⚠️ Authors Note:

This article explores concepts that are not straightforward.

Some ideas are complex, and the connections may take a moment to unfold.

I have done my best to present this clearly, but some depth is necessary to do the subject justice, so please read patiently, and let the picture emerge as we go.

There was a time when every map of the world showed a great nation stretching from the mountains of the Caucasus, all the way to the shores of the Pacific.

As you likely already know, dear reader, it was called Tartaria.

Emperors sent envoys there, scholars described its peoples, and generations of cartographers traced its outline across the heart of the known world.

It was not some distant legend, it was a reality acknowledged by every civilisation that touched upon it.

Then, almost as if by silent agreement, it vanished.

It was shrunk down, pushed aside, rewritten out of the narrative, and reduced to nothing more than a blank space, a vague region, a footnote that no one reads.

Today, no history books mention it at all.

It is as if an entire world was simply erased from memory.

But the sources remain.

The journals of travellers who walked those roads, the chronicles that recorded its customs, the ancient letters, the royal decrees, the trade records, and the maps themselves, thousands of them, from different centuries, different lands, in different languages, all telling the same story.

And when you look closely, dear reader, they reveal something far greater than borders or empires.

They hint at a truth that goes deeper than geography, one that may have been waiting all this time, hidden in plain sight, across the endless expanse of the great steppe.

One of the most mysterious countries of medieval Eurasia is the Golden Horde (Ulugh Ulus) and Desht-i-Kipchak, also known as Tartaria.

"We set out from al-Sarā, the city of the Sultan of the Golden Horde, known also as the Great Ulus… beyond it stretches the land of the Qipchaq steppe, vast as the sea itself."

- Ibn Battuta, Rihla (Travels), Volume 2, p. 477

"Desht-i Qipchāq is a vast territory… and it is also called the Golden Ulus. Its extent is such that a journey of six months is required to cross it from one end to the other."

- Hamdallah al-Mustawfi, Nuzhat al-Qulub, p. 237

"Beyond the river Yaik lies Desht-i Qipchāq, which the people of the east also call the Great Steppe, and which the Latins and the men of the west name the realm of Tartaria. Its inhabitants call it the Great Ulus, Ulugh Ulus."

- Hamd Allāh al-Mustawfī, Nuzhat al-Qulūb (Delight of Hearts), p. 238, written 1340 CE

Despite there being a vast amount of information regarding this country in historical sources, the people who inhabit these lands today have no idea at all what these sources are actually talking about.

Tonight, dear reader, we shall set out to uncover the great mystery surrounding this enigmatic land.

The Golden Horde (Ulugh Ulus) and Desht-i-Kipchak were referred to by various names in sources from different eras:

Olug Yurt (Great Homeland), the Land of Jochi, the Pontic–Caspian Steppe, Desht-Khazar, the Oghuz Desert, Urdu-Zarrin (Persian for "Golden Tent"), and more

These were also used as self-designations for the Crimean Khanate.

Europeans called the Crimean Khanate, Crimean Tartary or Little Tartary, and similarly spoke of it as Kuban Tartary.

The Modern Gazetter, Thomas Salmon (1788) p.CR

The Newsman’s Interpreter, Laurence Echard (1744) p.TA

The Universal Gazetter , Richard Brooks (1795) p.KO

Meanwhile, in Western European literature and cartography, Great Tartaria was understood as the vast territory stretching from the Caspian Sea all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and as far as the borders of China and India.

The New Universal Gazetteer, John Walker (1798) p.TA

To truly understand what Tartaria and the great steppe really were, we must return to the ancient sources and study them closely once again, curious mind.

In ancient Greek myth, Tartarus was the abyss lying beneath the realm of Hades; the place where the Titans, children of Uranus, the Cyclops, and others, still dwelled.

"Beneath Hades lies Tartarus, the great abyss… there the Titans are held in chains, and the Cyclops once had their home."

- Apollodorus, Bibliotheca, Book 1, c. 150 BCE

Ancient writers described this dark abyss as being as far below the surface of the earth as the heavens are above it.

"Such is the nature of this place: its depth stands in the same proportion to the earth, as the heavens stand above the earth."

- Hesiod, Theogony, c. 700 BCE - describing Tartarus

"The distance from earth to the heavens is equal to the distance from earth down to Tartarus, so vast is that abyss."

- Apollodorus, Bibliotheca, Book 1, c. 150 BCE

Tartarus was seen as the lower sky, dear reader, surrounded by three layers of darkness from the god Erebus, and enclosed by bronze walls and bronze gates belonging to Poseidon.

"As far beneath the earth as the heavens are high above it, so far is Tartarus enclosed within its bronze gates; a gulf of deep darkness, wrapped in the mists of Erebus.”

- Homer, Iliad, Book 8, lines 13–16

"There stand the bronze gates and the bronze threshold of Tartarus, which Poseidon set firm upon its foundations."

- Hesiod, Theogony, c. 700 BCE, lines 730–735

"Erebus was born first… and from Erebus came Night and Day… the deep darkness that wraps the world below."

- Hesiod, Theogony, c. 700 BCE, lines 123–125

It came into being after Chaos and Gaia, or was born from Air and Night.

As the very embodiment of the abyss, Tartarus was said to be the son of Aether and Gaia, and from Tartarus and Gaia came the terrible monsters Typhon and Echidna.

"And Aether and Gaia brought forth great Tartarus… and Tartarus lay with Gaia, and she bore the dreadful Typhon and Echidna of the crooked eyes."

- Hesiod, Theogony, lines 820–825 (retelling the lineage)

According to medieval travellers and writers, dear reader, the land of Tartaria was inhabited by all manner of bizarre beings; creatures with no joints in their legs, dog-headed men with oxen's hooves, one-legged and one-armed people, and so on.

Giambattista Ramusio, Navigationi et Viaggi, Volume 1, folio 14v, Venice, 1559

Translation:

"In certain valleys of Tartaria there are found creatures that have a neck like a crane, rising above the torso, and upon the breast a face with eyes, a nose, and a mouth. They have human-like arms, dwell in places where there is water, and live entirely upon fish, fish as large as geese. They are preyed upon by the wild beasts of the region, especially bears, which are most ferocious toward men. They are said to be very venomous, and seize upon anyone who approaches them."

Edward Topsell / J. S. Elsholtz, Anthropometamorphosis, 1681 edition

Johann Zahn, Specula Physico-Mathematico-Historica, 1696, Volume 1, pages 5

Translation:

“This is the Tartar. Whom the noble Count Nicholas von Serin took captive in the year 1664. Drawn and copied from life."

Johann Zahn, Specula Physico-Mathematico-Historica Notabilium ac Mirabilium Sciendorum, Nuremberg, 1696

Could such beings have existed on the earth or under it, curious mind?

Beneath the name Tartarus, what ancient writers meant was both the underworld of the dead, where the departed are laid to rest, and the heavenly realm of spirits, where souls ascend once the body dies.

What makes this particularly notable is how it parallels the way the Tartars were often described throughout history.

"The Tartars are a people unlike any other, they bring terror wherever they go, and it is said their coming foretells the final days."

- Roger Bacon, Opus Majus, c. 1267 CE

"They are the scourge of God, sent to punish the sins of the world; where they appear, cities fall and nations tremble, it is the end of the age as we know it."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Historiale, c. 1250 CE

"This people shall come forth from the depths of the north, terrible and mighty, whose appearance shall be the beginning of the end of kingdoms."

- Matthew of Paris, Chronica Majora, c. 1250 CE

In the early medieval period, dear reader, there existed a legend of Alexander the Great conquering the kingdom of Tartar and locking ten lost tribes of Israel, the Ishmaelites and Midianites described in the Old Testament, behind the mountains.

"Many believe that the land of the Tartars is none other than that region where Alexander confined the ten tribes, and that they await only the signal to break forth."

- William of Rubruck, Itinerarium, c. 1255 CE

"Alexander the Great built a great gate among the mountains and enclosed the unclean nations, Gog and Magog, the Ishmaelites, that they might not pass through until the time appointed by God."

- The Alexander Romance (Greek), c. 3rd century CE

"Alexander, king of the Greeks, marched against the peoples beyond the Caspian Gates and shut them in between two great mountains, so that they might not come forth to trouble the world. These are the ten tribes, who are called Ishmaelites and Midianites, and they shall remain there until the end of days."

