point in the same direction:

a concerted effort to dismantle a specific lineage and power

The Brotherhood wasn't just observing a rebellion; they were cataloging the destruction of a world.

When you see it written in their own hand, the myth of Tartaria stops being a conspiracy and starts being a crime scene.

We are no longer debating if they existed, we are documenting how they were removed.

June 1793 📰

When you allow these pages to breathe, the air becomes heavy with the weight of a suppressed reality.

We find ourselves in June of 1793.

If the previous document was a record of the overthrow, this one:

the General History of China

is the map of the world that existed before the erasure was complete.

This isn’t just a collection of words on paper; it is a direct confrontation with the timeline we were handed.

On page 26, the mention of the King of Tartary acts as an anchor, pulling the entire narrative out of the realm of myth and into the seat of power.

This wasn't a chieftain of a wandering tribe.

To be a King in the eyes of the 18th-century elite meant possessing a crown, a court, and a recognised sovereignty.

When the text describes this King making himself master of the crown after an invasion, it describes a high-stakes geopolitical transition, a shifting of the guard between two massive powers.

The mentions of Tartarian armies and Tartarian soldiers on page 28 serve to dismantle the idea of a lawless, disorganised north.

These were disciplined, structured forces capable of maintaining a yoke over their subjects.

You cannot have a military that a Freemasonic journal recognises as an army without an accompanying infrastructure:

foundries for weapons, academies for tactics, and a logistics chain to move thousands of men across the vastness of the East

This is the true history of the period, a landscape of competing superpowers, not the empty, primitive void the sanitised record suggests.

Then, the document forces us to reckon with the two Tartaries.

This distinction is vital.

It reveals a world that was as nuanced and divided as Europe was at the time.

By detailing the Eastern Tartars and Western Tartary, the writers are acknowledging a complex cultural and political map.

The most telling piece of evidence, however, is the appointment of judges, half Chinese and the other half Tartars.

This is the ultimate proof of a civilisation that could not be ignored.

You don't build a legal system based on parity for a people who don't exist, and you certainly don't use them as spies unless they are sophisticated enough to navigate the highest levels of the imperial court.

What we are looking at is the raw, unedited version of our past.

In the sanitised history we are taught today, Tartaria is a footnote, a vague ethnic label for barbarians…

But in the records of the men who were actually there, it was a structured, king-led civilisation that held the balance of power in Asia.

We aren't looking at a fairy tale; we are looking at the remnants of a world that had to be systematically dismantled, renamed, and forgotten so that the history we have today could be written in its place.

August 1793 📰

We continue through the archives to August of 1793.

The ink is barely dry on the previous pages before the Brotherhood provides even more granular evidence of this overlapping reality.

If the earlier documents established the existence of the Tartarian monarchy and its military might, this instalment of the General History of China reveals how deeply the Tartarian influence had permeated the very infrastructure of the state.

On page 214, the text drops a historical anchor that shatters the myth once again.

It states clearly:

… but since the Tartars have been masters of China, the Emperor obliges all the princes to live at court under his care.

This isn't a description of a distant, nomadic threat.

To be masters of China implies a total administrative and cultural takeover.

It suggests that the hierarchy we are taught to view as purely Chinese was, at its core, a Tartarian structure.

The text describes a shifting of power where the princes of the blood-royal were stripped of their provincial credit and brought under a centralised watch, a political move made by a Tartarian authority to prevent sedition and troubles.

As we move to page 216, the evidence moves from the political to the literal.

The Magazine describes the Seals of the Empire, the ultimate symbols of imperial authority.

These were not just ornaments; they were the tools that authorised every public act and judicial decision.

The text reveals a startling detail:

since the Tartars arrived, the characters on these seals have been both Chinese and Tartarian.

Let that sink in.

Every law, every decree, and every official piece of paper moving through the largest empire on earth was stamped with a dual language.

The officers and magistrates were split, half Chinese and half Tartars.

You do not develop a dual-language imperial seal for a people who are mere barbarians or a mythical footnote.

You do it for a civilisation that has its own written language, its own legal tradition, and a presence so undeniable that the state cannot function without acknowledging it.

This is the undeniable reality the archives have been hiding in plain sight.

We are looking at a hybridised empire where the Tartarian influence wasn't just a part of the history, it was the ink on the seal and the hand on the gavel.

The sanitised history we were given has carefully scrubbed the Tartarian characters from the seals of our memory, leaving us with a one-sided story that feels increasingly like a hollow shell.

But here, in 1793, the Freemasons were recording the truth:

that the Masters of China carried a Tartarian name, spoke a Tartarian tongue, and ruled with a Tartarian heart

June 1794 📰

As we move deeper into the hall, we reach June of 1794.

The political and administrative reality we’ve uncovered now finds its way into the cultural consciousness.

It shows that Tartary wasn't just a matter for generals and mapmakers; it was a living, breathing presence in the public square.

Under the section for Public Amusements, we find a review for a new Musical Romance called Lodoiska.

This wasn't a fringe production; it was performed at the prestigious Drury Lane, a centre of London’s high culture.

When you turn to the cast list, the categorisation is stark and undeniable:

TARTARS

Characters like Kera Khan and his subordinates aren't described as mythical creatures or generic barbarians.

They are presented as a specific, recognised nationality.

The plot summary describes a Count who encounters Kera Khan and his Tartars in a forest, and later, the climax hinges on a horde of Tartars who storm a castle to rescue the protagonists.

The most telling detail, however, is the setting:

Poland

This is the loose thread that unravels the entire fabric of the Far East narrative.

By placing the scene in Poland, this 18th-century record destroys the idea that Tartaria was localised and secluded.

This is about proximity.

Poland is the gateway to Western Europe.

If Kera Khan and his horde are, hypothetically, operating, rescuing counts, and storming castles in the Polish forests, then the Tartarian influence wasn't just a Chinese problem, it was a European reality.

It places a Tartarian power right on the doorstep of the West, intersecting directly with European nobility and borders.

In 1794, the British public sat in a theatre and watched a magnificent production where Tartars were active, heroic, and aesthetically sophisticated players on the European stage.

The review lingers on the grand chorus of Tartars and notes that the dresses were beyond description beautiful.

Think about what that means for our sanitised version of history.

You do not design astonishingly fine costumes for a people who do not exist, nor do you write martial music for a grand chorus of a ghost nation.

The Freemasons weren't just documenting a local rebellion; they were recording the presence of a civilisation that spanned from Eastern Europe to the boundaries of Asia.

The culture of the time shows that the Tartarian presence was right in front of us, celebrated for its beauty and recognised for its strength.

It was a reality so undeniable it was used to sell tickets at the theatre, a living part of the social fabric right up until the moment the records went silent and the curtain was pulled down on their entire civilisation for good.

June 1795 📰

We move forward to June of 1795, where the narrative shifts from cultural spectacle to the cold, hard mechanics of state power.

This document, titled:

a Brief History of the Religious and Military Order of the Knights Templars of St. John of Jerusalem

brings us into a discussion on the nature of law, order, and the severe consequences of defying the state.

It provides a glimpse into the internal discipline of a society that did not just exist, it enforced.

On page 375, the text takes a gruesome turn.

In discussing the prosecution of criminals, it highlights a specific standard of justice:

...and deserved the punishment which the Tartars inflict on such criminals; that is, to have their bodies ripped open, and their heads cut off.

This isn't just a description of violence; it is a description of a judicial system.

The use of the Tartars as the benchmark for this level of punishment reveals how seriously they took the policing of the state.

In the eyes of the chroniclers, Tartarian law was the definitive word on total retribution.

To have your justice system cited in a history of the Knights Templar, one of the most disciplined and formidable military orders in Western history, speaks to a level of institutional maturity that goes far beyond tribal raiding.

You don't reference the specific execution methods of a mythical people to justify the punishment of zealous Christians and high-ranking knights.

You reference them because they are the recognised authority on how a state maintains absolute control through fear and law.

This adds a darker, more rigid piece to the jigsaw.

We have seen their kings, their dual-language seals, and their beautiful cultural influence.

Now, we see their teeth.

The Tartarian state was a machine that functioned with a terrifying precision, setting the standard for how crime was handled within its borders.

It confirms that we are looking at a power that didn't just rule through presence, but through a calculated, immovable enforcement of its own sovereignty.

March 1797 📰

We move forward to March of 1797, entering a realm where the physical body itself becomes a canvas for political and religious sovereignty.

In an article from The Scientific Magazine titled:

Rise and Fall of Beards

the text explores the customs of nations regarding facial hair.

While it might seem a trivial subject at first glance, the information revealed here is a profound testament to the ideological and military weight the Tartars carried.

On page 170, the document highlights a conflict that was far from a mere cultural disagreement:

The Tartars, out of a religious principle, waged long and bloody war with the Persians, declaring them infidels, merely because they would not cut their whiskers after the rite of Tartary...

This is a startling piece of the puzzle.

It establishes that the Tartars possessed a codified religious structure, a rite, that was so foundational to their identity that they were willing to wage long and bloody wars to defend its integrity.

