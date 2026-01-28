Alternative History

Ken k
1h

The first thing that caught my attention was the mention of the terrestrial earth as a globe. I'm sure that there's a few Flat Earther's that might disagree, but that's a discussion for a different time.

There are other explanations for the Great Flood. One involves the Oceans , the other a cataclysm that caused Mars to lose it's atmosphere and surface water.

Firstly , there's a theory that there's a great ocean inside the earth, and that this ocean breached the surface of the earth resulting in the oceans rising and flooded the land. After some time the waters receded back inside.

This theory is touched on in a book about the Romanian Sphinx called Transylvanian Sunset. Not saying it's true, but maybe.

In the back the Epic of Gilgamesh it's said that an atomic blast caused Mars to lose its atmosphere and it's surface water. The water encountered the earth causing rain for 40 days and 40 nights. Again, maybe.

Now Atlantis was an interesting story.

Here's what Edgar Cayce, the American Sleeping Prophet had to say about Atlantis.

Atlantis

According to Cayce, Atlantis was a highly advanced civilization located from the Gulf of Mexico to Gibraltar. Edgar Cayce referred to Bimini as one of the mountaintops of ancient Atlantis. Before the end of the last Ice Age (12,000-years ago) the ocean levels were at least 300 feet below their current levels. A vast “island” was in the area in those remote times rather than chains of islands. Though the island does not appear to be a mountain today, 12,000-years ago it was one of the highest points on the vast land formation in the region.

Through destructive misuse of advanced technology, Atlantis was destroyed over a period of thousands of years, with a final catastrophic event circa 10,000 B.C. Over its years of destruction, Atlanteans migrated to other parts of the world, including ancient Egypt and the Yucatan Peninsula, where they brought with them their technological advancements, beliefs, and recorded history.

The Hall of Records

According to the readings, the people of Atlantis became aware of the fact that their civilization was about to be destroyed. As a result, they hid identical records of the Atlantean civilization in Bimini, in Egypt, and in the Yucatan.

In those periods when the first change had come in the position of the land, there had been an egress of peoples from the Atlantean land and they built a city near the edge of the Sahara.

— Edgar Cayce Readings 5748

Cayce said that at the time of the Pole Shift new Land would rise between South America and Africa.

Just recently, some of you might remember, the Blob anomaly over Bouvet island. This anomaly wasn't a mysterious signal. It was a satellite firing radar at the surface of the water. The height of the water was determined by how long it took the radar to return.

So that blob showed a significant rise I the surface of the water at Bouvet island. Interesting enough there was significant flooding at South America and South Africa shortly after. They called it rogue waves.

What is happening here is that the Antarctic plate is being squeezed downward from the contacting Pacific Ocean at the Cascadia subduction zone.

This is causing the Northern portion of the Antarctic plate to be pushed up at Bouvet island.

The one in the Atlantean land, that sank, which will rise and is rising again; another in the place of the records that leadeth from the Sphinx to the hall of records, in the Egyptian land; and another in the Aryan or Yucatan land, where the temple there is overshadowing same.

— Edgar Cayce reading 2012-1

