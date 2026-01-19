Tomorrow will soon arrive, and with it, our final farewell to my grandfather.

A life lived quietly, yet every moment carried weight.

Bitter and sweet, all at once.

His presence alone was enough, a stillness that said everything that needed to be said.

He did not speak much, nor did he linger in conversation.

And yet, in his silence, he said everything that mattered.

I have never met another like him.

His being carried a gravity, a clarity, a quiet authority.

A way of existing that drew attention not to himself, but to the moment, to the people around him.

A few months ago, I went to see him in the hospital.

I stayed for hours, and he slept the entire time.

As I was leaving, I turned to look at him and his eyes opened.

For a few minutes, we simply looked at each other.

No words. No explanation.

Just a moment that felt suspended outside of time.

In that gaze, he told me everything I needed to hear.

And somehow, I understood.

I had always wished he knew how deeply I cherished the memories he gave to me.

And in that moment, he did.

I cannot explain how.

There are no words that can.

Even now, his eyes are etched into my mind.

A permanent fixture of memory, impossible to lose.

How he came to hold such presence, such knowing, I do not know.

Was it the purity of his heart?

Or was it forged through a lifetime of quiet observation, patience, and experience?

Perhaps it is both.

But I will always remember him.

Memories may scatter with the wind, and my thoughts may grow crowded.

But he remains, always, a calm and steadfast light in the depths of my being.

With his passing came a depth of understanding I had not known.

Life revealed itself with new clarity.

Knowledge does not die.

It can be lost, neglected, forgotten, but it is never destroyed.

And what is lost, can be found.

What is forgotten, can be remembered.

Our ancestors understood this.

They recorded, wrote, and published their knowledge, not for glory, but for the possibility that future generations might learn.

Many of these works were never translated into modern languages, and for that reason, they have largely been ignored.

Yet, I find myself drawn to them, inexplicably, magnetised across time.

When I search for the ideas I wish to explore, it never takes long.

Thirty minutes, an hour at most, to find a text that contradicts the accepted narrative, that challenges what we think we know.

At first, I called it luck.

But after thirty articles, on topics ranging from the hidden to the overlooked, I see it differently.

It is Providence.

And so, having reflected on life, memory, and the wisdom handed down to us, let us now turn our attention to one of the oldest, most mysterious civilisations of humankind:

Egypt’s Secret History.

“Arcana Arcanissima” by Michael Maier (1614)

Written in 1614 by Michael Maier, a German physician, alchemist, and early modern philosopher, this book is far more than a compendium of curiosities.

Its full title alone gives a sense of its scope:

“The Most Secret Secrets, that is, Egyptian‑Greek Hieroglyphics, commonly not yet known, compiled to demonstrate the origin of false beliefs among the ancients concerning gods, goddesses, heroes, living beings, and institutions held sacred, derived from a single Egyptian artifice, which carried the remedy for the gold of mind and body.”

Maier’s aim was audacious.

He sought to decode the symbolic universe of antiquity, to trace the myths, allegories, and rituals of gods and heroes back to their origin.

He also claims to expose the errors that had, over centuries, been woven into literature, poetry, and even encyclopedias.

What he reveals is not historical trivia; it is knowledge deliberately obscured, misunderstood, or simplified in modern retellings.

The book is structured in six volumes, each addressing aspects of this ancient symbolic system:

Gods and goddesses, heroes, living beings, sacred institutions, allegorical poetry, and the widespread errors that early scholars sought to correct.

Maier treats hieroglyphics not as decoration, but as a complex language of thought.

A system designed to preserve wisdom across generations, wisdom that, for most of us today, remains untaught.

Reading Arcana Arcanissima is to step into a world where the lines between myth, philosophy, and science blur.

Where symbols are alive, and every story carries layers of meaning waiting to be uncovered.

In many ways, it is exactly the kind of book that reminds us: knowledge does not die; it is only hidden, awaiting the curious and the attentive to rediscover it.

Translation:

“Book One: On the Hieroglyphics of the Egyptians

In Egypt, the earliest histories were composed in a mixture of fables, so that little is certain regarding the origin of letters and human knowledge. Likewise, nothing is reliably known about the first kings of the world, the gods worshiped, or the earliest men born.

Whatever was written about these matters was often produced in idle speculation, in inventions, or in the delusions of melancholic and dreaming minds.

Some claim that the first humans arose in Egypt, specifically near Thebaid. At that time, the flood deposited silt upon the land, and in many places, the upheaval of the earth produced a multitude of creatures. Thus, in the earliest days of the world, all living things, and mankind itself, were generated.

Maier refers to one named Sicular, who traveled through the greater parts of Asia and Europe and also through Egypt, and (he admits) attempted to discover who were the first kings of the world. Yet we have no certain knowledge of them, nor the names of the earliest rulers.

It is therefore impossible to trace letters or kings to their very origins. If anyone attempts to do so by conjecture, they speak long after the events themselves, and the earliest records, including those of the Greeks, remain uncertain.”

And so, curious mind, we begin with the earliest histories, the stories we think we know, the stories we assume are fixed.

Maier tells us that in Egypt, the very first accounts were woven from fables, a mixture of imagination and speculation.

We might expect certainty about the origin of letters, the first kings, or the earliest humans, yet Maier reminds us that none of this is known with clarity.

What survives is often the product of idle thought, melancholic delusions, and dreams of those long gone.

Some have claimed that humans first emerged in Egypt, near the Thebaid, rising alongside animals in the upheaval of the Nile’s floods.

Silt was deposited, lands shifted, life sprang forth in multitudes, and the first humans came into being.

But even then, the names of kings, the identities of rulers, remain uncertain.

Sicular, a traveler through Asia, Europe, and Egypt, tried to discover who the first kings were, yet no certainty was possible, no absolute record exists.

Maier is emphatic; letters and kings cannot be traced to their beginnings.

Any attempt is conjecture, speaking long after the events themselves.

Even the Greeks, whose histories we often take as authoritative, provide no definitive answer.

And here is the lesson:

What we call history, the beginnings of letters, the first rulers, the very roots of civilisation, is far less solid than we have been led to believe.

Much of what survives is symbolic, allegorical, layered with meaning, and sometimes deliberately obscured.

Maier’s work is not a fanciful tale; it is an acknowledgment of the limits of knowledge.

A guide to what can be observed and what must be read between the lines.

This challenges us to reconsider everything we accept at face value.

How much of what we call knowledge is truly understood, and how much is taken for granted?

How many truths are hidden beneath the surface, waiting for those willing to look beyond certainty, beyond convenience, into the tangled beginnings of civilisation itself?

Translation:

“Barbarians call the writers of the life of common people “scribes”.

The same author, in the following chapter, relates that the first humans worshipped the Sun and the Moon as eternal gods, and called the former Osiris, the latter Isis, according to a fixed reasoning of names.

But who the one and true God of gods is, and when and where the first humans and kings existed in the world, we have received as certain from the sacred Scriptures; and likewise, in this matter, we recognize among the Egyptians both their vanity in asserting the antiquity of their kings and the continuous succession of their number for more than twenty thousand years.

For when they say that Isis and Osiris were born from Saturn, it is astonishing why they should hold them as the first eternal and unbegotten gods, or as fixed lights.

The ethnic writers, however, can be excused in these matters, if they handed things down otherwise than they truly were: both because, on account of antiquity, the true nature of these things could not be known to them, since the sacred history of Moses was unknown to them; and because, on account of the religion of the received gods, it was not permitted to think otherwise.

We, however, as the foundation of Egyptian doctrine, establish that from innumerable indications it has been thoroughly demonstrated that in Egypt there existed a certain science teaching the most secret works of nature, namely the Golden Medicine, not made from gold, but a thousand times more precious than gold, flourishing among the living, especially among philosophers, priests, and the most ancient kings.

And so that it might be handed down to wiser successors, while remaining unknown to the common people, they used for writing hidden signs taken from animals, later called hieroglyphics by the Greeks.

For the explanation of things, moreover, they widely employed allegories transferred to fictitious persons and to deeds attributed to them.

From this, in later times, superstition occupying the minds of ignorant men, those persons were regarded as gods or kings, and animals were worshipped as sacred and inviolable; and monuments, as if eternal, are found constructed for each of them.

Concerning these, let us inquire in a certain order: first about the gods, next about the kings of Egypt, third about animals and their sacred characters, and finally about monuments, inscriptions, and vestiges, which prove that this art was most widely practiced and almost native in Egypt.

These things we shall treat in this first book.

The most ancient and first inventors of this art, or Golden Medicine, considering that its subject, form, efficient cause, and effects have a commonality with the principal parts of the world, namely with the Sun, Moon, Fire, Air, Water, and Earth, and also with the wandering stars, named them accordingly.

In the subject of the art, two things are considered: one holding the nature of the male, the other of the female; therefore they called the former Osiris or the Sun, the latter Isis or the Moon.

Mercury, who is joined to the Sun and Moon, is common to both, since no conjunction of the Sun and Moon takes place in the greater world unless Mercury is also present, for he always runs as an attendant to the Sun.

And these two, as they are spouses, are also regarded as brother and sister, to whom a certain third red and fiery spirit is added, called Typhon, who cuts the brother Osiris into the finest parts and members.

Thus among the Egyptians there are four principal persons: of whom three, Osiris, Isis, and Mercury, are accepted as gods, but Typhon as a malignant demon.

To these they add Vulcan, that is external fire; Pallas, that is the wisdom of operation; Oceanus, the generator of the gods, or mother Thetis; or both, the Nile, that is water; and the earth, the mother of all, as Orpheus says, bestowing riches; then Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Apollo, Pluto, and other gods.

These names, in later times, were commonly and always accepted by the people as divine powers or as planets, that is celestial bodies of the stars; but by the restorers and first propagators of chemistry they were introduced for the concealment of the art.

This is clearly seen from all the circumstances of each, both among Greek and Egyptian writers, especially in Diodorus, whose opinions concerning the Egyptian gods we shall examine, and whose agreement with the chemists we shall weigh.

Besides the gods already mentioned, he says, whom they call celestial and eternal, they further report that others were born from them.”

What the author does first is quietly undermine something we are rarely encouraged to question:

The certainty of ancient history itself.

He opens by admitting that even the earliest writers on Egypt struggled to give a clear account of its beginnings.

What survives, he says, is not firm history but something closer to fable.

Not because the subject lacked substance, but because those writing were separated from the origin by time, ignorance, and the loss of sacred reference.

They did not know the Mosaic history, and so they did not know how to measure what they were seeing.

This is already a departure from what we are taught.

We are told ancient myths are primitive inventions.

Here, they are treated as distortions of something older and more precise.

The text then turns to the question of Gods.

Not casually, but deliberately.

The Egyptians, we are told, first revered the Sun and the Moon as eternal principles.

Osiris and Isis were not initially gods in the personal sense, but names applied to these two great lights, according to a fixed logic of meaning.

Masculine and feminine.

Active and receptive.

Generative and reflective.

This alone unsettles the modern picture.

We are taught that Egyptians invented gods and projected them onto nature.

This author insists they began with nature and later generations mistook the symbols for gods.

That inversion matters.

He presses the point further.

Osiris and Isis were later said to be born from Saturn, yet they were still treated as eternal and ungenerated.

The contradiction is not ignored.

It is highlighted.

If they were born, how could they be eternal.

If they were generated, how could they be first.

The author does not excuse this inconsistency as poetic licence.

He identifies it as evidence of misunderstanding.

Modern education often presents Egyptian religion as internally coherent within its own mythic logic.

This text disagrees.

It argues that coherence existed earlier, and confusion came later.

The so-called pagan writers, he suggests, can be partially excused.

They inherited fragments.

They worked at a distance.

They were constrained by the religious customs of their time and could not openly challenge the gods that society had already accepted.

Their error was not invention, but transmission without understanding.

Then comes the core claim of the work, and it is not small.

At the foundation of Egyptian doctrine, the author says, lay a concealed science.

A knowledge of nature’s most secret operations.

He names it Medicina Aurea, the Golden Medicine.

Not gold as metal, but gold as value, more precious than gold itself.

This was not folk knowledge.

It belonged to philosophers, priests, and kings.

It was deliberately hidden from the multitude.

And to preserve it without exposing it, the Egyptians adopted symbols drawn from animals, later called hieroglyphs by the Greeks.

For explanation, they used allegory, transferring natural processes into stories of gods, figures, and deeds.

Here is the turning point.

Over time, ignorance grew.

The symbolic hardened into the literal.

Allegories became histories.

Principles became persons.

Animals once used as signs were worshipped as sacred beings.

Figures once representing forces were remembered as kings or gods.

Monuments were raised to them as if they were eternal.

This is not a poetic claim.

It is an accusation.

What we are taught to call Egyptian religion, the author treats as the fossil of a lost science.

What we are taught to admire as mythology, he treats as misread instruction.

And so he proposes his method.

He will examine the gods first, then the kings, then the animals and their sacred marks, and finally the monuments themselves.

Not to dismiss them, but to recover what they once concealed.

What emerges is uncomfortable.

If he is even partially correct, then much of what we are taught about Egypt is not simply incomplete.

It is inverted.

We have been shown the surface and told it was the source.

We have been given the residue and told it was the origin.

This text does not ask us to believe every conclusion.

It asks us to reconsider what certainty we were given so easily.

And that alone makes it dangerous to modern retellings.

Translation:

“They were mortal men, but by wisdom and by benefits bestowed upon the human race they attained immortality. Some of these were worshipped in Egypt under a common name, by which also the celestial gods were called; others were called by their proper names: Sol, Saturn, Rhea, Jove also by some called Ammon, Juno besides, Vulcan, Vesta, and lastly Mercury.

The first king among the Egyptians was Sol, under the same name as the celestial star. Some priests affirm that the first to reign was Philemon, the discoverer of fire, and that on account of this benefit he was appointed leader by the Egyptians. Shortly after this came Saturn, who took his sister Rhea as wife, and begot (according to some) Osiris and Isis; many say he begot Jove and Juno, who because of their virtue ruled the whole world.

They say that these five gods were born on the intercalary days which among the Egyptians are reckoned: Osiris, Isis, Typhon, Apollo, and Venus. Osiris they interpret as Dionysus, Isis as Ceres.

Osiris, having taken Isis as wife and assumed the kingdom, contributed much to the ordering of common life. He did this. Afterwards they relate that Isis discovered wheat and barley and taught men the sowing of them; she also gave laws and erected a temple to Jove and Juno, her parents, remarkable for its great size and ornament. Moreover, she caused two golden temples to be built, one larger to the celestial Jove, the other smaller to the king of gods’ father, whom some call Ammon.

She also, says Diodorus in the same place, built golden temples for the others whom we have mentioned, assigning honours to each and appointing priests. Inventors too of arts or of things useful to life were held in honour by Osiris and Isis. They further discovered bronze and iron at Thebes; smiths made tools and weapons by which both wild beasts were slain and the earth was cultivated. Statues also and golden temples of the gods were constructed by them with every ornament.

Then also Mercury was held in the greatest honour by Osiris, as the discoverer of many things by which human life is benefited. For he first arranged words in order and gave names to many things. They say he was also the inventor of letters and established the honours and sacred rites by which the gods were worshipped. Above all he was an observer of the courses of the stars and discovered the harmonies of sounds. They relate that he was the inventor of wrestling schools, of numbers, and of the medical art for curing bodies, and moreover of the lyre, from the sinews of three strings in likeness of the three seasons of the year.

For he established three sounds: the sharp, the grave, and the middle; taking the sharp from summer, the grave from winter, and the middle from spring. He also taught the Greeks the interpretation of words, from which they called him Hermes, that is, Interpreter. Finally, those who were writers of sacred letters in the time of Osiris report that they received these same things from him. Osiris also made much use of his counsel. They say likewise that the olive plant was discovered by him, not by Minerva, as the Greeks say.

From these things it is clear that Vulcan and Mercury were held in great honour among the Egyptians on account of the invention of so many things useful to human life. But who is Vulcan? Is he not fire, the master of works? And who is Mercury? Is he not that by which, from which, and with which the chemists work, though it is not something common?

But what kind of fire did the Egyptians understand? Was it that of which Diodorus speaks in these words: when a tree struck by lightning burns in the mountains, the nearby wood in winter is seized by flame, from which Vulcan, warmed by the heat, supplied new material when the fire failed, and in this way by continuing the fire gathered other men to the spectacle, as though it were discovered by him?

This is by no means likely. For that fire was well known even before the Flood, even to the first men, as is evident from the sacrifices of Abel and Cain, from the forge of Tubal-Cain, and from the wine of Noah. Hence it follows that another kind of fire is attributed to Vulcan, namely a philosophical fire, or the manner in which fire is to be used by Mercury, not the common kind.

Thus Vulcan is said to have first reigned among the Egyptians. Likewise Mercury is the inventor among them of all arts and of hieroglyphic letters. For through him the arts…”

What this extract does is extend, with remarkable consistency, the argument already introduced:

That what later generations remembered as gods were once understood very differently.

The text opens by making a distinction that modern retellings almost never make.

These figures, it says, were mortal men.

Not eternal beings, not metaphysical gods, but humans who attained a form of immortality through wisdom and through benefits bestowed upon mankind.

Immortality here is not biological or divine, but reputational and civilisational.

They lived on through what they taught and what they built.

This alone cuts directly against the simplified narrative we are given.

Egyptian religion is typically presented as primitive god-worship.

Here, it is framed as the memorialisation of human contributors to civilisation.

The author then describes how these figures were later divided into two categories.

Some were absorbed under a collective title, treated as celestial gods.

Others retained proper names.

The list that follows is familiar to anyone educated in classical mythology: Sol, Saturn, Rhea, Jove, Juno, Vulcan, Vesta, Mercury.

Names we are taught to regard as purely mythological are here treated as historical figures whose identities later drifted.

The text then turns to kingship.

We are told that the first king of Egypt was Sol, named after the celestial body itself.

Already, ambiguity appears.

Was this a man named after the Sun, or the Sun personified as a ruler?

The author does not resolve this immediately.

Instead, he records that some priests claimed the first ruler was Philemon, credited with discovering fire and appointed leader because of that gift.

This detail matters.

Leadership is not granted by divine right, but by utility.

Authority follows contribution.

What follows is a genealogy that modern readers might dismiss as myth, but the author treats it as a layered historical memory.

Saturn marries his sister Rhea and begets Osiris and Isis, or according to others, Jove and Juno.

The disagreement is not smoothed over.

It is preserved.

The author is not trying to tidy the tradition, only to record how it fractured.

The so-called five gods born on the intercalary days are then listed: Osiris, Isis, Typhon, Apollo, and Venus.

Immediately, the text equates Osiris with Dionysus and Isis with Ceres.

This is not decorative mythological comparison.

It is an assertion of equivalence across cultures, implying that these figures were not unique deities but recurring symbolic forms adapted by different peoples.

Osiris, we are told, contributes to the ordering of communal life.

Isis discovers grain, teaches agriculture, gives laws, erects temples, and institutes religious offices.

These are not supernatural acts.

They are civilisational ones.

Farming, law, architecture, priesthood.

The gods here behave exactly like founders of society.

Gold temples, statues, tools, weapons, cultivation of land.

The repeated emphasis is practical, not mystical.

What is remembered as religion is rooted in technology, organisation, and instruction.

Then Mercury enters the picture, and the tone sharpens.

Mercury is honoured above all as the discoverer of things beneficial to human life.

He orders words, names things, invents letters, establishes ritual, observes the stars, discovers musical harmony, numbers, medicine, physical training, and even the lyre.

He teaches interpretation itself, earning the name Hermes, the interpreter.

This is not a god of trickery or commerce, as later myth would have it.

This is a figure representing language, measurement, medicine, astronomy, and symbolic transmission.

The author then delivers one of the most important moves in the entire extract.

He asks a question rather than making a declaration.

Who is Vulcan?

Is he not fire, the master of works?

Who is Mercury?

Is he not that through which, from which, and with which the chemists work?

Here, mythology is peeled back into process.

Fire is no longer a god.

It is an operative principle.

Mercury is no longer a character.

It is a medium, an agent, a function within art and nature.

The author anticipates the obvious objection.

Is this fire merely ordinary flame, the kind caused by lightning striking trees?

He rejects this outright.

Such fire was known long before Vulcan.

The sacrificial fires of Abel and Cain, the forge of Tubal-Cain, the wine of Noah all predate this figure.

Therefore, he concludes, Vulcan must represent another kind of fire.

A philosophical fire.

A controlled, non-vulgar fire.

A principle of transformation, not combustion.

This is where modern teaching most clearly diverges from the text.

We are taught mythology as fiction layered onto ignorance.

This text treats mythology as misread instruction layered onto knowledge.

Vulcan and Mercury are honoured not as supernatural beings, but as representations of operative forces and arts.

Vulcan reigns first because fire, properly understood, underpins all craftsmanship.

Mercury reigns through all arts because interpretation, mediation, and symbolic knowledge make transmission possible.

By the end of the extract, the implication is unmistakable.

Hieroglyphs, gods, myths, and temples are not the origin of Egyptian knowledge.

They are its casing.

Its protective shell.

What we inherit is not the teaching, but the memorial.

And what we are taught today is often the memorial mistaken for the mind that produced it.

That is not speculation.

It is the author’s central claim.

Translation:

“The Egyptian letters were introduced.

He taught rhetoric, astronomy, geometry, arithmetic, and music.

For nothing is done in art without number, weight, and measure, nor in nature.

Thus Raymond Lull states, Theoria Telluris, chapter so-and-so.

“Nature,” he says, “contains within itself philosophy and the knowledge of the seven liberal arts by which it operates. For it bears within itself every geometrical form and terminates every thing by the power of arithmetic, through the equality of definite number; and through rhetorical knowledge it leads the intellect from potentiality into action.”

Thus he.

Mercury himself is the interpreter of all things, called Hermes by the Greeks, by whose counsel Osiris made use of many things. For without Mercury nothing exists. Mercury is the sacred substance, namely the most excellent of all oils, which is able to harden what is too soft and soften what is hard, by one and the same fire.

The remaining matters pertaining to Mercury and Vulcan will be explained later.

But why did Isis erect everything from gold, and indeed entire temples, to her father and to the other gods? Especially since at other times it would have been unheard of or rare for a temple to be built of gold, particularly in more recent times, when the quantity of gold extracted from mines and rivers is a thousand times greater than among the ancients, when gold is said to have first been discovered.

Why also did she hold goldsmiths in honour?

The cause is obvious. For she is the Golden Goddess.

She is also said to be the sister and wife of Osiris, just as Juno is of Jupiter and Rhea of Saturn, who are said to be their progenitors. This is a most evident and proper sign of chemistry, whose subject consists of an active male and a passive female, as brother and sister, and also as spouses, as will be shown repeatedly.

Therefore Osiris and Isis, just as Vulcan and Mercury, are the principal intellectual gods of chemistry, not celestial, but subterranean, and born of art.

And since Isis is Ceres and Osiris is Bacchus or Dionysus among the Greeks, their remaining qualities and marks will be delivered below.

Osiris indeed, as Diodorus relates in the same place, since he was a good man and eager for glory, assembled a great army in order to traverse the world and teach mortals to plant vines and sow wheat and barley, and to make use of the fruits of cattle, judging that he would lead men from a savage life to a more cultivated and gentler one, and would obtain immortal honours, which he did indeed obtain.

For not only the ancients, but also posterity, mindful of the benefits of the crops discovered by him, held him among the greatest gods.

They further relate that Osiris, once the kingdom of Egypt was established, entrusted the care of all affairs to his wife Isis, and handed over Mercury to her, whose counsel he used because he seemed to excel among his friends in prudence.

But he left Hercules as leader of the army and of all things under his dominion, both because he was nearest in kin and because he was admirable in strength and bodily power.

He thus divided the governance of the kingdom: to Busiris he assigned Phoenicia and the maritime coast; to Antaeus, Ethiopia and the regions bordering Libya.

He himself set out from Egypt on an expedition with all his forces, taking with him his brother, whom the Greeks call Apollo, the discoverer of the laurel.

The two sons of Osiris, unequal in virtue, Arabis and Macedon, followed him; each bore distinguished arms marked by some animal not unlike their nature. For Anubis bore the dog as his emblem, Macedon the wolf. For this reason these animals are held in the highest honour by the Egyptians, and gods are worshipped among them in the forms of animals.

He also took with him Pan, to whom the Egyptians in the Thebaid dedicated a city of his name, called Chemmis, that is, the city of Pan.

Those skilled in cultivating fields also followed him: Maron, who planted vines; Triptolemus, who sowed wheat.

After all things were arranged and prayers offered to the gods, they nourished the hair of Osiris until he returned into Egypt, and he set out toward Thrace.

When he was in Ethiopia, they say satyrs were brought to him, having hair reaching to the navel.

Osiris is said to have been more eager for music and accustomed to delight in flutes and dances. For this reason a multitude of musicians followed him.

Among them were nine young virgins, accustomed both to sing and to other arts, whom the Greeks afterward called the Muses.”

What we have here is extraordinary.

The Egyptians, according to this work, were not naming gods or telling stories, they were building a system of knowledge, science, and moral cultivation, encoded in myth, ritual, and symbol.

The gods are not abstract or whimsical; they are principles, forces, and intellectual guides.

Mercury interprets all things.

Isis and Osiris are more than figures, they are chemical and philosophical archetypes, embodying the active and passive forces that shape the world and human life.

Compare this to what we are usually taught.

History textbooks present Osiris and Isis as characters in myth, a story about life and death, perhaps morality.

What is missing is the recognition that these myths contain a structured science, a way of understanding the universe, human society, and even the art of cultivation and governance.

Osiris teaches mortals agriculture, not metaphorically, but practically, and guides them from a life of savagery to one of cultivation.

He embodies the principle that knowledge, method, and care transform human life.

There is also an astonishing sophistication in how the Egyptians understood matter and process.

Gold is not decoration; it is sacred, a conduit for divine principles, a material that bridges human effort and cosmic order.

Isis erects gold temples, not for vanity, but as a visible statement of the integration of art, craft, and philosophy.

Vulcan and Mercury are celebrated not for celestial status, but for their mastery of processes, of transformation, creation, and applied knowledge.

And then there is the human side.

Osiris organises armies, assigns roles, teaches practical arts.

The myths explicitly link moral leadership, civic duty, and practical knowledge.

Mortals are guided from chaos to cultivation, not through coercion, but through example, teaching, and structured methods.

Even the animal emblems, Anubis, the dog; Macedon, the wolf, serve as living symbols, not superstition.

They are markers of honor and function, integrated into human culture and memory.

The text even goes further, describing education, music, arithmetic, geometry, and astronomy as part of the system.

Knowledge is holistic, interweaving physical, intellectual, and moral development.

Mercury is the interpreter; learning is not fragmented into isolated subjects, it is a unified, practical philosophy.

What strikes me most is how alien this is to modern teachings.

We are told about Egyptian gods as myths.

We are taught agriculture, mathematics, and civic duty as separate disciplines.

We are given history as a sequence of kings and wars, without the context of applied wisdom, integrated philosophy, or the sacred respect for knowledge itself.

In this text, these are all inseparable.

Knowledge, moral action, and cosmic understanding are one.

Reading this, one cannot help but feel a sense of loss.

Civilisation has forgotten this, or perhaps we were never taught it in the first place.

And yet, the clarity remains here, waiting for those willing to read, translate, and reflect.

It is as if the authors left a trail for those of a certain disposition, curious, skeptical, and capable of seeing beyond surface stories, to rediscover what it means to live guided by knowledge, wisdom, and care.

Translation:

“They say that Moses taught Apollo, whom they call Music. At that time the Nile, flowing around the region of Canis, began to rise greatly. In the tenth part of Egypt, and especially in the area governed by Prometheus, the world. Having been taken from nearly all men and the inhabitants of the region, Prometheus, moved by grief, wished to intervene. The river, however, flowing with great velocity, forced it [the waters] into the channel called the Eagle’s Wedge.

Hercules, then, both by the magnitude of his counsel and by his strength, compressed the force of the waters and turned them back into their previous course. But Osiris, when he was in the mountains of Ethiopia, built embankments along the Nile so that the inundation would not exceed its measure, but rather pass as if through certain gates to the fields. Then, traveling to Arabia along the Red Sea, he reached the Indies, where he founded many cities, naming one Nysa in memory of the place where he planted ivy. He left many other monuments among the Indians. He also erected columns in various places marking his expedition.

He traveled through the remaining regions of Asia and, crossing to Europe through the Hellespont, overcame Lycurgus, the barbarian king who resisted him. He assigned Maron as governor of that province; Macedon, the son of the Macedonian king, he appointed to rule; Triptolemus, to cultivate the Antic lands. Finally, having traversed almost the entire world, he returned to Egypt, carrying gifts given to him by the peoples he visited. Then, when he was translated from among men to the gods, honors and sacred rites were instituted for him by Isis and Mercury, and many mystical rites were added to his cult, through which the favor of the god was increased.

This is enough, briefly, of Osiris’ expedition to India according to Diodorus.

All hieroglyphic and allegorical narratives, and matters of truth, if they are received otherwise than as they truly are, appear adverse and obscure, because from each detail to the letters, sometimes absurd or false, and from the planting of vine, wheat, and barley, and from the fruits of livestock, the same inventor, as found in sacred writings, attributes them to the gods and ancestors before the flood, and in the earliest world.

If anyone has knowledge of the art discussed, he will immediately recognize not only what things have been falsely attributed, but affirm those to which they truly belong; namely, Osiris and Isis, acting in one subject as agent and patient; and through the expedition of Osiris, the most secret work is revealed, where he first reached the black Ethiopians, then the Red Sea. There, the colors intervene as at first: black at the beginning, which through intermediate colors becomes white, then passes into red.

Thus created, he says, in this land of our Ethiopia. And Ralis, the whiteness of your Raven, or to whiten it itself, when the Nile first turns Egypt white, then appears red in Persia, like a poppy in the desert.

If the Nile is not restrained within its boundaries, it floods the fields, bringing the greatest damage. It is necessary, therefore, that by the foresight of Prometheus and the labor of Hercules, the artificer, ingenious measures be applied to prevent it. Present are the nine Muses and his brother Apollo, that is, the eagle, and one portion of the land is black, as they explain. Present are Satyrs, leading female choruses, nymphs and naiads, ascending and descending; the female is in her field, which Triptolemus oversees, so that the vine is planted and bears abundant produce. Mercury is the advisor of Isis, and Hercules the governor of Egypt. Hercules is the artificer, and Mercury the first, middle, and final agent of the work; the lower matters will be revealed more fully.

Therefore, if anyone considers all the acts of this expedition, he will see that nothing is left to chance, but the entire solution is squared and complete. The sacred rites instituted by Osiris, through Mercury and Isis, and many others added by mystical force to his cult, reveal by mystical power what would otherwise be obscured, beyond the perception of the historian or literal reader, which we insinuate for most intelligent observers.”

And so, the story begins with Osiris, Prometheus, and Hercules.

Figures whose names echo through legend, yet whose deeds reveal knowledge long obscured.

What we are taught in school, the simple names of kings, the predictable origins of civilisation’s, is barely a shadow of what was known.

Here, we see the ancients observing the Nile, understanding its rise, its floods, its role in shaping the land and human life, not as myth, but as careful, deliberate knowledge.

Hercules is described not as a figure of fanciful heroics, but as a master of natural forces, redirecting the Nile, controlling waters, and shaping the earth.

Osiris travels, cultivates, plants, teaches, bringing order, agriculture, and law to humankind.

These are not stories of divine whim; they are accounts of intervention informed by observation, intellect, and ingenuity.

The text tells us of Isis, Triptolemus, and the planting of vine, wheat, and barley.

The Muses and Apollo are not just allegorical muses of inspiration, they are advisors, guides, interpreters of knowledge, shaping culture, governance, and agriculture.

Even the Satyrs and nymphs serve a function: representing labor, cycles, and the interplay of human and natural forces.

Everything described is purposeful, structured, almost scientific in its intent.

Notice the care with which colour, geography, and measurement are described.

The Nile’s flood is measured, restrained, and channeled, with black, white, and red serving as markers of transformation, stages of knowledge, and cosmic order.

This is precision, observation, and experimentation, ideas we are often told emerged later, in Greek or European scholarship, but here they are, attributed to figures of Egypt, centuries before.

What is striking is how much has been lost, misrepresented, or simplified.

Modern history tells us of mythology and legend, of gods as figments or symbols.

Yet here, the text reveals a practical, deliberate system of knowledge: agriculture, engineering, governance, and sacred rites all interwoven.

Knowledge was not idle fantasy; it was taught, recorded, ritualised, and passed down in a structured way, yet today, we are told it was “myth.”

The journey of Osiris to India, the cities founded, the techniques spread, the cultivation of crops, and the guidance of humanity are described with the clarity of purpose.

These were not stories for entertainment, they were instruction manuals, coded into myth, allegory, and hieroglyphs.

The sacred rites, mystical additions, and hieroglyphic teachings were not just religious, they were meant to encode practical wisdom, preserved through symbolism for generations.

And therein lies the lesson.

Our modern narrative has simplified, obscured, and erased.

The gods became myths.

The engineers, agriculturists, and philosophers of Egypt became storytellers.

The precision of observation, the careful management of nature, the propagation of civilisation, all reduced to legend.

Reading this text, we confront the magnitude of what has been withheld.

Here, we see a world of knowledge, science, and philosophy, embedded in narrative and ritual, which contradicts the linear, sanitised version of history we are fed.

Osiris, Hercules, and Prometheus are not just figures to admire, they are teachers, innovators, and preservers of knowledge that modernity has largely ignored.

And so, as we step further into the secrets of Egypt, we are reminded that what survives in modern education is only a shadow of what was known.

The real lessons, encoded in myth and hieroglyphs, wait for those willing to look beyond what we are taught, to see the wisdom hidden in plain sight, and to question the very certainty of our historical narratives.

Translation:

“The dissolution, or death of Osiris, occurred, and what happened around his death, Diodorus narrates:

“Truly,” he says, “from the secret knowledge of the true priests, who existed at the time of Osiris, later covered, Osiris was justly killed by Typhon, his brother, wicked and nefarious, whom he divided into twenty parts, giving a part to each of those who had participated in such great crime, as if to have custodians of the kingdom among the conscious accomplices. Isis, with the help of her son (whose name is Horus), killed Typhon and those who had been conscious of the crime, and took the kingdom of Egypt.

A battle took place by the river in a part of Arabia, which the Antae call a town. That name, from the death of Antae, was fortified by Hercules in the time of Osiris. All the parts of Osiris, as found, except the genitals, wanting a certain place for the burial of the man, were composed by the Egyptians and by each individual with honor, from aromatics and wax, forming each part in the likeness of a man.

Then, having assembled the Egyptian priests, he gave each the image of Osiris, presenting to them only the body inherited, and swearing that they should never disclose the burial of Osiris, and that they should keep him hidden, worshiping him as a god as if Osiris were living, and after death observing similar ceremonies.

Moreover, to make the priests more ready to do this service, he granted them a portion of land for the cult and sacred rites. These priests, remembering the merits of Osiris, carried out the mandates of Isis. From this, any priest now declares that the burial of Osiris is in their hands. Animals were also dedicated in honor from the beginning, and when they die, in their funerals the Egyptians renew the mourning for Osiris. The sacred bulls, one named Apis, another Memphis, are sacrificed to Osiris, and are also worshiped by all Egyptians as if gods. Isis’ bull, when dead, is said to marry no one further.

