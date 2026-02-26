Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Briggs's avatar
Elizabeth Briggs
1h

This is wonderful, thank you. Really enjoyable to spend some time contemplating boiling versus broiling! I recently worked on a medieval Arabic cookbook, and the astounding attention given to the medicinal qualities of the recipes shocked me. We could learn so much from the past if we thought again about food in those medicinal terms, not just calories, cost and taste.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

As I was reading I couldn't help but putting a voice to the words. Could have swore it sounded like Julia Child's voice. 😎

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture