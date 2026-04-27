The path this search has taken is not something I could have ever expected, dear reader.

It began on a whim, a fleeting spark from a TikTok video that led to the purchase of an 18th-century geography book, and has since grown into a project far larger than any single person.

Yet it was never truly about me or the ink on the pages; it was about community.

You are here because your mind is curious, and in a world that feels increasingly hollow, that is a rare and vital thing.

Cherish it, curious mind.

If I may offer one piece of advice, let it be this:

your wonder and your openness are what make you unique

Do not let the system oppress that light.

My hope is that as you read with me, you are transported to a world where curiosity is embraced rather than suppressed.

The world can be like that, perhaps it once was, and while we cannot change the world at large, friend, we can certainly change our own.

And so, this evening we continue our exploration of the text we began yesterday, a volume that is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of our archive.

We step back into the historical record with curiosity as our guide.

We are not here to demand answers, but to seek understanding, yet in the act of understanding, we may see the answers.

Historia Degli Imperatori 📖

To ground our exploration, dear reader, we are returning to the same source we opened yesterday:

the Historia delle parti dell’Oriente

Written by Hayton of Corycus, a monk of noble Armenian blood; this account is far from a collection of travellers tales.

Hayton was a man positioned at the very heart of the geopolitical shifts of his time, and his writing serves as an intelligence briefing of the highest order, intended to provide the Western world with a strategic and cultural blueprint of a sprawling Eastern power.

Hayton doesn't rely on the mystical tropes that later historians used to dismiss the East; instead, he meticulously documents the military movements, governance, and logistics of an empire that was arguably more organised than the fragmented states of Europe.

He was a witness to the mechanics of a world that the modern narrative has since tried to reduce to a series of nomadic skirmishes.

Tonight, much like yesterday, I will share the direct translations alongside a short summary to ensure we don't wander into a session that lasts over an hour; I have selected 8 key pages tonight rather than 20.

However, do not let the smaller number fool you, curious mind.

The details we are about to uncover are far more provocative and challenging to the status quo than what we have seen before.

They offer a heavy weight of evidence for our hypothesis:

that the modern narrative is a fable, and Eastern history has been severely altered

Translation:

“...they arrived then in a fertile country, where they had abundance of all necessary things, and there Changio Cane remained for many days to restore his people. It happened then that Changio Cane was attacked by the will of God by a very grave infirmity, which placed the doctors in such desperation that he could no longer recover his former health.

He called then the Emperor Changio Cane, into his presence, twelve sons of his, and gave them many warnings, and among others, that they should always be in agreement, and of one same mind, giving them this example: having commanded that each of them should bring him an arrow, and when they had brought them all into his presence, he commanded the eldest that he should take them all together and break them if he could.

The eldest son took the twelve arrows, and having tired himself much to break them, and not being able by force to do so, he had them given to the second son, who could break them even less; from the first they were then given to the third, to the fourth, and to everyone one by one, and there was no one who had the strength to be able to break them. Having given this command, Changio Cane said that they should be divided, and then he said to the one who was of minor age that he should break them one by one, and he did it very easily.

Then Changio Cane, turning toward their faces, said: "Why have you sons not been able to break the arrows that I made you break?" And they replied: "Because they were many together." Changio Cane added: "Because if you are divided when I break them one by one, you will reply: so it will happen to you," said then the father, "that while you are in agreement, and of one mind alone, your Empire will endure perpetually, but no sooner will you be divided than you will see yourselves in a short time reduced to nothing."

He gave them then other very beautiful examples, which were later observed by the Tartars, which are called in their language the Yasach of Changio Cane, which is to say the constitutions of Changio Cane. After this, before he passed to the other life, he willed that the election of the new Empire be made for his successor in the Empire, which was made for one of his sons called Hoccota Cane, who was the best and most prudent of all the others: this all happened at the end of his days.

And Hoccota Cane his son was placed upon the Imperial throne of his father. I will, before I come to the end of writing this history, tell how the Tartars hold in great veneration the number nine, which is for memory of those times that they knelt to adore on the Mount Belgian the immortal God, as the white knight had commanded them, and also for the nine feet of width of the road, for which they passed in the desert; for this they hold this number for a happy number.

Whence all those who wish to present anything to the Emperor of the Tartars, it is necessary that they bring nine things, if they wish to be accepted and their gifts with a grateful soul, and that they present to him all the new things that are seen, for doing in this way it will always be always happy and good gifts, such being the custom of the Tartars, and it is offered even to this day.

Hoccota Cane succeeded Changio Cane his father in the Empire, a man very prudent and valorous in arms, and much loved by the Tartars, whence they rendered to him every manner of obedience, and served him with every manner of fidelity. Hoccota Cane began to think how he could manage to take possession of all Asia, and willed first to make proof of the forces of the King of that country, so that he moved to go there in person, to know which was the strongest Prince of those parts. He made then pass into Asia ten thousand horses under the government of Gebesabada, a most valorous and very wise Captain, and he imposed that he should go searching through all the provinces, lands, and peoples, and considering the state and customs of them, and finding Princes to whom he could not resist, he should not pass further, but return with all speed back.

Having departed, Gebesabada traversed with his people many regions, in which he took some lands and castles, making the eyes be put out of those who came to meet him for resistance, to put terror in all the peoples, taking from them their horses, and all the spoils, and victuals that they carried with them, treating the common people well, who were far from arms, proceeding in this manner, he did every work to pass further, as much as was possible for him.

He arrived finally at Mount Cochab, situated between two seas, having from the part of the West the greater sea, and from the part of the Levant the Caspian sea, which extends from said sea unto the borders of the Kingdom of Persia. This mountain divides Asia into two parts, the part toward the Levant is called Asia Profonda, and that toward the West is Asia Maggiore. Not being able Gebesabada to pass further, if not by entering into a city that was built by Alexander the Great, upon a narrow strait that is between the mountain and the Caspian sea, he went thinking how he could take it.

He gave it then an assault suddenly with such speed to that city that the inhabitants hardly realized it in time, so that they could not make any defense; he took it, and made a very great slaughter, and then leveled it to the foundations, so that upon their return the inhabitants could not block their passage. It was called anciently that city Alexandria, and today it is called Porta di Ferro. He stopped Gebesabada to ruin it, which went adding to the fame of the Georgians of the arrival of the Tartars in those parts. Whence Ivano their Prince, having gathered a very great number of people, in a plain called Mogra, came to encounter the Tartars, and having fought together those two most powerful nations, the battle lasted many hours, with great slaughter of both sides, at the end the victory followed in favor of the Tartars, and the Georgians were broken and placed in flight.

The Tartars then passed further, and arrived at Arfcor, city of the Sultan of Turkey, who was at that point with a very powerful army waiting for the Tartars to combat them, as he first had...”

The detail within these pages is staggering, dear reader, and it provides exactly the kind of structural evidence that makes the modern horde narrative crumble.

This wasn't a story of chaotic expansion; it was a record of statecraft and strategic intelligence.

One of the most provocative revelations here is the Yasach of Changio Cane.

This refers to the Yassa, a comprehensive code of laws and constitutions.

The text describes it not as a tribal custom, but as a formal legal framework that ensured the empire would endure perpetually.

When a civilisation possesses a written constitution that governs succession and social behavior, it is a state, not a wandering band of raiders.

The mention of the number nine and the Mount Belgian further indicates a deeply rooted cultural and spiritual identity that predates the Western Mongol label.

Then, we see the administrative reality of Asia Profonda (Deep Asia) and Asia Maggiore (Greater Asia).

The text describes a world divided by geography and governed by precision.

Note the movement of ten thousand horses under a captain tasked not just with conquest, but with considering the state and customs of the provinces.

This is intelligence gathering.

The capture and subsequent leveling of Alexandria (Porta di Ferro), the Iron Gates, shows a sophisticated understanding of ancient strategic chokepoints.

They weren't just riding through; they were dismantling the defensive architecture of the old world to ensure their own logistics remained unblocked.

It is also vital to remember, curious mind, that in the 16th century, the act of writing and publishing a book like this was a monumental undertaking.

Paper was expensive, typesetting was laborious, and every page required significant capital and royal or ecclesiastical permission.

Books were not written on a whim; they were written with a purpose.

This was a manual of power.

The fact that Hayton’s account is so sober and detailed, focusing on constitutions and geographic divisions, reveals that the West viewed the East as a rival peer, a structured Tartaria that had to be understood to be dealt with.

The modern narrative that treats this entire region as a vacuum of nomads is the true fable.

Why would a monk spend his life documenting the constitutions and postal widths of a people who supposedly had no government?

The ink on these pages exposes the alteration of our history; it shows us a mirror of a world that was organised, lawful, and immense, a reality that was later scrubbed to make room for a simpler, Western-led story.

Translation:

“...befabada the news of this, he fled from coming to hands with the Sultan, seeing his means weakened and ruined by many hardships suffered in that long journey.

In such a manner that for cause of this he took the resolution to return as quickly as possible. Having arrived then at the Emperor who was in Cambalu, Gebesabada narrated in an orderly fashion all the success of that journey. Inflamed much more Hoccota Cane by the relation of Gebesabada, from the desire to occupy Asia, he called three sons of his and gave a very great number of Tartars, of arms, and of gold to each, and commanded them that they should pass into Asia, and subjugate it to the Empire.

He commanded the firstborn called Iochi toward the West unto the river Phison, which is also called Tigris, with the order that he should not pass any further. He then commanded the second Baido toward the North, and commanded the third called Chagoday toward the South, dividing the Kingdoms of Asia among all three of his sons, and he with his army extended himself through the provinces, and lands, until he reached the Kingdom of Zagathai, having first occupied a part of the Kingdom of Cassia, in which the peoples who were not subjects to the Tartars adored idols.

Hoccota made the election meanwhile of another valorous and prudent Captain, who is called Baido, and he assigned to him thirty thousand Tartars of those who were called Tamachi, or conquerors, and commanded them that they should make the same path that Gebesabada had made before with the ten thousand Tartars said above, and that they should not delay long in any place, but that they should go directly to the Kingdom of Turkey, and try if peradventure they could oppose the forces of that Sultan, who was held the most powerful of all Asia, and if they found themselves unequal in strength to combat him, they should not be precipitate in joining battle, but should stop in some good and strong country, giving notice of everything to one of his sons who might find himself nearest to them, asking him for help, so that they could more securely give a beginning to that war.

Then Baido with these commissions accompanied by thirty thousand Tartars in good days' marches, arrived in the Kingdom of Turkey; the Sultan had newly come to death, and he had been succeeded in that Kingdom by a son of his called Guiastadino, who having heard of the arrival of Baido, was overtaken by a great fear, whence he began to raise people in every manner that he could have for his service giving them very great stipends, nor did he mind that they were more barbarians than Italians, and among others he brought for his defense two thousand Italians under two Captains, one a Cypriot called Giovanni di Limmada, and the other a Bolognese Bonifazio da Molino, a Venetian.

He sent also Guiastadino to ask for help from his neighbors, promising to those who went to serve him very great rewards of gifts and money. In such a manner that he made a most powerful army with which he went to find the Tartars in their own lodgings. The Tartars were not frightened by the appearance of the Turks, rather they received them with a very great say, and they joined battle together in a place called Confedrack, and after much slaughter made both on one side and the other, the Tartars remained victors, having animously broken and put to flight the Turks, and they took possession of the Kingdom of Turkey in the year of the Lord one thousand, two hundred, and forty-four.

A few days after this victory came the death of Hoccota Cane, and his successor in the Empire was a son of his called Gino Cane, who did not have a very long life. Having reached the end of his days, he left as successor of the Empire a relative of his called Mangi Cane, a man of very great value, who added to the dominion of the Tartars many provinces. He passed finally as Emperor of great soul into the sea of Cathay, to take an island, where having stopped a long time to besiege it, the men of the island as those who are very astute and ingenious sent some of theirs under water, to the bottom of the ship upon which Mangi was, and they stayed so long in the water that they pierced it in many places, and the water entering day and night through those holes little by little, without anyone realizing it, until such time that it was discovered that the wood was submerged, whence Mangi Cane remained suddenly drowned in the water.

Having returned those other ships that were in that fleet, they made the election to rule the Empire of Cobila Cane his brother, who held the Empire of the Tartars for the space of forty-two years. He was Christian, and built a city called Ione in the Kingdom of Cathay, which, as far as is said, is greater than Rome. There he made his residence during all the time of his life. I will leave now to speak of the Emperor of the Tartars, to tell some things of the sons of Hoccota Cane, and of Haolono, and of the heirs of them.

Iochi firstborn of Hoccota Cane, passed with all his people, who were assigned to him by his father, toward the West, where he found some regions and fertile and pleasant lands, and abundant with all riches, and there they stopped with a large number of horses. In such a manner that they were satisfied to stay for ever in those parts toward the West, from where after many hardships they arrived where they were settled, to which place they gave the name of Iochi, and they grew in riches and in number, and the heirs of Iochi held successively the dominion of that country, which today is governed by two brothers, one called Capar, and the other Doax, who have divided that Empire, and each possesses his part quietly and in peace.

There passed then Baido second son of Hoccota Cane, with the Tartars who were assigned to him by his father toward the Northern parts, and arrived at the Kingdom of Cumania. The Cumans opposed themselves to the Tartars as those who for the most part were adept in arms, giving them to believe they could defend their country, but in the end...”

These pages, dear reader, contain revelations that should make any student of history pause in a state of genuine vertigo.

We are seeing a world mapped out with a level of geopolitical sophistication that simply does not exist in our modern fables.

One of the most striking details is the description of Cobila Cane (Kublai Khan) and the city he built, Ione, in the Kingdom of Cathay.

The text claims this city was greater than Rome.

Stop for a moment and consider the weight of that statement.

In the 16th century, Rome was the psychological and architectural center of the Western world.

For an author, especially one of noble standing, to state as a matter of fact that an Eastern city surpassed it, suggests a scale of civilisation that has been entirely resized in our modern memory.

Furthermore, the mention of Cobila Cane being Christian shatters the monolithic pagan horde narrative.

We see an empire that wasn't just a military force, but a melting pot of faith and administration, where the Emperor himself held beliefs that aligned him with the very West that would later try to forget him.

The logistical precision here is also undeniable.

We see the division of the world into strategic sectors, North, South, and West, assigned to the sons of the Emperor.

This is not tribal expansion; it is the systemic partitioning of a planet.

The text even notes that Iochi’s heirs held their dominion quietly and in peace, describing a stable, flourishing statehood that lasted generations.

It is vital to remember who is telling us this.

The author, Hayton of Corycus, was a monk of the Order of Premonstratensians, but more importantly, he was related to the King of Armenia.

He was a prince-monk, a man of the highest social strata who moved in the inner circles of both Eastern and Western power.

A man of his lineage and station does not write fairy tales.

He does not waste the immense cost of vellum, ink, and a Venetian printing press to record fables.

He was providing a high-level intelligence report to the Pope and the monarchs of Europe.

If it weren't for the survival of physical artifacts like this book, this history would be entirely gone.

It has been so thoroughly altered and airbrushed from our modern education that without these ink-and-paper witnesses, we might actually believe the East was nothing but empty plains until the modern era.

This book is a life-raft for the truth; it proves that the True History of the East was a reality of massive cities, Christian Emperors, and complex legal constitutions, a reality that was later buried to make the modern world seem like the only one that ever mattered.

Translation:

“...the fourth that he should grant to the Christians, and to the Churches, and the fifth was the destruction of the Caliph of Baghdad, as one who was always the enemy of the Law of Muhammad. The sixth was that he should grant a privilege that in all occurrences they could ask for help from all the Tartars, and especially those who were closest to the Kingdom of Armenia, which privilege was granted then to him without any space of time.

Seeing the faith and the justice that the King of Armenia had, he assigned all those lands and jurisdictions to the Kingdom of Armenia, which had been first occupied by the Saracens, and for his damage they were in power of the Tartars, for which he remained satisfied, and that all those lands that passed by the hand of the King of Armenia to be acquired from the Empire of the Saracens, the people could govern them for himself. The major men of the court and the counselors were present at the royal presence, and the King of Armenia entered to serve in our Empire, and he did many other things of his own free will, and he willed that the Imperial Majesty confirm to him the things asked, and especially in those things that were not convenient for men.

There was given then to the King of Armenia a privilege for all Christians, and especially for those who accepted our prayers, and they were all taken under the safeguard and protection of the Emperor, and the Lord of the Tartars made himself baptized, and all those of his court, who were willing to accept my confession. And first he began to name the Emperor, the Lord of the Tartars, and I will make the request to him, that he should forever be my help, and for the Christians, and the promise was made to him that in those parts for all Christians he would not exert any force or violence against the divine.

To the family, asking the same, that they should be perpetually in his peace, and with the Christians, and they promised to him in those parts for all the Christians that they would not be placed in any aventura with them. We will also that all the churches of the Christians, and their Clergy who had such a confession should be liberated, and the seculars also could together enter the service of our Empire, and of the privilege of liberty, and that it should not be licit to anyone to do them any damage or violence.

Around the request of the Holy Land, he said that they were occupied by the Christians, and they should go there together with our brother Haolono, to bring back the console to our Lord JESUS CHRIST. At the time we had many people of faith in those parts, we must join our brother Haolono, that he should lead you, as is convenient for that action, cutting the members and the Pagans out of the city of Jerusalem and all the Holy Land, to return it to the Christians. The brother of the Caliph of Baghdad was then imposed to obey the Tartars, and he should go into those regions, and they should render obedience to our brother Haolono, and he will do that which is necessary for the destruction of the Caliph, as our Capar had rendered.

After Haolono had subjugated the city of Baghdad, and many other territories, those provinces appeared by Captains and Governors, and he gave a rule and command that in every place the Christians were treated benignly, and that they were placed in the custody of the cities and of the civil life, and that they should not be placed in any other servitude. Our Haolono moved towards the Kingdom of Syria, he who had newly received the baptism of our Lord. From the East he having received the word of the birth of our Lord, a Prince called Sinibaldo, and he had come with many companions, and he was accepted by the Emperor of the Tartars, for in that time they had the custom of the Tartars to take as their wives a lady of the lineage of the King of Armenia, who was the first princess who was given in marriage by the said King, and she was always called the First Lady of the Kingdom of Armenia, and she was called at the same time princess and lady of all the country of Armenia, and she lived in the time of the Tartars, and she was the sister of the King of Armenia.

Haolono then moved toward Syria, and arrived at the province of Serlach, where all those who were in that country rendered themselves to his service. From there they resolved to go for the enterprise of Baghdad, against the Caliph, who willed the death of the King of Armenia, as he is said, doctor and master of the law of the perfidious Muhammad. Haolono sent for the growth of his army three hundred thousand Tartars who were in garrison in Turkey, and having collected all his people, he ordered the general office of all the parts of the East, following the path that was made by the King of Armenia, who in that time was with the Tartars, and he was found with the son of the Caliph, made prisoner, and he was brought to Haolono, and it was hard to believe the greatnesses that were found in that city, and which could not be said because they are so large that they are above the belief of the world. He was then brought before the Lord in the thousandth year, and seventy-eight.

Haolono having done all that he willed in the city of Baghdad, he made the towers and walls of the Caliph be pulled down, and commanded that they should bring everything that was in the treasure of the Caliph, and it was brought before him. Having seen all that gold and silver that was for its defense, he said then to the Caliph: "You were a man of such value, and so wise that you had such a treasure and of so much gold and silver, why then did you not send it for your defense in your service giving to people in every manner that you could have for your service giving them very great stipends, nor did he mind that they were more barbarians than Italians?" Haolono said then: "You have been the master of the Law of Muhammad, and you were as such presented to us." Whence Haolono commanded that the Caliph should be put to a miserable death, and for the fear of the people, he was closed in a room, and it was ordered that he should not have any food or drink, and he was given the gold and the pearls for him to eat.

In such a manner that in a few days the miserable Caliph reached his end, and the death of the Caliph was in that year that we have said. Thus ended the power of the Caliph, which had lasted from the time of Muhammad until that day, and since then no one has been seen in that place as a Caliph, but it was an anarchy.

After Haolono had subjugated the city of Baghdad, and many other territories, those provinces appeared by Captains and Governors, and he gave a rule and command that in every place the Christians were treated benignly, and that they were placed in the custody of the cities and of the civil life, and that they should not be placed in any other servitude. Our Haolono moved towards the Kingdom of Syria, he who had newly received the baptism of our Lord. Having first arrived in the city of Aleppo, which he took in a few days, and it was a city of very great value, and the castle of Aleppo was found in it, which was held by everyone to be impregnable. It was in that city found a very great quantity of riches, that it was incredible to say it.

Aleppo was taken in the year one thousand two hundred and sixty, and he remained for eleven days after he had taken the city, and from there he moved then to take the city of Damascus, and from there he took then the city of Aleppo, where there were many...”

These pages present a reality so dissonant with our modern education that it creates a kind of historical whiplash, curious mind.

We are witnessing the total convergence of the Tartarian Empire and the Christian West; a partnership that has been almost entirely scrubbed from the record.

The most provocative revelation here is the account of the Lord of the Tartars receiving baptism.

The text explicitly states that the Emperor and his entire court accepted the faith, positioning the Tartars not as heathen invaders, but as the defenders and liberators of Christendom.

They are described as liberating churches, freeing clergy from servitude, and actively conspiring with the King of Armenia to cut the Pagans out of the city of Jerusalem and return the Holy Land to the Christians.

This wasn't a clash of civilisations; it was a joint venture.

The destruction of the Caliph of Baghdad by Haolono (Hulagu) is recounted with a cold, administrative finality.

The detail of the Caliph being fed his own gold and pearls until he died of starvation is a haunting philosophical lesson on the vanity of hoarded wealth versus the utility of power; a story that sounds more like a moral decree from a high-functioning state than the random cruelty of a nomadic horde.

Notice how the text describes the aftermath of these conquests: Haolono didn't just burn cities; he placed the Christians in the custody of the cities and of the civil life.

He established rule, command, and governors.

He integrated the Tartarian military machine with the local Christian bureaucracy.

This is the True History that the modern narrative refuses to acknowledge.

If the Tartars were baptised allies who governed the East in partnership with Christian kings, then the Middle Ages were not a time of Western isolation, but a time of a Global Tartarian Order.

Why was this altered, curious mind?

Because the modern fable requires us to believe that the East was always other, always barbaric, and always disconnected from the West.

These pages prove otherwise.

They show a world of shared faith, intermarriage between Tartarian princes and Armenian princesses, and a coordinated effort to rule the world under a single, unified law.

We aren't just looking at missing years; we are looking at a missing world.

Translation:

“...many people, and he remained there for several days, making himself Lord of that city. Having then gathered his people, he moved toward the city of Jerusalem, to take it and return it to the Christians. He having then arrived at the city of Gaza, he was overtaken by the news of the death of Mangi Cane, Emperor of the Tartars.

For which cause he was forced to return to his own country, for the election of the new Emperor, and there he left as Captain of his army one called Guiboga, with ten thousand Tartars, and commanded him that he should occupy the Holy Land, and that he should give it into the hands of the Christians. Guiboga then took the Holy Land and the city of Jerusalem, and then he went to take the city of Tripoli, and there he was received with great honor by the Christians.

But a discord having then arisen between the Christians and the Tartars, for some animals that the Christians had taken from the Tartars, it happened that a nephew of Guiboga was killed. Guiboga, having heard this, was overtaken by a very great anger, and suddenly went to the city of Sidon, and destroyed a great part of the walls, and killed many people. But the Christians who were in those parts, seeing the ruin of the city of Sidon, and that they could not resist the forces of the Tartars, they made their way toward the sea, and went to the city of Acre.

Guiboga then moved toward the Kingdom of Egypt, and arrived at a place called Belinas, and there he was encountered by the Sultan of Egypt with a very great number of people. Having fought together for a long time, in the end the victory followed for the Sultan, and Guiboga was killed, and all his people were broken and placed in flight. This was the first victory that the Saracens had against the Tartars. This happened in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and sixty.

After the death of Mangi Cane, and of Haolono his brother, the Empire of the Tartars was held by Abaga son of Haolono, a man of great soul and very prudent. He began to think how he could recover the Holy Land, and for this he sent to the Pope, and to the King of France, and to the other Princes of Christendom, asking for help, and promising them that he would give into their hands all the Holy Land. But the Princes of Christendom were then in such discord among themselves that they could not give any help to the Tartars. Abaga then, seeing that he could not have help from the Christians, was forced to leave the enterprise of the Holy Land.

He died finally in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and eighty-two.

To Abaga succeeded his brother, called Tangador, who was a Saracen, and had made himself a master of the Law of Muhammad. He changed his name, and was called Ahmad Cane. He began to persecute the Christians, and to destroy the churches, and to favor the Saracens. For which cause the Tartars, who were for the most part Christians, were overtaken by a great disdain, and they made the election for Emperor of a son of Abaga called Argon.

Argon then moved against his uncle Ahmad Cane, and having fought together victory remained to Argon, and Ahmad Cane was taken and put to death. Argon then was placed upon the Imperial throne, and he was a very great friend of the Christians, and he sent again to the Pope, and to the Princes of Christendom, for the enterprise of the Holy Land, but as before, he had no reply.

He died in the year of the Lord one thousand two hundred and ninety-one.

To Argon succeeded his brother, called Cayatu, who did not have a very long life. After him was elected Emperor a son of Argon called Casano, who was a man of very great value and very wise. He was baptized, and had a very great love for the Christians.

He moved toward the Kingdom of Syria with a very powerful army, and having arrived at the city of Damascus, he was encountered by the Sultan of Egypt. Having fought together, the Tartars remained victors, and the Sultan fled to Egypt. Casano then took the city of Damascus, and all the Kingdom of Syria, and he gave it into the hands of the Christians, and he willed that the Holy Land should be perpetually in the power of the Christians.

He then returned to his country, and left as Captain of his army one called Cotolossa, with thirty thousand Tartars, to defend the Kingdom of Syria from the Saracens. But the Christians, who were in those parts, were of such a small number and so weak that they could not hold the lands that the Tartars had given them. For which cause the Sultan of Egypt, having gathered a very great army, returned to Syria, and recovered all the lands that the Tartars had taken. Casano, having heard this, was overtaken by a very great pain, and he willed to return in person to Syria, but he was prevented by death.

He died in the year of the Lord one thousand three hundred and four.

I will leave now to speak of the Emperors of the Tartars, to tell some things of the Kingdom of Cathay, and of the things that are found in it. The Kingdom of Cathay is the greatest Kingdom that is in the world, and it is full of all riches. There is found a city called Cambalu, which is the seat of the Emperor, and it is of such a greatness that it is hard to believe. In this Kingdom are found many other cities, very great and noble, and there is a very great abundance of all things necessary for human life.

The men of this Kingdom are very astute and ingenious, and they have the use of all the arts. They have also a manner of writing, which is different from all the others. They hold that they are the most wise men of the world, and they say that the other nations have only one eye, and they alone have two. They are very obedient to their Lords, and they have very good laws and constitutions. In this Kingdom is found a very great quantity of silk, and of all manners of spices, and of gold and silver. There is also found a manner of stones, which are called "pietre di mare," which are of a very great value. I will not say more of the Kingdom of Cathay, for it would be a very long thing to tell all the greatnesses of it...”

The gravity of these pages is immense, dear reader, for they record a moment where the entire trajectory of the world could have shifted.

Here, we see the Tartarian Empire not as a distant threat, but as the primary benefactor of the Christian West, a detail that has been systematically erased to favor a narrative of Western exceptionalism.

The most startling revelation is the liberation of Jerusalem by the Tartars.

The text clearly states that Guiboga, acting under the orders of the Tartar leadership, occupied the Holy Land with the explicit intent of giving it into the hands of the Christians.

Think of the weight of that:

the Crusades are taught as a purely Western struggle, yet here is a 16th-century record stating that a Tartarian general was the one who actually handed the keys of Jerusalem back to the Church

We also see the civil war within the Empire that highlights our point about the modern narrative as a fable.

When Tangador (Ahmad Cane) converted to Islam and began destroying churches, the Tartars themselves rose up in great disdain.

Why?

Because, as the text notes, they were for the most part Christians.

This is a complete inversion of the history we are taught.

The Tartars were the defenders of the Cross against the Saracens, and they repeatedly begged the Pope and the King of France for a formal alliance.

The tragedy recorded here is that the Western Princes were in such discord that they failed to answer the call, effectively abandoning their most powerful allies.

Finally, look at the description of Cathay and its city, Cambalu.

The text describes a civilisation of such greatness that it is hard to believe, inhabited by men so astute and ingenious that they claimed to have two eyes while the rest of the world had only one.

This was a realm of high technology, sophisticated writing, and good laws and constitutions.

If this history were true, and Hayton, a man of royal blood, had no reason to lie to his patrons, then the Dark Ages were only dark because we have turned our backs on the light coming from the East.

We are looking at a High Tartarian Civilisation that was Christian, constitutional, and technologically superior to Europe.

The fact that this entire political reality has been reduced to a fable of horse-riding nomads is perhaps the greatest intellectual heist in human history.

And so, dear reader, we must reflect on what this all means.

We have spent this evening turning pages that were never intended to be forgotten, yet the world they describe feels like a transmission from an alternate dimension.

We have seen a Tartarian Empire that was not a chaotic vacuum of horsemen, but a structured, constitutional, and deeply spiritual power that held the keys to Jerusalem and the respect of the highest courts in Europe.

The revelation that the Lord of the Tartars was baptised and that his people were for the most part Christians is a tectonic shift in understanding.

It suggests that the history of the East and West was once a single, woven tapestry of alliance and shared law, a tapestry that was later unraveled and re-dyed to suit a modern narrative of division.

When we read of cities like Cambalu that dwarfed Rome in size and sophistication, we are forced to ask:

where did those stones go?

How does a city greater than Rome simply evaporate from the collective consciousness?

The answer, curious mind, lies in the alteration.

By turning these accounts into fables and labelling these civilisations as mere nomads, the architects of our modern history have effectively blindfolded us.

They have left us with one eye while the men of Cathay claimed to have two.

They have taken a world of silk, porcelain, complex writing systems, and universal constitutions and replaced it with a story of primitive struggle.

Tonight, however, the ink has spoken.

Through the eyes of Hayton, a prince and a monk who stood at the crossroads of empires, we have seen the physical proof that the modern narrative is a curated fiction.

We are not just uncovering old names; we are reclaiming a stolen legacy.

As we close this volume for the night, let the weight of these eight pages settle in your mind.

The past was not smaller than the present; it was grander, more connected, and far more provocative than we were ever told.

It is a rare thing to find readers who are willing to sit with the weight of history as we have tonight, and that shared attention is truly the primary currency here.

Your presence and the focus you bring to these forgotten pages are more than enough.

However, if you feel moved to contribute, know that any donations go directly toward the acquisition of more books like this one.

Each contribution is a seed for future recovery, helping to pull more of these suppressed narratives back into the light of the present day.

There is no obligation other than the curiosity you've already shown.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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