Then Osiris ruled, extending his benefit to the subjects, surpassing all others. After his death, honors of the immortals were granted, and he was buried at Memphis in the grove of Vulcan, where his tomb has been shown even to this day. Some believe the bodies of these gods are not there, but in Ethiopia or in the mountains of Egypt, near an island called by the sacred name of the Nile Gate.

The steps of this show the constructed tomb of Osiris, and it was held in honor by the Egyptian priests, then three hundred and sixty urns, which the priests daily fill with milk according to the instituted ritual, renewing the mourning, calling the gods by name. For this reason, the island is prohibited to passersby. In Thebaid, which is the most ancient city of all, the inhabitants swear by Osiris in the clouds, and all the parts of Osiris, except the genitals, were buried there.

For Typhon threw them into the river, and no one among the living dared to keep them, so they were thrown away. Afterwards, from Isis, with no less honor than the other parts, they were placed in the tomb. From Osiris and Isis until Alexander the Macedonian, who founded the city of Alexandria in Egypt, more than ten thousand years are said to have passed; others say slightly less than twenty-three thousand.

These events are not written historically, but allegorically, so that any Christian or completely illiterate person might recognize them, provided they calculate the years of the world’s creation from the beginning to this time, which is 5575, not yet exceeded. Osiris lived about twenty thousand years before the world was first created by God, and the first parent of humans, Adam, according to the Egyptian allegories or tradition. And Hercules is said to be contemporary with Osiris; the times of the Trojan War, as established, occurred shortly after, and Troy also was destroyed the same number of thousands of years before the creation of the world. Yet, if one were to attempt to recount these things precisely from history…”

What we are taught as history, the tidy timelines, the definitive “facts”, the names of rulers, and the origins of civilisation, barely scratches the surface.

Here, in the Egyptian allegories preserved by the priests, we find a narrative that has been almost entirely erased from modern memory.

A world where kings, gods, and mortals are intertwined, where knowledge of life, death, and the cosmos is encoded in story and ritual.

Osiris’ death is not merely a tale of murder, it is a framework for understanding power, order, and sacred responsibility.

He is attacked by Typhon, his brother, and dismembered, his parts scattered across the land.

Yet even in this apparent chaos, a system of care is preserved.

The Egyptians, the priests, assemble each part of Osiris with precision, using wax and aromatics to reconstruct him in human form, and they establish protocols for his worship, for keeping his body hidden, for maintaining a continuity of reverence.

This is not superstition; it is a codified method for preserving knowledge and power.

A knowledge that stretches far beyond what we are taught in history books.

The allegory continues.

Isis, guided by her son Horus, restores order.

She, too, is given a role not just symbolic, but functional: she ensures continuity, she organises the sacred rites, and she passes on the wisdom of Osiris’ life and death to priests who will act as custodians of culture.

Animals, even, are integrated into this system of honor.

Bulls are sacrificed to Osiris, yes, but they are also revered, treated almost as living extensions of divine intelligence.

We are reminded that the Egyptians did not separate the sacred from the practical.

Everything, human, animal, ritual, was an interface for the divine.

Then comes the astonishing scale.

Osiris’ rule, his travels, his gifts to the people, and the structure of his kingdom are measured not in decades or centuries, but in tens of thousands of years.

Alexander of Macedon, the destruction of Troy, the founding of Alexandria, they are footnotes, compressed into a narrative that stretches over millennia.

Modern history would have us see these as discrete, isolated events.

The priests’ records say otherwise:

These are moments in a continuum of knowledge, civilisation, and sacred practice, recorded for memory, not for the linear chronology we have inherited.

And yet, this is written allegorically.

To our ancestors, the story was a mnemonic device, a vessel for transmitting philosophy, astronomy, medicine, agriculture, and ethics across generations.

Today, we are taught only fragments:

Osiris is a god, Alexander a conqueror, Troy a tale of heroes.

The complexity, the depth, the precision, the human understanding embedded in these narratives, is lost.

We are left with simplified versions, stripped of the philosophy and the science the allegories once contained.

This is the point where history as we know it diverges from history as it was lived and understood.

It is not just that we lack information; it is that we have been conditioned to dismiss these sources as myth, as fable.

Yet in these myths lie methods, observations, and lessons about governance, ethics, and the natural world.

They speak of knowledge considered sacred and dangerous, carefully passed from generation to generation, and yet almost completely suppressed in modern teaching.

Reading this, one cannot help but reflect:

What if our conception of history is a fragment, deliberately fragmented?

What else has been lost?

And what can we recover if we allow ourselves to read not just for events, but for the knowledge hidden beneath the allegories, the principles encoded in the lives of Osiris, Isis, and Horus, the wisdom of an entire civilisation that viewed life, death, and cosmic order as inseparable?

We are being invited to see history not as a sequence of facts, but as a living dialogue with knowledge, encoded in story, ritual, and allegory.

A dialogue that we have almost entirely stopped listening to.

Translation:

“They bring forward these signs here, which we have already briefly mentioned. Therefore, we shall at least briefly consider the allegorical and hieroglyphic aspects. As has been said, Osiris, for the material of the art from which the Golden Medicine is composed, is held with complete authority over all things. At his burial, here, unpolished, violently torn apart by his brother Typhon, he is divided into many parts.

Whoever gathers and unites the work, separates it for combustion; and thus the collection of Osiris’s parts, instituted by Isis, is the restoration of the work, continuing until Typhon’s power is extinguished, and in his place the soul of Osiris, hastening, may succeed, so that he is turned into a most loving mother, wife, or sister; thus the perfection of the work is achieved.

What Typhon is we have already explained: namely, a fiery and furious spirit, which soon penetrates our Osiris and seizes his color, as it were venom; which must not be in the first, but in the final preparation of the work. For fire, when kindled in the valley, is not sharpened too much by Vulcan at first, otherwise, like the fire of Hell, it would burn Osiris’s body, so that it could never be restored to life by the mother.

It must be noted that Isis and Osiris are one and the same substance, in which is the male of Osiris and the female of Isis, and also Osiris’s brother and Isis’s sister; and they are considered a Hermaphrodite or Androgyne, sometimes as Osiris, sometimes as Isis, because both sexes are represented and accepted; with respect to different relationships, husband and wife, brother and sister, mother and son.

Thus in this substance it becomes unique in the nature of things, and is proper to chemistry; the artisans, seeing Osiris and Isis with their entire family and hidden works, recognize it. The Egyptian priests, because they possess the image of Osiris and know his tomb, and are present, neither reveal nor show it publicly; this shows nothing else than to acknowledge, allegorically, that they are the skilled and wise chemists, but wish it to be revealed to none except the most worthy.

They divided the third part of the fields among the priests, instituted the bulls and sacrifices in memory of Osiris, and all the rest they contributed to the knowledge and skill of the priests; doubtless, along with the others.

It would be most absurd and historically untrue that the tomb of dead King Osiris should be hidden, and that the kingdom, entrusted to the queen, should hold it in her hand, or that so many sacrifices should be observed at certain times, or that the division of the fields among priests should be instituted, if it were not mystical and of another origin.

And that Isis may marry no man; and the ceremonies by which the Apis bull is chosen, worshiped, suffocated, and buried, as we shall hear, are said to take place in the grove of Vulcan, this little word places the truth before the eyes of any understanding person.

The pudenda of Osiris is that black and useless member, which indeed takes the first growth, but afterwards must be separated from the rest of the body and the pure world. Concerning the time from Osiris to Alexander, the Egyptians do not agree among themselves, nor with the truth.

For Osiris, as has been said, is a fixed person, only taking a certain measure of time backward, whose duration cannot be investigated with memory, though some say it lasted five hundred thousand years, perhaps the historians of that period could be convinced that it is fabulous and not true. From the creation of the world to Alexander, at least 3528 years are counted, from the flood to the same, 1272.

Indeed, the Egyptians, with their allegories, sought to introduce an arbitrary chronology of the world, which many have done partly from ignorance, partly from deceit, just as the Chinese boast of having continuous annals of ten thousand years. Besides what has been mentioned before, the Egyptians, according to Diodorus, contributed many inventions to the treatment of diseases, medicines, and the art of medicine; and also, they say, discovered remedies for achieving immortality.”

These pages bring us to the end of today’s exploration, and they are dense with a knowledge that has been almost entirely excised from what we are taught as history.

Here we see the Egyptian mythos not as fanciful story, but as a coded record of art, science, and human understanding, the kind of knowledge deliberately obscured.

We learn that Osiris, for the Egyptians, was not just a god, but the very substance and material of the art from which the “Golden Medicine” is composed.

His body, violently torn apart by his brother Typhon, is divided into pieces.

A literal allegory of knowledge scattered and hidden.

Only those who gather and recombine these pieces can complete the work, restoring its power.

This restoration is described with a richness that speaks to a synthesis of male and female principles, of life and death, and even of what we would today call chemical processes.

The text makes clear that Osiris and Isis are one and the same substance, Hermaphroditic, encompassing all dualities: husband and wife, brother and sister, mother and child.

It is a unity of opposites, a perfect analogy for knowledge that is both spiritual and practical, intellectual and experimental.

The Egyptians codified their teachings in images, allegories, and hieroglyphs, carefully restricting who could access the full meaning.

Priests held the image of Osiris and his tomb as sacred; it was not for public display.

The symbolism of the tomb, the division of lands among priests, the sacred bulls, the sacrifices, all of these rituals were not random superstition but encoded methods to transmit knowledge of life, death, and immortality.

These rites were deliberately kept hidden, their true meaning only accessible to those initiated into the art.

One striking revelation is the treatment of time.

The chronology of Osiris, his death, and the reigns of kings stretches back hundreds of thousands of years according to Egyptian reckoning.

Modern history, which compresses and reshapes timelines, obscures this knowledge.

Here, the text explicitly criticises what later chroniclers have done:

Falsifying history, erasing inventions, and recasting the depth of human understanding as myth.

The Egyptians, through allegory, preserved the memory of technologies, medicines, and even remedies for longevity and immortality, information lost to us now.

Finally, Osiris’s expedition into distant lands, his instruction of humanity in agriculture, viticulture, and husbandry, and the mystical preparation of his body, all serve to highlight a central truth:

What has survived in legend and allegory is a fraction of real, applied knowledge.

The divisions, the hieroglyphs, the rituals, they are all methods of encoding what we now might call chemistry, medicine, and civil engineering.

And yet, in modern accounts, these achievements are dismissed as myth.

These pages remind us that history, as we have been taught it, is thin, selective, and often deliberately misleading.

What the Egyptians encoded in Osiris and Isis is evidence that our ancestors possessed profound knowledge, both practical and philosophical, which we have largely forgotten, or been forbidden to remember.

In studying these pages, we are confronted not with myth, but with the shadow of a civilisation whose truths were systematically veiled, yet patiently preserved for those with the eyes to see, and a mind willing to learn.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the close of today’s journey through these final pages of ancient Egyptian knowledge.

What has been revealed is staggering:

A civilisation encoding science, medicine, philosophy, and the understanding of life and death within myth, allegory, and sacred ritual.

What we have been taught as history, the neat timelines, the first kings, the origins of civilisation, fades beside the depth of what has been hidden from us.

Osiris and Isis are not deities, but living symbols of knowledge, divided, scattered, and painstakingly preserved in forms accessible only to the initiated.

The rituals, the tombs, the hieroglyphs, the sacred bulls, they are not superstition, but carriers of wisdom designed to endure beyond memory, beyond time, and beyond the reach of those who would distort or suppress it.

This knowledge challenges everything we accept as history.

It forces us to ask:

What else has been hidden, simplified, or erased?

And what might we rediscover if we dare to read between the lines of allegory, legend, and ritual?

