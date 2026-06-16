It feels like providence, dear reader, or perhaps a touch of divine irony, as it was only yesterday I was discussing the concept of free-energy.

In our previous lesson, I framed the theory in a way that set it apart from the Tartaria conversation, dismissing it solely on the grounds that no supporting evidence has ever been presented.

That said, the documented proof pointing toward the existence of Tartaria itself is nothing short of megalithic in scale.

A curious fact remains, though; in all the hundreds of historical texts I have studied, not one mentions electricity alongside the Tartars, let alone the means to create, operate, and keep a zero-point energy system functioning at a commercial or broad societal level

But I digress, this article is not about Tartaria at all.

Instead, it centres on a single-page letter I stumbled upon, one I must confess is quite extraordinary in its implications.

It addresses a subject I have until now only ever heard linked to the mysterious substance known as red mercury.

Dating from the late 17th century, it is brief in length, yet tantalisingly rich in what it hints at.

So then, curious mind, enough of the preamble; let us cast our gaze upon what this page has to reveal.

Henry Justel to Edmond Halley ✉️

Translation:

“Lundy morning

One of my friends had a ball of copper, of 18 inches in diameter or thereabouts, which was filled with a certain unknown substance that no one recognises.

This ball, thus filled and well sealed, was placed upon a small metal stand, which stood at the bottom of a vessel full of water; and the water that rose above the ball became so hot, that it could boil twelve flasks of good wine.

It is said that this substance can maintain its heat for a whole year, without ever needing to be re‑lit or replenished; one uses neither wood nor coal, nor any other fuel.

We have seen in Paris the Relation of China by Father Verbiest.

The description of Peking, the number of its inhabitants, all that he relates, and the accounts of the Jesuit fathers, is truly marvelous and most instructive.

We are told that Mr. Vossius in his Bounta has given a full account of it.

I await further news from you, in order to satisfy my curiosity.

I remain, Sir, your humble and obedient servant,

F.V.S.

The 20th of May, in the new style of the Republic, the fifth year of July.

Here we have a written account from over three hundred years ago, dear reader, cataloged under reference EL/I1/122.

It describes a heat source that runs continuously, requires no conventional fuel, and produces usable energy seemingly from nowhere.

To the modern mind, trained to believe energy must always come from combustion, chemical reaction, or electrical input, this sounds impossible; dismissed as folklore or fantasy.

But is it truly impossible?

Or does it simply sit outside the narrow framework of what mainstream science has chosen to accept and teach?

The standard narrative insists upon the First Law of Thermodynamics as an uncrossable boundary:

energy cannot be created or destroyed, only changed in form

Yet this document does not claim to create energy out of nothing; it speaks only of a sealed vessel holding an unknown substance, acting not as fuel but as a medium or gateway.

It aligns perfectly with the true nature of zero‑point energy, the limitless residual energy present even in a vacuum at absolute zero, it does not break the laws of physics, it only expands our understanding of where energy resides.

If the universe itself is awash in this invisible energy, as quantum theory now confirms, then the real question is never whether it exists, but how we learn to use it.

This brings us to those rare and often dismissed materials, dear reader, the ones that have long sat at the edge of official knowledge.

Early in the 20th century, radium was observed producing consistent heat for years on end, with no visible fuel consumed, leaving scientists baffled at the energy seemingly pouring from its atomic structure.

Then there is the far more obscure subject of red mercury, curious mind, mentioned only in old accounts and unorthodox investigations.

It is said to behave in ways that mirror exactly what we read here:

when placed in contact with conductive metals, it completes a natural circuit, releasing heat energy, and subsequently melting the metal

Certain obscure videos that surface show that the softer metal elements in the circuit melt first under the flow, while the mercury itself remains unchanged, no fuel is used up, yet heat and power are freely given.

This is not a new idea, and it has appeared in more modern times too, most notably through the work of Stanley Meyer.

He demonstrated that water, the most abundant substance on Earth, could be split into its component gases using only small electrical impulses, tapping into the resonant frequency of the water molecule to produce far more energy output than was required to start the process.

Like the unknown substance in this 17th‑century letter, his system used no oil, no coal, no gasoline; only a different way of engaging with the energy already inherent in matter and space.

Mainstream science dismissed his work outright, citing the same familiar laws, yet Meyer always maintained he was not creating energy from nothing, but simply unlocking what was already there.

Then, in circumstances that remain suspiciously unclear, he died, and every trace of his research, prototypes, and work quickly disappeared from public view.

When we look at it philosophically, dear reader, this pattern reveals something deeper:

human understanding often moves in cycles, and what was once observed and recorded can later be declared impossible simply because our current models cannot explain it

True zero‑point energy does not need conventional fuel because it does not consume anything; it does not burn, it receives.

It asks us to shift our perspective entirely; to stop seeing energy as something scarce that we must dig, drill, or burn to obtain, and start seeing it as something omnipresent, waiting only for us to recognise the key to accessing it.

That copper ball, that mysterious substance, the heated water, and later radium, red mercury, and water‑fuel cells all point toward the same fundamental truth:

the power we seek is never in short supply

It surrounds us, permeates every atom, and exists in the space between all things.

This old letter is not proof of magic, but it is proof that the observation was made long before we were told it could be made, and it invites us to ask, with open minds, what else we have been taught to overlook.

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And so, dear reader, another short lesson this evening but a rather provocative one.

What does this old letter truly show us?

It is not just a curious tale from three centuries past, nor just a footnote in forgotten history.

It is a mirror held up to our own time, revealing a world bound not by the limits of nature, but by the limits of what we are allowed to know and use.

If energy does not need to be dug up, refined, burned, or bought; if it exists all around us, waiting only for the right key to unlock it, then everything we have been taught about scarcity begins to unravel.

We are told oil is a finite resource, that we must compete, fight, and pay ever higher prices just to stay warm, to light our homes, to move from place to place.

Yet as businessman John Catsimatidis stated plainly and publicly on Fox News in 2022:

oil does not come from the remains of dinosaurs

It is abundant beneath the Earth’s crust, he said, and constantly replenishing itself.

If even the most precious of modern fuels is not running out, then what are we really fighting over?

It begins to look less like a struggle against nature, and more like an engineered conflict; a system built on artificial scarcity, where control is maintained by keeping the source of power behind locked doors.

Think of what this means for us, curious mind; right here, right now.

Across this land, in the very country I call home, we have seen pensioners sit shivering in their own rooms, choosing between food and heat.

Too many have died in the cold months, not because the warmth did not exist, but because they could not afford the price put upon it.

It is a bitter allegory:

we live in a universe brimming with limitless energy, yet we are forced to huddle in the dark while those who control the tap decide who gets to turn it on

It is like being trapped in a vast orchard heavy with fruit, yet being told the trees are bare, and made to pay a fortune for a single apple grown far away.

Or like living beside a great, flowing river, yet being forced to buy bottled water at a premium while the stream runs unused just outside the door.

This old document, the work of Stanley Meyer, the strange properties of materials we barely understand, all point to the same quiet truth:

the limitations are not in the world itself, but in the story we have been made to believe

If one small copper ball and an unknown substance could keep water boiling for a year three hundred years ago, what might be possible today, if only we dared to look beyond the narrative?

Perhaps the greatest lesson here is not about energy at all; but about freedom.

For as long as our warmth, our light, and our livelihood depend on what others choose to sell us, we remain bound.

But when we understand that the power we need is already all around us, the chains begin to fall away.

Before we finish, a word on support; any contribution you feel moved to give is entirely unnecessary.

Your presence here, your curiosity, and the time you spend reading and thinking alongside me is valued above all else; that is the greatest reward this work could ask for.

For those who do choose to help, please know every penny goes directly toward the acquisition of old books, rare manuscripts, and access to archives; the very sources that let us dig into forgotten accounts, cross‑check claims, and bring these long‑hidden documents and stories into the light.

Nothing is wasted, and every contribution helps keep this research independent and freely shared.

Thank you, as always, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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