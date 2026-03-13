Among the many skills my parents taught me, cooking was not one of them; I received the occasional piece of guidance but never any real lessons.

I did bake with my grandparents though, and those are very fond memories indeed.

Muffins, usually, though in their house we called them buns.

Up until quite recently, my culinary abilities extended little further than the microwave and the frozen meal.

As I began to recover from drugs and slowly reshape my life, I found myself looking at food very differently; I began to think about what I was eating.

Fast forward to today, and my diet is entirely organic and locally sourced, and I eat far less than I once did.

In truth, dear reader, I feel better now than I have at any other point in my life, yet I do not say this as advice to you, curious mind.

What nourishes one person may not nourish another.

My meals are simple:

eggs, raw milk, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and occasionally beef or fish.

I do not eat breakfast, and I only eat when I feel genuine hunger, which usually arrives around half past one in the afternoon.

Since settling into this way of eating, I have noticed other changes too.

My sleep has shortened, yet deepened, seven hours now leaves me feeling as refreshed as nine once did.

Again, this is not instruction, just observation, the subtle noticing of one’s own life.

Over the past few years I have spent a great deal of time learning about food, and much of that learning has come not from modern authorities, but from the words of our distant ancestors.

Call that naive if you wish, or perhaps call it curiosity; either way, I have often found their reflections on food to be surprisingly profound.

Modern history tends to paint earlier centuries as crude and unsanitary.

In England, even as late as the nineteenth century, hygiene and nutrition were very poor.

Waste was thrown from windows, disease was common, and the diet of the working classes was often very bleak.

If we accept the neat story of linear progress, then the thirteenth century should have been far worse still.

And yet, when we turn to the culinary literature of that age, we find something quite unexpected.

The texts do not speak of ignorance.

Quite the contrary.

They describe a world in which food was treated with care, thought, and a surprising degree of sophistication.

And so this afternoon we shall open a small window into that earlier world; a world where cooking was not just a necessity, but something closer to an art.

The corridors of history offer us far more than theology, monsters, and forgotten ideas, they also preserve the quiet knowledge of everyday life; including how people once understood the simple act of preparing a meal.

So let us loosen ourselves from the restraints of modern certainty, let us wander, gently and without haste, through the kitchens of another age.

For food is never just food; it reflects the knowledge, habits, and values of the age in which it was prepared.

Foods and Delicacies 📖

Before we begin looking at the recipes themselves, a few words about the work from which they come.

Unfortunately, there is no illustrated cover page attached to this manuscript, and so I have not included one here.

In many ways, however, that absence feels rather fitting.

Works of this age rarely required decoration to justify their worth; the substance of the text was more than enough.

The book itself bears the title:

Al-Maʾkūlāt wa-Ṭayyibāt al-Aṭʿima al-Maṣnūʿāt mimmā ustukhriǧa min kutub al-ṭibb wa-alfāẓ al-ṭuhāt

Which may be translated roughly as:

Foods and Delicacies Prepared from What Has Been Extracted from the Books of Medicine and the Words of the Cooks.

It was written by Muhammad ibn al-Hasan ibn Muhammad al-Baghdadi, a scholar and compiler living in Baghdad during the Abbasid period, and the manuscript itself is dated to the year 1240.

What makes this work particularly fascinating is the way in which it draws together two worlds that modern thinking often separates:

the kitchen and the physician.

The author tells us that many of the recipes were gathered not only from the practices of cooks, but also from medical texts.

In other words, food was not just about taste or indulgence, but about health, balance, and the proper nourishment of the body.

This alone tells us something interesting about the age in which it was written; medieval Baghdad was one of the intellectual centres of the world, a place where medicine, philosophy, and practical life often overlapped rather than standing apart.

So what we have here is not simply a list of recipes, it is a small window into how people of that time understood food itself:

not just as sustenance, but as something carefully prepared, thoughtfully balanced, and deeply connected to the well-being of the body.

And with that brief grounding in place, we may now turn our attention to the opening lines of the text itself.

Translation:

“This is a unique book in its subject. It contains all the varieties of foods that were used in the era of the Abbasids. Its author is an Iraqi man who lived before the fall of Baghdad by three hundred years. Perhaps the greatest excellence of the book is that it presents the preparation of every dish in a clear form and with complete description, expressed in refined language explaining how the food was made. From this it may be inferred that civilization and refinement had reached a great level in that age.

Among the advantages of this book are several things. First, that it brings to us a work concerning the foods used in those flourishing times. Brief notices concerning foods had indeed appeared in some books before, such as in the work Minhāj al-Bayān fī mā yastaʿmiluhu al-insān by Ibn Jazla of Damascus, which is a book of medical substances in which its author inserted the names of certain foods and explained the differences between the names of those substances. But no one had composed a separate book devoted specifically to foods like this one.

