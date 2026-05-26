Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
3h

Awesome 👏🏻

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
1h

Indeed...

The other issues we have in New Zealand is the narratives surrounding our so called indigenous race.

There are many critics that rebuke the theory and dealing with the evidence that is being deliberately hidden from the public including the legal structure regarding discovery and instant forfeiture of said artifacts to tribal individuals and NGO tribal pressure groups etc....

What does this have to do with giant's i hear you say...

The New Zealand Government doesn't want our true history to be uncovered this revelation will turn things in the wrong direction for the so called indigenous tribes and guess what keeps it all buried in the back garden...( "Pun intended" ) "MONEY"👈🏼

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture