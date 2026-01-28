History didn’t interest me in school.

If I’m honest, I found it bland and tedious.

We learned about the plague, World War II, and other events that now blur together, because I rarely paid attention.

I left school and went to college while working with my father, never once giving history a second thought.

As I got older, drugs became my new obsession.

Every weekend, I chased that escape.

For years, it was all I wanted.

At first, it felt like freedom.

My problems vanished, but I was blind to the truth: my problems were caused by the very thing I was using to escape them.

Using more drugs to numb the pain only made the cycle worse.

Inevitably, everything I had built fell apart, my business, my social life, my sense of stability.

That was about five years ago.

My partner offered me a place to stay.

A new town, a fresh start, a chance to begin again.

I tried.

Back to the gym, improving my diet, attempting to rebuild.

But the pull of drugs was relentless, like a voice I couldn’t silence.

I hid it, as I always had.

Eventually, the lies collapsed.

I was faced with a choice:

Get help, or lose her.

The answer was painfully obvious.

I called a helpline and cried for over an hour to a man whose name I never learned.

I started attending Cocaine Anonymous meetings, trying to understand why I had become this person.

I discovered the roots of my struggle, painful, unresolved parts of my childhood, traumas I had never faced.

And so, I began to open up.

Truly, completely.

And let me tell you, dear reader, it is refreshing to no longer carry that weight, to no longer live in fear or shame.

This clarity brought perspective.

I started reading again, something I hadn’t done since high school.

Self-help books, philosophy, literature about the mind and the soul.

One day, while scrolling on TikTok, I stumbled across Tartaria.

The claims seemed fantastical, but I approached them with an open mind.

I wanted to see for myself.

I began hunting for historical sources.

I bought 18th-century geographical dictionaries, and Tartaria was in all of them.

I then acquired a book called Natural History, again looking for Tartaria, and there it was.

Months passed.

I followed my curiosity from Tartaria to other topics, setting these books aside until recently, only to discover that returning to them would uncover even deeper insights.

Within Natural History is a section full of remarkable observations pointing toward a startling idea:

That all the land on Earth was once underwater.

The section is titled:

Of the Changes of Land into Sea, and of Sea into Land.

Intriguingly, it also references Atlantis.

So, without further ado, let us dive into this text and uncover, from dusty pages, some history that has been obscured for centuries.

“Natural History” by Count De Buffon (1785)

This book was written by Count Georges-Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon, one of the most influential naturalists of the 18th century.

This was the first in a series of monumental volumes aiming to catalogue the entirety of the natural world.

It’s animals, plants, minerals, and the forces that shape the Earth.

Buffon’s work combines careful observation with philosophical reflection, blending empirical science with a curiosity about nature’s deeper patterns.

The English translation, completed in 1785, brought his ideas to a wider audience, offering readers a glimpse into a world that was both meticulously described and profoundly contemplative.

In this volume, Buffon explores not only the creatures and landscapes of the Earth but also the processes that transform the world itself:

How seas become land, and land sinks beneath the waves.

It is within this lens of observation and reasoning that we find sections challenging our assumptions about history, the Earth, and even the possibility of a world-wide flood.

This blend of rigorous natural history and philosophical inquiry makes Buffon’s series a fascinating guide for anyone willing to look beyond the surface of the world.

Buffon opens this section with quiet confidence.

He does not begin with speculation or mythology, but with an assertion drawn from accumulated observation.

The Earth, he says, has undergone great and general changes, not once, but repeatedly.

These changes were not isolated or local curiosities, but vast transformations affecting the whole surface of the world.

What strikes me immediately is how calm this statement is.

There is no drama in his language, yet the implication is enormous.

Land has not always been where it is now, and the surface we walk on today is not the surface as it once was.

Buffon acknowledges that we may not fully understand the precise order in which these changes occurred, but he is clear on something far more important.

We know the causes.

And more importantly, we can still see their effects.

He suggests that if we were able to gather every account from natural history and civil history, every record of floods, coastlines, sediments, and vanished lands, his theory would not weaken, but strengthen.

The more evidence collected, the clearer the picture would become.

At the heart of these changes, Buffon places the sea.

Not as a passive body of water, but as a force in constant motion.

Tides, currents, winds, the pull of the sun and moon.

These are not recent phenomena.

They have existed, he argues, since the very beginning.

Even if the Earth’s axis once tilted differently, even if continents were arranged in another way, the movement of the ocean would have remained the same.

Wherever the waters gathered, they would still move.

This is where Buffon begins to dismantle the idea of a static Earth.

The seas did not simply sit in place while land quietly formed around them.

The oceans moved relentlessly, pressing, eroding, depositing, reshaping.

And once the idea arose that our continents may once have been the bottom of the sea, Buffon says the evidence became impossible to ignore.

Sea shells embedded deep within stone.

Layers of rock laid out horizontally like sediments settling in water.

Valleys, plains, and hills shaped in ways that resemble the work of currents rather than chance.

Even the angles of mountains appear to mirror one another, as though carved and aligned by flowing water rather than violent upheaval.

When we descend beneath the surface of the Earth, the case becomes even clearer.

Stones containing marine shells are not anomalies.

They are surrounded by the same matter that composes the shells themselves.

To Buffon, this is not coincidence.

It is residue.

Sediment left behind by water that once covered the land.

He does not deny that the Earth has changed since those waters receded.

Mountains have softened.

Plains have risen.

Sharp angles have grown dull.

Stones rolled by rivers have become smooth and rounded.

New layers of rock, gravel, and softer stone have formed.

But the essential form remains.

Buffon insists that anyone willing to look closely can see it for themselves.

The ancient shape of the Earth is still written into its surface.

And he goes as far as to say that whoever has followed the evidence honestly cannot escape the conclusion that the Earth was once beneath the waters of the ocean.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

He then turns his attention to direction.

According to Buffon, the dominant motion of the sea is from east to west.

This motion, sustained over immense periods of time, appears to have claimed vast portions of land, particularly along the eastern coasts of both the Old and New Worlds.

He points to the world’s great straits as evidence.

Again and again, they align east to west.

Magellan.

Hudson.

Frobisher.

The seas of Corea and Kamchatka.

These passages, he suggests, were opened by powerful irruptions of water forced in that direction.

Even today, the tides in these straits remain violent and pronounced, unlike those on many western coasts where the movement is comparatively gentle.

Buffon does not stop at tides alone.

He considers the shape of the ocean floor, altered by sediments transported over long ages.

He speaks of winds, capable of stirring the sea from surface to depth, strong enough to tear objects from the seabed and cast them ashore during violent storms.

Between the tropics, he notes, an east wind blows almost perpetually.

This wind is no accident of climate.

It is tied directly to the heat of the sun and the rarefaction of air, making it as ancient as the tides themselves.

Here, tides and winds work together.

From the very formation of the Earth, they have driven the waters from east to west with greater force in equatorial regions than anywhere else.

And it is precisely in these regions, Buffon observes, that the Earth’s surface shows the greatest irregularities.

Africa between the tropics is described as a mass of mountain chains stretching east to west.

The same pattern appears in Asia and the Americas.

Rivers follow these lines.

Landscapes echo the motion that shaped them.

This is not the language of myth.

It is not framed as religious doctrine or poetic allegory.

It is the language of a naturalist patiently describing what the Earth itself seems to testify.

As Buffon continues, he widens the lens.

He draws in the thoughts of earlier natural philosophers, particularly Varenius, who regarded gulfs and straits not as accidental features of geography, but as scars left by repeated assaults of the sea against the land.

This idea alone reframes the map of the world.

Gulfs like those of Arabia, Bengal, and Cambay are not treated as passive inlets, but as regions carved open by powerful irruptions of water.

The same reasoning is applied to narrow separations we now take for granted.

Sicily and Italy.

Sri Lanka and India.

Greece and Euboea.

Lands that seem naturally separated now may once have formed a single expanse.

What strengthens this argument, Buffon notes, is the strange distribution of islands across the oceans.

Vast seas do not host clusters of islands scattered randomly across their centres.

Instead, islands cling to continents, as though torn away rather than independently formed.

The Pacific, immense beyond comprehension, contains only a handful of small islands near its centre.

The Atlantic, stretching between Africa and Brazil, offers little more than St Helena and Ascension.

Meanwhile, island chains gather close to continental edges.

The Canaries beside Africa.

The Antilles off the coast of America.

The islands of the East crowding Asia.

Only the Azores sit at any meaningful distance, an exception that proves the rule.

Buffon treats this not as coincidence, but as pattern.

He then turns to living memory and tradition.

