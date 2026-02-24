Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Ilex's avatar
Alex Ilex
5h

As a dragon love I absolutely loved those two articles, thank you for writing them! So do you believe dragons could actually have existed for real?

I thought about it sometimes taking into account how universally widespread the myths of the dragons are literally everywhere.

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
5h

Dragons... Draco... are energy beings that are pure living energy.

NOT flesh and blood.

Pure living energy.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-enemy-within

fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture