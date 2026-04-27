Alternative History

Alternative History

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Miles Hack's avatar
Miles Hack
2h

Great piece! Unaware of the details involving ideological disputes of the holy land, with power player being the Tartars (in favor of Christendo) great finds!

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3m

So incredible how the psychopaths aiming to control Us have sold Us an historical bill of goods! And so glorious to have the words of the past returned!

Thank You so much!!!

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