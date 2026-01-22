Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Rothwell's avatar
Paul Rothwell
4h

Interesting. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Mark Jacobs's avatar
Mark Jacobs
17h

Any human interaction that conveyed the reason for suspension?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture