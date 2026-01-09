Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Radice Pearson's avatar
Sharon Radice Pearson
2h

Fabulous graphic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon Radice Pearson's avatar
Sharon Radice Pearson
1h

I think you might be interested in the work of Edward Bach and the Bach Flower Remedies. His goal was to create balance through the use of flower remedies. He worked in Mount Vernon, Sotwell, Wallingford, Oxon, 0X10 OPZ, England.

Also, Samuel Hahnemann, the father of Homeopathy, might interest you.

I don’t know where you live in England, but the Chelsea Physic Garden (Established in 1673) is the oldest botanical garden in London. It is a fabulous place to visit and have lunch. They offer guided tours of the grounds that include its history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture