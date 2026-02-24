I have spent the past hour in the garden, a solemn rejoice, my hearing illuminated by the gentle sound of birdsong.

It is a colourful symphony, layered with subtle notes and delicate variations, and I often find myself sitting there longer than intended, simply listening.

It feels striking now to remember there was a time in my life when this sound was unbearable to me.

Years ago, when I lived differently, my nights often dissolved into mornings without sleep.

Drugs blurred the hours, and as I lay restless, unable to drift into slumber, the birds would begin to sing, announcing another day I felt unprepared to face.

Another morning without sleep, another quiet reminder of the state I was in, and so, without realising it, I began to resent what was in truth a gentle awakening.

Their song became an intrusion rather than a gift, an unwanted call back to the world I was trying to escape, and in that state I never really listened.

I heard the sound, but I did not receive it.

Now, the same birds hold my attention in a way I could never have imagined.

I find myself lingering, unhurried, allowing the sound to unfold, and when you take a moment to truly listen, you begin to notice how elaborate it all is, the range of tones, the pauses, the replies between one voice and another.

It feels less like noise and more like presence.

An orchestra on your doorstep, freely given.

For years, my cycle to work was accompanied by headphones, music or conversation filling the space, yet recently I have begun leaving them at home.

In doing so, something subtle returned to me.

The roads are quiet at that hour, the air still holds the softness of early morning, and the birds are everywhere, their voices weaving gently through the stillness.

And yet it’s not just the birds I hear, dear reader, but the distant call of a rooster too, a sound that has likely been there all along, unnoticed as I passed by each morning.

It amazes me now how much beauty I’ve begun to notice in daily life, and as a result the simplest moments have become the ones I cherish most:

The morning birds, the first sip of coffee, the smile on my partner’s face, the smell of freshly cut grass.

Small things, easily overlooked, yet rich with a fullness that asks nothing more than your attention.

It was through learning to give that attention that my love for old books began to deepen, a love that grew quietly stronger when I realised how frequently dragons appeared within the historical record, not as passing fantasy, but as testimonies preserved with surprising care.

In those pages, dragons appear not as interruptions to reason, but as natural companions to a worldview that allowed space for mystery, observation, and reflection to exist together.

And so, we return to where we left off yesterday, revisiting the pages of Kirchmajer’s remarkable reflections on dragons.

This evening will feel familiar to you, curious mind, as we set aside our concerns, loosen our grip on the noise of the present, and spend a while with the words of those who walked this world before us.

As we read, ponder, and feel, we may catch a glimpse of a world that feels distant, yet lingers beneath the surface of our own.

As this is the second article in the series, I have included a link to the first for those who may wish to begin at the start.

Reading the previous piece will offer helpful context, introducing both the author and the intent behind the work, while grounding the themes we continue to explore here.

Previous Article

Draconibus

“Draconibus Volantibus” by Georg Kirchmajer (1675)

Yesterday we spent some time acquainting ourselves with this fascinating work and the mind behind it, so what follows is not a full introduction, but a brief recapping glance before we continue.

The book before us carries the Latin title:

De Draconibus Volantibus, ac interspersis ex Natura curiosis aliis, Epistolica Dissertatio

Which in English may be understood as:

A Dissertation on Flying Dragons and Other Curious Things of Nature

Even in its wording, the intention becomes clear; dragons are not treated as isolated myths but placed within the wider study of nature, discussed alongside other observations that stirred curiosity in the learned world of the seventeenth century.

Its author, Georg Caspar Kirchmajer, was a scholar of Wittenberg, a physician and natural philosopher shaped by an intellectual landscape very different from our own, where inquiry was broad, interdisciplinary, and often unburdened by the rigid divisions that define modern study.

Within that world, curiosity itself held authority, and the unusual was not dismissed outright but gathered, examined, compared, and preserved.

Kirchmajer’s work emerges from that spirit; rather than presenting dragons as spectacle, he assembles testimonies, references, and observations from travellers, naturalists, and earlier writers, allowing the reader to encounter these accounts within the same framework that once held minerals, animals, and atmospheric phenomena.

In doing so, the book offers not conclusions as much as reflections, inviting us to sit with the record as it was handed down.

Translation:

“And now, they swear by Jupiter the Stone, that the ancient errors must perish, and that the truth must be admitted, otherwise everything would remain uncertain.

They cry out that new things must be known, lest the errors of the world persist as ancient truths. Rösslin (in his noble work, p. 173) also admits this conclusion: that many natural truths have long been rejected through the imagination of men and through a servile readiness to believe.

Here may be added the words of the German philosopher Lepidanus, living at Lemgo, who in the Deliciae Calendariographicae (1644), writing on behalf of philosophical liberty against certain censurers, states that philosophers often discover truths long after their own errors have been repeated for years. He confesses that many things he once believed in youth he later recognised as false, and that opinions must be altered when nature herself contradicts them.

Thus he resolved to abandon former opinions when experience demonstrated otherwise, acknowledging that nature cannot be confined within preconceived judgments. If anyone were to ask why so many philosophers have erred, he answers that men frequently mistake imagination for reality, especially when hidden things are concerned, and when tradition has clothed error in authority.

From this it follows that many stories concerning flying dragons should not be rejected merely because they appear unusual. DN. Major therefore undertook the examination of these histories, not as fantasies, but as matters requiring investigation.

He does not deny that flying dragons exist in nature; rather, he offers reasons why some have doubted them, including the rarity of observation and the difficulty of preserving reliable testimony.

It is noted, however, that no corner of the world is entirely without witnesses where such creatures are said to be found, and that Roman writers have also mentioned flying serpents because of the variety of travellers’ accounts.

To the first objection, that these accounts arise from travellers’ tales, it is answered that many testimonies agree in describing flying dragons, especially in Arabia and Egypt, where Bellonius carefully recorded their appearance.

Gessner also depicts a remarkable serpent observed in Switzerland, whose size and serpentine form were compared with that of a horse. Franciscus reports that in France a flying serpent was observed not far from the Pyrenees, a fact judged worthy of public notice.

In Egypt, Arabia, and Ethiopia, numerous dragons are said to inhabit desolate regions, and the agreement of ancient philosophers with modern writers strengthens the claim. The authority of earlier authors is therefore cited not as final proof, but as cumulative testimony.

As for their dwelling places, deserted mountains, rocky caverns, and remote wildernesses are frequently described as their habitats, where human presence is rare and experience speaks more freely.

In the East Indies, dragons have been captured in forests, valleys, and marshes, not only by ancient writers but also by more recent observers whose accounts concur. Similar creatures are reported in Ethiopia, Nubia, Libya, and in the mountainous regions of Europe, including the Alps, Helvetia, and Tyrol, where frightening reports persist.

Caves in the Carpathian mountains are likewise described as dwelling places of dragons, and the physician Joannes Persan is said to have found large quantities of bones in caverns near the Danube. Other reports describe their remains in Hungary and neighbouring regions, transmitted by local testimony into Poland and Silesia.”

Before dragons are even fully addressed, Kirchmajer speaks about error, truth, and the willingness of men to cling to familiar ideas rather than reconsider them.

He is reflecting on how often knowledge is dismissed not because it is false, but because it is inconvenient, unusual, or inherited from traditions that resist correction.

It is a philosophical doorway into the discussion that follows, reminding the reader that the boundaries of belief are often shaped more by habit than by evidence.

Kirchmajer does not write as a credulous collector of marvels, nor as a man determined to defend every strange report without scrutiny, instead, he writes as someone deeply inquisitive, aware of the fragility of testimony yet unwilling to discard it outright.

There is a balance here that feels refreshing; he acknowledges that imagination, exaggeration, and inherited error exist, yet he also insists that experience and observation must be allowed to speak, even when they challenge expectation.

The tone is thoughtful rather than sensational, reflective rather than naive.

When the discussion turns fully toward dragons, the framework he has built begins to make sense.

These accounts are not presented as isolated curiosities but as part of a broader inquiry into how knowledge is gathered, transmitted, and judged.

He notes that rarity of observation often breeds doubt, and that difficulty in preserving reliable testimony can lead to premature dismissal.

Yet he also highlights the persistence of reports across regions and centuries, suggesting that recurring patterns deserve attention rather than reflex rejection.

The geographical sweep of the accounts strengthens this impression.

Arabia, Egypt, Switzerland, France, Ethiopia, the Indies, the Alps, and the Carpathians appear not as exotic embellishments but as points on a map of human testimony.

Each reference adds another thread to a tapestry of observation, forming a mosaic of narratives that span cultures and landscapes.

The descriptions of deserts, mountains, forests, and caverns evoke a world in which such creatures belonged to the edges of human habitation, inhabiting spaces where experience was scarce but memory lingered.

Dragons are neither treated as myth to be mocked nor dogma to be defended; they are phenomena to be considered.

Kirchmajer’s method feels almost modern in its restraint; he gathers voices, compares reports, weighs objections, and acknowledges uncertainty without abandoning curiosity.

It is precisely this measured tone that lends the pages their strength.

Within a series exploring forgotten dragon history, these passages feel particularly fitting.

They reveal not only that such creatures were discussed, but how they were discussed; with patience, with debate, and with a willingness to entertain the possibility that the world held more than was immediately visible.

Thus, the value of these pages lies as much in the mindset they preserve as in the creatures they describe, offering us a glimpse into an intellectual landscape where curiosity remained open and testimony was given space to breathe.

Translation:

“The German Ephemerides Curiosae record examples (observations 139 p. 257 and 194 p. 360). Others who wish may consult Leo Africanus and Johann Stumpf, where various accounts of dragons are related. Certain contrary arguments are raised by Varronian reasoning, yet such arguments remain insufficient. For naked history itself teaches that the species of dragons is not merely a fable. From this there arise histories that are most certain in appearance, though the circumstances of place, time, and condition are sometimes reported differently.

Yet we grant that less trust is due to new narratives than to older testimony; nevertheless, must we therefore reject all accounts? Should the testimony of P. Albanus Kirchherrus concerning an enormous dragon seen near Rome be dismissed simply because human witnesses intervene and because some uncertainty remains? When DN. Major examined these matters carefully, he denied that dragons were of such size that, with immense bodies, they could devour larger animals. It is permitted, therefore, to reject false exaggerations.

But as I read the most curious work of Franciscus Redi of the Accademia del Cimento, and as I compared observations from India (written to Laurentius Magalottus concerning vipers), I was more and more confirmed in this principle: I would not give faith to natural matters except where I myself had seen them with my own eyes or confirmed them through repeated experience. Yet if we follow this rule too strictly, would not many truths escape us? What then remains except to seek truth as best we can through testimony?

Nevertheless, the name of our Major is especially esteemed, since he never denied that serpents of unusual size might exist, even winged ones; the danger of devouring would then be possible. And already experience begins to speak.

The excellent teacher Sperlingius defends this position. Thus, as Sperling himself writes in the appendix to his Zoology (chapter on dragons), he responds that the poison of dragons may be overcome by remedies, and that experience once again confirms what words alone cannot fully establish.

The magnitude of dragons is often reported, and men have even claimed attacks upon humans. And it is asked: of what generation are they? The response is that their size depends on species; some are of lesser form, others greater. Many authors describe dragons of wondrous magnitude, though such claims must be weighed carefully, lest exaggeration surpass truth.

We must not follow Pliny alone, nor dismiss all reports because some are doubtful. Clavius, Tubero, and Florus, among others, mention serpents of vast length. Silius Italicus also records immense serpents near the river Bagrada, whose size astonished the army of Regulus in Africa. Suetonius recounts that in the time of Augustus a serpent of extraordinary size was publicly displayed.

The author of the Comitum likewise speaks of a two-headed serpent of seventy-five feet in length. Philip Cluverius and others relate similar examples; Diodorus Siculus also testifies that serpents of great magnitude were known among the Greeks.

Nor is faith lacking among historians and travellers who, in various lands, have described such creatures. Andreas Thevet reports flying serpents seen in the Indies, and others confirm similar appearances in China. Some describe them as approaching ships and frightening sailors with their sudden movements.

Thus testimony accumulates from Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and other regions where dragons are said to abound. In the East, deserts and mountains are described as their dwelling places, and travellers recount encounters in forests, valleys, and caverns. From the Pyrenees and the Alps to Helvetia and the Carpathians, reports of serpents inhabiting remote caves are transmitted. One account describes a dragon found in a cave near the Danube; another tells of remains discovered in Poland and Silesia.

Yet the author concludes that serpents and dragons are closely related in nature. As D. Franzius states in his History of Animals, serpents are ancient and noble creatures, and the dragon may be understood as their greater form. Indeed, the common proverb says that no serpent devours another serpent unless it is a dragon. Nor should we overlook the symbolic association, for even the Apocalypse speaks of the dragon as the ancient serpent.”

What becomes immediately clear in these pages is that Kirchmajer is not writing in isolation; he is consciously stepping into an existing conversation, one that stretches across authors, regions, and centuries.

Earlier in the book, as we saw in the first article, he had already placed his work alongside other natural historians and travellers, and here that pattern continues.

Names, reports, and references are brought forward not as decoration, but as part of an ongoing attempt to understand something that refuses to be easily dismissed.

There is an almost restless quality to his method, he does not seem satisfied with a single testimony, nor does he blindly repeat inherited claims.

Instead, he weighs them, compares them, and in some cases challenges them.

What stands out to me is his insistence on credibility.

He openly states that he prefers what has been witnessed, what can be confirmed through repeated observation, and what survives scrutiny.

Yet he is equally aware that demanding absolute personal experience would leave much of the natural world forever unknown.

It is this tension that gives the writing its character, he moves between caution and curiosity, between scepticism and openness, never fully surrendering to either.

The result is a piece that feels thoughtful rather than gullible, careful rather than dismissive.

He is not attempting to convince the reader through force, but to invite them into a process of weighing evidence, much as he himself is doing.

From that foundation, the dragon accounts emerge not as isolated marvels but as part of a broader accumulation of testimony.

Reports from Rome, Africa, India, and beyond are presented in succession, each adding another thread to the tapestry.

Some describe immense serpents, others winged creatures, still others encounters that left witnesses shaken or astonished.

The geographical spread is also revealing, stretching across continents and cultures, suggesting that these accounts were not confined to a single tradition or imagination.

What is particularly interesting is how Kirchmajer handles exaggeration, he does not deny that embellishment exists; in fact, he openly rejects certain claims of impossible size or behaviour, but this rejection does not lead him to discard the entire subject.

Instead, he trims away what he considers implausible while preserving what appears consistent across multiple sources.

It is a selective process, one that attempts to preserve the core of the testimony without its more fantastical edges.

In doing so, he arrives at a suggestion that feels both simple and profound.

Dragons, in his treatment, are closely aligned with serpents, perhaps a greater form or variation within the same natural continuum.

This idea allows him to ground the discussion within the familiar while still acknowledging the extraordinary.

The dragon becomes not a separate mythic being but an extension of a known creature, magnified through scale, rarity, or circumstance.

Subscribe

Translation:

“In the account of the voyage (chap. 28), where the region of Africa among the Nigritae is discussed, it is said that serpents were found of such vast size that they swallowed entire goats and did not lacerate them, but consumed them whole. Should we believe that beasts thus devoured were taken while still uninjured? The most learned Major also reports this (Book 4, chap. 4).

Scaliger likewise (Exerc. 83, sect. 6, and again in his Commentary on Aristotle, Hist. Anim. Book 2, sect. 122) writes that serpents were observed of immense length and bulk, so that even horses could not resist them. In the highest parts of Arabia, serpents were said to bear claw-like extremities resembling leonine paws; from these they advanced and seized their prey. Their eyes shone, their limbs ended in talons, and they were of such magnitude that they could overpower men.

These creatures inspired fear not only among animals but even among lions. Testimonies of this kind are collected by various authors. Serpents in Carajas of Eastern Tartary, writes Paulus Venetus (Book 2, chap. 40), were so fierce that they compelled bears and wolves alike. Among Mandelslo’s travels (Itinerary, Book 3, concerning the island of Java), serpents of enormous size are described that hunted dogs and deer.

It is clear from these accounts that serpents of extraordinary size existed in many lands. Georgius Andernesius reports that near Batavia in Java such a serpent was captured, whose belly contained the remains of several humans. A similar report is repeated by Olearus (Itin. Ind., chap. 4).

Since such things are attested, the question arises: what is the cause of these immense serpents and dragons that assail both men and beasts? Perhaps the cause lies in the abundance of nourishment, the heat of the regions, or other circumstances that favour excessive growth. In the Indies especially, serpents are said to attain the greatest size.

Lest anyone think these matters fabricated, Cardanus also mentions them (Book 9, Subtil., p. 287). The magnitude of serpents varies with climate and sustenance. For serpents thrive on flesh and grow to immense size where food is plentiful. Forests are dense, elephants abound, and regions of great heat permit such growth.

Carvadanus further remarks that the basilisk should not be dismissed entirely, since the venom of vipers and other serpents provides examples of deadly effects found in nature. Reason itself suggests that poisons differ according to qualities manifest in experience. Writers on medicine have recorded numerous cases of viper venom producing remarkable effects, as observed by Dominicus Charras in Paris (1669) and in the Acts of the Royal Society of England.

The most lethal bites of burning serpents were observed in Candia, especially among women, producing intense inflammation. Nor is the dragon entirely absent from these discussions, as Mandeville recounts (Hist. Aethiop., part 4, p. 140). Although creatures of such magnitude are not commonly found outside Europe, travellers report them in the Indies. Olearus notes shells and skins of serpents measuring many feet in length, found in marshes and forests.

Testimonies from Java Major likewise speak of serpents of astonishing magnitude. Andernesius again records skins measuring three hundred cubits. Such reports are confirmed by recent relations from travellers in the East.”

What follows in these pages is not a sudden leap into fantasy, but a continuation of Kirchmajer’s method.

The section opens with travel accounts describing serpents of extraordinary size in Africa and the Indies, creatures said to swallow goats whole and overpower animals far larger than themselves.

These are not presented as isolated marvels but as reports drawn from recognised travellers, natural philosophers, and commentators on Aristotle, suggesting that Kirchmajer is working within a network of inherited knowledge rather than inventing novelty.

His approach remains careful, he does not just repeat tales for their dramatic effect; instead, he surrounds them with references, names, and locations, almost inviting the reader to trace the chain of testimony.

There is a quiet insistence throughout these pages that such accounts deserve consideration precisely because they appear across regions and authors.

Heat, abundance of prey, and environmental conditions are offered as possible explanations for unusual growth, revealing a mind attempting to reconcile wonder with natural causes rather than dismissing it outright.

One small but striking detail emerges almost in passing:

the mention of Tartary.

It appears without introduction or elaboration, written as though entirely familiar to the reader.

In the same breath as Arabia, Persia, or the Indies, Tartary is treated as a known geographical reality.

This is something we encounter repeatedly in old literature; the term surfaces casually, woven into descriptions of travel and natural history, its presence assumed rather than explained.

That quiet normality tells us much about the worldview of the period, where regions now obscure were once common reference points within the intellectual landscape.

The descriptions of immense serpents, creatures capable of overpowering beasts and men, gradually merge into explicit references to dragons in other cited works.

Dragons are not isolated as mythical anomalies; they sit within a continuum of natural testimony, alongside giant serpents, venomous creatures, and travellers’ observations of unfamiliar fauna.

The boundary between serpent and dragon appears porous, shaped as much by language and interpretation as by morphology.

Kirchmajer’s work becomes less a declaration and more a record of inherited memory, a tapestry of observations drawn from distant lands and earlier centuries.

Tartary, Arabia, the Indies, Candia; all converge within a narrative where dragons are not sensational curiosities but part of a wider attempt to catalogue the natural world in all its perceived vastness.

In this way, the accounts shared here reinforce the sense that dragon testimony was not marginal but embedded within the intellectual and geographical imagination of the early modern world.

Translation:

“Bishop Bornensis, from the island Ascension (p. 179). Larger mice also resemble little pigs (commonly called rats), and sheep with tails, twenty-four and thirty-two pounds in weight, are shown among the Indians of the East, as again noted by Andersen.

Many things seem to fly which in nature are not, or if they are, only by permission. Never has anyone doubted that elephants sometimes run and rage. Pliny here rightly deserves praise, in that he ascribed wonders not merely to imagination but often to real bodies, or at least admitted that larger animals more easily give rise to admiration.

Thus among animals there are those smaller which are nevertheless admirable; for what is more inexplicable in perfection than the smallest creature placed in the world? Nor do I deny that the living may appear greater than they are, nor that animals are magnified by opinion. Yet even the smallest animals excite wonder.

Consider the experiments of Hooke among the Britons, incredible phenomena observed in microscopy, as Kirchmajer relates in Book X De Luce et Umbra, part II, chapter 8, where innumerable minute animals in vinegar, milk, and other liquids appear. From these, wonder arises at the works of nature.

Art also in many places imitates nature wonderfully. Artificial processes are performed in courts and theatres, and in the Roman city curious devices were constructed by skilful craftsmen. The artisan Severus (called Olaus Norimbergus) created machines so remarkable that they appeared almost miraculous to spectators.

Yet many affirm that although dragons are enormous, they nevertheless fly. They fly as they wish, and as long as they wish. Nothing prevents nature from producing wings for flight or feet for walking. Fins are said to be wings of fishes, just as wings belong to birds.

But let it be seen whether truth invites such belief. Let us therefore, as Father Onio relates (Ephemerides Curiosae Germanicae, vol. 3), examine the truth of flying dragons, which we do not deny entirely.

We confess confidently that our friend Major Candide often discussed these matters. Indeed, singular ingenuity and love of truth compelled him to add testimonies of experience and witnesses, and to place trust first in memorable authors whose observations he noted in 1672 in Hungary. There the magnet’s power was shown to be so great that iron was drawn forth by its force.

