As you know, dear reader, our evenings together are usually spent discussing strange territories; forgotten creatures, obscure theology, and the curious margins of history.

Cooking, then, feels like unfamiliar ground.

Yet the more time I spend with old books, the more I realise that even the most ordinary subjects carry small revelations, and cooking is no exception.

Sometimes, in those yellowed pages, subtle details emerge that feel unexpectedly revealing to modern eyes.

Because a recipe is never just a recipe.

It is evidence.

It tells us what was eaten, what was valued, what was affordable, and what was scarce.

It shows us trade routes without naming them, agriculture without describing it, and domestic life without needing to explain itself.

In learning how our ancestors cooked, we are offered a small but intimate doorway into how they lived.

And perhaps that is the real intrigue here.

Not the dishes themselves, but the world they imply.

We are often told that health and wellbeing in earlier centuries lagged far behind our own; that progress has been linear, and improvement inevitable.

So what better way to test that assumption than to sit with a book written not for scholars or elites, but for the maids, cooks, and households of the past.

This evening, then, will be different.

For a while, we leave behind the rush of modern living and turn toward another century, where ordinary life moved with a rhythm far removed from our own.

And in doing so, a simple question begins to linger at the edge of thought:

Has diet truly improved?

It is a tempting question indeed, but one that asks something of us first; a willingness to loosen our certainty.

Every era believed it had arrived at understanding.

Each generation felt certain in its knowledge, just as we often do now, but if we carry that certainty with us, the past becomes silent.

If we loosen our grip on knowing, the past begins to speak.

So tonight, curious mind, we step into a different archive.

Not one of empires or myth, but one of health and habit; of hands preparing meals long before our own.

And perhaps, within these recipes, we will find more than instruction, perhaps we will find a piece of ourselves.

The Art of Cookery

The pages that guide us this evening belong to a work both practical and revealing:

The Art of Cookery, Made Plain and Easy.

First published in the mid-18th century and written simply “by a Lady”, however the book is widely attributed to Hannah Glasse, an English cook whose intention was not to impress aristocrats with extravagance, but to serve ordinary households.

Her recipes were written plainly, her instructions direct, and her purpose unmistakable; to make the art of cooking accessible to those who lived within the rhythm of daily domestic life.

This was not a book of spectacle or luxury, but of utility.

It speaks to kitchens where meals were prepared with care, where ingredients were valued, and where nourishment was understood as both necessity and craft.

In its pages we find not only recipes, but glimpses of social life; published in London in 1767, this edition arrives from a world both distant and strangely familiar.

The structure is methodical, instructions for roasting and boiling, guidance on soups and broths, advice for puddings, preserves, and even the preparation of foods suitable for travel or sea voyages.

It’s appendix expands the collection further, suggesting that this was a living text, shaped by use and refinement rather than abstract theory.

What makes a book like this compelling is not just what it teaches us to cook, but what it reveals about how people lived.

Food becomes a lens through which we glimpse the ordinary realities of another century, the resources available, the skills expected, and the cultural meanings woven into daily meals.

And so, with our question still lingering, whether diet has truly improved, we turn to these pages not as judges, but as observers, willing to listen to what an 18th-century kitchen might still have to say.

We begin not with elaborate feasts, nor delicate pastries, but with the culinary foundations:

Roasting and boiling.

The author anticipates criticism from professional cooks, acknowledging that such basic instruction may seem beneath them, yet she insists that these simple methods are the backbone of all domestic cookery.

It is an honest and revealing stance; the book is not written for culinary elites, but for ordinary households, for those tasked with feeding families rather than impressing guests.

The instructions for beef speak of papering the meat while roasting, of throwing handfuls of salt upon it, of drawing it closer to the fire when smoke signals readiness.

There are no temperatures, no timers, no appliances guiding the process, instead, cooking is governed by observation, touch, and experience.

The fire must be understood, the meat must be watched, and the cook must learn to judge by signs rather than measurements.

This reliance on instinct feels like one of the first great differences between then and now.

Where modern kitchens promise precision, these pages assume attentiveness; skill is not found in equipment but in presence.

As the text moves into mutton, lamb, and veal, another subtle reality emerges:

Meat is treated as something valuable, almost demanding respect.

It is basted carefully, dried, dredged, and roasted with patience; the repeated attention given to gravies and drippings reminds us that nothing was wasted, flavour was coaxed from every part, and nourishment extended as far as possible.

And so the domestic environment behind these instructions begins to take shape in the imagination; one can picture open hearths, hanging joints of meat, cloths used for preservation, and cooks moving between tasks in a rhythm shaped by fire rather than clock.

The kitchen was not a place of spectacle, but of necessity and continuity; and perhaps this is what makes these opening recipes so compelling.

They reveal not culinary novelty, but domestic reality.

Moving further into the book, the instructions begin to stretch beyond simple roasting and into something more revealing.

For in these pages on pork we are not only given recipes but a glimpse into a way of life where food preparation demanded familiarity, patience, and an acceptance of the animal in its entirety.

The text assumes a familiarity and confidence that may feel unfamiliar to many modern readers.

There is no effort to disguise the process, only straightforward guidance on roasting, boiling, carving, saving fat, and finding use for what remains, all shaped by an understanding that little could be wasted and even less taken for granted.

What emerges, then, is a portrait of domestic life shaped by necessity rather than convenience.

Where flavour was drawn from time, technique, and resourcefulness rather than abundance of choice, and where the kitchen functioned not as a place of casual experimentation but as a space of responsibility, rhythm, and repetition.

The discussion of sauces and accompaniments reflects this sensibility, with gravies built from what the roast provides and additions made from what is already at hand, reinforcing the impression that meals were assembled through continuity rather than convenience, each preparation linked to the last in a quiet chain of reuse and adaptation.

In reading this, one cannot help but notice how different the relationship with food appears, not romanticised, not primitive, but practical in a way that suggests a deeper familiarity with ingredients, seasons, and limits.

A familiarity that modern abundance has perhaps dulled rather than replaced.

What stands out in these pages is not drama or novelty, but familiarity.

The author moves from bird to bird, meat to meat, sauce to sauce, as if these preparations were part of everyday knowledge rather than specialist craft.

Geese, turkeys, pigeons, woodcocks, larks, ducks, and hare all appear with their own directions, revealing a diet built on variety rather than limitation.

Game and domestic fowl sit side by side, suggesting access to both cultivated food and the surrounding landscape.

This was not a table shaped by scarcity alone, but by season, availability, and habit.

The repeated mention of gravies, butter, bread-based sauces, and egg mixtures shows that flavour was not an afterthought; meals were layered, textured, and considered.

What we are reading is not primitive sustenance, but practical cuisine; food made with intention, knowledge, and an expectation that the cook understood the materials in front of them.

Perhaps most revealing is the absence of excess explanation.

The text assumes the reader knows how to tend a fire, handle meat, judge doneness, and adapt where needed.

In that assumption lies a quiet insight into the time itself:

These were skills embedded in daily life, not rediscovered hobbies or specialist interests.

And so, as we move through these recipes, what emerges is less a lesson in cooking and more a glimpse into competence; a world where nourishment was prepared close to its source, shaped by experience, and understood as an ordinary yet essential part of living.

As the book unfolds, the instructions widen beyond individual dishes and begin to sketch the rhythm of an entire kitchen.

What are encountering here is not simply recipe after recipe, but a working logic; an understanding of heat, timing, texture, and balance that governs everything from sauces for hare to the boiling of ham and tongue.

The section on sauces for hare alone hints at a palate far removed from the bland simplicity often imagined of the past.

Cream, butter, wine, sugar, and jelly appear in combination, suggesting that flavour was layered and experimental rather than restrained.

The cook is encouraged to adapt, omit, or adjust quantities, a reminder that even within structured instruction there remained space for judgement.

Elsewhere, the general directions for broiling and boiling reveal something equally telling:

Technique mattered.

Fire must be clear, vessels clean, timing precise, fresh meat enters boiling water differently from salted meat; steaks must be turned quickly; poultry must not be smoked on the gridiron.

These are not abstract culinary ideas but practical knowledge born from repetition, observation, and lived experience.

There is also a quiet emphasis on presentation and service, dishes are to be carried hot, covered, and ready, gravies intact, surfaces protected from cooling air.

Even the brief note advising against garnishing steaks with horseradish speaks to a concern for balance; warmth, moisture, and texture outweigh decoration.

Perhaps most revealing is the casual treatment of foods that today feel unfamiliar or occasional.

Hare, tongue, and whole hams appear without novelty, simply as ingredients among many.

