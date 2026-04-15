Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

Science was created to control the masses.

That why we use terms such as the Royal Academy of Science.

Black plague created to steal the fortunes of the peasants and church

by poisoning the wells.

Paging flouride for brain control.

Look at the wealthy transfer with Covid.

War of the Worlds radio production created to enter WWll.

Drug trust is built on fear.

Get your annual physical ? Its testicular cancer month.

No need for aliens. They do possibly exist.

They are not the enemy.

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