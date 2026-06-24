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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

Well expressed, dear One! One thing I would "dispute..." You say, "There is a quiet, sacred delight in this connection; a nourishment that no amount of currency can ever provide."

That depends on whether it is money currency or social currency. LOL!

In social currency We find many motives to be nourished by the appreciation, the love, the respect, the renown We are paid. The reputation We are given. The fame and the glory.

And that is the currency I aim to see used in society, rather than the money. Money promotes unEthical behavior choices, for profit and control. Money - anything We use to account for the energy We add into the system - offers control and thereby promotes the psychopaths and not the caring Ones to the top.

It promotes planned obsolescence - and We see so much waste created today with things made to deteriorate swiftly so that more can be sold.

And of course, it allows the psychopaths to buy the things and the People to Their agendas - something social currency will not allow.

For more, I offer:

Social Currency (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/social-currency

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