What might strike modern readers as rustic or extravagant was, in its time, part of a normal culinary vocabulary shaped by locality, season, and availability.

Taken together, these pages do more than instruct; they illuminate a domestic world governed by attentiveness.

Meals were not assembled from distant supply chains or hidden processes, but from materials handled directly, transformed through heat, patience, and memory.

In reading them now, we are not just observing old recipes; we are glimpsing a way of living where nourishment remained visibly connected to skill, environment, and daily habit.

And so, as we arrive at the final pages for tonight’s journey through time, the book continues in the same steady manner; not with spectacle, but with a quiet assurance that the reader understands the language of the kitchen and the responsibilities it carried.

Here we move between boiled fowls, house-lamb, venison, and mutton, each accompanied by sauces that reveal a cuisine far more layered than modern assumptions often allow.

Lemon peel, mace, thyme, red wine, vinegar, currant jelly, sugar, these are not the ingredients of austerity, but of balance and variation.

Sweetness meets acidity, fat meets herb, and the cook is expected to navigate those contrasts with familiarity.

The instructions surrounding venison are especially revealing.

The meat must be papered, basted, carefully dredged, and protected so that its fat does not melt away too quickly.

There is attention not only to flavour but to preservation, texture, and yield; a reminder that meat was valuable, and its preparation demanded both care and foresight.

Even the advice on keeping venison or hare sweet, drying it, hanging it in air, or reviving it if it begins to turn, speaks to a world where storage was an active process rather than an afterthought.

What emerges from these closing pages is a portrait of attentiveness.

Cooking was neither casual nor mechanised; it required observation of fire, knowledge of timing, and an understanding of ingredients in their raw state.

The cook worked with what the season, land, and market provided, adapting methods accordingly, not unlike craftsmen in any other trade.

And perhaps that is what lingers most after reading these pages; nothing here feels primitive in the dismissive sense we sometimes inherit from modern narratives.

Instead, we see competence shaped by necessity, flavour shaped by locality, and meals shaped by an intimacy with materials that today often remain hidden behind packaging and process.

So tonight, as we close this modest volume, we do so not with conclusions but with reflections.

A cookery book, at first glance simple and practical, has quietly offered something broader; a glimpse into ordinary life, into habits of nourishment, and into a domestic intelligence that rarely makes its way into grand historical accounts.

In these pages, the past does not feel distant.

It feels lived.

And so, dear reader, as we close the book and return to our own tables, something subtle lingers.

Not a grand revelation, nor a dramatic contradiction, but a quiet dissonance between what we are told about the past and what the past seems to say for itself.

Because in these pages, our ancestors do not appear careless, deprived, or nutritionally indifferent.

They appear attentive, observant and resourceful.

They understood cuts of meat, methods of preservation, the balance of fats, herbs, acids, and sweetness.

They worked with whole ingredients, adapted to season and circumstance, and treated food not as convenience, but as necessity and craft.

Nothing suggests ignorance, only a different rhythm of living, one shaped by proximity to land, animal, and labour.

And this brings us back to the question that hovered throughout tonight’s reading:

Has diet truly improved?

Modern abundance offers variety, speed, and accessibility unimaginable in earlier centuries, yet these pages remind us that abundance and nourishment are not synonymous.

The presence of processed foods, artificial preservation, and distance from source complicates the simple narrative of progress.

What has been gained in convenience may have been exchanged for intimacy; intimacy with ingredients, with preparation, and with the natural limits that once shaped appetite itself.

Perhaps the answer, then, is not a definitive yes or no, but a recognition that improvement is rarely linear.

Our ancestors lacked certain comforts, yet possessed knowledge born of necessity; we possess endless choice, yet often lack the familiarity that once made meals an extension of environment rather than a product of industry.

In reading a cookery book, we did not simply encounter recipes.

We encountered a worldview.

A world where food was seasonal, preparation deliberate, and nourishment inseparable from daily life.

A world that challenges the assumption that the past was uniformly crude, reminding us instead that history is textured, layered, and often far more sophisticated than the summaries we inherit.

And perhaps that is the quiet gift of evenings like this.

To sit with old pages and realise that progress does not erase what came before, it only reframes it.

That beneath modern certainty lies a long lineage of practice, care, and understanding; and that in rediscovering those fragments, we do not romanticise the past, but widen our sense of what it meant to live well.

Tonight’s journey ends not with answers, but with awareness.

And sometimes, that is enough.

