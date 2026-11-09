Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MC's avatar
MC
3hEdited

One has their own Movie - referring to how Neo is dressed in the Matrix Reloaded.

Would also add this article.

https://www.ncronline.org/news/how-andy-burnhams-religious-roots-shaped-britains-first-catholic-born-prime-minister

Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
25m

The history sure is compelling. The Ones in control are clearly psychopaths, thinking They know what's "best" for Humanity. Serving Them seems the aim, though. The hidden hand clearly has much money, and can buy the things and the People to Their agendas.

What power would They have without that tool?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.