If you peddled a miracle, dangling coins and comforts before those who would hawk your wares, all while the product rotted in the hands of the buyer, failing every promise made in the manual:

What would that say about you?

It would reveal a merchant of ruin, a creature that thrives not on the utility of the object, but on the systematic silencing of the wreckage.

If you bought the silence of the witness to bury the failure of the invention, you are not a salesman, you are a master of a gilded fraud, ensuring that the machine keeps spinning while the bodies pile up in the shadows.

This is the state of our reality, dear reader.

We have been conditioned to worship at an altar of broken promises, where the miracle is just the mask worn by a long, cold history of institutionalised betrayal.

You may wonder why I am such a strident voice on this topic, dear reader, and it is time I told you.

In recent years, I have mourned the loss of exceptional people; souls whose health plummeted into sudden, inexplicable disarray despite their vibrant lifestyles and clean diets.

The common thread binding these tragedies is that their decline took root precisely after their Covid vaccinations.

Within my own family, a relative fought a battle with cancer well before the pandemic.

When the lockdowns descended, her husband was barred from her bedside, forced to remain outside while she breathed her last breath in total isolation.

Ask yourself:

What would that do to you?

To know the woman you have cherished for a lifetime is dying in the next room, yet you are rendered powerless, a prisoner of policy, facing arrest if you dare to reach for her hand.

Where is the compassion in such a system?

That relative died of cancer, yet her death certificate was branded with the mark of Covid.

Last year, while on holiday in Kos, my partner and I sat at an apartment bar, the conversation turning to the events of the last few years, our deep-seated distrust, our suspicion of the manufactured panic.

A couple approached us, their eyes reflecting the same weary recognition.

They overheard us and asked to share their own testimony.

The man was a doctor and his wife ran a pharmacy, past tense.

As the vaccines were rolled out, they refused to turn a blind eye, standing firm against an agenda they knew was fuelled by insufficient testing and dangerous chemical compounds.

They were denied a voice; he had his license stripped, and she was forced to shut her pharmacy.

And they call this progress?

If progress is defined by the death of free speech, then curious mind, you must pay close attention to this:

What comes next?

The time to reclaim your sovereignty is now, because the window is closing.

Throughout history, this machine has always sought the same end:

The total control of the population

Yesterday, I laid out a ledger penned by a Dr . Maitland, recording his experiments in inoculation; more children perished than survived under his blade.

This was no anomaly, it was common practice.

If children were consistently, statistically, and regularly being fed to the grave, and the practice remained unchanged, it was never because the result was accidental.

You do not spend nearly a century maiming, torturing, and killing innocent children in the name of progress.

I refuse to align myself with a progress that has the blood of infants at its roots.

I will never stand by it, and I will never cease unearthing these records, because these children are owed a debt of justice.

It matters not that their final breath was drawn three hundred years ago; it matters that their lives were treated as sacrificial lambs, poisoned and discarded by the hands of an establishment that viewed them as nothing more than experimental variables.

But here, like my own kin who have been taken from me, they will never be forgotten.

And so, dear reader, the urgency of the matter demands that we cast aside the comfortable lies and begin.

The Way of Proceeding in the Small Pox 📑

Translation:

“VI

The way of Proceeding in the Small Pox Inoculated in New England.

Communicated by Henry Newman Esq of ye Middle Temple.

1 Wee make usually a couple of Incisions in the arms where we usually make our Iffues, but somewhat larger than for them (Sometimes in one arm and one Leg).

2 Into there we put bitts of Lint (the patient at the same time turning his face another way, & guarding his Nostrils) which have been dipt in some of the Variolous Matter taken in a Vial from the Pustules of one yt has the Small Pox of the more laudable sort, now turning upon him, And so we cover them with a Plaister of Diachylon.

3 Yet We find the Variolous Matter fetched from those yt have the Inoculated Small pox altogether as agreeable and effectual as any other. And so we do what is taken from them that have the Confluent sort.

4 Within four & twenty hours, we throw away the Lint & the sores are dressed once & twice every four & twenty hours, with warmed Cabbage Leaves.

5 The Patient continues to do all things as at other times, only he exposes not himself unto the Injuries of the Weather if that be at all Tempestuous.

6 About the Seventh Day the patient feels the Usual symptoms of the small pox coming upon him; and he is now managed as in an Ordinary Putrid Fever.

If he cannot hold up he goes to bed; if his Head aches too much we put the Common Poultices to his feet, if he be very Queamish at the Stomach, we give him a gentle Vomit, yea, we commonly do so then.”

The document, archived under reference number CLP/14ii/11, is a chilling testament to the clinical detachment that has long defined the medical establishment’s approach to human experimentation.

Dated 1722, this record, titled:

The way of Proceeding in the Small Pox Inoculated in New England and communicated by Henry Newman Esq of ye Middle Temple

strips away the sanitised veneer of history to reveal the raw, violent reality of early inoculation.

The reference to the Middle Temple is significant, as it locates the intellectual and administrative hub of these practices within one of the four Inns of Court in London.

This institution was not just a center for legal training; it was a nexus of power where the elite, the influential, and the architects of early colonial policy converged.

That such a clinical, barbaric methodology was being funnelled through this seat of power proves that the science of inoculation was not a medical endeavour, but a state-sanctioned mechanism of control and experimentation being codified by the very hands that shaped the law.

The text itself is nothing short of grotesque.

It outlines a process of deliberate infection where the practitioner cuts into the flesh of a patient, often children, as we know from the mortality ledgers, to embed lint soaked in Variolous Matter.

The instruction for the patient to turn their face away and guard their nostrils while this diseased filth is shoved into their open wounds betrays an underlying awareness of the danger, a grim acknowledgement that they were dealing in poison.

To then read the instruction to dress these self-inflicted, festering sores with warmed Cabbage Leaves while the patient undergoes the agony of a forced putrid fever is to witness the utter absurdity of this so-called progress.

The establishment treats the victim’s resulting suffering, the blinding headaches, the gut-wrenching nausea, as data points to be managed with poultices and induced vomiting, as if they were performing basic maintenance on a machine rather than systematically poisoning a living, breathing human being.

This page confirms what the mortality charts have been screaming all along:

the science was never about healing

It was about testing the limits of what a human body could endure while being subjected to the most dangerous pathogens.

When you align this instruction manual with the cold, accounting precision of the death ledgers, you see the true face of the beast.

They were not fighting disease; they were cultivating it, refining it, and mandating it, all while silencing anyone who dared to point out the rotting reality of the invention.

Translation:

“These things almost as a matter of course, whether we find the patient wants them or not. And we reckon the sooner we do these things, the better. If the fever is too high, in some constitutions, we bleed a little.

And finally, to hasten the eruption, we apply a couple of blisters.

7 On or about the third day from the onset of the illness, the eruption begins. The number of pustules is not the same in all people. In some cases there are very few; in others they amount to a hundred. Indeed, in many cases they number several hundred, frequently even more than what the accounts from the Levant say is usual there.

8 When the eruption appears, all illness disappears, except perhaps a slight feeling of heaviness or dizziness in those who are prone to such symptoms. There is nothing more to be done, but to keep warm; drink suitable teas, eat gruel, milk porridge, panada, bread and butter, and almost anything else that is equally simple and wholesome.

9 Usually the patients sit up each day, and receive their friends, and even venture to take a glass of wine with them. If they are too intent on hard reading and study, we discourage them from it.

10 Sometimes, though the patient may be otherwise well enough, they cannot sleep for several nights together. In such cases we do not give them pain‑relieving or sleep‑inducing medicines, because we find that those who have taken such remedies in the smallpox are generally troubled with distressing boils after they have recovered. So we leave them to themselves; their sleep will return naturally, as their strength comes back.

11 On the seventh day the pustules usually reach their full development; and shortly after that they disappear, as is customary in the distinct kind of smallpox.”

The arrogance of the language is blinding, dear reader.

They speak of blisters and bleeding as if they are just tidying a room rather than systematically dismantling a human life, forcing the eruption as if the agony of the patient were nothing more than a scheduled event on their calendar.

It is a grotesque theatre of control.

They claim that once the pustules appear, the illness vanishes, dismissing the structural trauma they have inflicted as a mere heaviness or dizziness.

To then suggest the patient should sit up, host friends, and sip wine while their body is literally covered in hundreds of infectious, self-inflicted wounds is a level of gaslighting that echoes through the centuries.

It is the original sanitised lie, attempting to frame the horrific byproduct of their inoculation as a manageable, even social, convenience.

The admission that they deny sleep-inducing medicine because it results in distressing boils later is the most damning confession of all.

They knew the chemical intervention had long-term, painful consequences, yet they willfully withheld relief to protect their own narrative of a swift, simple recovery.

They treated the human body as an experimental vessel, a set of symptoms to be managed, prodded, and bled, with no regard for the physical wreckage left in their wake.

It is, as always, not progress.

It is the cold-blooded application of misery, disguised as a remedy.

Translation:

“12 The patient gets abroad quickly, and is most sensibly stronger, and in better health than he was before. This method of transplantation has been given to women in childbed, eight or nine days after their delivery; and they have got earlier out of their lying‑in, and in better condition, than ever in their lives. Those who have had long‑running sores upon them, have had them healed up entirely by this transplantation. Some very feeble and consumptive people, after undergoing this transplantation, have grown healthy and strong, and got rid of their former illnesses.

13 The sores made by the incision appear to dry up a little within three or four days from the start of the feverish symptoms that precede the eruption. After this, there follows a plentiful discharge of matter from them. This discharge may continue for a short time even after the patient is otherwise perfectly well; but the sores will soon enough dry up of their own accord. We consider the more discharge there is, the better the outcome. If they happen to become inflamed or otherwise troublesome, we treat them immediately in the same way we would any ordinary sore.

14 When these people afterwards visit their neighbours who have caught smallpox in the ordinary natural way, they are agreeably surprised at how easily and safely they themselves came through it. They even declare that they would rather undergo this inoculation process again and again, every year for the rest of their lives, than run the risk of catching smallpox in the common way, even though they might survive it.”

This final passage is the most repulsive of all, for it is here that the mask of medical observation is dropped entirely, replaced by the tone of a predatory salesman pushing a fraudulent tonic.

The audacity of claiming this transplantation leaves patients in better health than he was before is a grotesque inversion of reality.

They are selling a sickness, branding the intentional wounding of the human body as a tonic for the feeble and consumptive, and even suggesting it as a benefit for women only days after childbirth.

It is not healing; it is the calculated corruption of the body, presented with the chilling confidence of those who have already decided that the lives of their subjects are expendable.

The description of the plentiful discharge of matter from the sores is particularly stomach-turning.

They admit that the more this filth drains from the patient, the better the outcome.

They are actively tracking the volume of infection, reveling in the body's struggle to expel the poison they introduced.

To describe this as a successful transplantation, a term usually reserved for the noble act of restoring function, is a profound act of deceit.

They were not restoring anything; they were creating a landscape of weeping wounds and monitoring the drainage as if it were a successful harvest.

The closing logic is the hallmark of every gilded fraud:

the manufactured social pressure

By claiming that inoculated patients look upon their neighbors’s who caught the disease naturally and feel agreeably surprised at their own safe passage, they are building a cult of victimhood.

The assertion that these people would rather undergo this inoculation process again and again, every year for the rest of their lives is the ultimate lie of the racketeer.

It is a desperate attempt to normalise the trauma, to convince the marks that they must keep coming back to the merchant of ruin to avoid a fate they were forced into by that very merchant.

This is the blueprint of the machine.

They maim, they poison, they record the agony as progress, and then they convince the survivors to defend the very system that orchestrated their suffering.

It is a cycle of institutionalised betrayal that has not changed in three hundred years; it has only grown more sophisticated in its ability to hide the wreckage.

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And so, dear reader, our last few lessons have been of the more depraved nature, but this must be spoken about, and now we shall reflect on what this all means for us today.

To look upon these documents is to peel back the layers of a corpse, revealing the decay that has been hidden under the guise of progress for three centuries.

We have traced the cold, ink-stained logic of an establishment that has always viewed human life as nothing more than a variable in an experiment, a resource to be drained, managed, and discarded.

The very fact that these practices, so rife with suffering and calculated indifference, were codified within the walls of the Middle Temple tells us everything we need to know:

this was never about health, it was about the legal and institutional power to claim ownership over the human body

When we consider the transition from those early, primitive incisions to the modern machinery of state-mandated intervention, we see that the methodology has refined, but the intent remains identical.

They have perfected the art of the gilded fraud, ensuring that the patient, whether they are suffering from the putrid fever of the 1700s or the complex fallout of today, is kept in a state of managed, quiet submission.

They force the fever, they monitor the discharge of infection as if it were a successful harvest, and then they demand we call it a victory.

It is a cold cycle of betrayal that survives on our collective silence, relying on the hope that we will be too exhausted by our own survival to look at the ledgers and see who is actually holding the knife.

The most saddening truth is that we have been conditioned to defend our own chains.

Like the patients who were supposedly agreeably surprised by their survival, we are pressured to celebrate the very systems that prioritise the preservation of the machine over the sanctity of the individual.

We are told that this is the cost of living, that it is the necessary progress required to keep us safe, but we know now that safety is not found in the hands of those who require our suffering to validate their craft.

The time to reclaim our sovereignty is not tomorrow; it is the moment the realisation strikes the soul.

We must decide if we are to remain passive observers in this theater of control, or if we will finally acknowledge that a system which requires the consistent maiming, torture, and silencing of its people can never be a system of healing.

The machine is spinning, the ledger is open, and the history of our betrayal is written in the blood of those they convinced us to forget.

But we remember.

We stand for the discarded, we speak for the silenced, and we refuse to align our conscience with a progress that has the misery of the innocent at its roots.

The reflection ends, but the work of justice is only beginning.

Look at the ledger, look at the reality around you, and realise that the only true path forward is to stop buying the lie.

The window is closing, but while there is still time to say no, there is still the potential to be human.

If you find yourself moved to contribute, know that it is never a necessity; your curiosity and your presence are the most valuable assets you bring to this table, especially when dealing with truths as heavy as these.

Any funds that arrive are utilised strictly for the procurement of rare books and the acquisition of access to archives, ensuring that we continue to unearth the records they desperately want to keep buried.

Thank you, most of all, for staying and reading, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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