To declare another major power like the Persians infidels over a ritualistic detail implies a level of religious conviction and geopolitical confidence that only a sovereign, established empire possesses.

The mention of the rite of Tartary as a standard of religious law suggests that their influence was not just about territory or military yokes, but about a deep-seated cultural and spiritual order.

It shows a civilisation that viewed itself as a guardian of a specific tradition, one that sat in direct opposition to other established world powers.

When you add this to the administrative seals, the judicial executions, and the Polish theater, the picture of Tartary becomes increasingly multidimensional.

They weren't just masters of the crown or the court; they were the arbiters of a religious rite that dictated the very appearance of their subjects and their enemies.

This isn't just a history of beards, it’s a record of a civilisation that possessed the conviction, the law, and the military capacity to demand that the world recognise its rites, or face the consequences of its steel.

March 1797 📰

This final document for today is also from The Scientific Magazine, issued on March 1797, and it serves as a mechanical anchor for this entire investigation.

It demonstrates how writers of the period used historical continuity to validate their present reality.

The relevance of the page lies in its discussion of how the character and power of a people are an inherited, permanent force.

By invoking the bloody strain that is flesh’d upon us, the text argues that the essence of a nation, its martial spirit and sovereignty, is transfused from the past directly into the breast of the living.

When placed alongside the jigsaw pieces we have assembled, the connection is clear.

Throughout these archives, we have seen a world where the King of Tartary was a master of the crown, where official state seals were stamped with Tartarian characters, and where Tartarian rites were a recognised cause for transcontinental war.

This text provides the rationale for why those elements were so pervasive.

They weren't seen as temporary accidents of history, but as an inseparable part of the ancestral bloodline that governed the era.

The page concludes with a reflection on how we are the same as our ancestors who asserted the rights of the people and effected revolutions.

By framing the Tartarian presence within this same historical breath, the magazine confirms that this civilisation was a foundational part of the kindred of that world.

It forces a reckoning with the scale of what has since been lost.

If this strain was once described as an essential, ingrained reality discussed alongside the foundational myths of the West, its total absence from our current perspective represents a profound disconnection.

We are looking at a world that viewed its identity as permanent, yet we find ourselves in the aftermath of a timeline where that identity was systematically extracted while the heart of the records was still beating.

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And so, dear reader, we reach a point of reflection, and the last section of this afternoons article.

The candles are dimly lit in this study, yet the light cast by these pages is more blinding than ever.

We began this journey looking for a trace, whispers of a lost world, but what we have found is an abundance of evidence that is, quite frankly, past common.

It is a flood.

When you move beyond the sanitised algorithms of a modern search engine and hold the physical grain of 18th-century thought in your hands, the mystery of Tartary dissolves into a staggering, undeniable presence.

It wasn't hidden; it was everywhere.

It was in the theater seats of London, the forests of Poland, the legal chambers of the Templars, and the religious wars of the East.

It was stamped into the very seals of the world’s most powerful empires.

To see this information is to realise that the history we have been handed is not a complete tapestry, but a patchwork quilt designed to cover a massive, hollow space.

There is a profound, heart-tugging weight in realising that an entire civilisation, one celebrated for its beauty, feared for its justice, and recognised as a kindred strain by the greatest minds of the 18th-century, could be silenced so effectively.

This is important work because it is a recovery mission for the human spirit.

We are not just looking at old magazines; we are reaching back through a manufactured fog to find a severed connection.

The documents prove that the people of the 1700s lived in a world of continuity, believing their identity was an inseparable good transfused from the past.

They didn't see themselves as isolated accidents, but as part of a grand, ancestral flow.

We, however, live in a world of fragments, taught to look at the map and see empty spaces where there were once grand choruses, magnificent costumes, and sovereign kings.

As we close these magazines, let the weight of this abundance stay with you.

The evidence isn't scarce; it is screaming from every archive that hasn't yet been scrubbed.

It tells us that we come from a world far more vast, interconnected, and powerful than the one we are permitted to remember.

This isn't just about a name on a map.

It is about the right to know our true inheritance.

We are standing in the wreckage of a global memory, and every page we turn is a stone being placed back into the foundation of who we actually are.

The curtain was pulled down, yes, but the play is still written in the ink, waiting for a reader with the courage to see the actors for who they really were.

Your presence here and your willingness to read through these forgotten records is truly all I ask.

In a world of fleeting attention, engaging with this history is the most vital contribution you can make.

However, for those who feel moved to do so, donations are received with sincere gratitude.

These contributions directly aid the ongoing search, helping to uncover more of these buried pieces and keeping the investigation moving forward into the deeper corners of the archive.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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