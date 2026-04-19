Alternative History

Alternative History

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
2hEdited

I have heard that most gangs like the real ones here in America were used as a tool by these groups who infiltrated them, sowing discord. They realized that wealth, power, and hearts are easily manipulated. Amongst them are also the righteous groups they deem are threats. Like black panthers. Malcolm X. Many others. History is packed with examples. Anyways. Ugh I hear you

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

Since JFK the US has had Freemasons as President.

Johnson (JFK, Vietnam)

Ford (Watergate)

HW Bush (Panama Invasion)

W Bush (9/11)

Biden (Immigration, Gaza)

"Masonic oaths of secrecy made it impossible for anyone to hold an office of public trust."

John Quincy Adams

"The Masons are a secret oath-bound murderous institution that endangers the continuance of Republican government."

Thaddeus Steven's 1832

Radical Republican Congress

Anti Masonic Party

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