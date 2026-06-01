Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

Indeed, there are, and have been for a VERY long while, moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). Ones who are incapable of feeling caring, compassion, love, or empathy for Others. And They have been toying with the rest of Us in a great many ways. The lie of contagion, used to explain poisonings, has been with Us for a long while.

And thus My work to solve for those moneyed Ones, to show Humanity how to pull away, out of Their grips.

I read earlier this stack that goes into the way They control both sides of the issue with the jabs o' toxins, and thought You might find it of use:

The Devious Function Of The Fake 'Anti-Vaxxers'

https://gemmaodoherty.substack.com/p/the-devious-function-of-the-fake

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

Young people are a threat to industry

Carnegie created the public school system in the 1920s

to mandate keeping kids in school.

Many were becoming a threat as entrepreneurs.

We had admirals in their teens.

Schools designed to dumb kids down

away from authentic literature and history.

Who controls the past controls the future said George Orwell

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