“They have a maxim among them, that the ends justify the means. If it serves the interest of the Society, there is no crime, no falsehood, no perjury, that may not lawfully be committed.”

- Edmund Paris, The Secret History of the Jesuits 1669

The Holy Saints John 1750

History teaches us, curious mind, that institutions do not vanish when official decrees declare them at an end.

They adapt.

They restructure.

They continue under different names, in different places, often carrying forward the same principles, symbols, and networks that defined them before.

When an order is suppressed, when a brotherhood is outlawed, and when a powerful organisation is formally dissolved, we are left to ask:

what actually ended?

It is not a question drawn from speculation.

It arises directly from the historical record, a record in which the ending of one society so often coincides, in place and time, with the rise of another.

The Knights Templar in 1312.

The Society of Jesus in 1773.

The Order of the Illuminati in 1785.

Each was officially brought to a close.

Each was said to have been extinguished.

And yet, in the years and decades that followed, new formations appeared; new lodges, new brotherhoods, new centres of influence, drawing from the same families, the same territories, and the same symbols.

This inquiry begins with a question, dear reader, a question that many serious researchers have asked over centuries:

are these separate threads in the tapestry of history, or are they strands of the same cord, simply re‑braided into different forms?

What follows is an examination of the patterns that connect the Templars, the Jesuits, and modern Freemasonry, the dates, the transitions, the symbols, and the arguments that have led some to see deep integration where others see only coincidence.

We will distinguish clearly between what history records as fact, what different researchers contend, and where the evidence remains open to more than one reading.

You will read what was written at the time, curious mind, what critics observed, and what defenders maintained.

My purpose is not to decide the matter for you, but to lay the evidence before you so that you may weigh it for yourself.

Secret Societies operate in a space between the visible and the invisible, they have public faces and private languages.

Their external constitutions speak of charity, brotherhood, and moral improvement, noble aims that no reasonable person could object to, but their internal workings, their oaths of loyalty, and their ultimate purposes are known only to those who have passed through the veil.

Freemasonry is the most visible of these traditions today.

Its lodges meet openly; their buildings are marked; and their members are often prominent citizens, yet the actual content of their ritual work remains closed to outsiders.

Albert G. Mackey, one of Masonry’s most respected nineteenth‑century historians, wrote of this dual nature:

“Speculative Masonry veils its true meaning beneath the language of symbolism. The outward form is but the shell; that which it conceals is known only to the initiated.”

- Albert G. Mackey, Encyclopaedia of Freemasonry 1873

Masonic writers themselves acknowledge that the fraternity has evolved over centuries.

“Our Order has passed through many changes. What was in one century may not be what it became in the next, yet the ancient landmarks remain where they were.”

- William J. Hughan, The Origin of the English Freemasonry 1884

What began as the guilds of operative stonemasons, men who literally built the cathedrals and castles of Europe, transformed, by the early 1700s, into something far broader:

a system of moral instruction using the tools of the craft as metaphors for the building of character

The transition from operative to speculative Masonry is well documented.

“By degrees, the character of Masonry changed. Men of rank and learning were admitted; the operative part was laid aside, and the institution became a school of morality.”

- William Preston, Illustrations of Masonry 1772

“Masonry was not confined to Operative Masons only; but was propagated to Princes, Noblemen, Gentlemen, and Men of all Professions.”

- James Anderson, The Constitutions of the Free-Masons 1723

What is less settled is what else travelled across that transition, what networks, what traditions, and what hidden purposes.

“There are traditions which have descended through the ages, but written evidence there is none. What was carried forward, and what was lost, remains matter for conjecture rather than certainty.”

- George Oliver, The Historical Landmarks of Freemasonry 1855

This quality, of meaning layered beneath appearance, is something Masonry shares with the Society of Jesus.

The Jesuits, founded by Ignatius of Loyola in 1540, were from their inception described as an army in disguise, bound by a special fourth vow of direct obedience to the Pope, above and beyond the three standard monastic vows.

“We institute a society which we desire to be called by the name of Jesus, composed of men who… serve the Lord alone and the cross His standard, and serve the same Lord and His spouse the Church, under the most faithful obedience of this See.”

- Regmini Militantis Ecclesiae 1540

“They are spoken of as an army in disguise, soldiers who wear no uniform yet march in perfect order, answer to a single command, and penetrate where others cannot enter.”

- Diego López de Cogolludo, Historia de la Orden de Nuestro Señor San Francisco 1655

Their structure, highly centralised, with a single Superior General at its head, has for centuries drawn both admiration and suspicion.

They have established schools across every continent.

“Our colleges and schools are found in every land; there is no continent where we have not planted institutions for the instruction of youth.”

- The Jesuit Year Book and Directory 1868

They served as confessors to kings and advisors to popes.

“To the courts of princes and the palaces of popes, they have free access. They sit in the councils of kings and stand at the elbow of the Pontiff himself.”

- The Jesuit: Their Maxims and Practices 1663

They have moved in the highest circles of power, yet their internal governance remained closed to all but their own.

“They are everywhere present in the public councils of nations, yet the government of their own order is conducted in silence and seen by no eyes but their own.”

- William Hepworth Dixon, The Holy Land 1876

There are those that have pointed to the parallels in structure; a hierarchy that requires silence, an initiation that proceeds by degrees, a system in which the full purpose of the society is revealed only gradually as one advances through its ranks.

Supporters of these organisations argue that they are simply the necessities of any disciplined religious or fraternal organisation, that similarities in form do not prove connection in purpose.

Both arguments deserve their place in the record, curious mind.

The question that runs through much alternative historical research is whether these two organisations, one Catholic and clerical, the other Secular and fraternal, have at various points in history operated not as rivals, but as extensions of one another.

It has been argued that Freemasonry was itself shaped by the Jesuit influence; others maintain that the Jesuits were the original power behind Masonic development; a third position holds that they are opposing forces, locked in a struggle that has shaped modern history itself.

To explore these possibilities, we must look backward, before the Jesuits, before modern Freemasonry, to an order that preceded both, and whose suppression left a vacuum that neither the church nor the crown could fully fill:

the Knights Templar

The Poor Fellow‑Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, the Knights Templar, were founded around 1119 to allegedly protect pilgrims in the Holy Land.

They began as nine knights, poor and bound by oath.

“In the year of our Lord 1119, certain noblemen of distinguished birth… made a vow that they would live in perpetuity in chastity, obedience and without personal possessions… Their leader was Hugh of Payns. There were at first only nine of them.”

- William of Tyre, A History of Deeds Done Beyond the Sea 1175

“They are called the Poor Fellow‑Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon. Amongst all who dwell on earth they are the poorest.”

- Regula Pauperum 1128

For nearly two centuries they grew into the most powerful military and financial organisation in Christendom.

“Now in our time they are grown so great and so rich, that there is no order or people in all the Christian world comparable unto them in strength or in possessions.”

- Jacques de Vitry, Historia Orientalis 1220

They built castles across Europe and the Levant.

“Within a brief span of years they have built fortresses innumerable, in Syria, in France, in England, in Spain, strong places that defy the strongest king.”

- Walter Map, De Nugis Curialium 1180

Los Templarios Castle, Spain

Convento de Christo, Portugal

Temple Church, England

They created an early international banking system that allowed pilgrims and merchants to deposit wealth in one country and withdraw it in another.

“By their system, merchants and pilgrims deposit their wealth in the West and receive it again in the East, thus travelling safely without carrying coin upon their person.”

- William of Tyre, Chronicon 1180

The Templars Banking Operation 1259

They answered ultimately to the Pope, beyond the reach of kings and emperors.

Then, on Friday the 13th of October 1307, every Templar in France was arrested simultaneously on the orders of King Philip IV.

It was a coordinated operation of staggering scale, one that historians still marvel at today.

“We command you to arrest all persons of the Order of the Temple within your jurisdiction, on the same day and at the same hour, and to seize and keep safely all their goods and possessions.”

- King Philip IV, Mandate to Seneschals and Officials 1307

Their leaders were taken, interrogated under torture, and Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master, was burned at the stake in Paris in March 1314.

“They were subjected to many tortures and severe punishments to make them testify… On the 18th day of March, in the year 1314, Jacques de Molay, Grand Master of the Order of the Temple, and Master Geoffroi de Charney, Preceptor of Normandy, were publicly burned in Paris on the island in the Seine.”