The people of Ceylon (Sri Lanka) believed that their island was once connected to India, separated by an invasion of the sea.

Buffon does not dismiss this as folklore.

Instead, he points to the rocks and shoals scattered between Sumatra and the mainland, remnants that suggest former union.

The Malabarians similarly believed the Maldive islands were once part of the Indian continent.

Taken together, Buffon says, it is difficult to hesitate.

The eastern islands appear to have been detached from continents by the force of oceanic intrusion.

Closer to home, the same reasoning is applied to Britain.

The narrowness of the strait between England and France, and the striking similarity of stone layers on opposing shores, strongly suggest a former connection.

Buffon draws on Dr Wallis, who imagined an isthmus once stretching between Calais and Dover.

Twice each day, tides would have struck both sides of this narrow neck of land with immense force.

Over time, the sea would have done what it always does.

It would have cut through.

As the tides battered this land bridge, they would have carried away enormous quantities of earth, sand, and clay.

These materials were not lost.

They were deposited elsewhere, forming what is now the great flat plain of Romney.

Even in Buffon’s time, he notes, much of this land would still be flooded during spring tides if not for the protective dikes.

The German Sea, acting in the same way, deposited sediments across Holland and Zealand.

Lands now standing dozens of feet above sea level, yet once submerged.

On the English coast, Buffon describes a broad valley running inland through Sandwich, Canterbury, Chatham, and beyond.

In this valley, anchors, sea shells, and even the bones of a hippopotamus were discovered buried deep in the soil.

These are not poetic symbols.

They are physical objects, locked into the earth where they do not belong.

Buffon then reminds us that land does not only disappear.

It also forms.

On the island of Orkney, a flat expanse once threatened by constant flooding had risen noticeably in less than sixty years, lifted by fresh layers of matter deposited by the tides.

The river Rother deepened its channel so dramatically that a mouth once shallow enough to cross on foot could now receive large vessels.

The sea, in Buffon’s account, is both destroyer and builder.

He describes a vast sandbank stretching from Norfolk to Zealand, formed where the German and French seas now meet after the rupture of the isthmus.

Here, sediments stripped from distant coasts are quietly laid down.

Buffon even entertains the possibility that, given enough time, this sandbank could one day rise into a new land bridge.

This is an important moment in the text.

It reveals how Buffon thinks about time.

Not as a backdrop, but as an active force.

What the sea destroys in one age, it may rebuild in another.

Mr Ray is then introduced, reinforcing the case for Britain’s former connection to the continent.

Identical rock layers, equal elevations, matching extents across both shores.

Even the presence of wolves and bears in ancient Britain is offered as evidence.

Animals that would not swim such distances, nor be willingly transported by humans.

Their existence suggests a land connection now lost.

The Spaniards, Buffon notes, observed the same pattern when they reached the Americas.

Dangerous animals were found on islands close to the mainland, but never on those far removed.

History, too, bears witness.

In the reign of Henry I, parts of Flanders were swallowed by the sea.

In 1446, tens of thousands drowned around Dordrecht.

In Friesland and Zealand, entire villages vanished beneath the water.

The tops of towers and spires could still be seen rising above the surface, silent markers of what once stood there.

Yet the sea does not only advance.

In many places, it retreats.

Tongres, once surrounded by water, now lies dozens of leagues inland.

Iron rings used to moor ships still embedded in its walls.

The fens of Lincoln.

The Isle of Ely.

The plains of Provence.

Lands abandoned by the sea.

Even Ravenna, once a harbour, had ceased to be a port by Buffon’s time.

Holland itself is presented as almost entirely reclaimed land.

Raised gradually by mud and earth carried by rivers.

Regions that once lay far below sea level now standing firm, though always precarious.

Buffon lists flood after flood.

Dikes broken by ice.

Tempests blocking river mouths with sand.

Inundations drowning tens of thousands and erasing villages in a single event.

These are not ancient myths, but recorded occurrences within historical time.

As I read this, I can’t help but notice how small the leap really is.

From repeated regional inundations, witnessed and documented, to the possibility of something far greater in the distant past.

Buffon never shouts this conclusion.

He lets the evidence accumulate, layer upon layer, much like the sediments he describes.

Quietly.

Patiently.

Until the weight of it becomes difficult to ignore.

Subscribe

The sea, Buffon reminds us, has a way of both giving and taking.

Entire provinces vanish beneath its waves in a single night, drowning men and cattle in ways that seem almost unimaginable.

Had the winds blown differently, the losses might have been far greater.

In Kent, the harbour of Hithe lies blocked, littered with shells and remnants of creatures long buried, now covered with earth, forming fertile pastures in places once under water.

Nature’s balance is delicate.

The lands of Goodwin, once belonging to a nobleman, have been swallowed by sand and sea, while other coasts gain ground as sediment and debris are deposited over decades.

In Portugal, Mount Stella holds a lake with shipwrecks twelve leagues from the ocean, a silent testament to the sea’s reach.

Alpine mines reveal anchors and vessels long buried, confirming that these transformations are not just local, they occur wherever land meets water.

The story stretches across the world.

Calecut (Kozhikode/ India) once a flourishing city, is now almost submerged, its port choked with rocks where ships still moor above ruins.

Jucatan, a narrow peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico, reveals layers of shells in its soil, silent proof of a time when it lay beneath the ocean.

The Maldivas, according to local tradition, were torn from India by violent currents, and the cocoa trees now found beneath the waves offer further confirmation.

Ceylon and other islands, separated by rapid currents, continue to show the power of water to shape continents.

This constant dance between land and sea leaves its mark in every corner of the world.

Norway, Scotland, the Maldives, and the Gulf of Cambaya all record the advance and retreat of the oceans.

The Baltic slowly claimed Pomerania; the Norwegian sea carved islands from the mainland; the German sea reshaped Holland, leaving the ruins of Roman fortifications stranded far from the shore.

Meanwhile, lands such as Ely and the Crau of Provence emerged as the sea retreated, forming downs of sand and shell, gradually accumulating into dry land.

Buffon observes that the waters themselves create mountains and hills, transporting sand, clay, shells, and other particles from the ocean to the land.

Winds push these materials onto the coasts, forming gradual elevations that expand the land and confine the sea.

Over centuries, this repetitive process has built entirely new strata, evident in shell beds found miles from the present shoreline, like those at Roussillon near Naffiac (France).

Here, layers of shells incline at various angles, separated by earth and sand, forming chains of hillocks that rise imperceptibly from the plains.

Every layer tells the story of an ocean in motion, a world reshaped by water over unimaginable time.

It is a quiet revelation: the land beneath our feet is not fixed or eternal.

Mountains, hills, plains, and islands are all the product of the persistent, patient work of the sea.

Buffon’s meticulous observations remind us that the world we see today was forged by forces both violent and subtle, leaving behind proof for anyone willing to notice.

The traces of the ocean are everywhere, whispering of a time when much of the Earth lay submerged.

Here, Buffon’s insights about the sea’s patient erosion and deposition expand further.

Hills and mountain ranges themselves bear the fingerprints of water.

Some eminences, he argues, are not simply piles of stone heaped by random chance, they were formed in the sea.

The angles of the strata, the petrification of shells within them, the horizontal layering of sediments, these are signatures of oceanic craftsmanship.

Land thrown up by winds or currents is softer, less permanent; the hills of the coast, shaped by waves and sand, tell a different story from the marbles and hard stones of fully petrified mountains.

Even the polished stones, the galets scattered across distant valleys; speak of relentless motion.

From Bayeux to Prutel, from Bonneuil to Quefnoy, stones flattened and worn by the sea lie hidden under layers of soil, testimony that water shapes more than we consciously perceive.

So too do the sands of high beaches, worn away in decades, reminding us of time measured not in centuries but in the slow, almost invisible progression of waves.

A hole sixteen feet long, pierced horizontally into the soft earth of Tref-Port, vanishes entirely in thirty years, swallowed by tides and currents.

It is a demonstration of persistence.

The sea, patient but unstoppable, slowly conquers what the land thought permanent.

The forces of nature, however, do not act alone.

Rivers, torrents, frosts, rains, every element leaves its mark.

Mountains are worn down, plains are elevated, channels are carved, ravines scoured, rocks split and detached.

The rivers themselves, transporting massive quantities of soil and mud, build new lands even as the sea consumes old ones.

Islands emerge from the mouths of great rivers, sediment accumulated over centuries transforming waterlogged mud into fertile terrain.

The Nile, the St. Lawrence, the Coanza, every river tells the same story.

What was once submerged can rise, and what was once solid can sink.

Even human history aligns with these slow, inexorable changes.

Where we see towns and cities today, the earth may have once been sea.

Damietta in Egypt, now miles from the coast, was once part of the ocean in the thirteenth century.

Fooah, once at the mouth of the Canopic branch, now stands seven miles inland.

The sea retreats as well as advances, leaving behind traces of its former dominion.

The balance of destruction and creation is delicate and unrelenting.

Across the world, the same principle applies.

Islands are gradually shaped by river deposits: Trong-ming in China, fed by the Nankin; Venetian lagoons, slowly filled by the Po and Trento; deltas formed by the Ganges, the Indus, the Plata, the Wolga, and the Danube.

The Earth itself is a palimpsest, a record of water’s patient accumulation and erosion.

The Nile deposits mud far into the sea, slowly creating new land where none existed before.

What appears as permanence, the Delta, the islands, the coastline, is temporary.

Buffon’s vision of the world emphasises continuity and process.

Land rises and falls, rivers feed deltas and deposit the foundations of new settlements, islands are formed from sediment, valleys are scoured and reshaped.

Every layer, every slope, every hillock speaks of a world in motion, of water as a silent, tireless architect.

This is not myth or imagination; it is recorded, observable, measurable.

Even the smallest tree carried downstream can entangle a thousand more, creating barriers, altering channels, shaping the geography in ways imperceptible in a human lifetime but decisive over the ages.

What emerges is a picture of a world that is alive, fluid, and patient.

The sea, the rivers, the rains, the frosts, all participate in the shaping of continents.

The Earth itself is a palimpsest, constantly rewritten, layers upon layers of sediment and history overlapping.

Every river mouth, every coastal plain, every delta and hillock is a page in this ongoing story.

Islands rise where once there was water, cities stand where once the sea reigned, and the soil beneath our feet carries the memory of oceans long receded.

It is a vision both humbling and profound:

The world is not fixed, and neither are its forms.

What appears stable is but a temporary arrangement of water, earth, and time.

From the gentle deposition of sand to the violent encroachment of tides, every landscape is a record of the ongoing dialogue between land and sea.

The evidence is all around us, waiting to be read, waiting to remind us that our perception of permanence is, like the earth itself, only provisional.

We arrive at the final stretch of today’s journey, the last pages of the account, where the patterns of water and land, the slow, the sudden, the violent, the patient, come into sharp focus.

Here, Buffon reminds us that every inundation leaves a mark.

Rivers and floods, tides and earthquakes, they all play their part in shaping land.

Some changes are imperceptible, barely noticed over decades or centuries.

Others arrive with suddenness, wiping away human settlements and reshaping coastlines in a single day.

Life adapts, and slowly, plants and shrubs colonise the new land.

It is in this patient dance that islands and points of land first emerge.

Nature, we see, is a master of both subtlety and drama.

Then comes the striking echo of legend.

Buffon cites Plato’s Timaeus: six centuries before Christ, Egyptian priests told of an island beyond the Pillars of Hercules.

Atlantis, a land larger than Asia and Libya combined, swallowed by the sea in a single catastrophic earthquake.

Plato’s story, long treated as myth, finds resonance here.

It is not a fantasy.

The text suggests that lands now lost to the waves, stretching perhaps from Ireland to the Azores, from the Azores to the Americas, could have existed, glimpsed only in fossils and shells shared across continents.

Atlantis, in this telling, is no longer an idle tale, it becomes a symbol of what is possible when the ocean advances unchecked.

Floods are not relics of myth alone.

Historical accounts reinforce the pattern.

In Syria, entire plains were once submerged.

In Friesland, waves destroyed villages in 1164.

In 1218, floods killed 100,000 people.

Each of these events is a whisper of what the waters can do, a reminder that even human memory is shaped by the sea.

Not only water, but wind carries the power to reshape the land.

In Brittany, France, sands transported by east and northeast winds buried towns to a depth of twenty feet.

Steeples peek out from a shifting desert.

Streets are filled, cleared, and filled again, the land itself constantly rewritten.

Observers like M. Deflandes described walking beneath showers of sand so heavy they coated clothes and hats.

The very earth becomes fluid in the hands of wind and tide, moving, advancing, receding.

The Mediterranean bears similar testimony.

Shaw recorded ports, Laodicea, Tortosa, Tripoly, Tyre, Acre, Jaffa, blocked by sand carried inland from violent storms.

Whole cities, entire armies, buried beneath the combined might of sea and wind, echoes of events still visible in the layers beneath the soil.

