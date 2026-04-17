There is a constant weight I feel before I begin to write for you, curious mind.

It isn’t an abstract concept; it is a physical sensation that settles in my heart.

It is the anxiety of hoping to provide you with something truly valuable, something that justifies the time you spend here with me.

It is a weight I never used to carry.

In the beginning, my curiosity was a simple guide, but as we have grown together, that guide has been joined by a pressure to impress.

I want us to return to the roots of these introductions, where they served as a personal reflection and a sentiment from my heart, grounded in the hope of centering us both before we step into another lesson of the past.

This space was always intended to be more than a classroom; I wanted it to be a place of enlightenment for every facet of our lives.

In my own history, while I have achieved many things I am proud of, it was not always rainbows and petticoats.

There were dark, stagnant days.

I choose to speak of my hard times now as a way to reach those who might be struggling to see their own reflection in the mirror.

I have spent too many nights alone in the hollow darkness of my room, with the bitter presence of cocaine around my nose and tears streaming down my face, wanting so desperately to stop but being physically unable to.

I created a personal Hell and lived in it.

I was at war with a mind that had convinced me I needed a substance to function, and in that war, happiness was the first casualty.

I felt no joy in the company of friends or family; the very color of life vanished unless I was high.

I became a broken soul in a damaged shell, numb to the world and even to my own senses of taste and smell.

It was a ruin of my own making.

Yet that hope I mentioned, no matter how dim it became, it never quite went out.

When I finally asked for help, it was that tiny ember of hope that gave me the courage to speak.

We are extraordinary creatures, capable of far more than we are led to believe.

The power resides in the mind, a statement that might sound like a cliché until you are forced to wield it as a weapon for your own survival.

You are your thoughts.

My life was once oriented around drugs, money, and a landscape of violent music and film, and predictably, that diet shaped the person I was becoming.

Today, I care for myself with a different intensity.

It isn't a crude or selfish care, but a commitment to improvement.

I wish to learn, I wish to read, and I have learned to listen to the quiet call of the birds and the rhythm of nature.

My life has become splendid, and while my recovery from drugs is the foundation of that splendor, it was the mind that made the architecture possible.

It was, after all, the same mind that put me in that dark room to begin with.

What I am trying to tell you, curious mind, is that you possess the ability to shift yourself into whomever you choose to be.

But this shift is not as simple as a fleeting thought; it requires a total audit of your reality.

There is a quote I carried with me from a CA meeting that remains as sharp and true today as the first time I heard it:

nothing changes if nothing changes

It is a numbingly simple truth, yet it is a reality that never falters.

So, I changed everything.

If it seems I have become a bank of wisdom, know that it has come at a distinct cost.

I no longer socialise like I once did.

I spend my free time engaged in this affair of the spirit; reading, writing, and learning.

It is a cost I am prepared to pay indefinitely.

I have grown to love being alone; the voice in my head that I once feared has become a priceless asset in the formulation of the man I am becoming.

The ego is not something to be destroyed, but something to be understood and used alongside the soul to shape our path.

Good or bad, the world is down to the beholder, so I ask you to think wisely.

Alongside this inner influence, there is an ancient school of thought which suggests that the stars and planets inhabiting the skies above also exert a profound effect on the reality we experience here on Earth.

It is this connection we shall explore today.

We will be utilising a revealing work from the 14th century, a period we are often told was backward and dim, yet I suspect the contents of this book will steer us toward the opposite assumption.

So we begin, curious mind.

Astronomica 📖

The book is without a front cover page, so we are dropping straight into the vellum without any formal introduction.

It is titled in English:

Astronomy by Several Authors, featuring the work of Joannes de Sacro Bosco

Sacro Bosco was the man who drafted the blueprint for the medieval universe.

His work was the standard for hundreds of years, teaching people how the heavens were structured and how they moved.

To him, and to the people who studied this text, the sky wasn't just something to look at, it was an active force.

This ties into the idea that the stars and planets inhabit the skies to effect change on earth.

They didn't see the stars as distant, random lights; they saw them as the primary movers of our world.

To understand the reality around you, you had to understand the position of the spheres above.

By digging into Sacro Bosco’s work, we’re looking at the very gears they believed turned our lives and shaped our history.

It’s a manual for a world that was entirely synchronised.

Translation:

“Figure of the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the sign of Scorpio, which happened in the year 1464 on the 22nd of October... in the presence of the moon.

This conjunction is significant and extraordinary, and its influence will last for many years... it signifies a change in the state of the world and in religions, as well as the appearance of new sects and the movement of peoples.

It is seen that this influence will cause great mortality and famine in many parts of the world, especially in the regions of the North and East.

It will also bring about the destruction of cities and the downfall of great princes.

The stars indicate a period of profound transformation, where the old structures will be challenged and new ways of life will begin to emerge.

The wise men who have observed these movements understand that nothing happens in isolation; the celestial bodies act as the primary causes for the shifts we experience here on earth.

One must pay heed to these signs to navigate the coming years, for the power of the stars is a reflection of the divine order that governs all existence."

This page documents a specific astrological event:

the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the sign of Scorpio

In the 15th century, this wasn't seen as a space fact, it was viewed as the physical cause of a shift in the world's religions and the movement of entire populations.

The text argues that the alignment of these planets is the physical cause of an impending shift in social structures and human behaviour.

Throughout this article, the translations include ellipses (...), this is to mark where the scribe went into repetitive, formal lists of planetary houses and titles.

These sections contain data, specific degrees and details, but I’ve removed them here because they don't add new information to this particular overview.

They are technical redundancies that circle the same point, so clearing them away leaves the core claim:

that our social and spiritual structures are physically dictated by the sky

When the planets moved into Scorpio, a sign the author associates with upheaval, they expected a literal shift in the power of princes and the state of cities.

The mention of famine and death isn't there for drama; it's there because the author viewed these tragedies as the logical result of this planetary alignment.

The downfall of a leader or the destruction of a city was recorded as a predictable part of a cycle, not a random accident.

This entry is essentially a logbook for a world that believed it was in total synchronisation with the stars.

By tracking the moon and the specific houses of the sky, the authors were trying to map out the next phase of human history.

It shows a perspective where looking up was the only way to understand what was happening on the ground.

Translation:

“There will be great doubts and anxieties regarding worldly matters.

The Emperor will be entangled in numerous wars.

This stems from the conjunction occurring at 24 degrees of Scorpio in the Ninth House, the domain of religion.

This signifies universal shifts in the "states of the world" and the "sects of religion."

The Emperor will face great anguish, as Saturn is the significator of the Tenth House... and the lords of the East will engage in many wars.

Many tribulations will follow, particularly for those following the laws of Mahomet.

A prophet or religious sect will fall or change due to this conjunction, specifically because Jupiter is in the term of Venus and the face of the Moon.

People will find themselves abandoned, without a leader.

The nature of these signs points to cities being destroyed and great princes falling.

Since this conjunction took place in the triplicity of Mars and the sign of Scorpio, the result is mortality, famine, and massive upheaval.

The state of the world will be transformed.

With the Ascendant in the seventh degree of Aquarius, the very nature of laws and sects will mutate.

In this year, because the conjunction sits in the house of Saturn and Mars and the Moon is in opposition to Mercury, expect great battles and high mortality.

This was calculated by the masters of the law back in 1464.

Planets are the physical causes of these world movements.

In February, when the Sun enters the first degree of Pisces, a major "mutation" will occur.

When the Moon enters the house of Saturn and Jupiter, it triggers another shift in religions.

The masters observe these specific degrees with diligence because the stars are the physical drivers of every earthly event.”

This page is a diagnostic report on the collapse of an era, providing a clinical map of a world in transition rather than speculation.

By documenting the exact coordinates of the stars, they are presenting the proof that the world's social and religious foundations were physically required to shift.

The mention of the ninth house serves as the anchor for the entire argument.

In the 15th-century system, this was the sector of the sky that physically governed religion and law.

Because the Saturn-Jupiter conjunction hit this specific room, the author viewed religious upheaval as a mathematical certainty.

It explains the confidence in predicting the fall of sects and the rise of new prophets; to them, it was equivalent to reading a weather map that guaranteed a storm.

There is a clinical coldness to how the author links the sign of Scorpio to mortality and famine.

They aren't trying to be dramatic; they are simply listing the properties of the sign as they understood them.

Because the conjunction fell in the triplicity of Mars, a planet of war and heat, and the sign of Scorpio, the destruction of cities is treated not as a tragedy, but as the literal output of the sky’s machinery.

It is a sobering look at a mind that saw death and hunger as predictable planetary cycles rather than random acts of misfortune.

The specific technical markers, like Jupiter being in the term of Venus or the Moon standing in opposition to Mercury, act as the hard data points.

These weren't included for flair; they were the author's way of showing their work.

For a reader in the 1400s, these coordinates were the evidence needed to justify the claim that an Emperor would face great anguish or that the lords of the East would go to war.

It shows a world where the most high-stakes political shifts were seen as byproducts of where the moon sat in relation to a specific degree of Aquarius.

The core of this document is the statement that planets are the physical causes of human movement.

It reveals a worldview where there is no such thing as a random event.

Whether it is a mutation in the law in February or the downfall of a prince, every event is treated as a gear turning in a massive, celestial clock.

This entry isn't a collection of abstract beliefs; it is a manual for a world that believed its history was being written in real-time by the objects moving overhead.

By tracking the moon and the specific houses, these observers were mapping the heartbeat of their own reality, convinced that looking up was the only way to understand what was happening on the ground.

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Translation:

“This conjunction signifies that the laws will be altered... in this time, a new law will be born or an old one will be restored.

It signifies the destruction of cities and the mutation of kingdoms.

Saturn signifies that the lords and the people will be in great anguish... there will be many battles and much blood shed in many parts of the world.

Saturn, being in the house of Mars, signifies mortality and famine... it points to a period of great tribulations.

And because the conjunction is in the ninth house, which is the house of religion, it signifies the change of sects and the fall of the law of Mahomet... there will be a new prophet or a change in the state of the church.

The significator of the law is Jupiter, and because it is in an aspect with Saturn, it signifies that the religious orders will be in great trouble and their wealth will be taken... they will be abandoned by the people.

There will be a great mortality of women and children in this year... and in this time, there will be a great famine that will affect the abundance of the earth.

Because Saturn is the significator of the second house, which is the house of wealth, it signifies that the riches of the world will be diminished and the people will fall into poverty.

This was predicted for the year 1485, noting that the conjunction would cause a great movement in the state of the world and the religion of Mahomet... specifically a change in the law and the obedience of the people.

The moon, being in the twelfth house, signifies that many things will be hidden and there will be great betrayals and secret wars.

The great masters observe these houses because the movement of the planets physically dictates the obedience of the people and the stability of the kingdoms.

In this month, the Sun is in the term of Mercury, which signifies that many new things will be written and discovered regarding the laws and the state of the church.”

It is a bit of a surprise to find a technical text about the stars that aligns so closely with the history of the East we’ve been looking into.

What starts as a standard breakdown of planetary movements quickly shifts into a diagnostic report on the dismantling of specific social and religious orders, providing a geographic anchor that points toward the vast territories of Asia and the power structures associated with Tartaria.

The text identifies a physical cause for a mutation of kingdoms specifically in the East.

In this 15th-century worldview, that region was the seat of the Law of Mahomet and the expansive influence of the Tartarian empires.

By linking the Saturn-Jupiter conjunction to the decline of these sects, the author seems to be mapping a literal breakdown of Eastern power.

It suggests these regions were viewed as a primary target for a celestial audit, where the destruction of cities and the change of prophets were treated as inevitable outputs of the planetary clock rather than random occurrences.

The author also links the position of Saturn in the house of wealth to a physical diminishing of the world's riches.

This isn’t framed as a stroke of bad luck, but as a direct consequence of the sky.

The mention of a great mortality alongside global famine provides a grounded reality to the high-level astrological data, portraying a world where the biological survival of a population was considered tethered to the triplicity of Mars.

A significant portion of the page tracks the stripping of institutional assets and the loss of public obedience.

Because Jupiter is the significator of the law, its movement suggested that religious orders would have their wealth taken and be abandoned by the people.

This points to a massive institutional shift, where the old structures governing the vast reaches of the East were being physically cleared away to make room for a new law.

The entry concludes with a nod to the twelfth house, a sector associated with hidden things and secret wars.

It suggests that while the famine and mortality were visible, there was an underlying current of covert conflict happening in the shadows of these empires.

The mention of 1485 as a key year for this great movement provides a specific historical marker for when these observers expected the influence of the East to fundamentally break.

It’s an interesting look at a world that believed its history, and perhaps the fate of Tartaria, was being written in real-time by the objects moving overhead.

Translation:

“On the 30th of October 1463, the conjunction occurred... and the great masters observed the sky with diligence to understand the state of the world.

At this time, Saturn and Jupiter were in the fourth triplicity, which is the triplicity of Earth.

This signifies a profound grounding of these events, a physical manifestation in the lands and the foundations of cities.

The signs in this triplicity are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, and they govern the stability of the earth and the laws of the people.

When these two great planets, Saturn and Jupiter, meet every twenty years, they signify a change in the lords and the states.

But when they complete their cycle through the triplicities, which happens every 240 years, it signifies a total mutation of the sects and the religions... a movement that hasn't been seen for many generations.

This cycle was completed in the year 1484, noting that the transition from the triplicity of Water (Scorpio) to Air (Libra) brings a major upheaval in the "Law of Mahomet" and the powers of the East.

In the air, there will be fearful signs and great tempests... and because of the movement of the planets, there will be a great mortality among the people and a famine that will last for many months.

The lords of the East will find their strength diminished, and the "sects" they govern will face a period of great disobedience and betrayal.

This is because the planets are the physical causes of the will of the people... when they move, the obedience of the people moves with them.

The great masters believe that the state of the world is now in a period of "reduction" or renewal.

As the planets enter the first degree of Libra, a new law will be written, and the old foundations of the kingdoms in the East, specifically those regions following the law of the prophet, will be physically cleared away.

This isn't a matter of chance, but a result of the celestial clock reaching the end of its 240-year cycle.

They observe these things to know when the old world ends and the new one begins.”

If we strip away the author’s constant mathematical re-hashing and look at the actual implications, we are witnessing a manual for a world-wide reset.

The text describes a shift from the Old Law, a system deeply rooted in the natural, organic cycles of the earth and sky, to a New Law that arrives with the precision of a clock.

This isn't just about a change in politics; it’s a pivot in the very nature of governance.

The Old Law governed the vast reaches of the East and the territories of Tartaria through a synchronisation with the physical world.

But as the celestial clock struck 1484, the author argues that this synchronisation was physically severed.

The shift into the triplicity of Air and the sign of Libra, the symbol of the scales, suggests the birth of an engineered, intellectualised legal system.

It is the moment where Natural Law was cleared away to make room for the rigid, centralised authority that would eventually define Western institutional structures.

It is striking to see the decline of the Lords of the East and the Law of Mahomet framed as a mechanical expiration rather than a military defeat.

In this logbook, their downfall was a scheduled mutation.

The author treats the destruction of cities and the collapse of public obedience as the literal output of planetary gears turning.

They weren't just guessing about the fall of Tartaria; they were documenting the physical dismantling of one reality to make room for a new, more controlled one.

This reveals a worldview where history was a series of 240-year reboots.

The masters tracking these degrees were convinced that once the planets reached the first degree of Libra, no human effort could stop the New Law from taking hold.

It turns this entire document into a technical report on a world being forcibly updated, shifting from the wild, natural foundations of the East to a pre-planned, institutionalised future.

Translation:

“In the year 1463, the conjunction occurred... Saturn and Jupiter were in the ninth degree of Scorpio, which signifies that the hidden and secret things of the world will be brought to light.

This position in the fourth house, the house of the end of things, indicates that an entire era is reaching its conclusion.

It signifies the destruction of old laws and the ruin of great cities... specifically in the North and the East, where the movements of the planets will cause a total transformation of the kingdoms.

The significator of the people is the Moon, and because it is in an aspect of square with Mars, it signifies that the people will be in great rebellion against their lords... they will find themselves without a head and without a guide.

This signifies the fall of the great princes of the East and those who hold the law of Mahomet... they will be scattered and their power will be diminished.

The conjunction occurring in the triplicity of Mars signifies that these changes will be achieved through fire and sword, and many great battles will occur before the state of the world is settled.

There will be a major movement in the "state of the world" that will last for 20 years and 2 months and 28 days.

During this period, the old obedience will fail and a "New Law" will arise... and this law will be different from the one that came before.

It will be a time of great instability and many people will be killed in the wars between the lords.

The masters observe that in the year 1485, the influence of this conjunction will reach its peak... specifically when the Sun enters the first degree of Aries, signifying a rebirth of the world under a new authority.

The planets are the physical causes that move the hearts of men to change their beliefs and their laws.

When the Moon is in the house of Saturn, it signifies that the people will be abandoned and the religious orders will lose their wealth and their status.

This was recorded by the great masters to show that the transformation of the world is a physical necessity... and that the end of the old law is written in the stars, which dictate the obedience of all kingdoms and the rise of a new state.”

This final page serves as the closing technical log for what can only be described as the expiration date of an era.

The author’s focus on the fourth house, traditionally the sector governing the end of matters, suggests they weren't just tracking a change in leadership, but the literal termination of the world order as it then existed.

It is a bit of a shock to find a 15th-century manuscript that so clinically maps the dismantling of the East.

The text explicitly states that the old laws and great cities, specifically those in the North and East, were scheduled for total transformation.

By linking the fall of these kingdoms to a physical celestial cause, the author frames the decline of the Tartarian regions not as a series of random wars, but as a mechanical necessity.

To the great masters writing this, the Law of Mahomet and the expansive influence of the East hadn't just been defeated; they had simply run out of time on the planetary clock.

This brings us to the definitive break between the Old Law and the New Law.

If we view the Old Law as the Natural Law, a decentralised system synchronised with the organic, celestial cycles of the earth, then the year 1485 represents the moment the reboot was completed.

The text notes that this new authority would be fundamentally different from what came before.

This aligns with the idea of an engineered social structure, where the natural, synchronised obedience of the East was cleared away to make room for the rigid, centralised institutionalism that would eventually define the West.

The clinical detachment in describing the people as being without a head or the stripping of wealth from old religious orders reveals a worldview where these events were seen as inevitable data points.

By the time the Sun reached the first degree of Aries in 1485, the author believed the transition was final.

It suggests that the history of Tartaria may not have been lost by accident, but physically updated out of existence by a system that believed its own history was being written in real-time by the objects moving overhead.

Ultimately, these pages suggest that the Great Reset of the 15th century was viewed as a physical update to the world's operating system.

The vast, decentralised power of the East was treated as a legacy version of society that had to be cleared to make room for a more controlled, New Law.

It turns this entire manuscript into a technical manual for the end of the natural world and the birth of the institutional one.

And so, dear reader, we reach our final reflections on a diagnostic report that was never meant to be a story, yet tells the most profound one of all.

What began as a technical dive into the gears of the 15th-century sky has revealed itself to be a burial rite for an era.

We have learned that to the masters of this age, the planets were not just lights in the dark; they were the literal hands of a clock that moved the hearts of men and the borders of empires.

Saturn and Jupiter, in their 240-year dance through the triplicities, acted as a physical audit of the Earth.

They believed that when the stars hit a specific coordinate, the very concept of obedience was mechanically severed.

It is a world where famine, the fall of princes, and the rise of new prophets aren't viewed as tragedies or triumphs, but as the inevitable outputs of a synchronised, celestial machine.

There is a strange, perhaps even providential, irony in this discovery.

In a deliberate attempt to step away from the gravity of the Tartaria mystery, to find a brief refuge in the supposedly off-topic study of medieval astrology, we have been led directly back to the centre of the storm.

It is an astonishing coincidence that this logbook identifies the exact moment the Old Law of the East was scheduled for expiration.

The manuscript maps a reality where the expansive, decentralised influence of the East and the Law of Mahomet didn't just fail; they were updated out of existence.

We see the birth of the New Law in the first degree of Libra, the sign of the scales, the symbol of artificial balance and codified regulation.

It is the transition from a Natural Law that breathed with the cycles of the stars to an engineered institutionalism that sought to master them.

The clinical detachment of the author is perhaps the most haunting part of this providence.

They record the stripping of wealth and the people without a head with the same cold diligence one might use to record a weather front.

It suggests that the history we have been uncovering isn't just a collection of lost maps and forgotten battles, but a documented, technical reset.

One world was physically cleared away to make room for the one we currently inhabit.

In the end, this diagnostic report serves as a grounded, honest witness to the moment the clock struck twelve for the old world.

It reminds us that whether by coincidence or by some deeper design, the stars themselves were once used to justify the silencing of an entire civilisation, leaving us to find the echoes of the Old Law in the margins of their technical logs.

Your presence and your time are the greatest gifts this work can receive.

Simply having you here, reading through these forgotten logs with me, is what makes the research worthwhile.

For those who wish to support the project further, donations are a practical way to help the search move forward.

Whether you choose to contribute or simply continue reading, thank you for being part of the journey.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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