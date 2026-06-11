Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

I once saw an image of what was said to be an atom. What it looked like to Me was a standing wave of energy - and I might think that the various "atoms" are various frequencies of standing waves fed energy from the aether...

Quite a fascinating piece You have brought forth.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1h

"When we reflect that every single one of these parts is itself composed of countless finer particles, it becomes clear how subtle nature’s work is, and how far beyond our own hands and tools. This tiny creature contains innumerable parts, all fitted and working together for its preservation."

An Unknown Author.

No hubris stated here unlike our times whose belief system is we are gods and with our hands and tools we can and will change nature.

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