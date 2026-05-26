With war, politics, crime, and religion dominating the modern television dossier, it is little surprise the populace is so perpetually incensed.

It is as if that digital box programs the mind, channel by channel, until they tell you a vision.

When the concept of mind control and the invention of the television share such striking linguistic roots, one must ponder if commonality is just a proxy for equality,

or if rationality is no longer a shared pursuit…

While the masses exhaust themselves in this warfare of the mind, I distance myself from the fray.

The death, strife, and genocidal machinations unfolding across the globe, however inhumane and abhorrent, remain beyond the reach of a commoner’s hand.

I have yet to meet anyone who actually desires war; the reality is quite the contrary.

Yesterday, while walking through the local park, I watched people of all backgrounds connecting, barbecues smoldering on the grass, children playing, parents engaged.

It occurred to me that this is what we genuinely desire:

peaceful days defined by new life and passion

War has no place in such a world, yet neither you nor I can change the world at large.

We can, however, alter our own.

Once you slip the chains of modernity, you realise the cliché of the simple things was never a cliché at all; it was an enduring truth.

I sit in the garden as the sun crests the horizon and listen to the birds.

It is a small thing, entirely free, yet it provides a stillness that carries through the day.

A house built on shifting foundations collapses, and your temperament is no different; start the day on poor footing, and the structure of your mind will follow.

I was expected to work today; I requested the day off, and it was denied.

But this is my existence.

I was born to discover who I am, not to build someone else’s fortune.

No one owns me, and no one ever will, for we are not commodities for sale.

In a world that prices your time and measures your utility, you are in a rare space where your manual output is irrelevant.

Here, the only currency is curiosity, a tangible gift that cannot be purchased.

And so, curious mind, we turn to the press once more.

On my recent work regarding the Giants, I have received comments suggesting these references might just describe tall men; I concede that the clippings lacked precise dimensions and the language was often rudimentary.

Today’s references will rectify that, providing the details necessary to see that a man of seven feet was never much of a giant after all.

The Newcastle Weekly Courant July 7 1722 🗞️

We begin, dear reader, with a look at The Newcastle Weekly Courant, dated July 7, 1722.

In an era where the news was sparse and carried by the speed of the tide, this snippet offers a stark account of what was being unearthed in the English countryside.

Buried deep in the side of a hill in Derbyshire, near the Peak, a discovery was made that disrupted the conventional understanding of the human frame:

a local gentleman secured a jawbone of a human body, found at a considerable depth, and forwarded it to the Royal Society at Gresham College

The description left behind is precise in its scale:

a jawbone measuring one foot in length, with teeth nearly four inches around

When you transpose these dimensions onto a modern human skeleton, the geometry of the individual shifts entirely.

An average adult jaw is roughly four to five inches in length.

A bone measuring twelve inches, a full foot, suggests a head and a corresponding frame that would be physically staggering.

If the jaw is the anchor for the rest of the anatomy, we are not looking at a tall man, but an individual standing comfortably between twelve and fourteen feet in height.

This was not a finding tucked away in folklore or whispered in a pub; it was considered significant enough to be documented in the press and sent to the foremost scientific body of the age.

It serves as a reminder that when the ground was broken in 1722, the earth yielded evidence that refuses to fit into the modern, truncated version of our own history.

It is worth noting that this discovery did not vanish into thin air; that jawbone was sent directly to the Royal Society at Gresham College, establishing a clear paper trail.

While the narrative in the United States often focuses on the Smithsonian’s notorious habit of absorbing and subsequently losing anomalous remains, the English experience presents a different, yet equally revealing, institutional dynamic.

Their archives remain; the documentation for many of these giant bones persists, even if it is currently buried under layers of academic indifference.

While the American establishment engaged in a systematic erasure, the English archives still hold the receipts, and it is only a matter of time before we delve into those specific records, curious mind.

It would be of real interest to locate the documents pertaining to this specific discovery.

Voyage Autour Du Monde 📖

The Public Advertiser March 31 1767 🗞️

This account is drawn from The Public Advertiser, dated March 31, 1767, and it captures a moment of genuine cultural obsession.

The roads leading into Portsmouth were choked with people, men, women, and children alike, all pushing forward with a single purpose:

to witness the two Patagonian giants

When the news hit, the response was not just one of curiosity, but of an entire populace drawn to the spectacle of something that defied their standard reality.

The illustration from John Byron’s:

Voyage Autour Du Monde

published that same year, grounds this fervor in a visual record.

