It would seem, curious mind, that throughout modern history, a calculated, systemic effort has been made to atrophy the intelligence of our children.

They are the primary target of a modern apparatus that thrives on our collective degradation, ranging from the insidious indoctrination woven into children’s entertainment to the overt, monstrous predation exemplified by figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Saville.

These men were not anomalies operating in a vacuum; they were nodes within a network of power with deep, inextricable connections to the British Monarchy, a reality that must be held in the light for those who still pretend these circles are disconnected from our present misery.

For the first time in documented history, we are witnessing a younger generation with lower intellectual capability and diminished agency than those who came before them.

This is not an accident of circumstance; it is a profound, orchestrated tragedy.

If we allow this trajectory to continue, we are effectively consenting to a future defined by a population that is increasingly malleable, lazy, and fundamentally incapable of critical thought.

An easily led society is exactly what they are systematically forging, and they are using our own children as the clay.

The assault is not just on the individual; it is an assault on the family, the last remaining bastion of human sovereignty.

The idyllic landscape of a stable, secure, and independent family has been rendered a forbidden dream.

When we look at the cost of living, the inflated prices, the artificial scarcity of housing, and the complete withdrawal of support for the average earner, it is clear that the dream of a secure home and a flourishing family has been priced out of reach by design.

This is a deliberate, structural containment strategy.

Through the erosion of healthcare, the weight of constant indoctrination, and the inescapable trap of financial dependency, the walls are closing in.

Which is why we must stand firm, unbothered by the chorus of lies and professional deceit.

This work is not for our own comfort; it is for the children who follow us, dear reader.

If I can contribute to carving out a space where the truth is not a casualty, perhaps we can foster an environment where intelligence flourishes and the ability to discern is once again glorified.

But to reach that horizon, we must dismantle the false history of the past.

The official ledger of history, curated by the gatekeepers of the establishment, paints a portrait of a sudden, benevolent arrival of medical salvation, but this is a carefully constructed fabrication.

Contrary to the fairy tales they feed us, vaccinations did not begin in 1801, 1740, or even the 1700s.

I have unearthed a document of chilling significance that dates this concept as far back as 1667, nearly a full century before Edward Jenner was even born.

The mechanisms of this ritual were already firmly embedded in the administrative grip of the state long before the history books claim the science was discovered.

It is a sobering, grim realisation:

the machinery of public health has been grinding away at the sanctity of the human body for four centuries, operating under the same pretenses and using the same methods of coercion

They have spent four hundred years perfecting the art of the harvest, turning the most vulnerable among us into experimental variables in a grand, ghoulish design that has never had our well-being as its goal.

The sociopathic detachment of these historical architects is a mirror to our own time.

So then, dear reader, enough rambling; let us look upon the document that reveals the true, despicable nature of this practice.

On Inoculation With Smallpox (1722) 📑

Translation:

“VI

A Letter from the Learned Dr Caleb Cotesworth, Fellow of the Royal Society, of the College of Physicians of London, and Physician to St Thomas’s Hospital, containing a comparison between the dangers of natural smallpox, and of that given by inoculation.

By James Jurin M.D., Secretary of the Royal Society. Read Jan. 17, 1722.

Sir,

The sincere and disinterested regard for the public good, which you have always shown, both in your extensive private practice, and in that public office which you have so long and so worthily held, must, I am sure, fill you with great and just concern at the destruction brought upon us by that terrible calamity, the smallpox.

We have for some time past seen above a hundred persons every week, in this city and its suburbs, taken one after another, and carried off by this disease; a consideration which surely ought to dispose us readily to adopt any measures from which we may reasonably hope to stop or check the progress of so dreadful a disorder.

To this end, Sir, the method of inoculation, which has lately been introduced among us, is strongly recommended by some, and opposed with great heat and earnestness by others.

This paper is likewise to be printed by itself in octavo, which let me revise, and let the title run thus:

A Letter, &c.

By James Jurin M.D., Secretary of the Royal Society, Fellow of the College of Physicians, and Lecturer of Anatomy at Surgeons’ Hall.

To Mr Wood”

It would seem, curious mind, that the establishment’s reach is far deeper than the sanitised timeline suggests.

This correspondence from 1722, penned by James Jurin and directed toward the learned Dr. Caleb Cotesworth, rips the mask off the supposed benevolence of the medical state.

While they would have us believe that these early interventions were rare, desperate attempts at salvation, this text reveals a cold, bureaucratic machinery already in full operation.

They speak of a terrible calamity and a city plagued by death, but the language is not that of healers; it is the calculated prose of administrators.

They were not just observing a disease; they were actively curating the response, debating the method of inoculation with the same detached, clinical arrogance that defines our modern era.

The contradiction is nauseating.

They claim a disinterested regard for the public good, yet they were using the very people they claimed to protect as the fodder for a grand experiment in state-mandated ritual.

This is the foundational architecture of the trap.

Nearly 400 hundred years later, the faces behind the desk have changed, but the game remains precisely the same.

They rely on our fear of the calamity to bypass our intellect, driving us toward the very interventions that serve their institutional dominance.

By looking at these records, we see that the history of public health is not a history of science, but a history of coercion.

It is at least a four-hundred-year-old experiment, and dear reader:

the subjects are still us

Translation:

“...on both sides, and warmly supported and opposed.

I have no desire to enter into this dispute; it is in better and abler hands than mine.

But since the matter under debate is of the greatest importance to all people, I sincerely hope that it may be examined fairly and thoroughly, without passion, prejudice, or personal bias, along with two other persons living nearby in the same place.

I have sent these to Dr. French at Bristol, to whom the following extracts and calculations are addressed, concerning the relative risks of smallpox given by inoculation and natural smallpox.

If you or anyone else finds them fair, impartial, and free from self‑interest, I shall consider my work well spent.

The number of people who have had smallpox by inoculation here in England is, according to the best information I have been able to gather, as follows:

Inoculated by:

• Dr. Nettleton: 61 people

• Claudius Amyand, Esquire, Sergeant‑Surgeon: 17 people

• Mr. Maitland, Surgeon: 57 people”

The bureaucratic veneer of these statistics reveals the true nature of their operation, curious mind.

Note the cold precision, dear reader:

they are not counting patients, but tracking units in a trial

One hundred and thirty-five individuals, sixty-one under Nettleton, seventeen under Amyand, and fifty-seven under Maitland, reduced to entries on a ledger to justify the expansion of a state-sanctioned ritual.

You see the lie, don’t you?

In our earlier examination, we saw the grim reality of Mr. Maitland’s ledger:

more of those he touched perished than survived

Yet here he is, presented as a trusted architect of public health, hiding the bodies behind the sterile authority of his title.

This is the origin of the modern clinical distance, where the sanctity of the individual is discarded in favor of aggregate data and institutional control.

They mask this cold accounting under the guise of an impartial search for truth, shielding their work behind claims of being fair and disinterested.

But this is a calculated deception.

By framing the discourse as a debate between practitioners, they normalise the very concept of human experimentation.

The machinery of 1722 was not designed to prevent a plague; it was designed to codify the authority of the state over the biology of the subject.

Translation:

“Dr. Dover - 4

Mr Wemysh, Surgeon - 3

The Reverend Mr Johnson - 3

Dr Brady at Portsmouth - 4

Mr Smith at Chichester - 13

Mr Waller, Apothecary, at Gosport - 3

A Woman at Leicester - 8

Mr Williams at Haverfordwest - 6

In total: 182

From this number, opponents of inoculation assert that two people died from the smallpox given by inoculation. Supporters of the practice maintain that their deaths were caused by other factors.

If, to avoid argument, we concede that these two did die from the effects of inoculation, then we must estimate the risk of dying from inoculated smallpox, based on all available records and our own experience, as 2 out of 182, or roughly 1 in 91.

The Reverend Mr. Mather, in a letter dated March 10th, 1722, sent from Boston in New England, reports that out of nearly 300 people inoculated there, only 5 or 6 died as a result, or shortly afterwards, but these deaths came from other illnesses or accidents, chiefly because those people had already caught the infection naturally, by breathing it in, before they could be given the disease through this method of transplantation.

As we have done before, and to remove all grounds for disagreement, let us accept that 5 out of these 300 did die from inoculated smallpox, regardless of what Mr. Mather says about deaths from other causes or illnesses. Even then, the risk of death from inoculation would work out to roughly 1 in 60.

But here we must note that, according to all reports from New England, the practitioners there were far less careful in choosing suitable patients than they are here in England.

For Mr. Mather tells us that the people they inoculated were of all ages, from one year old to seventy, weak and strong alike.

We are also told that women who were pregnant, and others who were already ill, underwent the procedure, regardless of how great the danger they were in from natural infection, which at the time was raging among them with extreme violence, making the disease far more dangerous and severe.”

The arithmetic of death, curious mind, is the preferred language of the architects.

Look at how they compile these lists:

names and professions reduced to digits on a tally, a ledger of souls managed with the clinical detachment of a bookkeeper

They offer us these numbers, 4 here, 3 there, 13 for Mr. Smith, as if they are providing an objective service, yet they are just refining the parameters of their experiment.

Please, dear reader, notice the sleight of hand.

They admit to the deaths, then immediately pivot to the concession.

They argue over whether to count the two lives lost in England or the five lost in New England, haggling over the price of their failure as if it were a simple accounting error.

By conceding to the numbers, they pretend to be fair, all while sanitising the horror of the reality.

Whether it is 1 in 91 or 1 in 60, the underlying truth remains:

they are calculating the acceptable rate of casualty for their ritual

And then, the blame-shifting begins.

When they mention Mather’s report from Boston, they don’t speak of the loss of life with grief; they speak of less careful selection, critiquing the methodology as if the tragedy were a failure of logistics rather than a moral catastrophe.

They ignore the fact that they were experimenting on the elderly, the frail, and the pregnant, turning the most vulnerable into variables to be observed.

It is a four-hundred-year-old script:

treat the subjects as disposable, record the deaths as statistical noise, and call the entire, bloody enterprise a triumph of science

Translation:

“We now come to the second part of our plan: to make an estimate of the risk that every person, one with another, runs of dying from the natural smallpox.

By comparing this risk with that from inoculation, the public may be enabled to judge whether the practice of inoculation serves to preserve people, by lessening the danger they would otherwise face.

To do this, I have consulted the annual Bills of Mortality, going back as far as the year 1667, the year after the Great Plague and Great Fire of London, covering a period of 56 years up to the present time.

From 42 of these years, I have extracted and presented the details in the two tables that follow.

The first table covers the first 20 years, showing for each year the total number of burials, and also the number who died of smallpox, set out in two separate columns. A third column shows how many died of smallpox out of every thousand people buried.

A fourth column gives the ratio between those who died of smallpox and the total number of burials, expressed in the simplest common fraction, always set with 1 as the numerator.

The second table gives the figures for the following 22 years, in exactly the same way.

At the bottom of each table, I have stated the totals for each set of years, and also the average number of deaths each year, taken as a mean from one year to another.

From this it appears that the ratio between the number who died of smallpox and the total number of burials remained almost exactly the same, on average, throughout each period of years.

The 14 intermediate years, between 1686 and 1701, are left out because in the Bills for those years, the records for smallpox and measles were listed together and could not be separated.”

Their methodology is transparently constructed to manufacture legitimacy.

By anchoring their investigation to the Bills of Mortality starting in 1667, these architects seek to transmute a half-century of collective loss into a controlled, predictable dataset.

This is not the work of healers, curious mind; it is the work of statisticians defining the acceptable parameters of mortality.

Observe the cold convenience of their selection, dear reader.

They deliberately excise fourteen years of records because the presence of measles complicates the ledger.

They require a sanitised, singular focus to force their data into the necessary ratios.

By distilling decades of existence down to a mean average and common fractions, they transform human tragedy into an administrative variable.

This systematic reduction has remained their primary tool for four hundred years, ensuring that the public views state-managed intervention as a logical, mathematical necessity rather than a violation of human sovereignty.

They are not solving the disease; they are perfecting the accounting of the harvest.

The systematic effort to impose a narrative of predictable, state-managed mortality is laid bare across the ledger entries, dear reader.

Across forty-two years of documented burials, the architects of this system painstakingly aggregated 903,798 total burials and 65,079 smallpox deaths, forcing this massive span of human loss into an administrative medium of 72 deaths per 1000.

By anchoring their claims to a recurring, sanitised ratio of 1/14, they effectively camouflage the volatile reality of the disease, which saw death proportions swing violently from as low as 1/319 in 1684 to as high as 1/8 in 1674, 1681, and 1710.

