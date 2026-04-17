Alternative History

Alternative History

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Eva Sylwester's avatar
Eva Sylwester
6h

Hi, Jordan, good find. Yes, the Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions happen every 20 years. Most recently, they met at 0° Aquarius in December 2020 — the same month the COVID-19 vaccines came out, if that matters. The December 2020 conjunction at 0° Aquarius, an Air sign, marked a shift into a series of Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions in Air signs.

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Jo Wrigley's avatar
Jo Wrigley
6h

Kia ora Jordan, thank you for sharing this reminder of the observations we once held as sacred information and value, still represented through indigenous cultures. I also wanted to acknowledge the weight you spoke of at the start - it's something I feel too.

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