It displays a scale of humanity that makes the observer, a man of average stature, look remarkably diminutive.

This wasn't just a tall tale circulating in the back alleys; it was a front-facing event of 1767.

The engraving shows a physical presence that simply does not align with the modern, sanitised narrative of human biology.

We are conditioned to view such accounts as sailor’s yarns or products of an overactive imagination, yet here we have a major newspaper reporting on the massive crowds drawn to see these individuals in the flesh.

When you look at the proximity in the engraving, the discrepancy in height is jarring.

It forces the question:

if these individuals were indeed prodigies of nature that commanded such national attention, why have we been steered so firmly away from acknowledging that such physical variation once walked the earth?

The convergence of the newspaper’s report and the publication of Byron’s account in the same year highlights how deep this awareness was in the eighteenth century.

People weren't just reading about these figures; they were standing in the streets of Portsmouth hoping for a glimpse, driven by an inherent recognition that the world was far larger, and far more diverse in its manifestations of life, than they had been led to believe.

The Derby Mercury July 8 1784 🗞️

This snippet from The Derby Mercury, dated July 8, 1784, acts as a bridge between the living and the historical, cataloging individuals whose physical stature forced the public to reconcile their biology with the reality of the giant.

We start with Mr. O’Brien, a youth of eighteen standing at 7 feet 11 inches.

He was exhibited as a wonderful Phenomenon of the Human Species.

Note the context:

even at nearly eight feet, the report observes that he appeared weak and rather debilitated with confinement

It’s an honest admission that when nature pushes the limits of human scale, the environment of our modern, constrained world often fails to support it.

Yet, the article doesn't shy away from the biological implication.

O’Brien himself states that his father and grandfather both reached nine feet, suggesting a genetic legacy that our current science is too eager to dismiss as impossible.

The piece then pivots, using O’Brien to contextualise a list of other notable figures.

It mentions Byrne, who reached 8 feet 2 inches; Cornelius Magarth at 7 feet 8 inches; and Edmund Malone at 7 feet 7 inches.

By placing these men alongside the Swedish Giant, Daniel Cardanus, the paper reinforces that this was not a localised curiosity but a recurring phenomenon.

Most striking is the transition from the living to the ancient.

The text references Dr. Cheselden, a famous anatomist of the time, who documented a skeleton found in a Roman camp near St. Alban’s that measured 8 feet 4 inches.

Then, it reaches further back to cite historical and biblical accounts:

Maximinius the Emperor at nine feet, and Goliath of Gath, whose 6 cubits and a span equate to roughly 11 feet

The inclusion of the phrase, And in the Reign of Augustus, there were said to be many others as tall, is the kicker.

It suggests that these figures were not anomalies to the people of the 18th century.

Instead, they were recognised as part of a historical spectrum of human height that had been documented for millennia.

We are looking at a document that treats the existence of giants not as a myth to be debunked, but as a standard deviation of nature that had been recorded consistently throughout human history.

The prodigy of one age is just the baseline of another.

The Bath Journal November 23 1789 🗞️

This clipping from The Bath Journal, dated November 23, 1789, shifts the conversation from biology into the territory of the architects of the narrative themselves.

The advertisement promotes the Famous Hibernian Giants, a pair of twin brothers measuring near eight feet, appearing at an auctioneer’s venue in Bath.

It is an account of the commercialisation of the anomalous, where the extraordinary is reduced to an entry fee and a brief shew.

But, most importantly, look above the text, the insignia is unmistakably Masonic.

The square and compass, the level, the plumb rule, and the sun and moon:

these are not decorative flourishes

They are the watermark of an organisation that has, for centuries, been the self-appointed custodian of both history and the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

This is where the sinister element takes root.

Why does the iconography of a fraternity built on the control of knowledge and the hidden nature of reality sit atop a notice for the exhibition of beings that defy the standard biological model?

It suggests a deliberate management of the public’s perception.

By turning these individuals into a sideshow, the mystery is stripped of its gravity.

They become a novelty to be gawked at rather than an anomaly to be understood.

It mirrors the pattern we see elsewhere:

when something emerges that threatens the accepted timeline of human history, it is either hidden away in institutional archives or presented in a context that mocks its significance

The presence of these symbols alongside the Giants acts as a silent signal of containment.

It confirms that those who stood at the levers of society were well aware of these figures, and just as aware of the necessity to keep the masses focused on the spectacle, ensuring the true implications remained filed away in the shadow of the square and compass.

The giants were not just being exhibited; they were being framed.

Pennsylvania Weekly Telegraph March 4 1809 🗞️

Our final account for this morning is from the Pennsylvania Weekly Telegraph, dated March 4, 1809, provides one of the most chillingly specific testimonies on the subject.

It is not just a report of a skeleton; it is a firsthand forensic survey conducted by Captain James Allen, who traveled to the port of Gargente in Sicily in 1807.

What makes this account singular is the context of the discovery.

Miners digging for sulfur near the side of a mountain descended 170 feet, a staggering depth; before they struck a wall of masonry.

This was not a natural burial; this was an engineered vault of marble, adorned with hieroglyphics, housing what were likely marble coffins.

Captain Allen was not speculating; he descended into the aperture himself to examine the site.

He describes the surrounding earth as made earth, composed of sea mud packed with massive, anomalous seashells, evidence of a catastrophic, ancient submersion of a sophisticated city that no local tradition even remembers.

When we look at his measurements, the reality of the beings inside that vault becomes unavoidable.

He measured an entire, intact skeleton at 10 feet 6 inches in height, even after accounting for the loss of small components.

He noted a thigh bone 26 inches long and four inches in diameter, with a head the size of a two-gallon bucket.

Allen was so certain of his findings that he offered to make a formal, legal oath to their truth.

We are not just talking about remains found in a field, we are talking about a subterranean civilisation, entombed in an inscribed, artificial vault, buried under 170 feet of sediment and ancient sea-bed.

It suggests that these beings were not simply wandering the earth; they were architects of a civilisation that was violently erased by a great convulsion of nature.

The fact that this was published in 1809 as a credible, sworn statement shows that early American readers were being presented with a history that contradicts every textbook written since.

It posits a world where humanity was once vastly larger, lived in structured cities, and met an end so cataclysmic that the very geography of the earth was rewritten above their graves.

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And so, dear reader, these newspaper clippings have shown us a new world, a world we shall now ponder.

We have peeled back the brittle, yellowed skin of history to find that the past was never the monochrome, stunted thing the modern world insists upon.

We were told of a timeline linear and diminished, a narrative that fits neatly into the glass case of a museum, curated and cowed.

Yet, the earth itself disagrees.

From the hillsides of Derbyshire to the deep-sunken vaults of Sicily, the ground has been vomiting up the truth, not in whispers, but in the calcified, undeniable language of bone.

We have seen the ledger of the forgotten, where a jawbone measuring a foot is not an error of the scribe, but a shattered compass pointing toward a reality we have been trained to fear.

They have tried to frame these giants, to turn the heralds of a more potent human epoch into circus attractions, charging a few pennies to witness the remnants of a greatness that makes our current vanity look pathetic.

They put the square and compass over the newsprint, a silent branding of those who claim the right to measure the world, while the giants sit in the dark, waiting for the curiosity that is the only currency worth spending.

This is not just about stature; it is about the theft of our own legacy.

If there were men of ten or twelve feet, then the foundations of our understanding are built on sand.

We have been tethered to a digital box that programs a vision of a world small, manageable, and perpetually at war, all to ensure we never look down, never look into the earth to see the marble walls and the hieroglyphics of those who stood tall before the floods and the forgetting.

But the chains are rusting.

The simple act of observing, of looking at the scan of a newspaper from 1722 or 1809, is a rebellious act of remembering.

It is the realisation that we are not the pinnacle, but the aftermath.

And perhaps, when you sit in the garden and listen to the birds at dawn, you might catch the echo of that older, larger world.

A world where a man’s height was not measured by his utility to a corporation, but by his reach toward the sky.

Keep that curiosity sharp.

It is the only blade that can carve a path out of this manufactured twilight.

The giants are not coming back, but they never truly left; they are buried in the logic of the earth, waiting for the curious to stop asking for permission to see the truth.

The world is much older, much stranger, and much larger than they have dared to tell you.

Sleep well, if you can, knowing that the history you were fed is just a bedtime story designed to keep you small.

If you have found something here that sparks your own curiosity, please know that your presence and engagement are valued above all else.

There is never an obligation to contribute.

However, should you choose to support this work, every donation goes directly toward the acquisition of original newspapers, historical records, and the access required to keep digging into the archives that the mainstream prefers to leave shuttered.

Your support helps turn the page on these forgotten histories.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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