Alternative History

Alternative History

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
17m

If people would understand that energy if free and everywhere in abundance... they would understand that there are no problems... only solutions.

All energy is there in its different stages.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-revolution-of-ideas

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