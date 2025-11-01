I have spent the morning in the quiet company of my grandfather, learning to relinquish the anguish of my new reality.

He suffers with Alzheimer’s.

To witness such an illness up close is to watch memory itself dissolve, to see the scaffolding of a life gently fall away.

There is a sadness in his eyes, though I cannot tell if it belongs to the hospital or to some deeper knowing.

The spark that once animated every story, every laugh, every smile, flickers now, but even that flicker carries meaning.

It humbles you, watching the pieces fall.

For perhaps some pieces must fall from me also, so that I may grow, so that I may understand.

As I write this, dear reader, I share with you not just my thoughts, but my perspective.

It is a small window into the strange alchemy of loss and understanding.

And time, I’ve noticed, is a quiet thief.

Days turn to weeks, weeks to months, and in the rush of forward motion, we seldom look back.

We achieve, we move the goalposts, we chase the next horizon, and in doing …