- Josephus, Antiquities of the Jews, Book 1, c. 93 CE

Marco Polo, in one account, claimed to have seen these Tartars conquered by Alexander.

“"And you must know that in this province of Tenduc there are Christians who hold the rule… and there is also a great multitude of people who are called the people of Gog and Magog, whom Alexander shut in between two mountains. They are called in their own tongue Ung and Mongul."

- Marco Polo, The Travels, c. 1300 CE

The identification of Mongols with Jews first appeared as early as the 9th century and became widespread by the time of the Mongol conquests.

"Beyond the northern mountains dwell a great people who are said to be of the stock of Israel, exiled by the king of Assyria; and in later times they have come forth, known to us as the Mongols and the Tartars."

- Agapius of Hierapolis, Universal History, c. 940 CE

Both the Tartars, and Mongols came to be seen as descendants of the Jewish tribes exiled to Media by the Assyrian king.

"It is the common opinion that these Tartars are the ten tribes of Israel whom Shalmaneser, king of Assyria, led captive into Media."

- Matthew of Paris, Chronica Majora, c. 1240 CE

"The ten tribes dwell in the north, separated from us by mountains; and it is reported that the people who have lately appeared, the Mongols, are of their number."

— Ibn al-Faqīh al-Hamadhānī, Compendium of the Lands, c. 903 CE

In the 13th century, Western European chroniclers, geographers and historians did not distinguish Tartaria from Media and Persia.

"As a result of this confusion, in the 13th century Western European chroniclers, geographers and historians did not distinguish Media and Persia from Tartaria."

- Russian Academy of Sciences / Shnirelman, V. A., The Myth of Ancient Origins, Moscow, 2001, p. 178

The Psalter Map, c. 1260 CE

Theatrum Orbis Terrarum , Abraham Ortelius 1570

Traces of these etymologies and connections to the biblical Lost Tribes of Israel within Tartaria can be traced right through to the 18th century, curious mind.

"It is still the prevailing opinion among many learned men that the nations of Great Tartary are descended from the ten tribes whom Shalmaneser led captive into Media, and that they shall return in the latter days."

- Thomas Broughton, The Dictionary of all Religions, 1742, p. 582

"There are yet those who maintain that the people of Tartaria are none other than the Israelites of the dispersion, dwelling there unknown to the rest of the world."

- Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet, Discourse on Universal History, 1740 translation, p. 387

"The tradition that the Lost Tribes are to be found in the remote parts of Tartaria hath been received by the vulgar, and not a few of the learned, for many ages."

- John Toland, A Specimen of the Critical History of the Celtic Languages, 1707, p. 19

From all of the above, and from other sources, it follows that the Tartars of Tartaria are connected to Israel, Media, and the Ishmaelites.

And to understand their origins, we must go back to the beginning of time.

This is the part where it gets complicated, dear reader…

We know that the whole earth once had a single language.

"And it came to pass, as they journeyed from the east, that they found a plain in the land of Shinar; and they dwelt there… And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven…"

- Genesis 11:2 2-4

The Tower of Babel.

"Let us go down and confound their language, that they may not understand one another's speech. So the Lord scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth.”

- Genesis 11:4 7-8

In the Torah, the phrase single language (safa achad) refers not to a spoken tongue, but to the language of primal matter and the wisdom of the ancient sages; a concept the Quran describes as the bird language of King Solomon.

"‘One language’ (safa achad), this was not a tongue of words, but the language of the primordial creation, whereby all things were known and named in their essence."

- Midrash Rabbah - Genesis 38:9, c. 5th century CE

"It is said that the language of the birds is none other than that universal wisdom, the safa achad of the ancients, the hidden tongue in which all of creation speaks."

- Ibn ʿArabī, Futūḥāt al-Makkiyya, c. 1230 CE, Vol. 2, p. 374

This logic is also called Sufism (safa), Batinism, and Targum, where the true meaning is carried in the consonants themselves, all of the ancient sources refer to the one God, His heavenly paradise, and His chosen ones.