- Chronicon Guillelmi de Nangis 1314

The order was officially suppressed by Pope Clement V in 1312, through the papal bull Vox in Excelso.

“We decree, constitute, and ordain that the Order of the Temple is to be permanently suppressed and extinguished… its state, rule, and name are never to be restored.”

- Vox in Excelso 1312

Mainstream history records this as the end of the Templars, but the vast majority of Templars outside France were never arrested.

In England, Scotland, Portugal, Spain, and much of Italy, they were simply allowed to fade away, their lands transferred, and their members absorbed into other religious and military orders.

They did not vanish, they were dispersed.

“In England truly, the Templars were not seized with the same haste or violence as in France. Many withdrew to remote places, their persons unharmed, and in time they simply passed into other houses of religion.”

- Chronicle of Walter of Guisborough 1312

“In Scotland the Templars were for the most part left unmolested. They were not delivered over to the flames, but suffered to live privately until death, their lands bestowed upon other orders.”

- John of Fordun, Scotichronicon 1320

The Order of Christ in Portugal provides the clearest example.

There, King Denis refused to arrest the Templars, instead, in 1319, he established the Order of Christ, and simply transferred all Templar property, personnel, and headquarters to it.

Order of Christ

“We establish and institute in the kingdom of Portugal a new Order of Christ… We grant and assign to it all the castles, towns, lands, goods and rights which belonged to the former Order of the Temple in that kingdom.”

- Ad Ea Quae Exordio 1319

For all practical purposes, the Templars continued under a new name.

Prince Henry the Navigator was its head.

The ships that sailed to the New World bore the Templar Cross on their sails, the very same symbol, unchanged.

“All the ships of exploration that sailed from Portugal carried the red cross of the Order of Christ painted large upon their sails, the same cross that had belonged to the Knights Templar.”

- Ferdinand Columbus, The Life of Christopher Columbus 1537

A Portuguese Caravel of the Order of Christ 1900

Columbus was married to the daughter of a former First Captain of the Order of Christ.

"Columbus was married to Felipa Perestrello, daughter of Bartolomeu Perestrello, a Knight of the Order of Christ and the first governor of Porto Santo."

- Same as Above

The continuity here is not disputed, it is visible, documented, and undeniable.

The Order of Montesa in Spain offers another such bridge.

The Order of Montesa

Established in 1317 precisely to absorb Templar assets in the Crown of Aragon, its headquarters stood within the former Royal Palace in Valencia; a palace later occupied by Pope Alexander VI, Rodrigo Borgia, himself from Spain.

“We institute and ordain a new military order, to be known as the Order of Montesa, for the defence of the faith and the protection of the kingdom of Aragon… to which we assign all the castles, lands, goods and rights that belonged to the Order of the Temple within the said realm.”

- Ad Honorem Dei 1317

The Borgia Family

The Borgia family’s connections to this Templar‑successor order have led researchers such as John Yarker to observe that certain Templar traditions were preserved, not extinguished, within these successor bodies:

“The Templar organisation did not perish; it was transferred. Where one door was closed, another was opened, and the work continued under another name.”

- John Yarker, The Arcane Schools 1884

The symbol that recurs across these transitions is rather curious, dear reader,

The Templar Cross, an eight‑pointed or pattée cross, appears repeatedly in contexts linked to both Jesuit and Masonic tradition.

“The cross pattée of the Templars reappears in many of the higher degrees of Masonry, and may be traced also in the emblems assumed by other bodies that succeeded them, though the connection is not always openly acknowledged.”

- John Yarker, The Arcane School 1884

“There is a wonderful similarity between the constitution of the Jesuits and that of the Freemasons, particularly in the gradation of ranks and the secrecy that pervades the whole system.”

- John Robinson, Proofs of a Conspiracy 1798

The IHS monogram, long associated with the Society of Jesus, has itself been the subject of competing interpretations.

Some read it simply as the first three letters of the Greek name of Jesus:

ΙΗΣΟΥΣ

“The letters IHS are the first three characters of the Greek name of Jesus - Ιησοῦς - the I for iota, the H for eta, the S for sigma. It is an ancient Christian monogram, used from the earliest centuries of the Church.”

- Catholic Encyclopaedia 1910

Others, including certain Masonic writers, have argued that it carries older, more layered meanings:

Isis, Horus, Set

“Some writers of the craft have sought a deeper meaning in the monogram IHS, interpreting it not as the Greek letters of the name of Jesus, but as the initials of Isis, Horus, and Set, the great triad of Egyptian mythology.”

- Albert G. Mackey, Encyclopaedia of Freemasonry 1873

Or that it was adopted from pre‑Christian symbolism and repurposed.

These readings remain contested.

“There are those who see in IHS nothing more than a Greek abbreviation; others trace it back through older faiths to Egypt. Both readings have their advocates; neither has been universally accepted.”

- Arthur Edwards Waite, The Secret Tradition 1891

What matters is that the debate itself exists, that the symbols overlap, and that this overlap has been noticed across centuries.

What is historically verifiable is the geographical footprint.

Portugal, where the Order of Christ endured longest and where Templar architecture remained intact, became a centre from which Masonic ideas spread outward.

“In Portugal, where the Templar order was not extinguished but continued under the name of Christ, the ancient traditions were preserved entire, and from that kingdom the first rays of modern Masonry were seen to issue.”

- George Oliver, The History of Freemasonry 1842

Spain, where Montesa held sway, produced some of the earliest recorded lodges outside Britain.

“We find in the ancient kingdom of Aragon, where the Order of Montesa was settled, the first notices of Masonic assemblies that do not derive directly from the English lodges.”

- Nicolàs Fernández de Moratín, Origen y Progresos de la Masonería en Espana 1807

Scotland, where Templars found refuge after 1307, is home to some of the oldest persistent Masonic traditions, including the legendary degree of the Royal Arch, which some researchers explicitly link to Templar survival.

“Scotland became their refuge; and here, it is maintained, they transmitted their mysteries through successive generations, giving rise in process of time to that which is now known as the Royal Arch.”

- Sir James Burnes, Sketch of the History of the Royal Arch in Scotland 1840

The question is not whether these overlaps existed, they are on the map, but whether they represent deliberate continuity or historical coincidence.

Did the Templar network simply dissolve into the landscape, or did it reorganise, waiting for the political climate to shift?

And if it did reorganise, through what vessels?

The Jesuits, founded barely two centuries after the Templar suppression, emerged with a remarkably similar structure:

a military‑style order answerable directly to the Pope, wealthy, international, and operating beyond national authority

That resemblance has not gone unnoticed, whether it is inheritance or imitation, that remains the open question…

“They are in all things the successors of the Templars, the same oath, the same secrecy, the same absolute obedience to a single head. Where the one fell, the other rose, wearing the same armour but under a new banner.”

- Edmund Paris, The Secret History of the Jesuits 1669

Patterns of suppression and restoration appear repeatedly across this history.

The Jesuits were formally suppressed by Pope Clement XIV in 1773, through the brief but devastating bull Dominus ac Redemptus.

“We suppress and abolish the said Society of Jesus. Its offices, houses, schools, assemblies, and all its other establishments are everywhere dissolved. We ordain that it shall cease to exist, and be forever extinguished.”

The order was disbanded, its properties seized, and the members dispersed, yet 41 years later, in 1814, they were fully restored by Pope Pius VII in the bull Sollicitudo omnium ecclesiarum.

“We restore the Society of Jesus, and we re‑establish it in all its rights, privileges, and dignities… We will and ordain that it shall henceforth exist again, as if no interruption had ever taken place.”

They returned, re‑established, re‑organised, and in many cases picking up exactly where they had left off.

During that intervening period, 1773 to 1814, Jesuit scholars and operatives continued their work in Prussia, Russia, and parts of America where the papal suppression was simply ignored or unenforced.

They did not cease to exist, they ceased to be visible.

“In the dominions of the Empress of Russia, and in the kingdom of Prussia, the Society continues to exist and to exercise its functions, the decrees of suppression there not having been received or enforced.”

- Memoirs of the History of the Society of Jesus 1806

It is precisely this gap, between official ending and visible return, that is most intriguing, curious mind.

For in that same window, secret societies flourished across Europe in ways they had not before.

“Within these last twenty‑five years, societies of a secret nature have sprung up or spread themselves over Europe, unknown to our ancestors and far more numerous than in any former age.”

- John Robinson, Proofs of a Conspiracy 1798

Adam Weishaupt founded the Order of the Illuminati in 1776, just three years after the Jesuit suppression.

“In the year 1776, Adam Weishaupt, professor at Ingolstadt, founded a new society known as the Illuminati, exactly three years after the suppression of the Jesuits, an event which many have connected with its origin.”

- Johann Georg Zimmermann, Ueber die geheimen Gesellschaften 1786

It was outlawed in 1785, members were dispersed, yet its ideas, and some say its structure, moved into the Masonic lodges that already existed throughout Europe.

“Proscribed and dispersed, they did not disappear, they entered the lodges of Freemasonry, and there, under new forms, continued to act, unseen, directing from within what the world beheld without.”

- Abbè Augustin Barruel, Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism 1797

John Robison, professor of natural philosophy at Edinburgh University, and one of the most authoritative contemporary voices on the subject, wrote in 1798, while the events were still unfolding:

“I have been able to trace the perfect correspondence between the principles of the Jesuits and those of the Illuminati, and it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that one system was merely replaced by another. The same subordination, the same secrecy, the same ultimate aim of directing public opinion from behind the scenes.”

- John Robison, Proofs of a Conspiracy 1798

Robison was not an eccentric.

He was a respected scientist, a friend of James Watt, and a man who had been invited to inspect the Illuminati’s internal documents.

His conclusions are cautious, detailed, and were deeply disturbing to the establishment of his day.

Abbé Augustin Barruel, writing in the same period, advanced a similar thesis, that secret societies were the vehicles through which suppressed influence re‑entered circulation:

“When they could no longer wear the badge openly, they assumed another. The lodge became what the chapel had been; the secret sign replaced the public habit. The doctrine remained the same, only the disguise was altered.”

- Abbé Augustin Barruel, Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism 1797

Barruel’s work runs to five volumes.

It is exhaustive, meticulous, and controversial.

Critics argue he saw Jesuit plots everywhere, that his thesis was shaped by the trauma of the French Revolution and his own exile.

And yet, dear reader, he was writing from primary sources, while the events were still fresh.

Both readings have merit.

What matters is that his observations were recorded at the time, and they have endured as a primary reference point for anyone examining these connections.

The French Revolution and the Napoleonic era accelerated these shifts dramatically.

Napoleon’s invasion of Malta in 1798 expelled the Knights of St John and seized their archives; an event some researchers link to the transfer of older institutional knowledge into mainland Europe.

“By the capture of Malta, the ancient Order of St John is driven from its last retreat. Their libraries, their muniments, and the accumulated records of seven centuries are in the hands of the French, and are said to be conveying to Paris.”

- The Gentleman’s Magazine 1798

“When the French took possession of Malta, they seized the archives of the Order entire. Many precious documents were carried away to France, a loss to the island, but a discovery to the learned of the continent.”

- Colonel William Thornton, A Memoir on the Order of Malta 1803

Simultaneously, across France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, Freemasonry moved from being a largely fraternal organisation, concerned with morality and mutual aid, to one deeply involved in political reform, revolution, and even government itself.

“What was originally a society for the cultivation of friendship and mutual aid became, during the latter half of the eighteenth century, deeply engaged in the great political movements that convulsed Europe.”

- Encyclopaedia Britannica 1803

Lodges became meeting places for intellectuals, revolutionaries, and reformers, men who shared a commitment to liberty, equality, and the dismantling of monarchy.

In that atmosphere, the line between fraternal gathering and political cell grew thin.

“Men of all parties, but chiefly those who sought the overthrow of ancient institutions, found in the lodge a common centre. They met as brothers, but they plotted as reformers; the ritual gave way to the debate, the brotherhood to the cause.”

- Joseph Ferrer, The Secret Societies of Europe 1832

Some researchers argue that this transformation was orchestrated, that older networks simply adopted the lodge as their new engine of influence.

“Older systems found in the lodge a convenient shelter. They did not disappear, they retired within the outer form of another society, using it as their visible mask and instrument.”

- John Yarker, The Arcane Schools 1884

Others see it as a natural alignment; Freemasonry’s principles of tolerance, reason, and brotherhood naturally attracted those opposed to tyranny and religious dogma.

“Freemasonry stood for tolerance, reason, and mutual respect. It was natural that men who cherished these values should find themselves drawn together, especially where intolerance and oppression reigned.”

- Gustav Püttmann, Die Veräderungen der Freimaurerei 1846

Once again, the evidence supports both readings.

What is clear, dear reader, is that the landscape shifted permanently after 1789, and secret societies found themselves at the very centre of the historical stage.

Napoleon himself recognised their power; though he was not a documented member, he tolerated and even patronised Freemasonry in France during his rule.

His brothers, his generals, and many of his key ministers were active Masons.

“Napoleon, though not himself a Mason, perceived the influence of the order. He protected it, encouraged it, and suffered it to spread throughout his empire, seeing in it an instrument of public order and national unity.”

- J.M. Ragon, Tuileur Général de Franc-Maçonnerie 1841

The distinction between public office and private affiliation was becoming increasingly difficult to untangle…

Throughout the nineteenth century, the patterns persisted.

When the Jesuits were expelled from country after country, France in 1880, Portugal in 1910, Spain repeatedly, their disappearance was often accompanied by a surge in Masonic activity in those same nations.

“No sooner had the Society of Jesus departed from France than the Masonic lodges everywhere renewed their activity. What the Jesuits had filled with their influence seemed instantly occupied by another power.”

- Eugéne Lerminier, Les Jésuites et la Franc-Maçonnerie en France 1882

Anti‑clerical governments would rise; the Jesuits would depart; and lodges would multiply.

“It is a curious coincidence, noted in more than one country: the disappearance of the Jesuits is speedily followed by a marked expansion of the Masonic fraternity within the same borders.”

- Paul Bernheim, Les Sociétés Secrétes et l’État 1890

To some, this looks like a straightforward conflict, one force replacing its rival.

“They are seen by the multitude as natural enemies, rivals for the same ground, and when the one is withdrawn, the other steps forward as if by right of succession.”

- Marcelino de la Plata, La Compañia de Jesùs y la Franc-Maçonnerie en España 1876

To others, it looks like rotation, one vessel withdrawing just as another is brought into view.

“It is as though one ship departs from the harbour just as another enters, same tide, same waters, different colours flying upon the mast.”

- António Jośe Saraiva, As Sociedades Secretas Em Portugal 1912

Neither view has been definitively proven, but what we can say is this:

the history of these institutions is not one of separate, parallel lines

It is a tangled web of influence, rivalry, and adaptation.

They have opposed one another.

They have mirrored one another.

They have occupied the same spaces, drawn from the same families, and responded to the same political pressures, often at the exact same moments in time.

“The great strength of a secret society lies not in what it hides, but in how it endures.”

- Paul Bernheim, Les Sociétés Secrétes et l’État 1890

We began by asking whether the Jesuits control the Freemasons, and yet, this question does not yield a simple yes or no.

What the evidence shows is a long and complex history of interaction, overlapping memberships, shared symbols, parallel structures, and moments in time where the suppression of one organisation seems to have cleared space for the rise of another.

We may conclude from these patterns that one organisation has consistently operated behind the scenes, directing the visible actions of the other.

The dates, the symbols, and the recurring pattern of disappearance and reappearance may act proof of continuity and control.

Or perhaps the similarities in structure and symbolism are the natural result of shared traditions.

Some argue that secret societies are mirrors of the societies around them; flawed, divided, and far less monolithic than the conspiracy narratives suggest.

Both positions deserve consideration.

What matters most is that we do not allow either certainty or dismissal to close the inquiry prematurely.

The records remain open, the archives continue to yield new material, and the question itself, of who operates where, beneath what name, and toward what end, remains one of the most important questions we can ask about the shaping of our world.

If there are threads that connect these traditions, they are woven into the fabric of history itself.

Whether those threads form a single rope held by unseen hands, or whether they are simply the common threads of human organisation, that is not for me to decide.

As always, curious mind, the weighing is yours to make.

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