The conclusion is unavoidable: the surface of the earth, the land we take for granted as permanent and fixed, is anything but.

Fire, air, and water, the basic elements, interact over ages to remake what we call geography.

Mountains sink, plains rise, rivers shift, seas encroach, and then retreat.

Even the most solid terrain is subject to vicissitude.

Humanity stands on land that is only temporarily stable, a fragile patch atop a restless, patient ocean.

And so, as we close this volume, the story of Atlantis is no longer distant legend.

It is a reminder that the seas have the power to erase entire civilisation’s and that traces of these events remain scattered across the globe.

The fossils, the shells, the sand, the stones, they speak in quiet testimony.

History and myth converge.

Floods are not just local; they are global.

The ocean is both destroyer and architect, erasing and creating, leaving behind evidence for those willing to look.

This is the final lesson of these pages: to see the world as fluid, shaped over millennia by forces beyond human control, and to understand that what we perceive as permanence is just the temporary balance of a restless earth.

The flood is not a story from the past alone, it is a pattern, written into the very fabric of life.

And so, dear reader, looking back over the evidence we’ve examined, one cannot help but feel the enormity of it all.

Across continents, oceans, and ages, the story is consistent.

Land is not permanent, water is relentless, and the traces of ancient floods are embedded in the very bones of the earth.

From the shell-strewn hills of Roussillon near Naffiac, to the shifting sands of Brittany, to the ports of the Mediterranean now buried beneath layers of sediment, the message is clear.

Humanity has lived on a world in constant motion, yet our modern accounts, both theological and historical, often deny this reality.

Modern theology tends to reduce the flood to myth, a singular event in a distant, moralistic narrative.

History books treat coastal changes as minor or localised, as though continents and islands were always fixed where we find them today.

But the primary evidence, the petrified hills, the scattered islands, the sand-buried towns, the submerged cities, tells a different story.

It suggests a world in which floods were not occasional punishments or symbolic acts, but natural processes of incomprehensible scale.

These are forces that can erase entire islands and reshape continents, leaving behind subtle traces of the past for future observers to piece together.

The echoes of Atlantis resonate profoundly here.

Plato’s account is often dismissed as legend, a moral allegory, or an idle fancy of ancient imagination.

Yet when we see evidence of widespread inundations, submerged lands, and islands detached by violent currents, Atlantis ceases to feel impossible.

The mention of a continent-sized island beyond the Pillars of Hercules, swallowed by a single earthquake and flood, finds an eerie symmetry in the fossils and shells scattered from Ireland to the Azores, and from the Azores toward the Americas.

Perhaps Plato was preserving a memory, encoded in allegory, of real cataclysms witnessed by the ancient Egyptians.

Atlantis, in this light, becomes a symbol of a deeper truth: that land and sea are locked in a dance that can erase civilisations as easily as it creates them.

What is most striking is the universality of these patterns.

From Egypt and Syria to the North Sea, from India’s rivers to the shores of America, the same processes repeat.

We see sediments building islands, rivers carrying land into the sea, winds shaping dunes, earthquakes submerging cities.

The evidence suggests that what we perceive as permanent, cities, plains, coastlines, is temporary, contingent on the restless forces of water and earth.

The contradictions with modern understandings are stark.

History and theology prefer stability, narrative simplicity, and moral causation.

Yet the physical record is complex, messy, and often violent.

Evidence points to repeated global-scale inundations that cannot be fully accounted for by local floods, rain patterns, or river activity alone.

The ocean is both destroyer and builder, and in the layers of shells, sand, and stone, it leaves a quiet but compelling testimony:

That the world we inhabit today is only a fragment of what has existed before, and that human history, no matter how proud or detailed, is fragile in the face of nature’s immense power.

In the end, the reflections are unavoidable.

If we take these observations seriously, Atlantis is not just a story, the Flood is not just a symbol, and the patterns in the earth are not mere curiosities.

They are reminders that our history, our theology, and our understanding of the world must account for forces far beyond human scale.

If this research sparks your curiosity, you can support the work behind it.

Donations help keep rare sources accessible, allow for deeper dives into overlooked history, and ensure these findings reach more readers.

A small contribution helps continue the exploration of our planet’s hidden past, from sunken lands to forgotten civilisations.

History is waiting to be uncovered, and this is how you can be part of it.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share