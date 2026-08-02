We have spent our recent days together lingering over life’s mysteries, dear reader, but today I want to shift our gaze slightly, toward the heavy geometry of loss.

I have traversed through the majority of my short life without having felt the cold touch of death.

My family boasted great health; my father, despite being an alcoholic, remains surprisingly fit and healthy, and there is my mother, disabled, unable to walk very far unaided, yet possessing a heart and mind far from those of a broken lady.

It was not to be forever, however, that I would cease to know how it feels to lose someone you love permanently.

The first time I felt this sensation was in 2018.

I grew up alongside a friend of my mother’s and her children; an idyllic season of life, like having the extra siblings I always wished for:

Chris, Leanne, and Matthew

Chris was the oldest, always looking out for us younger ones.

My mother still holds fond memories of him pushing my pram around because he thought I was a cool baby, dressed in my little Adidas tracksuit.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Chris was racing with a friend under the influence of narcotics and tragically lost control of his vehicle, striking a stone bus stop.

He was not wearing a seatbelt; he flew through the window, his body taking the brunt of the impact.

If he had been buckled, he might well have survived.

At that point in my life, I was deeply lost in my own addictions.

My initial reaction was one of sadness, mourning a man with whom I shared countless fond memories, but numbed by my own chemical haze, I simply added it to the pile of things I chose to ignore.

No other death followed for years.

In that interval, I built my own garage from nothing, birthed a brand called Nuttalls Detailing, and watched my business flourish.

But my cocaine use flourished right alongside it.

Through trials, tribulations, and poor choices, the business eventually crumbled, forcing me to pick up the shattered pieces of myself from rock bottom and rebuild anew; this time without the false foundation of drugs to numb the grief.

I had spent days upon days designing that business, networking, talking to customers, but all my labor was in vain, for I was the sole perpetrator who tangled the wires.

After recovering from that defeat, moving away, and beginning to piece my life back together, I found myself endowed with a deeper, more resonant understanding of emotion.

I began to understand why I feel the way I feel, how certain paths will make me feel if I choose to ignore them, and what I can do to clear my mind.

Four years after going clean, four years spent learning about myself and my emotions, my partner’s grandad was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night.

Natasha and I lived with him.

He called for us in the early hours, shouting.

When we came to his aid, he whispered something to Natasha that still cuts through my heart today:

“I think I’m going to die.”

It is a moment where your heart freezes in your chest, and all the trivial pains of the world feel like nothing more than a pinprick compared to the crushing ache of a breaking heart.

He spent a few days in the hospital, on the end-of-life ward, passing away softly one afternoon surrounded by his family.

In his last moment awake, he looked around a room abundant with his kin, smiled, and said this was all he had ever wanted, before slowly beginning his ascent upward until he reached the heavens he so rightly deserved to inhabit.

He was not my grandfather by blood; he was a soul who entered my life much later.

Yet he treated me with profound love.

His eyes were wide open when I spoke; he listened to me with his entire being, and he truly cared.

If I had a problem, he would help me as if I were a child of his own, going out of his way to do something he knew I would enjoy.

I was hurting, and I cried more than I had ever cried.

But this time, drugs never once crossed my mind as a way out.

Instead, I stood beside my partner, helping her through the anguish; after all, this was her grandad, the man she had spent nearly all her life living with.

And so, over the months that followed, we began to understand together that what passes beyond our sight has not truly vanished.

Our lost loved ones live on within the quiet halls of our memory for eternity.

We may no longer see the sun bounce off their skin with our eyes, or hear the sound of their voice echoing down the hall with our ears, but those sights and sounds do not simply evaporate from the mind when a person vacates the world.

As we approached the end of last year, however, my own grandfather fell victim to a cruel and quiet thief:

dementia

He grew forgetful at times, struggling to understand quite what was happening or even who standing before him was.

But life had already taught me how to navigate this sorrow.

My father, an alcoholic alongside whom I spent so many years, became an entirely different man when drunk, losing track of who I was and showing the very same signs that many dementia patients exhibit.

I had learned long ago that people can hold alternative personalities within them, ways of being that do not match their most commonly projected selves.

I learned to see it as a coping mechanism of a fractured spirit; the man in front of me was simply not the man I truly knew, whether altered by alcohol or illness, and I could not let his words cut me, because his original, untainted self would never utter them.

Eventually, my grandfather was moved to a care home to spend his final days surrounded by family, sleeping deeply until he passed peacefully on New Year’s Day.

My heart broke, heavy with regret.

I had promised so often to visit, to come have tea together just like old times, and now my opportunity had vanished like a flame extinguished in the dark.

Yet, in that cold silence, I remembered something invaluable.

He has not truly died, for I can always visit him in the halls of memory.

He was cremated, and today a stone bears his name, but I do not often travel to that place, for I am of a disposition somewhat different from most.

I cannot bring myself to believe that he is contained within that small plot of earth.

The vessel has served its purpose, and his soul has passed beyond the flesh, moving freely now across the vast expanse of the cosmos, and, subsequently, across the landscape of my own mind.

Because of this, I am not bound to a grave to seek his presence; I can sit and talk with him anywhere in the world.

When my eyes shut, my mind finds him without effort.

He may not reply in words I can hear; he may choose to visit me in the fleeting sanctuary of my dreams, but I hold a settled certainty that he hears all, much like God.

Perhaps, in the rebirth following our final breath, we too are granted a measure of omnipresence, becoming an enduring presence, weaving through the world, subtly felt yet revealing ourselves fully to no one.

I digress, curious mind, for we could wander the theological labyrinth of life after death until our own days draw to a close.

Yet this reflection was never meant as an exercise in abstract divinity; it was written in aid of understanding grief, to offer a steadying hand as you navigate the heavy, unpredictable waters of your own tribulations.

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Grief is a peculiar architect.

It does not build in straight lines, nor does it abide by the neat timelines we attempt to draw around it.

In our ignorance, we often treat sorrow as a disease to be cured or a debt to be paid in full before we are permitted to live again.

We expect it to move in orderly stages, moving from the sharp strike of agony to a quiet, compliant acceptance.

Yet the reality of human suffering is far more chaotic, and far more sacred.

Grief is not a visitor that arrives, takes its toll, and departs forever into the night.

It is a fundamental shift in the geometry of the soul.

When you lose someone who anchored your existence, a piece of your world is irrevocably subtracted, leaving a crater where a pillar once stood.

The error we commit is trying to fill that hollow space with distractions, with false busyness, or, as I once did, with the numbing haze of substances designed to grant a momentary reprieve from the ache.

We flee from the dark because we have been taught to fear it, forgetting that it is only within the dark that a seed finds the right pressure required to break open.

Consider the vessel of clay, dear reader.

When it is pulled whole and unblemished from the wheel, it possesses a certain simple utility; but if it falls to the stone floor and shatters, it enters a season of profound testing.

Most spend their lives mourning the unbroken pot, trying desperately to glue the pieces back the its original shape.

Yet there is an ancient art that honors the fracture, filling the cracks with raw gold, so that the vessel becomes far more beautiful, far more resilient, precisely because it was once undone.

Your grief is that gold.

It is not evidence of your weakness, nor is it a shadow that proves you have failed to heal.

Grief is simply the form that love takes when its recipient has stepped out of sight.

It is the weight of a devotion that no longer has a physical shore to crash upon, and so it folds back in on itself, filling the heart until it threatens to overflow.

When you feel that crushing weight in your chest, do not run from it.

Do not attempt to bury it in the quiet spaces of your mind, as my father did, and as I learned to do for so many lost years.

To suppress the ache is to deny the depth of the bond that forged it.

Instead, let the sorrow do its deliberate, uncomfortable work.

Let it strip away the trivial anxieties that consume your daily hours.

Let it burn away the vanity, the greed, and the hollow pursuits that mean nothing when set against the reality of a final breath.

We fear loss because we are obsessed with possession.

We speak of my father, my grandfather, my partner, holding onto people as if they were objects we had earned the right to keep forever.

But the universe does not yield ownership; it grants only custody.

We are temporary guardians of the moments we share with those we love.

They are given to us for a season, to teach us how to give without receipt, how to listen with an open heart, and how to stand firm when the storms rage around us.

When their season ends and their breath slips away, they do not belong to the grave.

They return to the source from which all life springs, leaving us with the inheritance of their example.

If you carry regret today; if you sit in the dark, as I have done, weeping over the unmade visits, the unsaid words, the cups of tea that were promised but never poured, I ask you to look a little closer at the halls of your own memory.

The flame may be extinguished in the physical realm, but you carry the spark.

Every lesson in patience that your elders taught you, every act of devotion you witnessed, every handshake that showed you the measure of a man, these are not lost.

They are woven into the very fabric of who you are becoming.

When you choose kindness over cruelty, when you offer dignity to a stranger who has nothing, when you stand beside someone in their darkest hour and simply hold the space for their pain, you are not just living your life.

You are keeping theirs alive.

So let the stone stand in the quiet churchyard, dear reader, if it gives comfort to those who need a physical place to weep.

But for you, curious mind, remember that the true monument to those we love is not carved into granite.

It is constructed within the living, breathing sanctuary of your own character.

Walk through your days with your eyes open and your heart unshielded.

Do not be afraid to grieve deeply, for to grieve deeply is to have loved fully, and there is no greater victory in this fleeting existence than to have kept your heart capable of love despite the fires it has walked through.

They have not vanished into nothingness.

They have simply expanded into the air around you, waiting for you to close your eyes, take a breath, and remember.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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