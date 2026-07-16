Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
28m

Thank You!

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Rocka's avatar
Rocka
38m

The Gospel of Thomas is interesting. As I've read it, it doesn't come across as Gnostic heresy to me, but rather as a collection of sayings that matches the sayings of Jesus found in the Gospels.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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