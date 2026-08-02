Alternative History

Alternative History

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Dom 369's avatar
Dom 369
12h

This is deeply moving for me

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Chris Buchanan's avatar
Chris Buchanan
5h

I love the depth of your thoughts on grief. It is tough to surrender to the slow process of going through it, though there is a certain beautiful alchemy on the other side of it. I agree with you that the dead do not live at their grave sites & have often wondered why some spend so much time tending to them. I have relatives still concerned about trimming bushes around those buried 40 years ago. I also have relatives who want to make sure plans are made so we are all together at the same cemetery, as if that matters somehow on a soul level.

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