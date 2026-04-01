My intros for this newsletter often serve as a personal reflection, grounding the piece in lived experience while offering a smooth transition into the context of the article.

This piece will not be like that.

Today, curious mind, the density of the evidence requires a different economy of words.

I am withdrawing the traditional introduction to grant more space for the information itself, ensuring the length remains reasonable while the depth remains absolute.

With the formalities behind us, we turn to the raw evidence, mapped across these core pillars:

Geography · Language · Politics + Notable References

My aim is to provide the most comprehensive analysis of Tartaria found online, built on sources you can verify, not rumors you are asked to believe.

This topic is currently choked with fantastical nonsense; a noise perhaps intended to discredit the signal.

But that is a story for another day.

Before we begin, a message for you, curious mind:

not all who have knowledge are wise, but all who are wise seek knowledge

We begin.

Geography

We begin with the land.

To understand any story, one must first look at the stage where it was set, and there is no better witness than the physical record of geography.

The evidence in this section is drawn directly from my own collection; a personal archive shared here in the interest of absolute transparency.

I have included links to digital versions so you may trace these paths yourself.

Note that while some are exact mirrors of the volumes I hold, others may reflect a different year of printing; regardless, the contours of history remain unchanged.

Newsman’s Interpreter (1707) 📖

Modern Gazetteer (1758) 📖

New Gazetteer (1776) 📖

General Gazetteer (1805) 📖

Universal Gazetteer (1798) 📖

Universal Gazetteer (1798) 📖

Looking at these records, the definition of Tartaria is not a vague notion; it is a physical, measurable reality.

In the earlier volumes, the entries describe a territory of staggering proportions; reaching from the Eastern Ocean to the Caspian Sea, and from Corea and China to the borders of Russia and Siberia.

It isn’t just names either; there are coordinates.

You are looking at a land once understood to be 3,600 miles in length and 960 miles in breadth.

The text explicitly divides this titan into three distinct jurisdictions:

Chinese Tartary, Independent Tartary, and Russian Tartary.

This is a crucial distinction.

It shows a sophisticated political landscape where Independent Tartary remained attached to Persia and stood apart from the surrounding empires for ages.

However, as you move through these pages toward the more modern editions, notice that in some cases the language begins to thin; the once-dense details start to give way to a strategic brevity.

The specific provinces; Zagathay, Cathay, and Tartaria Deserta, start to vanish.

The vast countries that once required meticulous geographical detail are slowly collapsed into the singular, modern label of Siberia.

What you are witnessing in these images is the documented shrinking of a continent.

The closer the books get to our present day, the less they are permitted to say.

The evidence shows that Tartaria didn't just disappear; it was systematically edited out of the map.

Language

If one is to understand the reality of a civilisation that has been eradicated, one must look for its voice.

It follows that a people of such scale would possess their own language; a distinct linguistic identity that separates them from those who eventually inherited the land.

The historical record, much as it does for the geography of Tartaria, holds a vast archive of evidence confirming that they did, indeed, have their own tongue.

This was not a dialect of their neighbors, but a distinct linguistic identity.

While some of these references are drawn directly from my own library, others are sourced from broader archives; yet, as before, links are attached to every piece of evidence in the name of transparency.

We are not looking for myths; we are looking for the remains of a conversation that was silenced.

The Washington Union (1849) 📰

Geographical & Historical Grammer (1795) 📖

Travels in Asia (1822) 📖

The evidence for a unique Tartarian language is as concrete as the geography we just traversed.

If a civilisation is real, its voice remains in the record, even if only as a ghost in the footnotes of those who came after.

Looking at these archives, we find that the Tartarian language was not a minor dialect, but a primary linguistic pillar of Asia.

In the records, it is listed with the same authority as Turkish, Persian, Arabic, and Chinese.

One of the most striking pieces of evidence is not from a dusty textbook, but from the world of high culture.

We see the celebrated Madame Anna Bishop performing in six different languages, listed clearly as Russian, German, English, French, Tartarian, and Italian.

For a language to be included in a grand musical festival alongside the world's most prominent tongues, it had to be recognised, distinct, and culturally significant.

The scope of use was equally immense.

The texts note that few languages can carry a traveler over a greater extent of country than that of the Tartars.

While Arabic could take you from Egypt to Delhi, the Tartarian tongue was the key to a vast interior that stretched from the Gulf of Venice to the utmost boundaries of Kamtschatka.

The records further describe three mighty nations with almost the same features, religion, and language, led by princes such as the Ayuka Cham and the Koutaysha.

This reinforces the idea of a unified cultural block that shared a common mode of communication across thousands of miles.

As we saw with the geography, notice how in some cases the later records begin to lose this specificity.

What was once described as a language capable of carrying a traveler across a continent is eventually relegated to the thinning descriptions of the modern era.

In these pages, you aren't just looking at words; you are looking at the proof of a shared intellect; a voice that was once as common as English or French, now left for us to rediscover in the archives.

Politics

In this section, I aim to show various pages that, in themselves, reveal a nation of immense political gravity.

We are led to believe this land was inhabited solely by disparate nomads with little to no formal structure; a narrative that conveniently erases the possibility of a centralised power.

Yet, the historical records that follow do not allude to that being true.

Instead, they depict a sophisticated political landscape, one defined by established rulership, complex hierarchies, and a diplomatic presence that commanded the attention of the world's most recognised empires.

These are not the traces of a wandering people; they are the blueprints of a state.

Modern Gazetteer (1758) 📖

The Annual Register (1788) 📖

Commercial Grammer (1770) 📖

Purchas his Pilgrims (1624) 📖

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The records in this section dismantle the myth of a primitive, nomadic interior.

What you are looking at is not a collection of wandering tribes, but a powerhouse of geopolitical influence that once dictated the fate of empires.

The historical record is explicit, stating that the country of Usbec Tartary was once the seat of a more powerful empire than that of Rome or Greece.

This is a staggering comparison that places Tartaria at the very pinnacle of global governance, credited with peopling the northern parts of Europe and possessing the sheer military force required to destroy the Roman Empire.

The evidence reveals a sophisticated hierarchy of sovereign rulers who operated with absolute authority on the world stage.

We see that Tamerlane the Great, a prince of Usbec Tartary, founded the Mogul Empire in India around the year 1400.

Similarly, the Tartarian kingdom of Niuche produced the conquerors who seized the entire Empire of China.

These were not minor incursions; they were total political overhauls of the largest nations on earth, led by Tartarian royalty.

The texts refer to rulers like Cingis (Genghis) Cham, who was enthroned upon a sumptuous throne and commanded regiments of tens of thousands.

The scale of his administration included the enactment of complex laws, such as the laws of Iasack, and a court that received foreign embassies and religious figures.

Diplomatic and legal stature is evident throughout these archives.

The records describe a state that understood the weight of law and international relations, with high-ranking military veterans pledging their lives to restore the khan to the seat of his illustrious ancestors, citing all laws, human and divine that had been violated by usurpers.

This reflects a society deeply rooted in hereditary right and legal legitimacy.

Even the descriptions of their military capability speak to a highly organised state, noting the ability to bring between 20,000 to 100,000 horsemen into the field under the command of separate Khans or leaders.

This indicates a level of logistics and command structure far beyond anything a simple nomadic society could maintain.

However, notice the weighty nature of the later records.

They speak of a transfer of property to strangers and a population so ruinously depopulated that it was reduced to less than one-third of its former number.

We see descriptions of once-magnificent provinces turned into scenes of horror, with the inhabitants forced to sell their lands on almost any terms just to escape.

What these pages document is the fall of a political titan.

You are looking at the evidence of a civilisation that didn't just exist, it ruled, until the record itself began to chronicle its systematic destruction and the confiscation of its power.

Notable References

I wanted to include this section because the historical record is filled with evidence that refuses easy categorisation, yet is too significant to ignore.

If the previous sections on geography, language, and politics left any doubt, then the references that follow are intended to provide the final, undeniable layers of proof.

These are the finer points of the Tartarian story, the specific cultural, technological, and social markers that demonstrate a society far more complex than the one we are taught.

These records capture the texture of their world, from their unique customs to their interactions with the global stage.

By looking at these outliers, we see that Tartaria was not just a name on a map, but a living, breathing entity with a depth that the modern narrative has struggled to fully erase.

As with everything else, the links are provided for full transparency; the evidence is there for anyone willing to look.

The Treasury of Knowledge (1832) 📖

Mitchell’s Geography (1868) 📖

Newsman’s Interpreter (1707) 📖

Geographical Grammer (1704) 📖

Enquires Touching (1614) 📖

The evidence collected in this final section moves beyond maps and population counts; it touches the cultural and physical fabric of a civilisation that was once common knowledge.

When you look at these entries collectively, the idea that Tartaria is a mystery or a fringe theory becomes impossible to sustain.

These aren't vague rumours, they are the meticulous observations of historians, geographers, and traveler’s who saw a world that functioned with absolute clarity.

The records provide granular detail on the lifestyle and ingenuity of the people.

We find accounts of a civilisation that mastered its environment, from the abundant fertility of the southern regions to the strategic use of their vast plains.

The descriptions of their cities, such as Samarcand, and their sophisticated trade in silk, cotton, and gold, point to a hub of global commerce.

One of the most telling details is the mention of their skill in various arts, including their unique methods of architecture and the massive scale of their public works.

These were a people who built to last, creating a footprint that required a massive effort to eventually obscure.

Furthermore, the documentation of their social order reveals a high degree of complexity.

We see mentions of their sumptuous thrones, their organised military regiments, and even their specific dietary and medicinal practices, such as the use of Rhubarb, which was once a major Tartarian export valued across Europe.

The sheer variety of these references, from the way they dressed to the specific minerals they mined, shows a culture that was fully integrated into the global consciousness of the previous centuries.

With all this evidence laid out, the specific square mileage, the millions of citizens, the performing of their language on world stages, and their foundational role in establishing the Mogul and Chinese empires, it is ridiculous to shrug this off as a historical anomaly.

You are looking at the documented anatomy of a global power.

To call it a mystery is to ignore the very books that were used to teach the world about its own history only two centuries ago.

The proof isn't hidden; it is simply sitting in plain sight, waiting for the reader to connect the dots.

And so, dear reader, we reach the end of this afternoons discussion, and what a profound collection of pages we have looked at.

We have walked through the geography of a vanished world, listened to the echoes of its silenced tongue, and stood before the remains of its political majesty.

We have moved beyond the veil of mystery and found ourselves standing on the firm ground of documented fact.

What we have uncovered here is a reminder that history is not always a linear progression of progress; sometimes, it is a ledger of what has been purposefully forgotten.

We are taught to look at the gaps in our maps as empty spaces, yet these archives prove they were once filled with the vibrant noise of millions.

To look upon these pages is to realise that a civilisation does not truly vanish so long as its footprint remains pressed into the paper of the past.

The truth we seek is not hidden behind locked doors or buried in unreachable vaults.

It is right here, woven into the very fabric of the records we were told to outgrow.

It reveals itself to those who refuse to settle for the summary and instead demand the detail.

All that is required of us is the patience to look where others have been told to turn away, and the diligence to piece together a mosaic that was shattered by design.

History may be written by the victors, but the truth is kept by the curious.

If we are to understand the world as it truly was, we must be willing to listen to the whispers of the eradicated.

We must remember that the ink may fade and the maps may be redrawn, but the soul of a people is etched into a reality that no editor’s pen can fully erase.

The conversation is not over; we have simply found the strength to start reading again.

As we have discussed, curious mind, many of the pages we have explored today come directly from my personal library; physical volumes I have been able to acquire through the resources provided by this community.

Every subscription and donation made through Substack is directly reinvested into this mission, serving as the bridge that allows me to pull these rare, heavy books out of the shadows of the past and onto your screen.

By supporting this work, you aren't just funding a newsletter; you are helping to build a repository for a history that was never meant to be remembered.

If you have found value in this journey through the archives, you may consider a donation or a paid subscription.

But please remember, it is your patience, your diligence, and your curiosity that keep this conversation alive.

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