This data-driven alchemy is not a tool for understanding disease; it is the fundamental architecture of the control apparatus.

By deliberately excising records where other complications, such as measles, muddied the water, and consolidating disparate yearly figures into a singular, sterile mean, they manufactured the fiction that smallpox death was an inevitable, calculable tax on the population.

This calculated reduction serves to justify the state’s intrusion into the body, transforming the unpredictable, horrifying nature of the plague into a manageable statistical variable that required the constant, top-down mediation of the medical state.

Four centuries on, the game remains unchanged:

they curate the ledger to ensure that the public perceives their coercive interventions as a necessary, mathematical response to a reality they have engineered to appear perpetually threatening

Translation:

“...not distinguished, as they were in the years before and after, but are grouped together under one heading; so that no certain or exact record can be taken from them of the number of people who died specifically of smallpox.

Table 1

Table 2

From these tables it appears that upwards of seven per cent, or somewhat more than a fourteenth part of all people, die of smallpox.

Consequently, the risk of dying from this disease, for every person born into the world, is at least one in fourteen.

And that this risk grows greater after birth, as a child grows older, will be shown by what follows.

From this calculation it is clearly evident that, among people who actually catch smallpox, the risk they run, one with another, of dying from it is greater than one in fourteen, or, which is the same thing, fewer than thirteen out of fourteen recover, for every one person who dies of it.

For, since a fourteenth part of all people die of smallpox, and the other thirteen fourteenth‑parts die of other diseases; if we suppose that all those thirteen parts had caught smallpox and recovered from it before they fell into those other diseases of which they afterwards died, then exactly thirteen would have recovered from smallpox for every one that died of it.

But since it is well known that a great number, especially young children, die of other diseases without ever having had smallpox, it is plain that fewer than thirteen recover from this disease, for every one that dies of it.

To determine exactly how many out of these thirteen parts of mankind die without ever having had smallpox is a very difficult matter; but it is easy to see that a significant deduction must be made from the number thirteen.

First of all, two categories of people...”

The logic of the harvest continues, curious mind, as the architects pivot from raw mortality counts to a predatory manipulation of risk.

They are no longer content with just tracking the dead; they are now actively crafting a mandate for the living, weaponising statistics to imply that your body is a debt-ridden entity that has not yet paid its dues to the state.

Notice the pivot in their prose, dear reader:

they move from observation to an insidiously hypothetical scenario

They imagine a world where every single person is infected, then proceed to work backward from that false premise to manufacture a perceived vulnerability.

They insist that because a fourteenth part of the population is lost to smallpox, every person born is effectively marked with a one-in-fourteen risk of death.

It is a classic move of the psychological warfare apparatus:

take a statistical average of the past and impose it as a looming, unavoidable threat upon the future of every individual

They are not describing a medical reality; they are creating a justification for intervention by arguing that those who have not yet had the disease are living on borrowed time.

This is the origin of the risk-assessment model that defines our own, trapped era.

By framing natural immunity or the act of living as a state of incomplete compliance, they position their medical rituals as the only mechanism to settle the ledger.

The cold arrogance is breathtaking.

They admit that determining who has actually had the disease is a difficult matter, yet they move forward with their calculations anyway, eager to finalise their deduction.

They are stripping away the complexity of human biology, treating the population as a herd that must be processed, recorded, and ultimately, harvested to maintain the authority of the institution.

They are preparing the groundwork to argue that because you might die of something else later, you must first be subjected to their procedure now, a logic of coercion that has been grinding away at our sovereignty for at-least four hundred years.

Translation:

“Stillborn and aborted children, who are included in the yearly Bills as part of the total number of burials, are unquestionably to be deducted.

Along with these two groups, you may perhaps think it reasonable to add the following causes of death; which, from the best information I can gather, concern only very young children, or at most those not above one or two years old: Overlaid, Chrysoms and Infants, Convulsions, Fluxes, Shingles, Head‑mouldshot, Teeth, Water in the Head, Worms, Rickets, Livergrown, Chin‑cough and Hooping‑cough; which, in the yearly Bills over the past 22 years, amounted on average to 386 out of every 1,000 of the total number of burials.

It is indeed true that, in all likelihood, a small part of these children may have had smallpox, and so ought not to be removed from our calculation.

But on the other hand, it is certain that of the remaining 614 out of every 1,000 people who live beyond the age of one or two years, a great number never catch smallpox at all.

It would, I think, be judged no unfair assumption if I suppose that all those listed under the previous headings.

This consideration fully answers an objection often raised during the current debate about inoculation: namely, that whatever the danger of dying from smallpox may be for those who actually catch the disease, yet since great numbers of people never have it at all, all that danger is merely what might happen to any one person, and so must be balanced against the chance of undergoing inoculation, whether great or small, in order to prevent a disease that perhaps they might never catch.

For if two parts out of every seventeen people live to be above one or two years old, yet never catch smallpox sooner or later, it is clear that however many out of these seventeen escape the disease, the rate of death among those who do catch it must be proportionally higher.

For example: if seven parts escape it, then two out of every ten, or one out of every five, of those who do have smallpox must die from it.

And since it can never be known beforehand whether any particular person will be one of those who will catch smallpox, the total risk of dying from the disease, made up of the chance of getting it and the chance of dying from it once caught, remains exactly the same: 2 in 17, or 1 in 8½, regardless of what proportion of people escape having smallpox altogether, whether that proportion be large or small.”

We reach the final pages for this mornings lesson, curious mind, but there are many more which we shall discuss later.

This segment does not mark an ending, but rather a deepening of the administrative trap, as the architects pivot from raw mortality counts to the predatory manipulation of risk.

Having stripped away stillborn children and a host of other childhood ailments from their tallies, they are no longer just observing:

they are engineering a predictive model designed to bypass human choice entirely

The desperation in their logic becomes clear when they address the inconvenient reality that a vast number of people never actually catch the disease.

Faced with the fact that their risk is a phantom for much of the population, they perform statistical gymnastics, inventing a higher death rate for those who do get sick to keep the terror alive.

They openly admit it cannot be known beforehand whether a particular person will catch the illness, yet they insist the risk remains exactly the same regardless, an admission of intellectual dishonesty where the fear of the unknown replaces actual medical evidence.

This is the codification of the precautionary principle that haunts our present.

By claiming that your status as an individual who might never catch the disease is irrelevant, they justify immediate, mandatory intervention.

It is not about curing a sickness; it is about managing the subject to ensure total compliance.

Four centuries of this ritual confirm that the state does not care if you will ever fall ill.

They only care that you are forced to act as if you already are.

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And so, dear reader, another lesson on some important realities, a lesson we shall now reflect upon.

We have peered into these cold ledgers and seen not just the ink of the past, but the blueprints of a prison.

It is a sobering weight to realise that the apparatus crushing our agency today is not a modern innovation, but a machine with its gears polished by four hundred years of steady, rhythmic exploitation.

They have turned the grief of families into a decimal point and the terror of the sick into a justification for control, all while pretending their heavy hand was the only thing standing between us and the void.

There is a profound ache in seeing it all laid bare, the way they deliberately prune the reality of human life, discarding the vulnerable and the stillborn to manufacture a, clean, manageable average that serves their narrative.

It is a hollow victory for them, but a devastating reality for us, because it proves they never saw us as people.

We were always just units of experimental variable, entities to be processed, tracked, and ultimately, harvested to ensure the institution could claim its dominion over the biological.

But the light we bring to this, even in our anger, is the only shield we have left.

By dismantling their false history, we are doing more than just reading old notes; we are reclaiming the right to exist outside their calculations.

They want us to believe that our bodies are public property, subject to their intervention because of a risk they invented, but they cannot account for the simple, stubborn human desire to remain sovereign.

We may be small in their ledgers, but we are infinite in our capacity to see their game, to reject their fear, and to protect the sanctity of the family that they have spent centuries trying to price out of existence.

Keep your eyes sharp, curious mind, for the truth is the only thing they cannot tally, and it is the only thing that will eventually set the captives free.

Should you feel moved to support this newsletter, know that donations are never expected here.

Your presence and your insatiable curiosity are the real currency, and reading these works is more than enough.

If you do choose to contribute, every penny is directed toward securing the books and original records that allow us to continue this excavation of the truth.

But most of all, thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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