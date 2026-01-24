Years ago, I lived with a very different mindset than I do today.

I lived on the edge, dear reader, not in the romantic sense, but in a literal one.

Always pressing against limits. My own, and those of others.

There were three things that occupied my thoughts more than anything else:

Drugs

Money

And social hierarchy.

For a time, it felt intoxicating.

I felt untouchable.

I could talk my way out of trouble.

I could bend situations in my favour.

I used my mind as a tool for personal gain, not for benevolence.

And it worked… until it didn’t.

That life was not sustainable.

Through a series of events I’ve spoken about before, something shifted.

Not abruptly, but irreversibly.

I was forced to look at the structures I had taken for granted, and to ask whether they were as solid as they appeared.

Money, we are told, is a necessity for living.

In truth, it is a convenience.

A comfort.

A mechanism.

British pound notes once contained silver equal to their stated value.

The note represented something tangible, physical, measurable.

You were not trusting an idea; you were holding substance.

That is no longer the case.

Modern notes, now plastic, contain no such value.

They are symbols, not substances.

Tokens of agreement, not of worth.

In a philosophical sense, money is not real.

It is a construct designed to facilitate exchange.

Useful, yes, but not essential to life, nor to trade itself.

Money doesn’t grow on trees, we’re told.

But pause there, and look closer.

What does grow on trees?

Fruit.

For most of human history, value was rooted in commodities.

Skills, labour, materials.

One person grew food.

Another built tables.

Exchange occurred naturally, directly, without abstraction.

I am not naive.

A universally accepted medium of exchange has its place.

Precious metals served this role for centuries precisely because they were scarce, physical, and difficult to counterfeit.

But modern money is not backed by gold.

Not by silver.

Not by anything tangible at all.

It is created.

When a bank issues a loan, it does not lend existing money.

The funds are generated at the moment of agreement, a promissory note brought into being.

The borrower then repays this artificial creation with real labour, real time, real effort.

The cycle feeds itself.

And it grows.

This is not hidden knowledge.

It is simply obscured, buried beneath familiarity, normalisation, and the comforting illusion that systems are immutable.

Those who seek can find this truth.

Much like the subject we are about to explore, curious mind.

Ancient Egypt, like the modern world, is layered with secrets.

Not myths, not fantasies, but omissions, contradictions, and quiet revisions that only become visible when examined closely.

Some of those may be brought into the light today.

This article forms the next instalment in the work we have been examining, a text concerned not with legend, but with what was written, recorded, and later forgotten regarding Egypt’s deeper mysteries.

And as always, the question is not whether the past is strange, but whether we have been taught to see it clearly at all.

This is the third instalment in the series.

As with all such work, it stands more firmly when read in sequence.

If you have not yet read the previous two articles, I would encourage you to do so first.

1st Article

2nd Article

“Arcana Arcanissima” by Michael Maier (1614)

Arcana Arcanissima

As a brief reminder for the reader, the text we are drawing from is the work of Michael Maier.

Physician to emperors, alchemist, and one of the most rigorous scholarly minds of the early seventeenth century.

Maier was not a myth-maker nor a poet of fancy.

He wrote as a compiler, a comparer, and a careful preserver of older knowledge.

His works gather Greek, Egyptian, Arabic, and medieval sources, placing them side by side rather than forcing them into harmony.

Where contradictions appear, he leaves them visible.

This is important.

For Maier’s aim was not to entertain, but to transmit, to carry forward fragments of an older intellectual world in which philosophy, medicine, astronomy, theology, and what we now call chemistry were not separate disciplines, but expressions of a single inquiry into nature and order.

The book itself is not a narrative history.

It is a treasury of testimonies: priests, philosophers, kings, travellers, and chroniclers, preserved in their own words.

Egypt appears here not as a romantic ruin, but as a living civilisation remembered through texts.

Vast, technical, ritualised, and profoundly symbolic.

It is from this soil that today’s analysis is taken.

Translation:

“A part of the siege was contained by the walls, on one side as if a river washed the walls. Then the king, having gathered part of the enemies, Leo in battle with him turned them to flight. Some writers, desiring the true history, and educated at home in study, report that the king used skill in battle like a leaf toward victory.

Others, because of the strength of his body and the particular likeness of the images, wished to strike him with the strength of body and mind.

The second wall was sculpted with captives, shameless, and with hands bound by the king; by which it was shown that they were cowardly in mind and weak in body.

The third side contained various sculpted decorations, the king’s sacrifices, and the triumph over conquered enemies.

In the middle of the peristyle lay two enormous statues of a single stone, 27 cubits high, to which three entrances from the peristyle led. Nearby stood a house with a raised platform, whose each side enclosed two jugera. On this platform were placed two wooden statues, not few in number, representing both those who debated matters of doubt, and those observing who carried the judgments.

On this part of the wall the figures were sculpted, and in the middle a presiding judge, from whose neck hung Truth, and around whose eyes were piles of books. These images indicated that judges were to examine integrity, and the praetor alone to inspect the truth.

Then there was a walkway full of houses, and within them diverse kinds of feasts, prepared with pleasant taste. Then, prominently sculpted, was the king in various colors, offering gold and silver, which he annually collected from the precious metals, to God. Inscriptions were also present, the total converted into silver: ten hundred times two hundred thousand.

Next followed the sacred library, in which was inscribed: “Medicine of the Soul.”

Behind the royal house stood a royal crate in which twenty clients of Innonis’s left side, and additionally the king’s statue, were placed, where the king’s body was seen buried. Surrounding this were many rooms, in which were painted the creatures of Egypt, each appropriate to sacred rites, all arranged toward the sepulcher.

Around the monuments ran a golden circle, 365 cubits in a single cubit’s height, on which were described, by single cubits, the days of the year and the risings and settings of other stars, or what the Egyptians observed according to astrology. This circle, they say, was removed at the time Cambyses of Persia ruled over the Egyptians.

These magnificent works of King Simandis, described thus far by Diodorus, declare not only the materials but also the form and design…”

The siege is described not just as a historical event, but as a demonstration of strategy, scale, and intelligence.

The walls, and the river alongside them, are presented as actors in the conflict, a living part of the defensive system.

The king’s victory is measured, not sensationalised.

Leo fights beside him, yet the chroniclers insist that success was not brute force, but precision:

Like a leaf toward victory.

It is an image of subtlety and skill, showing that even warfare could be disciplined, thoughtful, and calculated.

Victory is not chaos; it is deliberate.

The walls themselves become moral and civic texts.

Captives are sculpted with bound hands, bodies frail, minds cowardly.

These are not depictions of conquest; they are enduring lessons.

Physical weakness paired with moral failure is written into stone, a public teaching on virtue, discipline, and the consequences of disorder.

The king’s triumphs, sacrifices, and decorative motifs serve a dual purpose:

They awe the viewer, but they also encode morality, reminding all who enter that power is inseparable from ethical responsibility.

Monumental scale conveys authority as much as artistic skill.

Two colossal statues, twenty-seven cubits high, are carved from a single stone.

They are not ornaments; they are statements, guardians of knowledge, symbols of the human and divine order, and anchors in a broader narrative of civic and cosmic design.

The entrances leading to them, the raised platforms with wooden statues, and the figures of judges and observers all communicate governance as an integrated system:

Those who make decisions, those who monitor them, and those who embody principle, all are encoded in space, form, and proportion.

Truth is made tangible.

The presiding judge hangs with Truth at his neck, his eyes surrounded by books.

Justice is not abstract; it is observed, recorded, and preserved.

Integrity is concentrated, disciplined, and visible.

Only the praetor inspects it fully, demonstrating that oversight is structured, deliberate, and hierarchical, a reminder that societal stability relies on both knowledge and accountability.

Daily life and cultural expression are inseparable from law and governance.

Walkways and houses with feasts reveal sophistication and ritual integration.

The king’s offerings of gold and silver are not only acts of devotion; they are practical demonstrations of stewardship, bridging human, divine, and material order.

The numbers given, ten hundred times two hundred thousand, convey both wealth and measurement, illustrating a civilisation where quantity, administration, and cosmic understanding intersect.

The sacred library, titled “Medicine of the Soul”, underscores the philosophical depth of this society.

Knowledge was curated, sacred, and transformative, not just decorative.

The royal crate, the king’s statue, and the painted creatures around the sepulcher show that symbolism, ritual, and architecture were inseparable.

Every object and every placement was intentional, a language of power and memory.

The golden circle surrounding the monuments is more than ornament; it is technical, astronomical, and philosophical.

Each cubit marks days, star risings, and astrological observations, showing that Egyptians encoded knowledge across multiple domains.

Astronomy, law, ritual, and architecture all interwoven.

The removal of this circle under Cambyses demonstrates the fragility of knowledge, even monumental, intentional designs could be disrupted, revealing the precariousness of preserving civilisational mastery.

By the end of this extract, the message is unmistakable.

King Simandis’ works are more than architecture or wealth; they are deliberate systems of education, morality, and governance.

The monuments, the inscriptions, the numbers, the statues, and the libraries are not isolated; they form an integrated civilisational consciousness.

Every aspect serves a purpose, communicates meaning, and preserves continuity.

The Egyptians did not separate knowledge into compartments, art, law, science, ritual, and governance were threads of the same tapestry.

Misinterpret one, and the entire fabric of history risks collapse.

This extract is a lesson:

Egyptian mastery was encoded, layered, and precise, and the modern imagination, limited by fragmentary evidence, has rarely grasped its true scope.

Translation:

“The length of days and hunger is on the right hand of this, but on the left, the glory of this is infinite. The operations of life are beautiful and laudable, neither excessive nor negligent, but carried out with diligence and care. Life is for those who understand it; fortunate are those who hold it.

What is spoken here is about eternal wisdom, which Christ will explain, yet the focus is rather on terrestrial understanding. It is indicated that among humans, the chief, of imperial rank and philosophical doctrine, was remarkable, distinguished in theology and philosophy. He commended two golden gifts of medicine, leading the same words into the middle, greater than any exception.

Thus the statues seem to show allegorical exposition of war: the king, like an image, fights, and the enemies appear shamelessly subdued. Although not every detail can be referred to actual history, the shameful actions of foreign peoples are noted, as it is through Vulcan’s work that the triumph of the king, strengthened by symbolic images, follows.

We need not add the figures of judges and praetors in hieroglyphs; their presence pertains more to the ideal of justice than the common form known to ordinary courts. Here, truth is sought, there justice, and varied kinds of feasts are expected.

The lineage of King Simandis descends to Ogdous Fehoreus, who founded Memphis, encircled by stadia, one of the most illustrious cities of Egypt. After his death, the twelfth generation held the Egyptian kingdom under the name Miris, followed by the seventh descendant, King Sesostris, whose glory and achievements surpassed all previous rulers. We shall recount some of his deeds, at least partially.

Several writers report that Sesostris was predicted in Vulcan’s dream to rule the world from birth. Beyond this, remarkable campaigns and expeditions reached the farthest India and other remote parts of the world.

Ships were said to have been built, twenty cubits long, gilded outside and silvered inside, which he offered to God, who is most revered. In Memphis, in the temple of Vulcan, he placed statues of his wives and children carved from a single stone: the height of the father sixty cubits, the children twenty. He assigned four rulers or generals to the distant regions he conquered, and on days when people came to Egypt bearing gifts to the temple, or paraded through the city, he received them on horseback or in chariots.

He reigned thirty-three years. His long-lasting glory continued to posterity: even when the Persians ruled Egypt, Darins Kertis or his descendants attempted to place Sesostris’ statue in Memphis, but the chief of priests publicly opposed it, saying that the king had not yet completed his work. The king, not offended, replied with full freedom of speech, saying that as long as he lived with virtue, nothing would be inferior, and thus the achievements of his age would endure.

After him, Amasis, Athisfanes of Ethiopia, and Miris, who founded the Labyrinth, a marvelous work, were noted; a similar construction was made in Crete by Minos and Daedalus, according to the account of the Cretans, while the Egyptian remained intact.

After this, Protheus of the Greeks reigned, then Octavius of Chemnis, ruling fifty years and constructing the largest pyramids. He was succeeded by Chabreus, then Micerinus, builders of other pyramids. Others built the largest pyramid of Armeum; the second was by Amasis, the third by Masus, according to some, while Rhodopis had a sepulchre of her own, completed jointly with certain princes who loved her.

After Bocchorus, then Sabachus of Ethiopia reigned. Though he wished to rule justly, in a dream he was advised to kill all the priests; not wishing to commit such crime, he abdicated and withdrew into Ethiopia.

Then Egypt was governed by twelve Parian rulers, among whom Psammiticus held the kingdom for a year.”

The text moves with deliberate grandeur, detailing kings, statues, pyramids, and expeditions, but beneath the enumeration lies something far more provocative:

The deliberate encoding of knowledge and power.

These accounts are not idle legend; they present a civilisation that measured its rulers in deeds, monuments, and symbols, and whose achievements are vast beyond modern comprehension.

From the founding of Memphis to the campaigns of Sesostris, from the Labyrinth to pyramids gilded and silvered, the Egyptian narrative insists on precision, continuity, and oversight.

Every figure, every measurement, every ceremonial act was designed to communicate order, to preserve knowledge, to encode lessons across generations.

This is not history as casual storytelling.

It is history as architecture, as ritual, as celestial and terrestrial alignment.

Yet, when we compare this to modern Egyptian history, contradictions emerge starkly.

The timelines are compressed, the grandeur diminished, the feats dismissed as myth.

The Labyrinth, the precise measures of ships, the monumental pyramids, all treated as exaggeration, or as vague legend, when the original chroniclers present them as carefully documented, observable, and consequential.

If one element is denied, the pyramids as deliberate constructions rather than tombs, or Sesostris’ campaigns as exaggeration rather than recorded expeditions, then the whole narrative unravels.

This is the core danger of historical distortion.

If the scale, intent, and sophistication of ancient Egypt are wrong, then everything built upon that foundation is wrong.

Governance, law, astronomy, architecture, ritual, and knowledge, all of it relies on an accurate understanding of the past.

To accept the modern narrative without question is to accept a story carefully shaped to obscure truth, to minimise the civilisational intelligence of a people.

The text is emotional in its subtlety.

Kings are philosophers, conquerors, and stewards of divine knowledge.

Statues are not ornaments; they are lessons in morality and vigilance.

The golden circle is not decoration; it is an encoded calendar, an observatory, a manifestation of cosmic order.

Every detail is intentional.

And yet, modern history ignores these lessons, erases the links, and leaves us with fragments that seem miraculous or impossible.

What does this imply?

That we have been lied to.

Perhaps not by chance, but by design.

That what we are taught is a sanitised, diminished version of reality.

A version that makes the incredible achievements of Egypt seem unattainable, distant, and mythic.

When history is wrong at this level, it is not a minor error:

It is a systemic deception, shaping perception, belief, and understanding.

And so, dear reader, the Egyptian record, as preserved in these texts, becomes a mirror.

Not only of what they accomplished, but of what we have lost, what has been obscured, and how fragile our comprehension of the past truly is.

Each pyramid, each campaign, each inscribed word carries not just knowledge, but a challenge:

To see history clearly, to question what we are told, and to recognise the magnitude of what has been deliberately hidden from us.

Egypt, in these passages, is alive.

It is not a relic, not a museum piece, not a series of tombs and ruins.

It is a testament to intelligence, planning, and foresight.

And it asks us, urgently:

If we have misunderstood this much, what else has been concealed?

Subscribe

Translation:

“It is reported that in the year 3178 of the world, he obtained the monarchy. Here, the first king of the Egyptians brought together four nations for importation, as they claim, provided with security and with interpreters at hand. Among the senior co-kings, none of the foreigners sailed to Egypt, because some would be killed, others forced into slavery. Diodorus says that in the time of Busiris, the Egyptians treated foreigners harshly, which the Greeks took as proof, though it was far from true, yet many accounts were contracted under cruelty, which is recorded in fables.

Then Psammiticus reigned, the fourth in line. After him came Apricus, and after him, Amalis, who was strangled; during his time, when Polycrates of Samos was tyrant, Pythagoras returned to Greece. Amalis reigned 55 years, or as some say 47, and after him, Psammetichus ruled six years. Then Cambyses of Persia captured Egypt by force of arms, around the sixty-third year of Olpepsades. The Ethiopians reigned four in number, not continuously, but at different times, for nearly 36 years. Under Cambyses as Persian king, Egypt was held for 134 years. After them, the Macedonians, and those descended from them, ruled for 276 years.

Besides these periods, all other times, Egypt was ruled by men, 470 in number, and six women. From all the enumerated deeds and works of the principal kings of Egypt, apart from those mentioned before, it is evident that the Egyptian craft, particularly in chemistry and technical knowledge, was not obscure, even in the time of Diodorus. Although he could not observe everything directly, using other sources, we clearly perceive the truth:

Why, then, was Vulcan’s temple, the primary temple at Memphis, considered most sacred and never entered lightly? Why were the kings also called priests of Vulcan, when among other peoples, such honor was not given, and the most distant place was always left among the rest? Why were foreigners not allowed to approach, if not because the Egyptians’ wealth was believed to be greater than that which could be brought by outsiders, yet at the same time they possessed abundance in full view?

Why were such incredible and astonishing works left to posterity, works that no other age, neither then nor later, could imitate, created with labors and expenses greater than royal standards, yet preserved to demonstrate truth, not vanity? Why did the priests receive a third of all revenues, and what was first received by the king, unless this channel was necessary for creating kings, promulgating laws, and performing sacred rites through Vulcan, that is, through the chemical work of Vulcan? Among these, hieroglyphic letters and animal pictures, which no one could reveal or number completely, were included; though treated in other volumes by other writers, they were never fully known, except superficially.

We do not doubt that moral institutions, virtues and vices, and certain elements of higher knowledge, were encoded here. Each could be interpreted according to one’s understanding, yet they were not of such trivial importance that the world could ignore them. Through these, laws were carried, new letters formed, and sacred ceremonies enacted, hidden in darkness and silence, with strangers barred and the revealers of secrets punished with the gravest penalties.

From innumerable hieroglyphic animal pictures, we select the most principal, and for these the others were introduced, which we will apply to what has been said and is to be said, for these alone have consensus. Those who wrote the histories of the Egyptians unanimously agreed. They also recorded the sacred Apis bull, of which some accounts come from Diodorus of Sicily, as he reports; adding what we have observed around the burial of the bull, called Apis: after it died and was buried, priests chosen for this purpose fed a calf resembling the previous one for forty days, then placed it in a golden vessel on a ship, a house made of gold accompanying it, and led it onward.”

And this is where the ground really begins to shift beneath our feet, curious mind.

The text opens with a date that should already cause unease:

The year 3178 of the world.

Not a regnal year.

Not a local calendar.

A world-year.

This alone collides head‑on with modern assumptions.

If this chronology is even partially sincere, then the past described here does not sit comfortably inside the compressed timelines we are taught to accept.

It implies a civilisation already ancient by the time many modern frameworks claim history is only just beginning.

The contradiction is immediate and profound:

Either the ancients were fabricating time on a colossal scale for no clear benefit, or our inherited chronology is radically incomplete.

From there, Egypt is presented not as an isolated or primitive culture, but as a controlled centre of gravity.

Foreigners were not welcomed freely.

Access was regulated, mediated through interpreters, security guaranteed only under specific conditions.

Earlier kings permitted no foreign entry at all, and where it occurred, it often ended in death or enslavement.

Modern history reduces this to xenophobia or cruelty.

The text does something very different.

It suggests intention.

Control.

Protection.

The Greeks, we are told, misunderstood this posture and converted it into myth, exaggeration, and moral caricature.

Busiris becomes a monster not because Egypt was monstrous, but because Egypt was closed.

This reframing is critical.

If exclusion was not barbarism but policy, then the Greek stories that form the backbone of much Western historical memory are revealed not as neutral observation, but as narrative compensation for being denied access.

Myth fills the vacuum where knowledge is withheld.

The succession of rulers that follows stretches across centuries with calm precision.

Cambyses, the Persians, the Ethiopians, the Macedonians.

These names are familiar, but here they are embedded in a much longer continuum, one that dwarfs modern periodisation.

Egypt does not rise and fall in neat epochs.

It endures.

Even conquest appears as interruption rather than collapse.

And strikingly, the text notes that outside these foreign dominations, Egypt was ruled by hundreds of kings and a small number of queens.

The implication is stability, not chaos.

Continuity, not fragility.

Then the passage pivots, and this is where the real secret is named without apology.

The author states plainly that the technical and chemical arts of Egypt were already evident in the time of Diodorus.

Not speculative.

Not symbolic.

Evident.

And although Diodorus himself could not fully comprehend or witness them, the author insists that other sources make the truth unmistakable.

This directly contradicts the modern portrayal of Egyptian knowledge as either purely religious symbolism or proto‑science fumbling toward later enlightenment.

Here, the knowledge is already mature, already operational, already guarded.

The temple of Vulcan at Memphis becomes the focal point.

Why, the author asks repeatedly, was it the primary temple?

Why were its rites the most secret?

Why were kings themselves priests of Vulcan?

And why, everywhere else in the ancient world, was Vulcan marginal, while in Egypt he was central?

These are not rhetorical flourishes.

They are indictments of modern explanations.

If Vulcan represents fire, craft, transformation, and technical mastery, then Egypt’s reverence points not to mythology, but to applied knowledge.

The “chemical work of Vulcan” is named explicitly.

This is not metaphor softened by later interpretation.

It is a direct statement that technical processes, guarded by priesthoods, sat at the heart of governance, law, and kingship.

Foreigners were barred not because Egypt feared them, but because Egypt had more to lose than to gain.

Wealth, abundance, and knowledge already existed in excess.

Entry threatened dilution, theft, or exposure.

This again reverses the modern narrative.

Egypt was not closed because it was weak or paranoid, but because it was complete.

The monumental works then return as evidence.

The author asks why such impossible structures were built at unimaginable cost if not to demonstrate truth.

Not vanity.

Not tyranny.

Truth.

And this is devastating to modern explanations.

Because if these works were not displays of ego, then they were demonstrations of capacity.

Proofs left behind deliberately.

Benchmarks no later age could replicate, including our own.

The role of the priests seals the argument.

Receiving a third of all revenues, preceding even the king, they were not passive ritualists.

They created kings.

They issued laws.

They performed the sacred operations of Vulcan.

In other words, knowledge preceded power.

Expertise governed authority.

This stands in stark contrast to modern assumptions where religion is framed as superstition and power as political force alone.

Hieroglyphs, too, are stripped of their modern trivialisation.

They are not decorative pictures or moral fables for the illiterate.

They are sealed systems.

Animal forms encoding principles that, if revealed improperly, carried capital punishment.

The scale of secrecy is itself evidence.

No civilisation invents such extreme protection for ideas of little consequence.

And then Apis appears.

The sacred bull is not treated as absurd animal worship, but as a carefully managed ritual of continuity.

Selection, mourning, feeding, ritual transport in gold.

Precision.

Timing.

Replication.

This is not chaos, it is protocol.

Whatever Apis represented, it was stable enough to be reproduced, recognised, and ritually transferred without loss.

Taken together, the contradictions pile up until they can no longer be ignored.

Modern history tells us Egypt was symbolic, religious, primitive in science, and exaggerated by later writers.

This text tells us Egypt was technical, deliberate, secretive, and systematically misunderstood by outsiders.

Modern timelines compress thousands of years into manageable narratives.

This text calmly extends history beyond what we are told is possible.

Modern interpretations reduce monuments to tombs.

This text frames them as demonstrations of truth and capacity.

If one of these points is wrong, it strains credibility.

If all of them are wrong, it becomes implausible.

But if even a portion of this account is accurate, then the implication is staggering.

It would mean that we are not merely mistaken about Egypt.

It would mean that we are living inside a version of history that has been edited for accessibility, stripped of its depth, and reshaped to fit a worldview that cannot accommodate advanced ancient knowledge without destabilising itself.

And once that possibility is admitted, the question is no longer what the Egyptians knew.

The question becomes:

What else have we been taught to forget, simply because remembering it would change the shape of reality we think we inhabit?

Translation:

“At Memphis, in the temple of Vulcan, these bulls were placed. On certain days only women were permitted to see the bull, approaching its face, veiled and clothed in prescribed garments, offering homage. At other times, access to this god was forbidden. Diodorus notes this.

Others add that the bull should have a black color, with a white mark or a crescent-shaped spot like a horn on the forehead or one side of the body, and otherwise be free from blemish. Once chosen, the bull was maintained and worshipped in the temple of Vulcan for four years with great solemnity. It was immersed alive in a certain fountain; upon its death, its body was placed in a sumptuous tomb. Later, another bull, likewise marked with these spots and colors, was sought throughout the Egyptian regions with great care by the priests.

The largest palaces, called “Cubilia,” in the temple of Vulcan at Memphis, housed this bull, where it was carefully fed and tended. Reverence and worship were strictly observed, and some records note this practice across various regions. This method of bull cult endured for many centuries, observed continuously.

If we consider the people led out of Egypt by Moses, the idolatry practiced in the wilderness, permitted by Aaron, was influenced by this cult. Long before that time, the worship of Apis was already established in Egypt. Moses lived around the year 1454 of the world, 1509 before Christ. He led the Israelites out of Egypt. Diodorus, meanwhile, observed Egypt in the year 3907 of the world, 55 before Christ. From this, it is clear that the ritual of bull worship had persisted for 1,453 years, continually and long before the exodus of Moses.

The reasons for this institution, despite its great antiquity, were unknown even to the Egyptians themselves; they proposed various explanations publicly. Diodorus, in his book on Honours, mentions that some claimed the bull contained the soul of a deceased Osirian, which would transfer to the next bull and continue for future generations. Others say that after an Osirian was killed, the Apis’s body was collected in a wooden casing, surrounded by white leather, which is why the city was called Busiris. Many other fables about Apis exist, which would require long narration.

Yet, the Egyptians assigned the bull greater reverence than any mere story might explain. The priests held certain secret traditions, as noted. Many Egyptians distinguished three types of bull: the first, entirely fabulous, worthy of ancient simplicity, intended to preserve the memory of early gods. They said that in times when people were few and weak, humans feared the power of the gods, which were represented in animal likenesses to teach cruelty and respect.

Later, as the empire expanded, these forms of worship served a practical purpose: the bulls were maintained in life and honored in death. This second category described how the animals were nourished in life and buried properly when dead.

The third category relates to the practical utility of these animals to humans: the bull plowed the land and provided food; cows gave milk and cheese abundantly; sheep provided wool and sustenance; dogs assisted in hunting and guarding. Therefore, Anubis, the god, was associated with these functions, overseeing both utility and sacred duty.”

And so, dear reader, we confront a passage that is at once meticulous, ritualistic, and unsettling in its implications.

The cult of Apis, the sacred bull, is described with precision:

Its color, its markings, the exact duration of its life in the temple, even the ceremonial immersion and the sumptuous tombs upon its death.

Every detail is measured, deliberate, and preserved through centuries.

Yet here is where the contradictions emerge.

The text places Moses, the exodus, around the year 1454 of the world, 1509 BCE.

Diodorus, observing Egypt, is recorded at 3907 of the world, 55 BCE.

The span between these two events is 1,453 years.

Think for a moment what this implies:

A religious and cultural practice, codified, observed, and transmitted, enduring unchanged for over fourteen centuries before Diodorus even saw it.

Consider the sheer scale of time:

If this chronology were accurate, it suggests a level of civilisational continuity, record-keeping, and ritual precision that dwarfs what modern history teaches us.

Today, we are supposedly in the year 2026 CE.

According to this counting, that would place us less than 2,000 years from Diodorus’ observation, but over 3,900 years since the foundation of these sacred practices.

If the text is correct, Egyptian culture and religious sophistication existed long before our conventional timelines, and the history we take for granted is compressed, incomplete, or intentionally obscured.

This is not a minor discrepancy.

It is a profound challenge to modern historiography.

To accept one element of the timeline as wrong is to question the entire framework.

If Apis worship persisted for millennia, if temples, rituals, and monumental tombs survived in both continuity and secrecy, what does that say about the narrative taught in schools today?

What if our perception of history, of how civilisations rose, peaked, and fell, is built on a foundation that has been deliberately falsified or altered?

And the weight of this knowledge is amplified by context:

This book was published in 1614.

Nearly four centuries ago, a European scholar was already compiling records, inscriptions, and interpretations that describe Egypt as a civilisation of unparalleled complexity and longevity.

To read these accounts now, with our modern assumptions about time, seems almost impossible, but the numbers are there, clear and insistent.

The Apis bull, in its ritual, represents more than religious devotion.

It embodies continuity, secrecy, and knowledge encoded in practice as well as symbol.

Its care and veneration across centuries are a testament to an Egyptian intelligence that deliberately structured society, law, and ritual to preserve meaning.

Yet modern history often reduces this intelligence to myth, fable, or decorative pageantry.

Here, the contradiction becomes unavoidable.

Either these practices, dates, and records are true, and we have been taught a distorted version of reality; or they are false, but crafted with such precision and internal logic that they compel us to question why and how such a narrative would be constructed.

Either way, the passage demands reflection:

History is rarely neutral, rarely simple, and rarely what we assume it to be.

The implication is chilling really, our perception of reality, the timeline of civilisation, the measure of human achievement, the origins of knowledge, may have been deliberately concealed.

And yet, in these texts, the truth persists, quietly monumental, waiting for those with eyes to see, minds to question, and patience to trace its weight across millennia.

Translation:

“They depict the head in the form of a dog, signifying the corporeal shadow of Osiris and Isis. This, says Diodorus, is the reason why, for him, an outsider, ignorant of the true God, unable to distinguish between false deities, and knowing nothing of chemical truth, these works did not satisfy, but seemed unworthy of their great price. To us, long instructed both in the true religion of God and in chemical study, they could scarcely be considered mere trifles or recounted lightly, so alien are they to ordinary experience and admiration.

Meanwhile, the true cause by which these things were illuminated could neither be known nor revealed to the uninitiated, nor even fully to the priests themselves, except according to forms and precedents established. To the less wise, these things appeared absurd; it was no accident that the Egyptians took great care in their veneration of the divine.

Yet no one can deny that the Egyptians were the first inventors and cultivators of many arts and sciences, celebrated always for the prudence and subtlety of their genius. How, then, can it be explained that other nations reduced the worship of animals to puerile delusions, unless some deeper, secret cause existed, one that could not be revealed?

The priests, mindful of secret religion and the capital penalty for disclosure, gradually revealed these great secrets. The general populace, whether literate or ignorant, could only be presented with fables and allegories; they could not grasp the true cause. Thus, those who sought the truth were often deceived, and by necessity, the priests allowed only what was expedient to be known.

They recognized the Creator of all through creation itself, but did not entrust the masses with this knowledge, foreseeing that its exposure could be dangerously misused. The true purpose of the sacred rites of animals was concealed, to prevent false reasonings and abuses from taking root.

Diodorus himself admits that certain secret writings existed among the priests, still unknown to others, and that these, when discovered, could be called the “Medicine of the Soul.” From this, it is clear that the ridicule of children or the misapprehension by the unlearned could not touch the reality; the allegory, however obscure or absurd it appeared to the literal eye, corresponded faithfully to the truth.

The Egyptians feared human impiety; they did not distribute their works indiscriminately, but veiled them beneath the shapes and forms of various animals. These images were hidden and could not be recognized except by the wise and rational. It was not safe for the essential mysteries to be openly conveyed on papyrus or animal skins; they were preserved in a way that allowed knowledge to communicate only among themselves, without alerting the ignorant.

The reason for the divine cult of the bull, Apis, will become briefly clear. This animal was a hieroglyphic and indubitable character of matter and philosophy, a unique symbol, intelligible through many allegories and properties. Its nature alone sufficed for its designation; no further technical explanation was required.

In the hieroglyphs, the bull functions both as a literal sign and as an allegorical vehicle. It is dedicated to the cult, called Apis, because its qualities, utility, strength, security, and productive power, embody the nature of the bull. A large part of agriculture, especially plowing, depended on it.”

These are the final pages for today’s article, and they demand pause.

Here, the text moves from description into deliberate concealment.

The bull-headed god, Apis, is not just an animal; it is a symbol, a living cipher.

To outsiders, it may appear grotesque, absurd, even arbitrary.

But the Egyptians did not create this image for aesthetic whimsy.

Every detail, its canine head, its markings, the precise rituals surrounding it, were intentional.

They were encoding knowledge, safeguarding truths that could not be entrusted to the uninitiated.

Diodorus, the chronicler, admits he did not understand.

He saw the rituals, the forms, the offerings, but lacked access to the principles they concealed.

He knew neither the true God nor the difference between false divinities; he could not grasp the chemical, the philosophical, or the scientific meanings hidden beneath these outward forms.

And yet he recorded the acts, because even misunderstanding, they were extraordinary.

The priests, aware of the mortal danger of revealing their secrets, permitted only allegory and fable to reach the general populace.

What we see as myths, rituals of animals, the bull Apis, the arcane rites, were never intended for common understanding.

They were not stories; they were shields.

The truth was encoded, preserved under layers of symbolism, accessible only to the wise, the trained, the initiated.

And there is a stark contradiction here.

Diodorus wrote in the 1st century BCE, observing practices that, according to this text, stretched back thousands of years, over 3900 years before the birth of Christ.

Modern history assigns Egypt a timeline compressed into a few millennia, yet this account claims that knowledge, ritual, and power were cultivated in the far distant past, long before Moses led the Israelites, long before Greek or Roman observation.

If we were to take these dates seriously, 3907 years before Christ for Diodorus’s observation, 1454 years before Christ for the Exodus of Moses, then our modern chronology is not mistaken; it is profoundly incomplete.

The implications are staggering:

Entire civilisations, entire traditions of knowledge and science, could have existed and been deliberately obscured.

What we call “history” may be a palimpsest, overwritten with selective memory, gaps, and silences.

The rituals themselves are layered with meaning.

The bull is not only sacred; it embodies strength, productivity, and security.

Its image communicates philosophy, law, and practical knowledge simultaneously.

Agriculture, plowing, and sustenance, everything essential to life, is encoded in the reverence for this one animal.

Knowledge was not left to chance; it was performed, observed, and disciplined through ritual.

And yet, we are left with an unsettling question:

How much of this knowledge was intentionally hidden from us?

How much has been reduced to legend, misinterpreted as myth, or dismissed as superstition?

The Egyptians understood secrecy not as concealment for power alone, but as protection for truth itself.

Without context, without initiation, even the wisest outside observer would fail to see.

Today’s pages end with this sobering thought:

History, as we receive it, may be only a shadow of reality.

These final passages remind us that what survives is not always the truth itself, but a carefully curated image, encoded in symbol and story.

Tomorrow, we continue, peeling back further layers of Egyptian knowledge, observing the ways in which the past speaks to us, and challenges everything we think we know.

And so, as we reflect, dear reader, what has unfolded today is not just an account of ancient walls, statues, or ceremonies, but a quiet confrontation with the foundations of our assumed reality.

We have seen that what is presented to us as myth was, to the Egyptians, method.

Symbol was not decoration; it was protection.

Ritual was not superstition; it was storage.

Knowledge was not written plainly, but encoded into stone, procession, animal form, number, and measure.

What appears ornamental to the modern eye was functional to those who understood how to read it.

We have also encountered contradiction after contradiction.

A civilisation described as “primitive” yet capable of astronomical precision, legal philosophy, ethical jurisprudence, and monumental engineering on a scale still difficult to explain.

A historical timeline that modern scholarship compresses, while this 1614 publication calmly extends it thousands of years further into the past.

A world where judges are weighed against Truth itself, where law is inseparable from morality, and where knowledge is sacred enough to be hidden rather than displayed.

And this is where the discomfort sets in.

Because if the past has been misrepresented, if entire epochs of knowledge have been obscured, reframed, or erased, then the distortion does not stop at history.

It flows forward.

Into language.

Into belief.

Into value.

Into money.

If, as we discussed in the introduction, money is not only a medium of exchange but a system of belief, then altering history alters consent.

When you change what people think has always existed, you change what they believe must exist.

If value was once tied to truth, labour, nature, and cosmic order, and is now tied to abstraction, debt, and trust in unseen authorities, then something fundamental has shifted.

What if money, like history, has been rewritten?

What if the same process that turned Egyptian science into myth turned real value into symbol, and symbol into control?

What if we are not living in a broken system, but in a carefully maintained illusion, one where the past is blurred so the present can be shaped without resistance?

These texts suggest a world where life, law, time, knowledge, and value were once integrated.

Nothing stood alone.

Truth was measurable.

Time was cyclical, not rushed.

Wealth was offered back to God, not hoarded.

Knowledge was guarded, not commodified.

And if that world truly existed, if even a fraction of it is accurate, then we must confront an unsettling possibility:

The reality we inhabit may not be the natural outcome of progress, but the result of long-term alteration.

A reality where separation has replaced coherence.

Where symbol has replaced substance.

Where belief has replaced knowing.

History, then, is not just about the past.

It is the architecture of the present.

If the foundations are false, the structure above them may stand, but it will never be stable.

And perhaps that quiet sense many feel today, that something is off, that the world feels thin, artificial, disconnected, is not confusion at all, but recognition.

Tomorrow, we continue.

If this exploration of Egyptian secrets and the truths long hidden resonates, a tip helps sustain the work of uncovering what history has obscured.

Every contribution supports the careful study and translation of these ancient texts, keeping the pursuit of truth alive against the narratives we’ve been fed.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Subscribe

Share