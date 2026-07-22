Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
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Kinda reminds me of the the seven Deadly Sins which we received from the Archons.

The seven capital virtues, also known as seven lively virtues, contrary or remedial virtues, are those opposite to the seven deadly sins. They are often enumerated as chastity, temperance, charity, diligence, kindness, patience, and humility.

Seven Deadly Sins

Pride is the worst of the Seven Deadly Sins which are shown below:

1.Pride: Excessive self-worth, which is considered the root of all other sins.

2.Greed: An intense desire for material wealth or possessions.

3.Lust: An overwhelming, disordered desire for sexual gratification.

4.Envy: Resentment toward others' traits, status, or success.

5.Gluttony: Overindulgence in food or drink.

6.Wrath: Uncontrolled anger, hatred, or desire for revenge.

7.Sloth: Laziness and the avoidance of work or spiritual duty.

Pride is known as hubris (from the Ancient Greek ὕβρις) or futility; it is considered the original and worst of the seven deadly sins—the most demonic—on almost every list. Pride is also thought to be the source of the other capital sins. Pride is viewed as the opposite of humility.

C. S. Lewis writes in Mere Christianity that pride is the "anti-God" state, the position in which the ego and the self are directly opposed to God. "Unchastity, anger, greed, drunkenness and all that, are mere fleabites in comparison. It was through Pride that Lucifer became wicked: Pride leads to every other vice: it is the complete anti-God state of mind." Pride is understood to sever the human spirit from God, as well as from the life and grace given by God's presence.

A person can be prideful for different reasons. Author Ichabod Spencer states that "spiritual pride is the worst kind of pride, if not the worst snare of the devil. The heart is particularly deceitful on this one thing." Jonathan Edwards wrote: "remember that pride is the worst viper that is in the heart, the greatest disturber of the soul's peace and sweet communion with Christ; it was the first sin that ever was and lies lowest in the foundation of Lucifer's whole building and is the most difficultly rooted out and is the most hidden, secret and deceitful of all lusts and often creeps in, insensibly, into the midst of religion and sometimes under the disguise of humility."

Modern use of the term pride may be captured in the biblical proverb, "Pride goeth before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall" (which is abbreviated as "Pride goeth before a fall" in Proverbs 16:18). The "pride that blinds" causes foolish actions against common sense.

In political analysis, hubris is often used to describe how powerful leaders become irrationally self-confident and contemptuous of advice over time, leading them to act impulsively.

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