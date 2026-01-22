The past few days have been a lesson in impermanence.

Tuesday, my grandfather was laid to rest.

A ceremony both tender and solemn.

A reminder that every life, no matter how vast in its impact, must eventually return to silence.

I thought I knew him.

I thought I understood his path.

And yet, in the quiet conversations, the small recollections shared, I saw facets of him I had never imagined.

Perspective, I realised, is a mirror, and every reflection paints a slightly different truth.

All of them, in this case, portrayed him as an angel.

And perhaps he was.

I left my phone aside that day.

No notifications, no screens.

Just the weight of presence, of what it means to say goodbye.

The next morning, I checked Substack.

And found nothing.

My account had been suspended.

This newsletter, the space where I speak, explore, and share, vanished, as if it had never existed.

Shock, yes.

But also clarity.

Because the world often reacts not to what is innocent or harmless, but to what it cannot immediately control or contain.

After a long exchange with support, my account was reinstated.

My work returned.

And yet the experience lingered.

The accusation?

Phishing

(The fraudulent practice of sending emails or other messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.)

A claim so absurd it almost feels like a fable.

For I have never, and would never, ask another for their personal information.

Here, my mind ponders connections.

Last week, I shared some pages regarding vaccines from “The Model Botanic Guide to Health” to Facebook.

2 hours later I was banned.

This weekend I shared an article expanding upon the same pages to Substack.

A few days later I was suspended

I do not speculate lightly.

I observe.

I record.

And I continue.

To those who read here, know this:

Even if this platform were to fall away completely, I will carry on.

The subscriber list is backed up.

A website is coming.

A book is coming.

A record of these truths, and the sources that underpin them, will always endure.

There is a fire within me, dear reader.

It is quiet, patient, and unyielding.

It was never dependent on permission.

It will not be extinguished by suspension or silence.

Having shared these events, let us return to the work itself.

To history, obscured and buried beneath centuries of assumption.

To the texts that speak across time.

Tonight, we continue our exploration of a book that dares to shine light on the past, to illuminate what has been hidden, and to ask the questions that history would prefer remain unspoken.

As this is the second in the series, it will be beneficial to read the first article, for full context and understanding.

1st Article

Going forward, a link to the text will be provided whenever possible, should you wish to examine it firsthand.

Arcana Arcanissima

“Arcana Arcanissima” by Michael Maier (1614)

Written by Michael Maier in 1614, this work seeks to uncover the hidden meanings behind the symbols, stories, and practices of the ancients.

It explores gods and goddesses, heroes and animals, and the sacred institutions they established.

Maier approaches these mysteries through the craftsmanship of the Egyptians.

This craftsmanship is understood as a form of alchemy that unites mind, body, and spirit.

From this foundation, he exposes the allegories of poets, the fantastical narratives of writers, and the errors scattered across encyclopaedias, all illuminated by his pursuit of truth.

In six books, Maier lays bare the structures of ancient knowledge, showing how what appears mythical or obscure is often grounded in profound systems of thought.

His work challenges the reader to see beyond surface narratives, to read between lines, and to recognise the deliberate obscurity in which truth has long been hidden.

Translation:

“Killed, and found through water, he did not merely bring into the light, but nourished and made immortal. It seems, however, that that man was king of the gods, and indeed the father of Osiris was transferred to the gods. They say he interprets Apollo, and the divine art of healing; the art learned from the mother Isis, much for humans with oracles, and also with medicinal arts of hidden power.

Thus Diodorus: Where it must be observed, Osiris is first called brother of Apollo and of Isis, since all of these are said to be born of Jupiter and Juno. Now he is called Apollo by the Greeks and Osiris by the Egyptians. He reaches the true chemistry alone. For acting and suffering with homogeneous substance and of one kind, the same can be father, mother, son, daughter, husband, wife, grandson, granddaughter, brother, sister, or similar; which is admirable and proper in this art.

The same healing is believed to benefit humans; for whenever the thing he is called for is possible, it has long been known in medicine. His son, that is Apollo, is truly said to be a child of the Egyptian gods. He himself, for whom mother and father, grandfather and great-grandfather endured labors, migrated to India and other parts of the world, and also accomplished many necessary works.

Here is cited the treasure, love, and care of philosophers, priests, and kings of Egypt, for whom parents honor him, delight in him, and celebrate solemnly. Here was born the philosopher, from Isis and Osiris, or if you prefer, Apollo born of Jupiter and Latona, of whose birth, either from the sister Luna or Cynthia, we will speak below. Many philosophers rejoiced and mentioned this in many places; he himself was born of a red servant or Gabritius father and Beia mother, far nobler than his parents.

When with his mother he must again be joined in union, that is, the cooked is joined with the raw, and joined again by cooking, until one homogeneous inseparable thing from two is made, namely the perfect spirit. Thus says Morienus: Make the conjunction, and bind the soul, so that it may be separated eternally from the body.

Take the bride, says Geber, and place her with the bridegroom, and the child will be conceived; the king will reign over all three realms, all his enemies will accept peace, and crowned with a red diadem, he will remain in eternity and never lose dominion.

Of the same Hermes, chapter 3: Come, he says, sons of wisdom, from now I shall delight in you, for love is consumed; the son now reigns, dressed in red ornament and flesh. Now the son born is king, having obtained tincture from fire; and in the metaphor of Belinus. Therefore I announce to you, if you do not kill, he will understand, the crescent of the moon in your wisdom, and not with another from the stars will you offer my secret; I am the grain sown into the pious earth, which multiplies and brings fruit to the sower.

I am excellent, I raise up, I bring down, none can open my powers except him to whom it is given, and he destroys me, yet he does not destroy my nature. He himself is Saturn, who separates all the members. After this, from my mother, who gathers all my members separated, I appear clearly to my father Saturn, or even from my mother, who is hostile to me.

What of these things and similar, which exist among our authors, may be more moderately said of Osiris, son of Isis, whose members are gathered by Isis? That the son lies with the mother is insinuated in many places among philosophers, especially in the great secret; where it is said: I confess, I am a sinner, for I lay with my mother, who first carried me in her womb; I confess to multiply my threads and to delight in joining them kindly, so that from this one may increase or multiply. The father is the Sun, the mother Isis. And Arnoldus says: take the pure mother, place her with the son, there he will be delighted; when some portion may be chosen, it is extinguished with cold water. Thus Lullius in the Codicil, Chapter O: It is necessary, he says…”

Here we encounter the Egyptian mysteries not as fanciful stories, but as deliberate allegories of transformation and hidden knowledge.

The being who is killed, recovered through water, nourished, and made immortal is not simply a god but a representation of the processes by which knowledge and power are preserved.

Life and death, suffering and endurance, are inseparable, and what appears as destruction is, in truth, preparation for a higher form of immortality.

Maier emphasises the unity of all things.

Acting and suffering, father and mother, son and daughter, husband and wife, all distinctions collapse into a single principle.

Knowledge, like the substance of the gods, is both singular and manifold.

Its power lies in its wholeness, in the way opposites can be reconciled, transformed, and made inseparable.

This principle is the foundation of the Egyptian art, the alchemy that unites mind, body, and spirit.

Healing, both literal and symbolic, flows from this unity.

The same processes that transform the divine also benefit humanity.

The actions of these figures, their journeys, labors, and migrations across distant lands; are not just stories but encoded instructions for those who seek wisdom.

They preserve methods of medicine, ritual, and applied knowledge, hidden beneath allegory and myth, waiting for the attentive and discerning to uncover them.

The text continually reflects on lineage, ancestry, and the care of those who came before.

The philosophers, priests, and kings of Egypt are honored for their labor, delight, and dedication.

Birth and rebirth, the union of raw and cooked, of two substances into one homogeneous whole, illustrate the alchemical synthesis at the heart of these mysteries.

True knowledge, like this perfect spirit, arises only through careful combination, patience, and understanding of correspondences that are not immediately apparent.

Authority, power, and destiny are intertwined with these processes.

The king, crowned and perfected, rules not through mere conquest but through mastery of the hidden principles that govern life and the cosmos.

The grain sown in pious soil, the tincture drawn from fire, the union of mother and son, all are allegorical expressions of forces that produce growth, multiplication, and enduring order.

The Egyptians recognised that control over these forces requires both respect and understanding, and that secrecy preserves their potency.

Even the most challenging passages hint at a broader philosophical truth:

The visible world is only a shadow of the deeper reality.

Allegories of incest, of unions and separations, of heavenly and earthly powers, are not scandalous tales but reflections of the hidden operations of nature, matter, and spirit.

The father is the Sun, the mother Isis, and their interactions encode lessons in growth, transformation, and the careful guidance of life’s energies.

Ultimately, Maier reminds us that the Egyptian secrets are deliberately veiled.

Knowledge is encoded in symbols, rituals, and allegories, accessible only to those prepared to see beyond the surface.

What seems obscure, even shocking, is part of a system designed to preserve wisdom across generations.

To study these texts is not to read myth but to glimpse the careful work of a civilisation that understood the unity of opposites, the power of transformation, and the art of encoding knowledge for those with eyes to see and a mind willing to learn.

Translation:

“…at first generate a son in the womb of the mother and its born from the co-generation; by which the mother and sister are made the same, which seems contrary to nature, according to the deities, and by the discussion of the Sun and Mercury.

Where Mercury says: I, he says, hide spiritual things (wisdom is hidden), by which I will instruct my son or my brother; he will govern and preserve eternal things so that many humans will not be lacking; but by these thousands, the reader himself must investigate the meaning of the authors and compare with these very ancient Egyptians, following the narratives of Diodorus about the secrets of the Egyptians, who, in the said place, the priests of Egypt say, from the kingdom of the Sun, and up to the time of Alexander, when he went to Alta, calculate years, nearly 11…

They tell that the first gods reigned for more than 200 years, the more powerful ones no less than 300; which others receive from the motion of the Moon and not the Sun, calculating months as years.

By the law of Egypt, besides the common manner of other humans, it was allowed for a sister to be taken by her brother, as in the case of Isis, who married her brother Osiris. Entebins, who also mentions the kings of Egypt, places the ocean first in the year of the world, 1802, at which time Nimrod first reigned as king in the world; then the ocean, Osiris and Isis; then the dynasty of the Egyptians who reigned 105 years.

Then the dynasty of the Polytons for 34 years, among whom we see Menophis called Pharao, about the year of the world 550. From there, the dynasty of Lartbes for 194 years. After that, the Dispolians for 177 years. According to Herodotus, in the year of the world 3300, the kings of Egypt were counted, among whom in the year of the world 3228, Sethon Falcanius, priest, reigned; about whom it is remarkable that he was both king and priest, yet not Jupiter or a great god, but of the most vulgar of foreign gods, Fulcari, to whom fire was then offered. Which, from the year of the world 1020, from the years of the world when Alexander the Great came into Egypt, we will draw, the kingdom of the Sun or Ori, which after Osiris reigned until the year of the world 2608; we notice at this time Zetus, according to Eusebius, reigned the dynasty of Larchum, who succeeded Miris. For the Sun’s kingdom in Egypt, no place was found, nor of Osiris, Isis, Mercury, Falcanius, Saturn, the Nile, or the ocean; perhaps they reigned before the creation of the world, dispersed in the mist of nothing.

Not altogether, however, says Diodorus, is it handed down by some writers of these gods, the tomb in Nyssa Arabia, which Nyssen call Dion. It is, however, said that a column was dedicated to her, preserved with sacred sculpted letters:

On the Column of Isis is written:

“I am Isis, Queen of Egypt, learned in Mercury.

Whoever reads, Nillys will release nothing.

I am the wife of Osiris.

I am the first inventor of fruits.

I am the mother of the king Symori.

I shine in the star of the dog.

The city of Bybastis was founded for me.

Guide, guide Egypt, which you see me.

On the Column of Osiris, these writings are said.

My father is Saturn, ruler of all gods.

I am Osiris, king, who governs the universe, and extends over the world to the deserts of India…”

Here we see the Egyptians recording not just myth, but the very rhythm of time itself.

Dynasties and kings are counted across millennia, their reigns intertwined with the cycles of the Sun, the Moon, and the Nile.

What seems, to modern eyes, an impossible chronology.

Gods reigning hundreds of years, kings whose histories stretch beyond common reckoning, is in truth a deliberate method to encode wisdom.

Time was not only a measure, but a vessel through which knowledge, power, and spiritual truths were preserved.

The allegories of birth and union are no less profound.

The repeated joining of mother and child, of raw and cooked substances, describes a process of transformation central to Egyptian understanding.

Through these unions, a single, perfect substance emerges, embodying both the material and spiritual.

This principle, seemingly strange or shocking, illustrates the Egyptians’ belief that all dualities, male and female, life and death, heaven and earth, can be reconciled and made whole.

Knowledge itself is similarly constructed:

Divided, combined, and perfected only through careful understanding and synthesis.

The Egyptians extended this philosophy across the globe.

The journeys of gods, kings, and philosophers, their migrations, labors, and accomplishments, are records of applied wisdom.

These narratives encode practical knowledge:

The cultivation of land, the care of communities, the preservation of life, and the mastery of spiritual and material forces.

Every action, every movement across the world, is deliberate, a means of safeguarding truth for future generations.

Even the inscriptions themselves, like those on the Column of Isis, reveal multiple layers of meaning.

Isis speaks of her own mastery in the ways of Mercury, of her union with Osiris, of her authority over life, fertility, and the stars.

The texts assert her as queen, mother, and inventor, intertwining divine, human, and natural realms.

Such writings were not decorative; they were carefully encoded maps of power and knowledge, accessible only to those prepared to understand.

Through these passages, the Egyptians show the unity of all things:

Life and death, creation and dissolution, heaven and earth, male and female.

The divine and the natural are inseparable; their mysteries are revealed only to the attentive and disciplined.

Secrecy is not deception, but protection, preserving the integrity of wisdom and ensuring that its power is not lost or misused.

All in all, these pages remind us that what we encounter as legend is only the surface of a vast, deliberate system of knowledge.

Kings and priests, gods and mortals, rituals and inscriptions, all were vessels for truths that are still relevant today.

The Egyptians encoded transformation, the cycles of life, and the governance of matter and spirit into their myths, preserving them for those with eyes to see, and a mind willing to learn.

In studying these texts, we confront not fantasy, but a civilisation whose mastery of life, alchemy, and knowledge surpasses much of what we consider modern understanding.

Translation:

“And also Eos set out, Sym, who lies beneath the Arctic, goes to the sources of Histri.

And again to other parts of the world, to the East and to the regions of the Ocean.

I am the son of Saturn, older, born from beautiful and noble origin, without seed of generation.

Nor is there offspring in the world to whom I have not gone, teaching all those whose inventor I was.

(End of column text)

This I read in the Columns, it holds true, others (of which there are many) are corrupted over time.

And concerning these, which exist in the tombs, almost all agree.

For what the priests have placed in secret, they do not wish to make known, so that the truth might remain hidden from many, and lest by a punishment imposed, they be revealed to the public. Thus far Diodorus.

These inscriptions are so clear that they require scarcely any further proof or explanation.

Even if such columns once existed in those places, it does not follow that gods or men were literally placed there, as they are attributed to Osiris and Isis;

but it is clear that these columns were consecrated by the true masters in praise of the Creator God, the giver of such great gifts, and as a testimony of the truth of Osiris and Isis for eternal memory, which they did not intend for the unwise to probe into hidden matters.

Thus Mercury handed down what needed to be taught, since it becomes mercurial; The Egyptian queen is called thus, because by her will and influence all Egypt was ordered both publicly and privately, not that she gave the laws herself, but because it was her counsel in administering the works, just as Mercury.

Here all is one, as with Osiris, the parts are arranged; And though three may be spoken of, two exist and are primary; from one another it brings forth:

She is called the inventor of grain, because she taught the female of the world to sow in her own land, and to propagate it, which is the whole art, not merely agriculture, but the most secret philosophical art.

Osiris, however, is said to be the son of Saturn, and in recounting his birth, no falsehood is found;

Many misstate his parentage over time, saying he is born;

He traversed the world to India and to the sources of the Danube, and even reached Rhaetia in Germania; and rightly so, for he also taught the northern peoples to propagate his grain.

Which is produced from no woman, for his mother is virgin, and the father did not cohabit; nonetheless, his conception took place naturally from the female:

For by the heat of the red and burning dragon it is matured.

When matured, he himself is the finest seed, to be placed in his mother.

The king must be borrowed from a servant until he has exacted the returns of his kingdom from the subjects; then he is in no need of foreign resources, but from his own treasury and royal color, as much as is sufficient, he may provide for common care.

But the priests keep these things in secret and reveal to no one what is denoted by these mysteries and sacred rites, what is spiritual, effective, formal, or material, not by deceit.

If it were revealed to all, at that time such chemical art would be exercised among the priests in Egypt, and innumerable ceremonies would be ordered, a great concourse of all peoples would have come to Egypt.

Various expeditions of foreign kings were attempted and undertaken there; Hence the kings and priests of Egypt were entangled in war,

so that in silence they might enjoy their goods in peace.

Thus it was forbidden under penalty of death.”

Here, the text continues to show us the Egyptian mythos as more than story, more than ritual.

These are deliberate codes, a framework for knowledge passed down through secrecy and allegory.

We are told of a figure, a son of Saturn, moving across the world, from the frozen north to the sources of the Histri, and onwards to the eastern seas.

This is not just the journey of a god, but an allegory of wisdom carried across lands, teaching, guiding, and sowing knowledge wherever it can take root.

The text emphasises that there is no place where this wisdom has not reached, and no mind that has not been touched by it.

The columns that record these deeds, though corrupted in time, preserve fragments of truth.

Priests deliberately kept these mysteries hidden, ensuring that the knowledge, powerful and dangerous in untrained hands, would remain obscured from the uninitiated.

This secrecy was not deception for its own sake, but a method to protect what is profound.

True understanding, it seems, was never meant for the crowd.

The allegory of fertility and propagation is central.

One figure is called the inventor of grain, a symbol of teaching humans to plant, cultivate, and propagate life.

Yet this is not agriculture alone, it is the hidden, philosophical art behind all cultivation.

Knowledge of life, of sustenance, of the natural order, is intertwined with what we would today call alchemy or chemistry.

The ordinary and the mystical are inseparable.

Osiris, son of Saturn, is described as miraculous in conception.

Born without a father, nurtured naturally by a virgin mother, his existence transcends ordinary creation.

This mirrors the alchemical principle:

From seeming impossibility, from unity and separation, the perfect form emerges.

He travels the world, imparting instruction, spreading seeds, both literal and symbolic.

The northern peoples are taught to propagate grain.

A clear metaphor for the spread of applied knowledge.

The kingship of Osiris is also instructive.

He is initially “borrowed” from servitude, tested, and only then allowed full power from his own treasury.

This represents the journey of mastery.

The student must earn the right to wield knowledge responsibly before inheriting its full benefits.

Authority and wisdom are inseparable, but both are granted only after labor, discipline, and understanding.

The text underscores the role of secrecy.

Priests keep these teachings hidden, revealing them only to the prepared.

The rituals, symbols, and alchemical processes are not meaningless ceremonies, but methods of preserving and transmitting knowledge.

If these mysteries were made public indiscriminately, the art would lose its power, and chaos could follow.

History is preserved, but carefully filtered; knowledge is protected, encoded in columns, tombs, and allegory.

This section reminds us of the scale and ambition of Egyptian instruction.

Expeditions of foreign kings, the complex hierarchies of priests, and the elaborate ceremonies all converge to maintain order, to protect wisdom, and to propagate civilisation itself.

Knowledge is both practical and mystical, both sacred and applied.

Those who look only for stories see myths; those who look deeper can perceive the hidden architecture of thought, the strategies of preservation, and the profound understanding of life, nature, and human responsibility.

Translation:

“So that nothing at all of the secrets might be disclosed, and this the more easily because the kings themselves were also priests and were created as priests, so that no one, either from the laity or even the least, had any knowledge of these secrets except the priests.

And the priests had sons as priests, so that each one had craftsmen and artisans, nor was it permitted to aspire to the priesthood, but it was necessary for each, of necessity, to perform the paternal office or craft.

By this method neither to outsiders, except the priests, did it become known that this knowledge existed in nature, and much less to foreigners, who for the same cause were entirely kept away from Egypt, or if they came, they were driven back with disgrace or danger of the head.

But when, after a certain king’s favour, neighbouring peoples, the Greeks, came, stirred by some obscure rumour, it is established that the most secret Egyptian arts were also propagated into other parts of the world, as we shall speak more widely afterwards.

The remaining causes of the concealment of this knowledge are the same as those for which artisans ought to be hidden, or why it is not fitting that the art be seen by the vulgar as true, which can be read abundantly among authors, so that there is no need for more to be brought in here.

They report of Alexander the Great, when he was staying in Egypt, that from a certain priest called Leo he learned, as the “secret of secrets”, that those whom the common people hold as gods were not gods but mortal men, and kings of Egypt, and that he wrote this to Olympias his mother, and ordered her to throw the letter, once read, into the fire.

For since among the Greeks those men were worshipped as gods, namely together with the art and Egyptian religion transferred to them through Orpheus or Melampus, it was unsafe for it to become known to the multitude that the received gods were not gods, since all equity seemed about to be thrown into confusion, because the knowledge of the one true God had not been grasped.

And therefore he commanded that the letter be destroyed by fire. For the fear of gods, even false ones yet acknowledged as true, has always kept men in duty, so that they would attempt nothing against established laws, or religion, or the highest magistracy.

But if that priest Leo had been truthful and confessed, without doubt he would have been compelled to reveal the whole art to Alexander the Great, who then possessed Egypt.

Thus under the fabulous coverings of Osiris and Isis they concealed the art as long as they wished. For if it had been publicly established that Osiris and Isis were neither gods nor men, and likewise neither Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Apollo, Diana, Venus, Vulcan, nor anyone had lived or reigned, and nevertheless so many and such great sacred rites were being performed and honours given, it would have offered to the more curious a desire to investigate what was grasped and hidden beneath those veiled names.

This seemed to the Egyptian priests alien to all reason and joined with the greatest danger, and therefore they were compelled to assert that such were not gods but men, and were received into the order of gods, and thus they provided a cause for Alexander, since men and kings of foreign nations were celebrated throughout the world with divine worship, that he himself might allow and proclaim himself to be worshipped as a god, although confined within a mortal body.

Besides the worship of Osiris and Isis, it is known from histories that honours were also had for Hercules, and the most secret rites of the Eleusinia, or of Ceres, and other sacred things instituted to gods, namely Vulcan, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and similar, among the Egyptians.

But leaving those things to be unfolded elsewhere, now we will turn to the more celebrated kings of the early Egyptians.

And as the Egyptian priests hand down that Mercury was the discoverer of disciplines and arts, so also they assign kings to those things which pertain to life.

For in ancient times kingdoms were not borne to the offspring of rulers, as Diodorus says, but to those who were judged to have deserved most concerning the life of men, whether by creating kings for the people for the common utility, or because it was so contained in the sacred books.

Some of them tell fables that the gods first and heroes reigned in Egypt for not much less than eighteen thousand years, and that the last of the gods, Horus, obtained the kingdom of Isis.

But men ruled for not much less than fifteen thousand years, up to the one hundred and eightieth Olympiad, at which time Diodorus crossed into Egypt, when Ptolemy was reigning, who was the ninth called Dionysus.

But from the chronology of the world it is established that the Egyptian priests by a certain number…”

Here we see Egyptian secrets not as a vague suggestion, but as a deliberate system.

Knowledge was not just held, it was guarded.

The priests did not simply study the mysteries, they inherited them.

Their sons became priests, the knowledge remained within bloodlines, and the structure itself ensured that the deeper workings of the art could never spill into the hands of the many.

It wasn’t that the world couldn’t learn.

It was that the world was not permitted to.

The text makes something clear that modern minds often avoid.

It is not enough for wisdom to exist.

Wisdom must be protected from the unready.

And so the Egyptians did not allow outsiders to approach the centre of their knowledge.

Foreigners were kept away entirely, and if they arrived, they were turned back in disgrace, or in danger of their lives.

This alone tells us what kind of thing we are dealing with.

Not superstition, not theatre, but something regarded as potent, disruptive, and worth defending.

Then we are given a glimpse of how these secrets began to leak.

A king grants favour.

The Greeks arrive.

Rumours spread.

And slowly, the hidden arts of Egypt begin moving outward into other parts of the world.

This is important, because it suggests that what later cultures called their own knowledge may have been inherited, or borrowed, or carried away from Egypt under quieter circumstances than history admits.

What follows is perhaps one of the most revealing passages yet.

Maier presents the concealment of truth not as a mistake, but as strategy.

He implies there are reasons that artisans and masters hide their work.

Not because it is false, but because it is too easily mishandled when placed before the vulgar mind.

Certain truths, once publicly exposed, do not produce enlightenment.

They produce chaos.

Then comes the story of Alexander the Great, and this is where the text becomes almost dangerous.

A priest, named Leo, reveals to him what is called the “secret of secrets”.

That the gods the people worshipped were not gods at all, but mortal men.

Egyptian kings.

Human rulers elevated into divinity through time, ritual, and tradition.

And Alexander, upon hearing this, does not celebrate.

He becomes cautious.

He writes it to his mother, and then orders that the letter be destroyed.

Burn it.

Leave no trace.

The reason is not subtle.

If the public suddenly learns that their gods are not gods, the entire structure collapses.

The laws collapse.

Religion collapses.

Authority collapses.

The people are left without the fear that holds them in order.

This is a chilling admission.

Not because it is unbelievable, but because it is believable.

The text is telling us that the masses were governed not by knowledge, but by belief.

Even false belief, if held strongly enough, can restrain human behaviour.

And so the truth was not hidden because it lacked power, but because it had too much.

This also reveals something darker.

Maier implies that Alexander benefited from this.

Once a man sees that gods can be manufactured, that worship can be assigned, that divinity can be conferred upon mortals, it becomes easier for him to accept the idea of being worshipped himself.

The psychology is clear.

If Osiris and Isis were once kings, and now they are gods, why not Alexander too?

The myth does not merely deceive the people.

It creates a pathway for rulers to claim divinity.

The text then doubles down.

Under the “fabulous coverings” of Osiris and Isis, the Egyptians hid the art for as long as they wished.

Those coverings were not accidental.

They were the lock.

The gods were the disguise.

And beneath the disguise lay something real, something practical, something powerful.

If it became openly known that these beings had never lived or ruled at all, and yet were still receiving enormous honours and rites, curious minds would immediately begin asking the forbidden question.

What is actually being hidden beneath these names?

That is the danger.

Curiosity is contagious.

Once it spreads, secrecy becomes impossible.

So the priests, for safety, for control, and for preservation, insisted that these were gods, or at the very least men who had been received into the order of gods.

Because the alternative was instability.

The alternative was the collapse of the story that held civilisation together.

Maier then reminds us this was not limited to Osiris and Isis.

The Egyptians also held secret rites for Hercules, for Ceres, and for many others, Vulcan, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter.

Not as entertainment, but as sacred operations.

Systems.

Mysteries.

Hidden practices wrapped in names that the public could repeat, without ever grasping what they contained.

Finally, the text pivots toward kingship itself.

It claims that in ancient times, kingdoms were not inherited by bloodline in the way we assume.

They were given to those who had done the most for human life.

Those who deserved it.

Those who brought utility, invention, knowledge, and order.

And here again, we see the deeper theme.

True authority, in the Egyptian model, is inseparable from knowledge.

Kings were not merely political rulers.

They were guardians of the art.

Then the chronology returns, vast and staggering.

Gods and heroes reigning for nearly eighteen thousand years.

Human kings for nearly fifteen thousand more.

A timeline so immense that modern history would dismiss it instantly.

Yet Maier places it plainly in the record, forcing the reader to confront the uncomfortable question.

Is modern history too small?

Is it compressed, simplified, sanitised?

And are we looking at a civilisation whose memory has been deliberately reduced to myth, precisely because the truth beneath it would demand a complete restructuring of how we understand the past?

Because that is what this section does.

It takes the Egyptian world and reveals it as a controlled system of encoded knowledge, sacred secrecy, manufactured divinity, and deliberate historical management.

And when you see it once, you cannot unsee it.

You begin to realise that the greatest secrets are not hidden behind locked doors.

They are hidden inside stories everyone thinks they already understand.

Translation:

“They relate that, after the gods, Menes first reigned in Egypt, he who first delivered written laws to the Egyptians, which he claimed he had devised from Mercury, publishing them under the pretext that they would be the cause of great benefits.

His lineage held the kingdom, namely fifty-two kings, for 1,040 years.

After this Busiris is said to have reigned, with eight successors, the last of whom was also called Busiris.

He founded the city of the Sun, called Thebes by the Greeks, whose walls enclosed one hundred and forty stadia in circumference, with buildings most richly adorned, and one hundred gates, and at each of them two hundred guards with horses and chariots.

Not only this king, but those who reigned after him, we learn, contributed many gifts toward the greatness and adornment of this city.

Moreover, it was decorated with numerous statues of silver, gold, and ivory, and further with colossi and obelisks made from a single stone, so that it is clear that no city under the sun was ever so richly adorned.

These are the words of Diodorus:

“This city, constructed to the marvel of art and nature, and endowed by individual philosopher-kings with so many astonishing and most precious works, is observed to have been consecrated in honour of Ori, that is, Apollo, or the Sun, not the visible star, but the philosophical Sun, produced from the earth and perfected by the work of Vulcan, the last of the gods.

It was not permitted for any foreigner either to see or to enter it, although its fame was spread far and wide throughout the world.

Hence the Greeks, writing about it, pronounced nothing certain, as though not eyewitnesses, but scattered abroad accounts of the hundred-gated Egyptian Thebes as dreams and incredible tales.”

This city alone, constructed for luxury and the display of wealth, could provide a sufficient and most convincing proof of the chemical art of the Egyptians, for those who consider the matter more keenly.

Concerning this, Diodorus says further:

“The priests relate that there were forty-seven royal tombs, of which seventeen remained down to the time of Ptolemy Lagus, as written in their books.

They report that there was so great an abundance of money in Egypt that from the burnings in the time of Cambyses, who burned the temples of the Egyptians and carried all the gold and silver into Persia, there still flowed out among other things a small amount of gold, which nevertheless weighed more than three hundred talents, and of silver two thousand three hundred.”

And this is to be understood of Egyptian Thebes.

That Busiris, king of Egypt and founder of Thebes, was a philosopher and a priest of Vulcan, like the others, there is no doubt, although his cruelty is more detested among the Greeks than his knowledge is celebrated.

For he is counted among the labours of Hercules, because Hercules, having set out from Libya into Egypt, removed Busiris from the midst, he who was sacrificing strangers to Jupiter or Neptune, the son of Neptune and Libya.

This, it is said, was invented by later poets to the disgrace of Busiris, for this reason: because it was not permitted for Greeks in his time to enter Egypt, whose riches they had learned of by fame, as was said before.

Other astonishing works of King Simandius are described by Hecataeus and Diodorus, whose monument at Thebes was notable not only for its size, but also for marvellous workmanship and the excellence of the stones.

It extended ten stadia, and at its entrance there was a gate two jugera in length, and forty-five cubits in height.

There was written upon it:

“I am Simandius, King of Kings.

If anyone wishes to know who I was and where I lie, let him surpass one of my works.”

They also report another statue of his mother, made from a single stone of twenty cubits, having above her head three queens, which indicated that she had been daughter, wife, and mother of a king.

After this gate there was another peristyle, more noble than the former, adorned with various sculptures, in which was depicted a war against the Bactrians, who had rebelled from him, undertaken against them with four hundred thousand foot soldiers and twenty thousand horsemen, the army divided into four parts, when he had set out.”

These pages bring today’s article to a close, not with myth, but with scale.

The text turns from allegory to enumeration, from symbols to numbers, and in doing so reveals just how vast the Egyptian inheritance was understood to be by the ancient chroniclers themselves.

After the age of the gods, Menes appears as the first human ruler, not merely a king, but a lawgiver.

Written law is presented as a transmission attributed to Mercury, not as invention, but as revelation.

Law, here, is not civic administration alone, but part of a sacred order, issued under the claim that it would bring lasting benefit to humanity.

What follows is not a short reign or a fragile dynasty, but fifty-two kings governing for over a thousand years.

Time in this account does not move in centuries, but in deep, deliberate spans, far beyond the compressed timelines of modern history.

The founding of Thebes marks a turning point.

Not simply a city, but a construction on an almost unimaginable scale.

Walls stretching one hundred and forty stadia.

One hundred gates.

Each gate guarded by hundreds of men, horses, and chariots.

The description is not poetic exaggeration; it is logistical, architectural, and deliberate.

Diodorus is explicit.

This city was not merely large, it was unequalled.

Adorned with gold, silver, ivory, colossal statues, and single-stone obelisks, it stood as a declaration of mastery over material, geometry, and labour.

The text insists that no city under the sun rivalled it.

And yet, foreigners were forbidden to enter.

The city existed in full view of the world, while remaining inaccessible to it.

Its fame spread widely, but its substance was concealed.

Greek writers, lacking direct knowledge, reduced it to rumour, dream, and disbelief.

What they could not witness, they dismissed as fable.

Here the author draws a sharp conclusion.

Thebes alone stands as sufficient proof that the Egyptians possessed a chemical and technical art far beyond what later ages would acknowledge.

This was not ornament for vanity, but evidence of applied knowledge, systematically executed.

The priesthood preserved records of royal tombs, vast wealth, and stores of precious metals so great that even after conquest, destruction, and plunder, thousands of talents of gold and silver remained.

The scale is staggering, and it is presented calmly, as fact.

Busiris, founder of Thebes, is then reframed.

Among the Greeks, his name is associated with cruelty.

Here, he is identified as a philosopher and a priest of Vulcan.

The myth of human sacrifice is exposed as a later poetic invention, designed to justify Greek exclusion from Egypt.

In other words, myth becomes propaganda, a way of disguising political and cultural barriers.

The pattern repeats with Simandius.

His monuments are not memorials to ego, but challenges to time itself.

His inscription is telling:

If you wish to know who I was, surpass my works.

Identity is not preserved through name or lineage, but through mastery and creation.

Even his mother’s statue speaks in symbols.

Daughter, wife, and mother of a king.

Not scandal, but continuity.

Lineage folded in on itself, echoing the same philosophical unity found earlier in Osiris and Isis.

The closing image is one of disciplined power.

Armies numbered in the hundreds of thousands.

Campaigns organised with precision.

Art, warfare, architecture, law, and science presented not as separate domains, but as expressions of a single civilisational intelligence.

By the end of these pages, the claim is unmistakable.

Egypt was not a primitive culture draped in myth.

It was a civilisation that encoded its highest knowledge in allegory, restricted its access, and allowed later ages to mistake its precision for fantasy.

These final passages do not embellish that argument.

They seal it.

What survives for us is not the knowledge itself, but its shadow, vast enough to still disturb the stories we have been taught, and solid enough to remind us that history, as preserved, is rarely the same as history as lived.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the unavoidable tension between what these pages insist upon and what modern Egyptian history allows us to believe.

The contradiction is not small.

It is structural.

Modern history asks us to accept a compressed Egypt:

A few dynasties, a few thousand years, monumental works explained by labour alone, and myth carefully separated from knowledge.

Yet the texts we have just examined refuse that framing entirely.

They speak in spans of tens of thousands of years.

They describe cities of such scale, organisation, and material mastery that even today we struggle to account for their construction without hesitation.

They present priesthoods not as ceremonial caretakers, but as custodians of advanced technical, chemical, and philosophical arts.

Here lies the first fracture.

If Egyptian chronology has been shortened, then every conclusion built upon it collapses with it.

Engineering timelines, cultural development, population growth, trade networks, even the evolution of writing and law, all depend upon those dates being correct.

Shift the foundation, and the entire structure tilts.

The second contradiction is the treatment of myth.

Modern scholarship insists myth is symbolic storytelling, while these authors treat it as deliberate encryption.

Osiris is not merely a god; he is a substance.

Isis is not merely a goddess; she is a process.

Horus is not merely a hero; he is a result.

If this is true, then much of what we call religion was, in fact, a protective veil placed over applied knowledge.

The third contradiction is access.

Modern narratives portray Egypt as culturally open, influential, and widely observed.

These pages insist the opposite:

Foreigners were barred, knowledge was restricted, and penalties were severe for disclosure.

If Egypt was intentionally closed, then Greek accounts are not eyewitness history, but second-hand reconstruction, filtered through rumour, misunderstanding, and political need.

And this leads to the most uncomfortable contradiction of all.

If even one of these elements is wrong, the dates, the myths, the scale, the secrecy, then modern history cannot simply correct that single error and remain intact.

History does not work that way.

Chronology anchors archaeology.

Archaeology anchors anthropology.

Anthropology anchors civilisation narratives.

Remove one stone, and the arch does not stand.

To admit that Egyptian knowledge was deeper, older, or more technical than acknowledged would force a re-evaluation of Greece, Rome, and everything said to follow from them.

It would destabilise the idea of linear progress.

It would suggest that humanity has not steadily advanced, but forgotten.

This is why these contradictions matter.

Not because they offer a romantic alternative, but because they expose how fragile our accepted story is.

A story maintained not only by evidence, but by what must not be allowed to be true.

These pages do not ask you to abandon reason.

They ask you to apply it consistently.

If Egypt was capable of what is described here, then modern explanations are insufficient.

If modern explanations are insufficient, then the past has been selectively interpreted.

And if the past has been selectively interpreted, then history is not merely incomplete, but curated.

What we are left with is not certainty, but responsibility.

To recognise that when one strand of history unravels, the rest cannot pretend to remain untouched.

Truth, like Osiris, does not die when divided.

It waits to be gathered again.

If you find value in this work and wish to support it, a small tip or donation is always appreciated.

It helps cover the time spent sourcing, reading, translating, and preparing these texts, and allows this work to continue without compromise or haste.

There is no obligation.

Your attention alone already means a great deal.

But for those who ask how they can help, this is one simple way.

And as always, thank you for your patience and continued presence here, especially after the brief interruption caused by my suspension.

It has not gone unnoticed.