In this place I was provoked by illustrious men, especially by the most learned Kircher, whose letter inflamed me with zeal. I therefore undertook to send to the whole world this small epistle, which I entitled Magnetic Philosophy, a light drawn from light, a phosphor extracted from gold by the liberal genius of the most learned Gluckenius.

All these things were communicated by the renowned Hermes Baldinus. Among others, Major Fructus from the tree of stone, impenetrable in substance, equal in form and magnitude to iron, was observed. Such things were described by Petrus Servius (Rome, 1642) and Marcus Marci (Idea Operatrix), whose rare work was kindly shared with me by my colleague and friend, D. Michaelsennerus.

With the greatest gratitude I record these things, which I have received from men deserving of honour. Farewell, and continue to favour me. Written at Wittenberg on the ninth of April, in the year 1675.”

As we arrive at these closing pages, there is a quiet sense that the work is drawing inward rather than outward.

The tone shifts from gathering testimonies to reflecting on what it means to weigh them.

In this sense, these final passages do not just conclude the discussion of dragons, but they reveal the intellectual posture behind the entire work.

What becomes immediately apparent is that Kirchmajer is operating within a different structure of belief than the one familiar to us today.

Testimony, observation, correspondence, and the authority of other natural philosophers are not treated as competing forms of knowledge, but as threads of a single fabric.

He moves comfortably between microscopic discoveries, mechanical inventions, reports from travellers, and accounts of dragons, presenting them as part of the same unfolding attempt to understand nature.

We are invited not to accept blindly, but to consider collectively, to hold reports, experiments, and inherited knowledge in dialogue with one another.

Most notable is the repeated emphasis on wonder as a legitimate starting point for inquiry.

The references to Hooke’s microscopic observations, artificial mechanisms that seemed almost miraculous, and natural phenomena that stretched the limits of explanation all serve to remind us that the seventeenth century was an age in which the boundaries of the known world were actively expanding.

In such a climate, dragons were not isolated curiosities but participants in a broader conversation about nature’s capacity for variety and surprise.

Equally striking is Kirchmajer’s insistence that curiosity must remain disciplined.

These pages portray a writer deeply engaged with sources, correspondence, and the testimony of respected figures, carefully situating his discussion within a community of inquiry.

The frequent acknowledgements of letters, observations, and shared works reveal a scholarly culture rooted in exchange, where knowledge was accumulated collaboratively rather than asserted in isolation.

Within this context, the persistence of dragon accounts feels less like an anomaly and more like a natural extension of the age’s investigative spirit.

Reports of creatures capable of flight, descriptions of their form, and comparisons with other animals are presented alongside discussions of anatomy, physics, and natural philosophy.

The implication is subtle yet powerful:

That the history of dragons belongs not to folklore, but to the historical record.

And so, dear reader, as we reach the end of today’s adventure through time, a simple thought presents itself.

If we take this dissertation on its own terms, if we allow it to speak within the world in which it was written, then dragons are not distant myths but real creatures, part of the natural historical record.

The conclusion, in that sense, is disarmingly straightforward.

Yet perhaps the greater value lies not only in the creature itself, but in the mindset that surrounds it.

What this book reveals is a way of seeing that feels increasingly rare:

A willingness to gather testimony, to observe patiently, to correspond with others, and to hold curiosity without rushing toward dismissal.

Kirchmajer writes neither as a dreamer lost in fantasy nor as a skeptic eager to reject, but as a man attempting, earnestly, to understand the world in all its variety.

There is something quietly admirable in that posture.

The pages we have explored remind us that knowledge was once pursued with a broader lens, one that allowed wonder and inquiry to coexist without conflict.

Reports were weighed, debated, compared, and preserved, not because they were convenient, but because they were part of the human encounter with nature.

Perhaps this is the lasting lesson of the book.

Whether one reads these accounts as literal history, misunderstood encounters, or symbolic reflections of a world richer than our own, the spirit behind them remains valuable.

It encourages attentiveness, humility, and a recognition that certainty is often a luxury granted only in hindsight.

And so we end today’s discussion not with a final answer, but with an invitation:

To wander patiently through forgotten pages, to question with care, and to remain open to the possibility that the past may still widen the world we think we know.

In doing so, we honour not only the subject of dragons, but the enduring human desire to explore the edges of the known and to record what was seen there.

Much of this work happens in solitude, in margins, notes, and late evenings with old books.

If you’ve found value here and feel inclined to support the journey, your kindness never goes unnoticed.

Just know that your time spent reading here is more than enough on its own.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share