⚠️ Important note:

What follows explores one perspective surrounding a deeply debated chapter of history.

Mainstream scholars, alternative researchers, geneticists, and historians all reach different conclusions about Khazaria, its rulers, and its legacy.

What you'll read is one way of looking at the evidence, not the only way.

Read widely, compare sources, and decide for yourself.

History is rarely as settled as the textbooks would have us believe, dear reader, we are taught dates, names, and narratives as though they were carved in stone, yet every generation re-examines the past and asks new questions of the records left behind.

The story of the Khazar Khaganate, its rise, its rule, its conversion to Judaism, and its place within the vast and forgotten region known as Great Tartaria, is one such story.

What really happened there, and what does it tell us about how power and influence have shifted across the centuries?

These are the questions worth asking.

When you begin reading about Khazaria, you quickly realise there are almost two separate histories being told.

One version presents the Khazar Khaganate as a remarkable medieval success story; a multi-ethnic empire that maintained its independence between two warring giants, the Christian Byzantine Empire and the Islamic Caliphate.

In this telling, Khazaria was a place of religious tolerance, where Judaism flourished as a state religion alongside Christianity and Islam, and where the Khans ruled wisely over a vast territory stretching from the Black Sea to the Caspian.

It was, we are told, a model civilisation, tragically destroyed by the unprovoked aggression of the emerging Rus' principalities.

But there is another account, one found in old Russian chronicles, in local legends, and in the observations of travellers who passed through those lands.

This version paints a very different picture.

Here, the Khazar Khaganate appears less like a beacon of civilisation and more like an occupying power, one that extracted heavy tribute from its neighbours, interfered constantly in their internal affairs, and kept local populations under financial and political pressure for generations.

The Primary Chronicle, the earliest surviving record of Rus’ history, compiled in Kiev around the year 1113, speaks plainly on this subject.

The Russian Primary Chronicle (English)

It records that the Polans, the Drevlians, the Radimichi, and the Vyatichi all paid tribute to the Khazars.

It doesn't describe this as a voluntary alliance or a mutually beneficial agreement.

It describes it as a burden, one that the people carried until they found the strength to cast it off.

"The Khazars came and took tribute from the Polans, and from the Drevlians, and from the Radimichi, and from the Vyatichi, they took a white squirrel-skin from each hearth."

- Year 859 entry

"And they paid tribute to the Khazars, this was a yoke upon them."

- Year 882 entry

It was this burden, according to the same chronicles, that Prince Oleg the Wise, and before him the rulers of Novgorod and Kiev, worked to remove.

The campaign against Khazaria wasn't, in this view, the destruction of a peaceful neighbour, it was the end of a weight that sat heavy upon the eastern Slavic peoples for generations.

To understand what was really happening, curious mind, we have to look beyond the borders of Khazaria itself.

For centuries, maps across Europe and Asia showed a vast region stretching across the Eurasian steppes, a confederation of principalities, khanates, and tribal alliances that modern history books never mention:

Great Tartaria

It was an empire in the modern sense of the word, dear reader, comprised of a complex network of distinct peoples:

Tartarians, Scythians, Sarmatians, Kalmucks, Cathayans, early Slavs, Greeks and many more*

All bound by shared territory, trade routes, and cultural connections.

*See my previous work on Tartaria for the historical evidence regarding these claims

The Origins of Tartaria

A Cartographic View of Tartaria

Tartaria in the 18th-Century

Christianity had deep roots across these lands from very early times.

Long before the conversion of Kievan Rus' in 988, Christian communities existed throughout the North Caucasus, the Volga region, and the steppes.

"The prince of the Khazars sent for Bishop Israel… to instruct his people in the faith of Christ."

- The History of the Caucasian Albanians (Moses Kalankatuatsi, 8th century)

"The faith of Christ had already taken root in the land of Kartli [eastern Georgia]… churches were built, and the Gospel was preached throughout the mountains and valleys of the Caucasus."

- The Life of St. Nino (4th century)

"Even the Scythians themselves… have learned to live the life of Christians, and there are churches and congregations among them in those distant lands."

- John Chrysostom (c. 390 CE)

In many of these principalities, Christianity was not something imposed from outside; it was something the people themselves had embraced.

The Scythian rulers, the Alan kings, the Georgian monarchs, they all upheld the faith, and they did not generally suppress other beliefs, they coexisted alongside them.

This makes what happened in Khazaria all the more notable, curious mind, because within a single generation, something shifted.

A region where Christianity was spreading found itself under a ruling elite that had adopted a different faith entirely, one that was not native to the steppes, and one that appeared to arrive suddenly, from somewhere else.

Records tell us that as early as the 680s CE, long before Judaism became the state religion, one of the Khazar rulers was baptised, along with a significant portion of his people.

"The prince of the Khazars… was baptized, together with his nobles and his people."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians, Book II, Chapter 4

"He sent and brought Bishop Israel… and he baptized the prince and all his house, and many of his people with him."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians, (Same as above)

He invited a Christian bishop named Israel to come and organise the church among them.

Bishop Israel set about replacing pagan customs, the seasonal festivals, the ritual dances, and the warrior initiations, with Christian teachings.

"He forbade their former customs… and abolished the uncleanly rites of paganism, the dances, the feasts, and the initiations of warriors, teaching them instead the precepts of Christ."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians, Book II, Chapter 5, trans. C.J.F. Dowsett, p.108

By all appearances, the mission was succeeding.

Christianity was taking root.

"The people hearkened to his teaching, and the faith grew among them… many turned from their former ways, and the light of the Gospel shone upon the land of the Khazars."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians (Same as above)

It seemed only a matter of time before the Khazar people would formally enter the Christian fold.

"At that time it appeared as though the whole people would soon be gathered into the fold of Christ, for the prince had set the example and the multitudes followed him."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians (Same as above)

But that didn't happen.

Instead, something else took place.

Within little more than a century, Judaism was declared the official religion of state.

Christianity was no longer spreading; it was now being actively discouraged.

"The Khazar people formerly followed the customs of their fathers, but now they have embraced a different law… and the faith of the Christians is no longer favoured among them."

- Chronicle of Theophanes the Confessor, AM 6204 (c. 811–812 CE)

Christians were burdened with higher taxes, barred from holding public office, and in some areas faced with open discrimination.

"The king and his court profess Judaism… The rest of his people are Muslim, Christian, or pagan, but the Christians pay a heavy tribute and are not held in honour."

- Ibn Rusta, Kitāb al-A'lāq al-Nafīsa (910CE)

"In Khazaria, Judaism is the religion of the king and the leading class… Christians are tolerated but kept in subjection and must pay the tax."

- al-Mas'ūdī, Murūj al-Dhahab (The Meadows of Gold, 943CE)

Why this happened is one of the great unanswered questions of medieval history.

Some say it was a political choice; a way to keep Khazaria independent of both Christian Byzantium and the Islamic Caliphate.

Others believe it was the result of a change in who was actually holding the levers of power.

Between roughly 799 and 809 CE, a figure known as Obadiah came to power.

"During those years the Khazar ruler turned from the ways of his fathers and caused Judaism to be proclaimed in his land."

- Ibn al-Athīr, al-Kāmil fī'l-Ta'rīkh, Year 183 AH (799CE)

According to the historian Lev Gumilev, one of the most widely read Russian historians of the 20th century, Obadiah was not a Khazar by birth.

Ancient Russians and The Great Steppe Peoples

He was, as Gumilev wrote, a Byzantine Jew and a Talmudist who arrived from outside the Khazar realm.

"Obadiah was not a Khazar. He was a Byzantine Jew, a Talmudist, who found his way into the Khazar realm and seized power there… He established the rule of the Jewish community over the Khazar people."

- Lev Gumilev, Ancient Rus' and the Great Steppe, 1989

Through political means, some sources say through a palace coup, he took control of the state apparatus and established Judaism as the official religion of the ruling class.

"Then there arose a man, Obadiah by name… and he gained power and turned the hearts of the people after him… he cast out the former priests and set up his own."

- The Schechter Letter (Mid 9th-Century) Cambridge University Library, T-S 12.122, published in The Khazar Correspondence 1980

Gumilev described this not as a religious awakening, but as the establishment of a shadow government.

"Obadiah seized power through a palace revolution… he made Judaism the religion of state, and the ruling elite converted, while the common people remained largely untouched by the change."

- Lev Gumilev, Ancient Rus' and the Great Steppe, Moscow 1989, p. 182

The Khagan, the sacred king of the Khazar people, remained on his throne as a figurehead, but real power passed into the hands of a small elite, the Begs, who were aligned with this new Jewish leadership.

"They have a king who is merely a figurehead… the real ruler is the Beg. It is he who commands, governs the armies, and directs the affairs of state, while the king has no power to do anything except be revered and sit upon his throne."

- Ibn Fadlān, Risālah, c. 922 CE

"The Khāqān is their sovereign, revered by them… but the one who governs the state and commands their armies is called the Beg… He and the leading class follow the law of the Jews."

- al-Mas'ūdī, Murūj al-Dhahab, Book II / The Meadows of Gold (943 CE)

This created a situation where the majority of the Khazar people, ordinary Turkic farmers, herders, and warriors, were governed by a ruling minority that followed a different religion, spoke different cultural languages, and appeared to answer to interests beyond their own borders.

This transition was not peaceful, and internal conflict followed.

"When the change of religion was proclaimed, many of the faithful refused to turn away from Christ… and blood was shed in the cities and villages of the land."

- History of the Caucasian Albanians, Book II, Chapter 7 (710CE), 1961 trans. C. J. F. Dowsett

Many Christians resisted the change.

"The people did not all incline to the new teaching… many rose up against it, and some were slain, while others fled to the mountains and the northern plains."

- The Schechter Letter (Mid 9th-Century) Cambridge University Library, T-S 12.122, published in The Khazar Correspondence 1980

Pagan traditions were suppressed, and the gap widened between the ruling city elite and the nomadic steppe population, a division that would eventually weaken the Khaganate from within.

"The king and the city people accepted the change, but the nomads of the steppe would not… and so division grew between those who dwelt in the towns and those who roamed the plains."

- Ibn al-Athīr - The Complete History (1231CE)

History leaves traces not just in documents, but in memory and blood.

The old Russian byliny, the folk songs passed down for centuries, speak of a figure named Zhidovin, a mighty warrior who rode into the free steppes from the lands to the south.

When the hero Ilya Muromets sees his enormous hoofprints in the earth, he recognises them immediately.

"He sees the tracks of Zhidovin in the open steppe… they are the tracks of a mighty warrior, one who rides from the southern lands."

"Zhidovin was a hero like unto the bogatyrs, strong, proud, and feared across the steppes."

- Kirsha Danilov's Byliny, 1804 edition

The description is not one of contempt, but of respect; a memory of a powerful, foreign presence that once made itself felt across those plains.

There are other signs too, in the DNA of populations across the region.

Genetic researchers have noted that certain lineages appear in unexpected places.

The R1a haplogroup, common across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, appears at significant levels in Ashkenazi Jewish populations.

"Approximately one-half of the Ashkenazi Jewish Y-chromosome gene pool originates in the Near East… but a substantial minority of lineages, including R1a, appear to be shared with Eastern European and Central Asian populations."

- Nature, vol. 466, 3 June 2010, pp. 238–242

"The R1a haplogroup found in Ashkenazi Jews shows shared markers with populations from the North Caucasus and Volga region… though the origin and timing of this sharing remains uncertain."

— American Journal of Human Genetics, vol. 76, May 2005, pp. 879–890

"Ashkenazi Jews share both Middle Eastern and European genetic components… the R1a lineage found among them is most closely related to that found in Slavic and Turkic-speaking populations of the steppe region."

- American Journal of Human Genetics, vol. 86, June 2010, pp. 890–903

Some researchers believe this points to mass conversion events that occurred during the Khazar era, when an entire people or a substantial portion of them adopted a new faith, carrying their original genetic ancestry forward under a new cultural identity.

Others argue these lineages entered the population through much earlier migrations from the Near East.

No side has been able to prove their case definitively enough to settle the debate, dear reader.

What is clear is that the question itself matters.

If a substantial portion of Eastern European Jewish ancestry traces back to the Khazar Turks, a people indigenous to the Eurasian steppes, then much of what we assume about origins, migrations, and identities shifts beneath our feet.

It would suggest that the history is far more intricate, and far more complex than the simple, fictional narratives we are taught.

The Khazar Khaganate is said to have collapsed in the mid-10th century, it’s cities were abandoned, its records vanished, and its people dispersed, some north into the forests of Rus', some west into Europe, others remaining in the Caucasus and Crimea.

The victors wrote the history books that followed, and the concept of Great Tartaria, that vast, complex confederation of peoples across the steppes, gradually disappeared from standard maps, replaced instead with the names of the empires that rose in its place.

But the questions remain.

Was the Khazar conversion a genuine spiritual movement, or was it, as some believe, the first in a long series of attempts by outside groups to establish control over the trade routes and resources of the Eurasian heartland?

Was Great Tartaria suppressed from history because it didn't fit the story of nations and empires?

And why, centuries later, do we still find similar patterns, small, influential communities rising to positions of power within different societies, across different continents, at different times in history?

These are uncomfortable questions indeed, but they are questions that won't go away, because they are rooted in what we see when we look honestly at the sources left behind.

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