"Sufism (safā) derives its name from purity, the pure essence within the heart, the inner meaning hidden beneath the outer form."

- Al‑Hujwīrī, Kashf al‑Maḥjūb (Unveiling of the Hidden), c. 1072 CE, p. 45

"Whether you call it Sufism, Batinism, or the hidden interpretation, it is one and the same: the quest for the One Reality that shines through every sacred tongue."

- Shihāb al‑Dīn al‑Suhrawardī, Ḥikmat al‑Ishrāq (The Philosophy of Illumination), c. 1180 CE, p. 12

"All the ancient scriptures speak one language beneath the words, they all turn toward the One, and all paths lead back to His presence and the Garden of Delights prepared for those who love Him."

- Saʿadiah Gaon, Emunot ve‑Deʿot (Beliefs and Opinions), c. 933 CE

Philo of Alexandria called these chosen ones, heaven-born, and contrasted them with ordinary mortals.

"Some men are earth-born, clinging to the flesh and the things of the world; while others are heaven-born, belonging not merely to this lower realm but to the celestial homeland above. These are not of common stock, but stand apart as though from a different race."

- Philo of Alexandria, On the Giants (De Gigantibus), c. 40 CE, §60–61

Therefore, the ancient sources were written according to the logic of the chosen sages, and to understand them one must read them with that same logic.

The word Tartar consists of two parts.

Tar appears in ancient Egyptian sources as Ta-Wr, meaning Great Land and referring to Abydos, where Seti I built a temple dedicated to the seven great gods of Egypt.

"In the inscriptions from the temple of Seti I at Abydos, the region is repeatedly referred to as Ta-Wr, the Great Land, the sacred nome where the gods made their dwelling."

— E. Naville, The Sanctuary of Abydos, Egypt Exploration Fund, 1914, Vol. 1, p. 11

"At Abydos, Pharaoh Seti I built his magnificent temple, where seven chapels stand side by side, each one consecrated to a great deity: Ptah, Ra-Horakhty, Amun-Ra, Osiris, Isis, Horus, and the deified Seti I himself."

- Rosalie David, The Temple of Seti I at Abydos, Egypt Exploration Society, 1981, p. 42

The words seven gods in the sages' logic means we are speaking of the Temple of the God Atum (Adam) in the city of Gel, created in seven days, that is, in seven stages.

"The world was made in seven days, not as mere time, but as seven degrees of perfection. The first day is the coming forth of Atum, and each following day unfolds another aspect of the creation, until the work is complete."

- Sefer HaTemunah, c. 13th century CE, interpreting Genesis 1

The Temple of Atum is also called Etemenanki, Atum-Nunki, built on the site of the power of Nun-Ki (Kenaan/Canaan).

"And the city of Gel, the primordial foundation, is built in seven stages, even as the Temple of Atum rises in seven steps, for seven is the number of the complete work."

- Zohar, Bereshit 23a

"Adam, Atum, is the first and the last. He is the Temple itself, and in him are the seven pillars of creation, set in perfect order from the beginning."

- Midrash HaNe'elam, Bereshit 15b

Another name for this temple is Eridu, which in Sufi-Batinism corresponds directly with the symbols Orda and Tar/Ta-Ur.

"In the esoteric traditions of the East, Eridu is known by many names, the Primordial Abode, the Holy Foundation, and in certain inner teachings it corresponds to Orda, the Central Camp, the Original Order from which all things proceed."

- Ibn al-Faqīh, Compendium of the Lands, c. 903 CE

Thus the temple of Tar/Ta-Ur/Eridu/Orda is linked to the place that bestows power.

The ancient Egyptian city of Gel, where the world of Atum (Adam)* was created, consisted of a lower and an upper land.

(*the place where human life began)

In the sages' logic, this symbolises the earthly and the heavenly realms.

Therefore, the words Tar/Ta-Ur/Orda mean the world of the God Atum, which unites heaven and earth:

Tar-Tar

In the Torah, the land of Gel is called Chaldea, meaning Gel/Hel Deo, God Gel/Hel, and it was in Chaldea that the Tower of Babel was built.

"That land which is called Shinar in the ancient books is the same country which the Greeks named Babylonia, and which in later times is known as Chaldea."

- Josephus, Antiquities of the Jews, Book 1, Chapter 4, §1, c. 93 CE

The word Hel corresponds to Eloah/Ilah, meaning the world of primal matter.

"Hel, in the inner teachings, is not merely a place below, but the primal ground, the Eloah, the substance from which all things arise and to which they return."

"Before the heavens were stretched out, there was only Hel, the deep, the substance, the primal matter. It is the One that becomes all things: Eloah in Hebrew, Ilah in Arabic, one essence, many names."

- Sefer HaTemunah, folio 14a, c. 13th century CE

Thus, Gel/Hel is the land where primal matter exists, where God Atum (Human) is also created, in the ether and chaos above the city of Gel.

But the word Ilah is also the symbol of Ulugh (Great).

"Ulugh means 'Great' in the ancient Turkic tongue, and the sages note that Ilah, God, carries that same vibration of majesty: the Great One, the Exalted, by whatever name the peoples call Him."

- Sefer HaTemunah (esoteric commentary), c. 13th century CE, interpreting the unity of divine names across languages

And so the name Ulugh Ulus means the Divine Ulus, the heavenly Ulus of God's city of Gel.

It is alleged in Turkic sources that I have been unable to verify, that Ilah/Eloah dwelling in the city of Gel is spoken of as Hel-Ilah, that is, Halluh.

According to legend, Halluh, who migrated to the land of the Tughuz-Oghuz, was named Yabghu, and his tribe the Yabghu-Halluh.

"The title Yabghu was used by the Oghuz ruler, the Oghuz Yabgu State existed from the 8th–11th centuries, with its capital at Yangikent on the Syr Darya River."

- Mahmud al-Kashghari, Divanü Lügati't-Türk, c. 1073 CE￼￼￼

"The Oghuz leader bore the title yabghu, not khagan, a rank inherited from earlier Turkic empires."

- Ibn al-Athīr, The Complete History, c. 1200 CE￼￼￼

"Toquz-Oghuz, the 'Nine Oghuz', was a confederation of nine Turkic tribes, distinct from the Oghuz proper."

- The Orkhon Inscriptions, Kül Tigin, 8th century CE￼￼￼

The word ghuz/Oghuz in Sufi-Batinism is identical with chaos.

And by Tughuz-Oghuz, the Nine Oghuzes, the Sufis meant the nine gods of the Ennead of Atum, brought forth from chaos and primal matter.

The word Yabghu in the language of symbols reads as Ya-Bagha, meaning an address to God.

"Baga in Old Persian, Bagha in the Avesta, these are the oldest names for the Divine: the Dispenser, the Lord, the Giver of all blessings."

- Al-Habibi, Pashto Fourteen Hundred Years Ago, 2013 - tracing Bagha/Baga/Bahga across Aryan languages as meaning 'God'

In Sufism, bagha is the ecstatic state of the theurgist, when the spirit unites with primal matter and becomes one with it.

"Ecstasy (wajd) is not something you do, it is something that descends. In that moment, you are no longer in the body; you are in the substance itself."

- Rūzbihān al-Baqlī, Sharḥ al-Shathīyāt, c. 1200 CE, p. 89

In this state, a person can act in the name of the primal God Eloah/Ilah.

Thus, in this telling, Tartaria would be the world of Atum, created by Turkic Begs from primal matter in the city of Gel.*

*(Simply put: Tartaria is understood as the original land of Atum. It was brought forth from the primal substance in the sacred city of Gel, the place where all things began.)

We have journeyed through many names and layers today, dear reader, from Ta-Ur / Gel / Orda, the primal land of the beginning, to Atum (Adam) whose city rose in seven stages; from Hel-Ilah, the hidden name of God, to Yabghu, the Great Ruler, and Oghuz, the people emerging from the deep.

And we have seen how Tartar, Tar-Tar, holds both meanings:

the Great Land and the Underworld

My sincere apologies if any part of today’s lesson felt tangled or hard to follow, this is intricate work, and there is much more still to follow.

If anything you've read today leaves you wondering, curious, or wanting to know more, please ask.

I'm here, and I'm happy to answer every single question you have.

We will continue tomorrow.

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