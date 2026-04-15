My spare time is largely consumed by the silence of historical archives and the digital corridors of the CIA reading room.

I often wonder if my partner would prefer a version of me that was more present, less tethered to the depths of these records.

While she isn't bothered by my work, she rarely finds herself caught in its orbit.

She is a woman who refuses to perform interest to impress, a rare and invaluable honesty.

Yet, of the few subjects that manage to pierce her indifference, the Unidentified remains the most potent.

The document we are examining tonight is one that broke her composure; out of the many pages I have shared with her, these images elicited a reaction unlike any other.

They possess a weight that words seem to avoid so I will let the images speak.

Let us begin.

CIA - RDP96 - 00789R 📂

This document originates from an informal presentation by Dr. Robert Wood of the McDonnell Douglas Astronautics Company, under the title:

The Giant Discoveries of Future Science

It is a technical overview preserved within the CIA’s psychic research archives.

The opening pages establish a foundation using Thomas Kuhn’s concept of scientific paradigms, the idea that our accepted science is really just a set of temporary models used by practitioners until a new achievement forces a shift.

Wood isn't just speculating; he is laying the groundwork for a discussion on things that currently sit outside the permitted models of physics.

This is the framework for what follows.

It suggests that these phenomena aren't just mysteries, but evidence of a science we haven't officially integrated yet.

The following eight images from this 1982 briefing move us beyond theory and into the realm of the undeniable.

These are not artist's renderings or speculative sketches; they are forensic snapshots of a reality that the official record rarely acknowledges.

It would appear that the first three images capture a craft from the interior of a vehicle.

There is a raw quality to these photos, the utility poles, the flat horizon, and the side mirror; it suggests that these objects don't just exist in the far reaches of the atmosphere, but inhabit the same mundane spaces we drive through every day.

They are sitting in the sky as if they belong there, indifferent to the fact that they shouldn't exist according to our current paradigms.

The final four images, labelled with NICAP markings, appear to offer a closer look at the geometry of these craft.

We see structured, metallic forms and, most notably, what seems to be a time-lapse or multi-exposure capture of a craft in motion.

It follows a non-ballistic, jagged path, a signature of propulsion that ignores the laws of inertia we’ve been taught since primary school.

Looking at these images, dear reader, I’m sure you understand why my partner reacted the way she did.

It is one thing to read about future science in a textbook; it is quite another to see it captured on film over a dusty road in 1982.

These images don't ask for our belief; they simply exist, challenging us to reconcile what we see with the history we were told.

They are the physical evidence of the giant discoveries that the document warns us are already here.

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The next sequence of images moves deeper into the anatomy of these craft, yet the document provides no accompanying text to explain them.

There are no captions, no witness testimonies, and no technical data, just the raw visual record left for us to interpret.

The top-left frame is particularly jarring.

There is an eerie, almost translucent quality to the object; it lacks the hard mechanical edges we usually associate with aerospace engineering.

It looks less like something built in a factory and more like a distortion in the fabric of the sky itself.

Without context, it feels less like a machine and more like an intrusion.

To its right, we see a sharply defined, glowing disc, followed by a dark, classic cigar-shaped silhouette below it.

These are the archetypes of the phenomena, captured with a clinical stillness that defies the usual excuses of motion blur or equipment failure.

The final frame in this set is an unexpected departure:

a satirical cartoon of a creature on a desolate landscape crying out, Ammonia! Ammonia!

Its inclusion in a CIA-archived aerospace briefing is a strange, almost cynical touch.

Whether it was intended as a moment of levity for the audience or a cryptic nod to alternative biology, it sits in stark contrast to the haunting reality of the photographs.

It is a brief, silent reminder of how we often use humour to bridge the gap between a comfortable reality and an inexplicable one.

The final pages of this document provide a shift in perspective that recontextualise everything that came before it.

In a section simply titled Quotations, the clinical veneer of the aerospace briefing falls away, replaced by a series of statements that challenge the very foundation of 20th-century history.

The most striking inclusion is a quote from the British Astronomer Royal:

This talk of going to the moon is all rot, and space travel is utter bilge

To see this paired with Dr. Lee deForest’s claim that a man-made moon voyage will never occur, regardless of scientific advances, creates a profound dissonance.

These aren't just the ramblings of skeptics; they are high-level assertions preserved in a CIA file alongside physical photographs of unidentified craft.

It forces the question of why, in a 1982 briefing about the future of science, the state is dwelling on the impossibility of the Moon landing.

The document seems to be building a case for a Wild Dream.

It suggests that while the public was fed a narrative of chemical rockets and lunar footprints, the actual scientific achievements were happening elsewhere, in the silent, non-ballistic physics captured in the preceding images.

As the quote from J. Allen Hynek bluntly puts it, science is not always what scientists do.

The final lines of the transcript serve as a masterclass in psychological subversion.

The briefing concludes by framing the study of these objects as the story of credible people seeing incredible things.

It leaves us in a strange position, curious mind, we stand between two conflicting worlds.

We are asked to hold onto a vision of space travel as our peak achievement, while we sit face-to-face with declassified evidence of a technology that renders those triumphs obsolete, and the words of learned men who claimed such travel was never possible to begin with.

It suggests that our greatest historical milestones may have been a public stage play, performed while a far more complex reality was being quietly documented in the wings.

I’m still perplexed, and perhaps that is the point.

The document doesn't just ask us to look at the sky; it asks us to look at the archive and realise that the history we were given was just the furniture.

The truth is much more uncomfortable, and significantly closer to home…

And so, dear reader, we reach a point of reflection, and the end of this brief but profound article.

The distance between what is taught and what is documented creates a quiet, unsettling space.

To look upon these images is to witness a silent rebellion against the mundane; they are cracks in the ceiling of a shared reality, letting in a light that doesn't fit the established narrative.

Within this context, the solid ground of history feels less like a foundation and more like a well-rehearsed stage.

The craft in these records ignore the gravity of known laws, moving with a jagged, indifferent grace over the roads driven every day.

This physics refuses to be categorised.

There is a sharp irony in an establishment that dismisses technological myths as fantasy while systematically filing away photographs of the impossible.

The unexplained holds a strange beauty.

It suggests that despite every effort to map existence and pin down the truth, the universe remains stubbornly wild.

These files serve as a reminder that mystery isn't just an absence of information; it is a physical presence sitting in archives and hanging in the skies.

It waits for the moment the script is ignored in favor of the actual actors.

An alternative history isn't just about different events, but a different way of seeing.

It is the realisation that the world is more expansive and more eerie than the narrow corridor of acceptable science allows.

Credible people live in an incredible world, and the most honest act is to simply admit to being perplexed by the light.

If you find value in these deep dives into the archives, your presence and your time are the greatest gifts I could ask for.

Knowing these records are being read and discussed is why I do this.

If you are inclined to support the work further, donations are always appreciated and help keep this research going.

But truly, your attention and your curiosity are what matter most.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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