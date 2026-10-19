Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
7d

Well, and most of "Rome" or it's occupied areas seem to have been deliberate obfuscation. Same with "Greece".

Hellinism another concept entirely separate from any of that.

Taking the Codex Oera Linda as one of the oldest sources, it exposes a lot. If we started migrations from there to the east and back again. Created "Greece" in the first place.

And some shit went down in the Caucuses for sure. Yes, probably where the concept of Tartarus leads back to. And Titans.

All the misdirection and misinformation needed to bury all of this for hundreds of years, and now we're all seeing it come to light.

Boils down to... suppression of The People. And that doesn't refer to ALL people, not by a LONG SHOT.

Reply
Share
Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
6d

Fascinating.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture