Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5d

Indeed, I have to give probability approaching 100% that Tartaria existed. Still mystified about what caused its vanishing. They had free energy, and automation, it would seem, and therefore no need for money. So why did it go *POOF*?

Thank You for this!

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Charles Formosa's avatar
Charles Formosa
5d

Lots of great work done here and well compiled. There’s much more out there, I’m sure it will all be found.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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