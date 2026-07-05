To lay bare the ludicrous origins of vaccination, dear reader, and the long, twisting trail of lies that followed, we must turn once more to the primary records.

For it is only in the unvarnished words of our ancestors that we may separate the facts from the carefully woven fable we are taught.

It strikes me as plain, unarguable truth, curious mind:

the ill‑health that plagued our distant brethren was never born from the absence of pus‑filled vaccines

It sprang from the utterly revolting conditions they were forced to endure; conditions so foul, so neglectful, and so inhuman that disease became not a chance visitation, but a constant, inevitable companion.

And here lies a glaring contradiction, dear reader, one that has weighed heavily on my mind for a while.

If the masses of the 18th and 19th centuries were truly so wretched, destitute, and broken:

how did they raise the great and enduring structures we attribute to those very times?

We stand before buildings across England, grand and enduring, said to have been raised in those same eras; yet their proportions, their craftsmanship, and their perfect harmony rival the finest works of ancient Rome, and match some of the most imposing architectural marvels in the United States too.

If, as textbooks and official narratives insist, people were barely clinging to life amid such squalor:

how could they conceive, design, and erect works of such flawless skill, such immense scale, and such timeless endurance?

It makes little sense to me, dear reader, none at all, infact.

Nor does the strange fact that not one of these venerable old structures were fitted with bathrooms, kitchens, or any of the basic comforts we now regard as essential; but that is a tale for another day, when we may examine yet another layer of the curious rewriting of our past.

This morning, however, we keep our gaze fixed firmly on the ground beneath our feet; we shall examine some of the original records, records that lay bare the stark, unsanitary reality of life on England’s streets in the 19th century.

Letters written not by historians or politicians, but by those who lived it, breathed it, and pleaded for it to change.

And as you might well expect, curious mind, what they reveal is deeply disturbing, and far more damning than any sanitised account would ever dare to admit.

Hansbury to Board of Health ✉️

We begin with a record catalogued as MH13/261/25, dear reader; held within the National Archives at Kew.

It is a letter dated 11 October 1848, sent by J. Hansbury to Henry Austin of the General Board of Health.

When we seek to view its full contents, we are met with that stark black notice, the same one I have spoken of before:

access to this record is unavailable

It is a striking thing to encounter, curious mind; I have seldom found such heavy restriction elsewhere in my research.

No other area of historical enquiry I have pursued is so heavily sanitised, so thoroughly redacted, or placed quite so firmly beyond easy reach.

It leaves one to wonder what else lies hidden behind the blank, forbidding block.

There is something profound about this letter, dear reader, something that reaches far beyond a single complaint from a man in Hackney.

It lifts a corner of the veil to show us a world all but erased from the story we are taught.

When J. Hansbury writes that local boards would not stir unless matters were extreme, and even then scarcely ever, he describes more than sluggish bureaucracy.

He exposes a systemic indifference so deep it allowed death‑dealing filth to become a permanent feature of daily life.

Consider this well, curious mind:

there were no hidden dangers, no microscopic mysteries only visible to science

They were stench and rot so thick they hung in the air, so pervasive they poisoned whole neighbourhoods for years; what Hansbury calls a compound of pestilent vapours that those with the power to act refused to clear.

This cuts straight to the heart of the great falsehood we have inherited.

We are told repeatedly that the fevers and plagues of that age sprang from a lack of medical intervention; above all, the absence of vaccines.

We are asked to believe that without these injections, bodies stood helpless against invisible foes.

Yet here, in this plain, unvarnished account, the truth stands clear:

the foe was no germ waiting for a needle

It was filth piling in the streets, blocked drains, overflowing waste, and the utter failure of those in authority to care enough to mend it.

What touches me the deepest is what Hansbury does not ask for.

He does not beg for inoculations, nor for elaborate new remedies, nor for any of the medical schemes later presented as our salvation.

He asks only that the nuisance itself be removed; for fresh air, for cleanliness, for an end to conditions so foul they corrupted the very breath his neighbours drew.

This is the revelation that turns the official tale on its head.

The pestilence was never a natural scourge to be fought with serums; it was a calamity of human making, born of neglect and allowed to fester by those charged with the public good.

And then when the history books later rewrote the story to credit vaccines with saving the day, they swept aside this plain, damning evidence:

the cure was always within reach, and it required no needle

It leaves one to wonder, does it not?

If the true cause was so visible, so tangible, and so easily remedied by basic sanitation:

why was the world sold a different story entirely?

We turn now to a second record, catalogued as MH13/261/58, also held at the National Archives at Kew.

Another letter, dear reader, dated 6 November 1848, and sent by the Reverend W. Dodsworth, minister of Christ Church in St Pancras, to the General Board of Health.

Once again, when we seek to view its full contents, we are met with that same stark black notice:

access to this file is unavailable

It remains a striking pattern, curious mind; such blocks have appeared far more often here than in any other field I have researched.

Few subjects are so consistently hidden from view, leaving us to wonder what truths they work so hard to keep from sight.

This letter, from the Reverend Dodsworth cuts deeper still, dear reader, and lays bare the same unvarnished truth from another quarter.

For six long months he pleaded with those who held local power to cleanse and drain the parish of St Pancras; only to meet indifference and inaction at every turn.

He traces the heavier hand of cholera in his district directly to broken drains and the foul, stagnant air rising from the nearby canal basin.

He names the cause plainly:

not some invisible agent waiting for a vaccine, but filth so thick and widespread it clung to the very streets

Neglect so entrenched that landlords cared nothing for the conditions, while the poor dared not speak out for fear of eviction.

What strikes me most, curious mind, is the list he encloses; streets and houses where he says the filth and stench are enough to breed a pestilence.

This is not guesswork; it is a precise, firsthand account of the true engine of disease.

And again, we see what he does not ask for:

no inoculations, no medical interventions, no costly new remedies

He begs only for cleansing, for drainage, for the removal of the rot that was making people sick.

It stands as undeniable proof that the great plague of that age was born not from a lack of needles, but from a lack of decency and duty.

The official story would later erase this reality, crediting vaccines with saving lives; yet here, in plain words from a man who lived it, we find the truth:

disease thrived where sanitation failed

And it could have been halted long before; if only those in charge had cared enough to act.

We are left to ask, as I have done so often:

why was this simple, visible truth buried beneath a tale of mysterious germs and miracle vaccines?

It seems the real pestilence they feared to name was not in the air, but in the corruption of power and the willingness to rewrite history to serve it.

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And so, dear reader, this morning we have explored the primary records, and what we found wasn’t a miraculous vaccine, quite the contrary.

We uncovered instead a truth so plain, so tangible, and so utterly human that it has been deliberately shrouded from view for generations.

In the letters of Hansbury and Dodsworth, we heard voices raised not for serums or injections, but for cleanliness, for fresh air, for drains that flowed and streets that did not reek of decay.

We saw men of conscience pleading not for medical marvels, but for the most basic decency:

that the places where people lived and breathed should not themselves become the instruments of their slow, agonising ruin

What strikes the heart most deeply is this:

the suffering we are taught to blame on invisible agents and the absence of vaccines was in truth a suffering born of neglect

It was the filth allowed to fester, the official indifference that left neighbourhoods steeped in foul vapours, the landlords who cared more for profit than for life, and the systems that turned a blind eye until the stench and the sickness became impossible to ignore.

These records do not just contradict the story we have been told; they dismantle it entirely.

They prove beyond all doubt that disease thrived not because bodies were unprotected by needles, but because communities were abandoned to rot in squalor.

I share these words with you not out of sadness alone, but out of a profound, burning love for the wellbeing of this world and every soul that dwells within it.

It wounds me to think of how many millions have been led to fear their own nature, to mistrust the very air they breathe, and to place their hope in remedies that never addressed the root of the harm.

It grieves me that a simple, life‑giving truth; cleanliness, care, and respect for the spaces we share, was traded for a myth that served power rather than people.

Let this be a call to see clearly, and to care deeply.

The health of a people does not spring from vials or laboratories; it rises from the ground beneath our feet, from the purity of our water, the freshness of our air, and the resolve to ensure no one is forced to endure conditions that breed pestilence.

Let us stop looking for salvation in needles when the cure was always within our reach:

in the will to tend to our world, to honour our neighbours, and to reject the lies that would have us believe we need something artificial to be whole

These pages from the past are not just history, they are a mirror held up to our present.

They remind us that whenever sickness is widespread, we must first look not to what is absent, but to what has been allowed to decay.

And they challenge us to stand firm; to value truth over fable, substance over spectacle, and the genuine wellbeing of humanity over any narrative crafted to serve a hidden interest.

May we carry this lesson forward, not just as knowledge, but as a sacred duty, to cherish the health of our world, and to guard fiercely the simple, life‑giving truths that no power can ever truly erase.

Your presence here is the greatest gift of all, curious mind, and nothing is ever asked of you as a condition to read these words.

That said, should you wish to contribute in a tangible way, any contribution you choose to give goes wholly toward seeking out more forgotten pages:

securing rare old volumes, gaining access to private archives, and bringing these buried truths into the light for all to see

Every offering, great or small, helps keep this work alive and growing.

It is entirely your choice, given freely if your heart so moves you.

Thank you for being here, and for caring enough to seek the truth, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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