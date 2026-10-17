Alternative History

Alternative History

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Lord Stompy's avatar
Lord Stompy
Oct 17

The must frustrating thing is a very small group of people know the real history behind all this and they are deliberately keeping it hidden

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
Oct 17

If we look at the actions of any group, we can tell who they are no matter what their name or their religion.

And the merchant class is always at the heart of the suppression of the other races.

In the Oera Linda book, which is an ancient manuscript from the people of Frisia, followers of the goddess Frea, we have the warning against the priests & the merchants.

1876 was the first publication of this book and of course it was said to be a forgery. Seems like a lot of trouble to go through.

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