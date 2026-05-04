Should any official establishment operate in the shadows, dear reader?

My conviction remains firm:

no

If an institution exists to serve the public, one must wonder what hidden knowledge could possibly benefit the collective.

Truth is the ultimate architect of liberation; it defines our reality and constructs our future.

The truth will set us free.

So I ask again, curious mind, who reaps the rewards of these secrets if not the people?

The contemporary landscape has been engineered into a totalitarian mechanism where we are coerced into bartering our most precious currency, time, for capital.

My own pension date is set for May 19, 2070.

I will be seventy years old.

Having entered the workforce at thirteen, following the conventional trajectory means that out of eighty hypothetical years on this earth, fifty-seven will have been surrendered to labor.

We were not born to trade our existence simply to inflate the wealth of others; indeed, the very concept of rich is a superfluous human invention.

Money and fame are ghosts of fulfillment; they provide comfort, which is a pale, distinct shadow of genuine happiness.

During the years I pursued wealth, contentment remained elusive because the ceiling was always rising.

Now, the simple grace of waking up is my sanctuary.

When people ask how I maintain such optimism, curious mind, that is the answer.

If I am to reside within a digital and monolithic materialistic prison, I will at least secure the sovereignty of my own thoughts.

My daily cycle; work, research, home, sleep, appears static, yet every revolution is unique.

The architecture of my life may remain fixed, but the observer within is in a state of perpetual evolution.

I will pause there, dear reader, to avoid drifting into theological tangents that might distract from our primary purpose this evening.

What follows, dear reader, is what I consider undeniable evidence of the Tartarian alphabet and, by extension, the Tartarian language.

Furthermore, curious mind, we will also be looking at some translations regarding the history of China and Chinese Tartary, records that Royal Scholars deemed too volatile for public consumption and subsequently classified.

Why would anyone feel the need to classify the past?

The Tartar Alphabet 📜

We begin with a record that exists in a state of plain-sight obscurity.

It is buried within the Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Royal Society, filed under reference MM/23/6, a designation that suggests a triviality it does not possess.

This entry describes a letter from the East India Company in Canton to Charles Morton, Secretary of the Royal Society, dated February 16, 1766.

There is no digitised document to view, only a clinical description that mentions twelve copies of the sheet containing the Tartar alphabet.

In the modern narrative we are fed, a distinct Tartarian alphabet is non-existent, it is treated as a historical phantom or a linguistic impossibility.

Yet here, in the mid-18th century, it was not only recognised but circulated among the intellectual elite.

The record goes on to reveal that Morton’s Arab servant was able to read characters on a Chinese map, hinting at a cross-cultural linguistic thread that has since been severed from our collective memory.

The description further notes that the Company provided a Chinese dictionary, a Life of Confucius, and an alphabet to inform a debate on whether Chinese characters might be derived from Egyptian.

This isn't just an administrative note; it is a footprint of a world that understood the global map and its languages very differently than we do today.

While this specific record is not classified, its placement in the miscellaneous archives ensures it remains hidden to all but the most persistent seekers.

It serves as the perfect threshold, dear reader, for if an entire alphabet can be relegated to a footnote in a miscellaneous folder, what else has been quietly filed away?

De La Tartarie Chinoise 📜

To answer the question we ended the previous section on:

what else has been quietly filed away?

we move to an account of the history of China and Chinese Tartary.

This is not just another entry in the miscellaneous folder; this record is pulled from the CLP collection:

the Classified Papers of the Royal Society

Under reference CLP/22ii/63, we find a document from 1733 that the establishment deemed necessary to sequester from the public eye for centuries.

It is titled:

Geographic, historical, chronological, political and physical description of the Chinese Empire and the Chinese Tartary

authored by Jean-Baptiste du Halde.

This is where the narrative shifts from administrative curiosity to deliberate gatekeeping.

Du Halde was a member of the Society of Jesus, and while his work was published in Paris in 1734, the Royal Society’s specific four-page Latin manuscript remains locked within their classified volumes.

Why would a geographic and political description of Tartary require such a high level of institutional security?

We aren't looking at a simple traveller’s diary, but a comprehensive physical and chronological breakdown of an empire that mainstream history now treats as a vague geographic term rather than a sovereign power with its own distinct alphabet and history.

We have the four-page document in our possession, and as we move through it section by section, curious mind, you will see exactly what the Royal Scholars felt was too volatile for the common person to understand.

Translation:

“GEOGRAPHIC, HISTORICAL, CHRONOLOGICAL, POLITICAL, AND PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION OF THE EMPIRE OF CHINA AND CHINESE TARTARY

Enriched with general and particular maps of these countries, the general map and particular maps of Tibet and Korea, and adorned with a large number of figures and vignettes engraved in copperplate.

In four volumes in-folio.

By P. J. B. DU HALDE, of the Society of Jesus.

The information that has been given until now of China has only been very imperfect and has served more to excite the curiosity of the Public than to satisfy it.

This is what determined the Author to work tirelessly for several years on a complete Description of this great Empire and of Tartary, which is now subject to it.

The research he has done with discernment in printed memoirs or manuscripts of Authors who stayed in China, and mostly the constant correspondence he has had for twenty-two years with the Missionaries spread throughout all these Provinces, has put him in a state to faithfully fulfill so vast a design.

He had another advantage, which he should not have expected.

An ancient Jesuit Missionary and very experienced, who stayed nearly thirty-two years in China, part in the Capital, part in the different Provinces of the Empire, having been sent last year to France for particular affairs of his Mission, had the leisure during a year that he spent in Paris to read more than once and to examine this Work with the most serious attention and with the most severe critique.

By profiting from his insights, or to discuss certain doubtful points, or to add interesting details, P. du Halde has assured himself of the entire accuracy of all that he advances.

The maps, entirely new and forty-one in number, which form part of the Work, would be enough to enrich the Republic of Letters.

It is known that our most skillful Geographers have only known very confusedly those vast countries that include China, Chinese Tartary, Korea, and the Kingdom of Tibet.

The Missionaries who were employed by the orders and at the expense of Emperor Cang-hi to draw up the Maps, traveled through the current measurement by hand these immense countries of China and Tartary, and spared neither care nor fatigue to give them, as they do, an exactitude and precision that one hardly finds in the Maps that we have had for a long time of the most known Countries.

But to better give the plan of a Work that is in a state to appear, and which can only be delayed by the engraving of the Maps and a great number of Figures with which it will be adorned; P. du Halde believed he should defer to the feeling of persons of great merit who advised him:

I. To inform the Public in detail of all the subjects it contains.

II. To explain the method that the Mathematician Missionaries observed in drawing up the Maps.

This is what will be done as succinctly as possible.

I.

There will be at the head of the Work and before the Preface a first general Map, which includes China, Tartary, Korea, the Kingdom of Tibet and other Countries of Tartary, as far as the Caspian Sea.

After the Preface will be the general Map of China.

Then will come all the subjects treated in as many separate articles in the following order.

General idea of the Empire of China, which represents summarily and in gross what will be explained more in detail in the course of the Work.

Detailed description of the great and famous Wall which separates China from Tartary, with the plan of a part of this Wall, and of the forts that support it on the side of Yong-ping-fou.

Abridged History:

I. Of the Si-fan or Tou-fan peoples, who formerly formed a vast Kingdom, formidable even to the Emperors of China, but who were finally forced in the end to submit to Chinese domination.

II. Of the Nation of the Lo-los, formerly independent, and now subject to the Emperor of China.

III. Of the Nation of the Miao-tsee, some of whom are submitted, and the others live in independence sheltered by the inaccessible mountains they inhabit.

Route taken by Fathers Bouvet, Fontaney, Gerbillon and the...”

The paradox of this document, dear reader, lies in its foundational influence.

Mainstream Western history has long leaned on Jean-Baptiste du Halde as a definitive source for 18th-century Asian geography, yet it simultaneously discards the very geopolitical entities he meticulously describes.

If modern scholars use his work to cement the narrative that Tartary was just a vague, ethnic label for a disorganised region, they must ignore the literal ink on his pages.

Let us look at the contradictions that emerge when we examine what du Halde actually recorded.

First, the document explicitly defines L'Empire de la Chine and La Tartarie Chinoise as two distinct, albeit connected, entities.

In the modern narrative, Tartary is often dismissed as a mapmaker's error or a broad term for the wilderness beyond the Great Wall.

However, du Halde treats it as a region with its own specific Geographic, Historical, Chronological, and Political identity.

He doesn't describe a void; he describes a territory so significant that it required the current measurement by hand by Jesuit mathematicians under imperial orders.

Furthermore, du Halde speaks of vast Countries that include not just China, but Chinese Tartary, Korea, and the Kingdom of Tibet.

By grouping Tartary alongside known sovereign kingdoms like Korea and Tibet, he grants it a level of political status that the modern mainstream narrative has since stripped away.

Perhaps most striking is the description of the great and famous Wall which separates China from Tartary.

In today’s textbooks, the Great Wall is presented as a defensive border against nomadic barbarians.

Yet, du Halde’s framing suggests a hard geopolitical boundary between two major territories.

He even mentions an Abridged History of the Si-fan or Tou-fan peoples, who he notes formerly formed a vast Kingdom, formidable even to the Emperors of China.

This admission, that a formidable, vast kingdom existed right where we are told there was only nomadic tribalism, is a direct hit to the sanitised version of history we are taught.

The document refers to the immense countries of China and Tartary with a sense of awe regarding their scale and the precision needed to map them.

If Tartary was an empty wasteland, why the obsession with hand-measured exactitude and precision?

Why would the most skillful Geographers have found these vast countries so confused if there wasn't a complex, existing structure to navigate?

So we must ask ourselves, curious mind:

if the establishment uses du Halde to validate their version of China’s past, why do they redact the sovereign reality of Tartary that he so clearly laid out?

They take the coordinates but bury the context.

We are looking at a map of a world that was systematically dismantled and then re-labeled for the history books.

Translation:

“Route from the Port of Ning-po to Peking, with a very exact and detailed description of all the places they passed through in the Provinces of Che-kiang, Kiang-nan, Shan-tung, and Pe-tche-li.

Route taken by Father Fontaney from Peking to Kiang-tcheou in the Province of Shan-si, and from Kiang-tcheou to Nan-king, Capital of the Province of Kiang-nan.

Route taken by Father Bouvet from Peking to Canton, when he was sent by Emperor Cang-hi to Europe in the year 1693.

Route from Siam to China, taken from the Memoirs of several Chinese who made the journey.

One has noted with such care all that concerns the nature of the Country, and down to the smallest details found there, that in reading them it seems as if one were making these journeys oneself.

Geographic description of the fifteen Provinces of China, and the main Cities of each Province.

After the description of each of these Provinces, one will find the particular Map of the Province, with the plan of some of its Cities.

Of the antiquity and extent of the Chinese Monarchy.

Of the authority of the Emperor, of the Seals of the Empire, of his ordinary expenses, of his Palace, of his equipages, and of the state he keeps when leaving his Palace.

Of the form of the government of China, the different Tribunals, the Mandarins, the honors rendered to them, their power, and their functions.

Of the military government, the forces of the Empire, the fortified places, the men of war, their weapons, and their artillery.

Of the Police of China, established both to maintain good order, and in the great roads for the safety and convenience of travelers; of Customs, Posts, etc.

Of the Nobility.

Of the fertility of the lands, of agriculture, and of the esteem in which those who apply themselves to it are held.

Of the skill of the Artisans, and of the industry of the common People.

Of the genius and character of the Chinese Nation.

Of the air and physical appearance of the Chinese, of their fashions, of their houses, and the furniture with which they are adorned.

Of the magnificence of the Chinese in their travels, in public works such as Bridges, Triumphal Arches, Gates, Towers, and City walls; in their celebrations, etc.

Of the Ceremonies they observe in their duties of civility, in their visits, the presents they give to one another; in the letters they write; in their feasts; in their marriages and their funerals.

Of the Prisons where criminals are confined, the order observed there, and the punishments by which they are penalized.

Of the abundance found in China, and what it produces for the needs and pleasures of life.

Of the Lakes and Rivers by which the Empire is watered; of the Boats and Vessels or Chinese Junks.

Of the Money which at different times has been current in the Empire; some of the most extraordinary will be engraved.

Of the Commerce of the Chinese, conducted both within China and abroad; and as this commerce consists mainly of Lacquerwork, Porcelain, and Silk; one will explain how they make their Varnish and their Porcelain; to which will be added an extract from an ancient Chinese Book which teaches the manner of raising and feeding Silkworms to have the best and most abundant Silk.

Of the genius of the Chinese Language, and the manner of pronouncing and writing Chinese words in European characters.

Abridged Chinese Grammar.

Of Paper, Ink, Brushes, Printing, and Chinese Bookbinding.

In what manner the young Chinese are made to study, the various degrees through which they pass, and how many exams they must sustain to reach the Doctorate.

Extract from a Chinese Book for the establishment of Public Schools, which contains:

I. The form of this establishment, the choice of masters, and the order to be observed for the instruction of children.

II. Some examples from a Collection of short and historical stories within the reach of children, to be read to form them to good morals.

III. The examination of students who aspire to different degrees, and how it is conducted.

IV. The model of a speech such as can be given in the Hio, or Hall of Assemblies of the Men of Letters.

V. The project and regulations of an Academy or Society of Scholars.

Of Chinese literature.

One gives a summary of these very ancient Books, which the Chinese revere infinitely both for their antiquity and for the excellent Doctrine they claim is taught there.

They call them Ou-King, that is to say, the five Books par excellence.

These Books, which they regard as canonical of the first order, are:

I. Li-King, which is a purely symbolic work, of which one gives the knowledge possessed by the Chinese.

II. Chu-king, which contains what happened of note under the first Emperors & Legislators of the Chinese Nation, their instructions on government, their Laws, & their Regulations for morals, of which the first Heroes were as many models.

Besides the summary given of the Doctrine of this Book, one reports various extracts from it.

III. Chi-king, which contains Odes or Poems where praise is given to illustrious men, & where the Laws & Customs of the Empire are established. A choice has been made of some of these Odes which have been faithfully translated.

IV. Tchun-tseou, which is inferior to the first three, but which does not fail to be highly esteemed by Scholars. It contains the annals of the Kingdom of Lou, now the Province of Shan-tung.

V. Le Ki, which is like a memorial of Laws, Ceremonies, & duties of civil life.

After having given the summary of these Books, which are of a very remote antiquity, & which are called Canonical of the first order, one comes to the four Classical or Canonical Books of the second order, called Se-chu, which are strictly speaking only explanations & maxims based on these ancient monuments.

These Books are by Confucius, or were collected by the Disciples of this Philosopher.

One follows the chapters or articles of each of these Books, and gives a summary of what is most essential in them.

One begins first with the life of Confucius, that celebrated Philosopher whom the Chinese regard as their Master, & for whom they have the deepest veneration. One then comes to his works.

The first is called Ta-hio; that is to say, the Great Science, or the Science of Adults.

The second is named Tchong-yong, which signifies the immutable middle, or the middle way between two extremes, & in what virtue consists.

The third is named Lun-yu, that is to say, Moral & sententious discourses.

The fourth is titled Meng-tse, or the Book of the Philosopher Mencius, who gives the idea of a perfect government.

After having spoken of these four Books, one passes to two others which are highly esteemed, & which the Chinese count among the Classical Books.

The first is called Hiao-king; that is to say, of filial respect, & contains the responses that Confucius made to his Disciple Tseng.

The second is named Siao-hio, which signifies the science or School of children.

This is strictly speaking what is called Chinese science, which contains the fundamental principles of their government, & which maintains such a beautiful order in the Empire.

This part, which might seem dry & boring, will perhaps be the one that most occupies the reader, & I am persuaded that the ingenious writer of the Oeuvres mêlées [Saint-Evremond], if he were still alive, would change his sentiments & ideas regarding the Doctrine of the celebrated Philosopher Confucius.

But as one might imagine that the government of China, based first on these principles, must have weakened during such a long series of Centuries & under so many different Reigns, the Chinese themselves will teach us that they have never relaxed the wisdom of these maxims.

This is what one will see by going through each Dynasty in a collection made by the orders and before the eyes of Emperor Cang-hi, whose Reign, which preceded today's, was so long and so glorious.

One finds in this Collection, which has been translated with much exactitude:

I. The Edicts, Declarations, Ordinances, & Instructions of various Emperors sent to Kings or Provincial Tributaries, whether for good or bad government, & for the care of procuring for Ministries people of merit; whether to recommend to the people filial respect & application to agriculture, & to Magistrates disinterestedness & love of the peoples.

II. Speeches of the most skillful Ministers regarding public calamities & the means of relieving the peoples & providing for their needs; sometimes on the art & difficulty of reigning, on War, on the advancement of Letters, on the qualities required of a Minister, or finally against the sects that corrupted the ancient Doctrine, & especially against the sect of the Idol Foe, or as others call it Fo, on the falsity of auguries, & against those who promote them, etc. Most of these pieces are concluded by short reflections from Emperor Cang-hi, who wrote them with a red brush, that is to say, by his own hand.”

It is telling that the very figure mainstream history uses to define the borders of modern China, Emperor Cang-hi, is the same individual overseeing the hand-measured mapping of the immense countries of China and Tartary.

In the document, he is not just the ruler of a single nation, but the central authority receiving Provincial Tributaries and directing Kings.

This suggests that what we call Tartaria was not a lawless void, but a sophisticated network of kingdoms integrated into a global power structure that the Royal Society felt the need to classify.

The translation of the second page highlights a society obsessed with the science of adults and fundamental principles of government that maintained a beautiful order for centuries.

Why hide this, dear reader?

Perhaps because this beautiful order prioritised the genius and character of a nation over the monolithic materialism we find ourselves in today.

By sequestering these accounts of Chinese Tartary into the Classified Papers, the establishment didn't just hide a geography; they suppressed the evidence of a civilisation that functioned outside the totalitarian machine we now inhabit.

The fact that Cang-hi personally annotated these records with his red brush connects the high-level management of the Tartarian landscape directly to the imperial seat.

If the modern narrative claims Tartaria never existed as a geopolitical reality, they are forced to ignore the Emperor’s own hand and the very documents they claim as their primary sources.

The transition from the Tartar alphabet in the miscellaneous files to the classified history of its empire shows a clear intent to bury a world that was far too organised, and far too significant, to be left in the public mind.

Translation:

“One joins to this curious Collection extracts from a compilation made under the Ming Dynasty, where one treats the duties of Sovereigns, of Ministers of State, of Army Generals, and of the choice that must be made of them; of politics, of hereditary Princes, of the remonstrances made to Emperors by their Ministers, of good Government, of the daughters of Emperors, and of those who abuse the favor of the Prince; with various speeches of the most distinguished Ministers concerning the good of the State.

One adds to it another extract from a Chinese Book titled The Strong Women, where one will see that under different Reigns, Chinese Ladies conducted and governed their families according to these maxims.

One will easily judge by this kind of tradition that the fundamental principles of the Government, having always been maintained in China by a constant observation, it is not surprising that such a vast State has subsisted for so many Centuries, and still subsists in all its brilliance.

Of the Religions approved or tolerated in China.

One explains according to the order of time the Doctrine of the different sects of this Empire, and one treats:

I. Of the Cult of the ancient Chinese.

II. Of the Sect of the Tao-tsee, of which the system is described.

III. Of the Sect of the Idol Foe, where it is explained what these idolaters call Interior Doctrine & Exterior Doctrine.

IV. Of the Sect of some modern Literati who have made for themselves a kind of Philosophy, by means of which, attaching themselves less to the text of the ancient Books than to the gloss and commentaries of some recent Authors, they pretend to explain everything by natural causes.

And to better show how far they stray, these half-Scholars, one gives the translation of one of their Works.

Dialogue where a modern Chinese Philosopher explains his system on the origin and the state of the world.

History of the establishment of the Christian Religion in China, and of the progress it has made there until now.

Of the moral Philosophy of the Chinese, and in what it consists. One can be no better instructed than by the Chinese themselves, and it is for this reason that one gives the translation of two works which contain the principles of their morality, and whose Authors are very famous.

The first and oldest is titled: Collection of maxims, reflections, and examples in matters of morals.

The second, which was composed quite recently by a Philosopher who is in great reputation, has for title: Characters and morals of the Chinese.

It treats as many Chapters:

I. Of the duties of parents and children, of brothers among themselves, of the husband and the wife, of friends and relatives.

II. Of what must be done to regulate one's heart.

III. Of the care to perfect one's exterior.

IV. Of the love of Letters.

V. Of the manner of governing one's house, and the separate apartment of the women.

VI. Of houses in the City & the Country.

VII. Of the rules of conduct to which one does not pay enough attention.

VIII. Of the conversations one has in the commerce of life.

IX. Of the duties of private life.

X. Of the reading of Books.

XI. Of the manner of conducting oneself in the use of the world.

XII. Of perseverance in the practice of good.

XIII. Of civility and of duties.

XIV. Of moderation and the middle path that must be kept in all things.

XV. Of the manner in which one must behave with people of different characters.

XVI. Finally, of works of wit and some rules of conduct.

Of the knowledge of the Chinese in other Sciences, such as Logic, Rhetoric, Music, Geometry, Astronomy, etc., to which one will add in detail what the first Jesuit Missionaries did to help them perfect these Sciences, and to teach them the other parts of Mathematics which they ignored.

Of the taste of the Chinese for Poetry and for History; whether for the universal history of their Nation, or to compose small stories similar to our Romances; but which, although mixed with a large number of incidents that surprise, have no other goal than the flight from a vice or the practice of a virtue. In order to know the genius that the Chinese have for these kinds of stories, one reports four which are exactly translated, and which one will read with pleasure.

The first shows that by practicing virtue one illustrates one's family.

The second recounts a judgment where crime is first absolute, but Heaven, at the moment it triumphs, confounds and punishes it.

In the third, innocence overwhelmed and ready to succumb, comes all at once to be recognized by a particular protection from Heaven.

The fourth is of a Philosopher who, after the bizarre funerals of his wife, gives himself up to Philosophy and becomes very famous.

Of the Medicine of the Chinese: General system of their Physicians.

What they have that is singular, namely their skill in judging diseases by the beating of the pulse, & in knowing the utility of simples to compose their remedies.

Three Works by Chinese Physicians in this genre will make known the idea one should form of their science in the art of medicine.

The first is a Treatise titled The Secret of the Pulse.

The Author is very ancient, and composed this Work several centuries before the Christian Era.

The second is an Extract from the Chinese Herbal.

The third is a Collection of several recipes from these Physicians, proper to cure various diseases.

General Maps of Chinese Tartary.

Geographic observations on Tartary, made by the Missionaries who drew the Maps.

Geographic Memoir on the lands occupied by the Mongol Princes, arranged under 49 Ki, that is to say, under 49 Standards or Banners.

Historical observations on Tartary.

First Voyage of Father Verbiest into Eastern Tartary in the suite of the Emperor in the year 1682.

Second Voyage of the same in the suite of the Emperor into Western Tartary in the year 1683.

Other Voyages made by Father Gerbillon in Tartary, whether in the suite of the Emperor, or by his order.

First Voyage in the year 1688.

Second Voyage in the year 1689.

Third Voyage in the year 1691.

Fourth Voyage in the year 1692.

Fifth Voyage in the year 1696.

Sixth Voyage the same year.

Seventh Voyage as far as Ning-hia.

Eighth Voyage in the year 1698.

Follow the twelve particular Maps of Tartary.

These Voyages are written in the form of a Journal, & one marks day by day & in the greatest detail all that concerns a country so little known until now.

Map of the Kingdom of Korea.

Geographic observations on the Kingdom of Korea.

Abridged history of this Kingdom, taken from the History of the Chinese.

General Map of Tibet.

Observations on the Map of Tibet, containing the lands of the Grand Lama & the neighboring Countries which depend on it, as far as the source of the Ganges.

Nine particular Maps of this Kingdom.

Annals of the Chinese Monarchy, where one sees in summary & according to Chronological order what happened of most remarkable under each Emperor.

Table of a large part of the latitudes observed & of the longitudes measured geometrically from the Map of the Empire of China & of Tartary, made by the Missionaries who drew these Maps.

II.

The Maps, which form a considerable & very interesting part of this same Work announced to the Public, will give in great detail, & with equal precision, not only China entirely, but also a great extent of Tartary, above all all that which is subject to the Emperor of China, & Tibet; vast Countries of which one had almost no knowledge.

China & Tartary were surveyed in the places in a manner that one will see explained in detail in the Preface of the Work.

It suffices for now to say summarily that one made use of the Method of triangles, as the most precise, to determine the position of places, verified frequently by the meridian height of the Sun, or by that of the Polar Stars.

This great Work, undertaken by order of Emperor Cang-hi, who had its execution much at heart, occupied several Jesuit Missionaries from the year 1708 until 1717.”

Modern Gazetteer 📖

The historical conundrum of this classified manuscript, dear reader, arrives in the realisation that the Royal Society was not just archiving a map, but an entire way of life that had to be kept from the common consciousness.

This third page is a visceral reminder of what is lost when history is curated by the victors.

Here, we find the explicit mention of the Mongols, yet the distinction made is a sharp departure from the modern tendency to lump all nomadic peoples into a single, chaotic bucket.

The Mongol Princes are described as being arranged under 49 Standards or Banners, a specific, organised administrative structure, yet they are treated as a distinct entity within the broader, overarching reality of Chinese Tartary.

This is a heavy hitter because it exposes the linguistic sleight of hand used to erase Tartary.

If the Mongols are a specific group with a defined territory, then Tartary cannot simply be a synonym for Mongolia.

It was a vast, sovereign expanse that required its own General Maps and Historical Observations.

The establishment didn't just find a tribe; they found a geopolitical titan that they have since tried to shrink into a footnote.

The level of sophistication described on this page is staggering.

We are looking at a civilisation that had perfected Medicine, Logic, Rhetoric, and Astronomy while the Western totalitarian machine was still in its assembly phase.

Du Halde references a medical work, The Secret of the Pulse, written centuries before the Christian Era.

This is undeniable evidence of an ancient, superior intelligence that understood the human body and the celestial mechanics of the Polar Stars with a precision that demanded the Method of Triangles to map.

Why classify the Characters and Morals of the Chinese or the History of the Si-fan?

Because these accounts describe a beautiful order and a vast Kingdom that was formidable even to the Emperors.

A society that functions on fundamental principles and constant observation for so many Centuries is a threat to any system that thrives on the manufactured chaos of the modern era.

By burying the Universal History of their Nation and the Annals of their Emperors in the Classified Papers, the Royal Society ensured that you, curious mind, would never realise that a functional alternative to our materialistic prison ever existed.

They didn't just hide a country; they hid a mirror that shows us how much of our Time and Freedom of Mind we have truly surrendered.

They took the hand-measured truth of a world-wide empire and filed it under Miscellaneous and Classified until it became a ghost.

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Translation:

“…trusting that this is the most vast Work of Geography that has yet been made according to the rules of Art.

As for Tibet, if it has not been surveyed in the same way by the Jesuits, it has at least been drawn according to various very detailed itineraries, and according to measurements taken in Tibet itself by Tartars sent expressly, who had knowledge of Mathematics, and who had received from the Missionaries the instruction and the necessary direction to succeed.

To make known the detail of the Maps in question, it suffices to say that the Provinces of China, which number fifteen, each have their particular Map.

As they have all been placed on the same scale, the difference in the extent and the situation of the Provinces has inevitably brought about a difference in the size of these Maps.

But Tartary and Tibet, which are not divided into portions as distinctly as China, have been treated all of one piece, of which Tartary occupies twelve equal sheets, and Tibet occupies nine.

One has joined to Chinese Tartary a particular Map of Korea, taken from the one found in the Palace itself of the King of this Country, and examined by those who were employed in making the Map of Tartary.

All these parts have been set perfectly to the same point, but under a general projection, as if all the pieces were to compose only one, and effectively one can gather them all, and make of them but a single piece.

To the Maps of the Provinces of China, one has joined a fairly large number of Plans of Chinese Cities, whose form and situation can give an idea of all the others.

To edit this great number of various pieces, and to put them in a state to be engraved and updated, a choice was made of M. d’Anville, ordinary Geographer to the King, who joins to a great deal of capacity, the greatest zeal for the perfection of Geography.

From particular Maps, he has drawn up the general Maps, not succinct, but very large and proper to make known independently even the particular Maps, as far as the detail and precision have been carried in this Work; this is what will appear principally in the general Map of China, a Country extremely full of details and which one has found oneself in a state to express in proportion.

When M. d’Anville undertook the general Map of Tartary, it was after having received communication of the Memoirs of P. Gerbillon, Jesuit & Mathematician of the Emperor, and after having combined them with the Maps.

To fill even the frame of this Map, it was necessary for him to include Japan entirely, and some northern lands that he makes appear with particular details.

He has conformed the Map of Tibet, in the part that borders on Indostan, to the positive knowledge that one can take from that side.

Finally, in the Map that must be at the head of the work, and which will include all the other lands in general, besides the vast extent of all the Countries of which we have just spoken, one will go as far as the Caspian Sea.

For the Jesuit PP. of China have had some knowledge of them, and they have wished that one make use of it, after having compared and joined them to the knowledge that one can gather elsewhere, which M. d’Anville has undertaken to do.

Besides the Maps, the Plates, and the City Plans, which will be in great number, the Cartouches and the Vignettes will be adorned with Figures, Symbols, Animals, and the most singular Plants of China.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the quantity of Maps and Plates contained in this Work will oblige the printing of only a certain number of copies, those who wish to have them are warned to reserve them early.

They may apply either to P. DU HALDE, who resides at the Maison Professe, rue saint Antoine, or to P. G. LE MERCIER the son, Printer-Bookseller, rue saint Jacques, at the Golden Book in Paris.

Care will be taken to inform those who have reserved copies of the time at which the printing of the Work will begin, and the price at which it will be delivered to them.

This will be at the latest in four or five months.

From the Printing House of P. G. LE MERCIER the son, rue saint Jacques, at the Golden Book, 1733.”

The final page of this classified manuscript acts as the definitive spatial proof of the geopolitical reality the establishment has tried to minimise.

We are told that this is the most vast work of geography ever produced, yet the way it categorises land is a direct confrontation to the modern narrative.

While the fifteen provinces of China are divided and scaled as distinct units, Tartary is treated as a massive, unified whole, occupying twelve equal sheets of data.

This is not a description of a fragmented ethnic region; it is the cartographic footprint of a titan.

The technical precision revealed here exposes the shallow nature of our current historical education.

Even Tibet, a region often shrouded in mystery, was mapped using measurements taken by Tartars sent expressly who possessed advanced knowledge of mathematics and worked under Jesuit direction.

The existence of mathematically trained Tartars performing imperial surveys completely dismantles the image of the lawless nomad.

It reveals a coordinated, scientific infrastructure spanning from the Palace of the King of Korea to the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Perhaps most revealing is the role of the King’s geographer, who synthesised the memoirs of Father Gerbillon to create the general Map of Tartary.

This map was so expansive it had to include Japan entirely just to fill the frame of the Tartarian reality.

The document explicitly mentions that the general map at the head of the work includes all these lands as far as the Caspian Sea, showing a contiguous, organised geographic span that the Royal Society deemed necessary to classify.

The advertisement at the end adds a layer of artificial scarcity to this knowledge.

By limiting the quantity of maps and plates and requiring early reservations, the authorities ensured that this high-resolution truth remained in the hands of a select few.

They didn’t just map a country; they captured its symbols, animals, and most singular plants to be filed away under lock and key.

We are looking at the final receipt of a global erasure, the moment an empire was converted into a limited-edition printing and then quietly removed from the public mind.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the threshold of a profound realisation:

the history we inhabit is not a mirror of the past, but a carefully curated gallery of shadows

We have spent this evening peeling back the vellum of the CLP/22ii/63 manuscript, and what we found was not a myth, but a meticulously measured empire.

We have seen Tartary not as a ghost, but as a geopolitical titan of twelve sheets, mapped by the hands of mathematicians and the commands of an Emperor who signed his truth in red brushstrokes.

It becomes undeniably clear that history is a fiction authored by the victors to serve as the walls of our present materialistic prison.

They took a civilisation that had mastered the secret of the pulse, the geometry of the stars, and the beautiful order of a sovereign existence, and they filed it away under the cold, silent label of Classified.

They transformed a formidable kingdom into a nomadic vacuum, counting on the fact that we would eventually forget how to look for ourselves.

The greatest act of rebellion we can perform is to simply let go of the hollow requirement to believe everything we are told.

To look for oneself is to reclaim the time that the machine has stolen from us.

When we refuse to accept the redacted map, we begin to see the world as it truly was, and as it could be again.

We must stop being the passive recipients of a pre-packaged heritage and become the architects of our own clarity.

Let the classified journals of Gerbillon and the detailed itineraries of the Tartar mathematicians be your reminder that the truth does not vanish just because it is hidden.

It waits in the margins, in the miscellaneous folders, and in the curious minds that refuse to settle for a convenient lie.

The map only changes when we have the courage to acknowledge the ink that was meant to stay invisible.

In the end, the most poetic truth is the one you discover when you finally decide to trust your own eyes over their scripts.

Donations are not a requirement for your participation here, dear reader, and your presence is valued far more than any financial contribution.

This work is fuelled by curiosity and a commitment to digging deeper into the records that have been obscured for too long.

If you do choose to contribute, those funds are funnelled directly back into the search; securing rare documents, accessing classified archives, and keeping the investigation moving forward.

However, it is important to remember that this space is built on the collective effort of looking for oneself.

Money can help facilitate the acquisition of data, but it is not needed to sustain the spirit of the project.

Whether you contribute or not, the information remains open and the mission continues unchanged.

Your engagement and your critical eye are the most vital resources we have.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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