Alternative History

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Will Cooper's avatar
Will Cooper
1h

Wow….

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
3m

I've found that in cooking, layering is the goal.

Stews and soups always seem to taste better the next day, once it has cooled and all the flavors have "married".

I'm particularly fond of the concept of Umami.

Umami is the "fifth taste," a savory, brothy, or meaty flavor distinct from sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. Translating to "pleasant savory taste" in Japanese, it is caused by glutamate, an amino acid, and is found in foods like aged cheese, tomatoes, meat, and soy sauce.

Identified in 1908 by Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda, who found that glutamate in kombu dashi (seaweed broth) created a savory taste.

Often described as meaty, broth-like, and long-lasting, providing a "special oomph" that enhances other flavors.

A trick that I've learned is to add

Parmesan cheese, miso, soy sauce,

tomatoes, anchovies, mushrooms, cured meats, and seaweed.

It is a sensory experience caused by glutamate and 5′-ribonucleotides (inosinate and guanylate) activating taste receptors.

MSG: Monosodium glutamate is a refined form of glutamic acid used to add this specific taste to food.

The term is often misspelled as "unami," but the correct term is umami.

Living on the west coast of Canada, allows for an abundance of seafood. One of my favorites is Clam Chowder. I like both versions; Manhattan with a tomato base and New England with Cream added,but I'm more partial to Manhattan.

I've discovered that the taste of the chowder is enhanced by adding Dashi, an extract of fish and seaweed.

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