Secondly, it appears that the author was specialised in matters of food, as may be understood from the style of his writing.

Thirdly, the identity of the author remains unknown. Only a single manuscript copy of the book has been found, and no other copy is known to exist. It is possible that the manuscript we possess was written in the author’s own handwriting. At the end of it appears the statement: “This is the Book of Cookery.” It was written by Muhammad ibn al-Hasan ibn Muhammad ibn al-Karim, the Baghdadi writer. May God have mercy upon him. He completed it in the last ten days of the month of Dhū al-Ḥijjah in the year 623 of the Hijra.

Among its peculiarities is that sometimes it uses unusual names for certain foods that are not heard elsewhere and are not mentioned in books or dictionaries of the Arabic language. For this reason it also possesses linguistic value.

It was found that the manuscript of this book was preserved in the library of the University of Leiden in Holland. It consists of fifty-four folios, its length is moderate, and the lines of writing are about fourteen in each page. It is written in a clear hand on good paper.

I did not find a biography of the author in the books of biographies and translations, nor did I find a clear mention of him among the writers. His name appears sometimes in different forms because of the similarity between certain letters and the omission or addition of dots, and this caused confusion.

In the original manuscript there are small marginal notes written in the margins of the pages, most of them taken from Minhāj al-Bayān. When I examined them I found that some were useful, so I included a small number of them between brackets in the text.

As for the recipes that appear in some pages of this book, I left them exactly as they are, without alteration.

I also tried some of the foods described in the book myself and found them very good. I believe that many people today will also find these dishes agreeable if they prepare them carefully and follow their instructions well.”

Having read the opening words of the manuscript, one cannot help but pause for a moment.

Before a single recipe appears, the author makes something very clear:

food, in this age, was already understood as something worthy of record.

Not just prepared and forgotten, but written down with care, described with attention, and preserved for those who would come after.

That alone should give us reason to reflect.

We are often told that earlier centuries were crude, unsophisticated, and poorly understood in matters of everyday life; yet here, in the calm voice of a thirteenth-century writer, we find the opposite suggestion.

The foods of his time were prepared deliberately, explained in detail, and valued enough to be gathered into a book of their own.

Cooking, it seems, was already something that required knowledge.

Another thought emerges when reading these pages:

how unlikely it is that this book has survived at all.

Only a single manuscript copy appears to have reached us, travelling across centuries until it came to rest in the library of Leiden.

From the kitchens of medieval Baghdad to the shelves of a European archive; the journey alone is enough to stir the imagination.

How many other works like it once existed, now lost entirely, we may never know.

There is also something almost ghost-like about the language of the text; the editor notes that certain names for dishes appear nowhere else in Arabic literature.

Words that once described familiar meals, now linger in this manuscript like faint echoes of a vanished table.

And so even before we arrive at the recipes themselves, the manuscript has already given us something worth considering.

It reminds us that the past was not only a place of kings, wars, and monuments, but of kitchens, cooks, and quiet knowledge, the everyday wisdom through which people learned how to nourish themselves and those around them.

With that in mind, let us now turn to the opening words of the manuscript itself, and see what this thirteenth-century text has chosen to tell us before a single dish is prepared.

Translation:

“In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate Through Him is trust and assistance

Praise belongs to God, the Creator of animals and plants, the One who arranges the times of days and nights and spreads the seasons and their changes; the One who nourishes His servants with His blessings and provides them with food and drink from the waters that flow from the sky and from every type of fruit and crop that emerges from the earth; and He makes lawful for them the good foods and drinks without harm. May God send blessings upon our master Muhammad and upon his family and companions.

As for what follows:

God, exalted be He, has created foods and arranged them so that people may live by them and gain nourishment from them. The Almighty has said: “Eat of the good things We have provided for you.” Thus food is both lawful and wholesome when it is properly chosen.

Some people have spoken about the necessity of distinguishing between what is beneficial and what is harmful among foods. God, the Exalted, said: “Eat of what is lawful and good that We have provided for you.” Therefore, food should be lawful and pure.

After this, know that the matters of this world are divided into six categories: food, drink, clothing, marriage, perfume, and hearing (music). The most important of these categories are food and drink, for they are the sustenance of the body and the means by which life continues.

For this reason, careful attention must be given to food and the proper knowledge of its preparation.

It has been said about the Prophet, peace be upon him, that when some foods were placed before him he would ask about them and about how they had been prepared. If they pleased him he ate from them; if not, he would leave them.

Some have said that the principles of the body are four: heat, coldness, dryness, and moisture.

I have looked into several books concerning the craft of cooking and have gathered from them what seemed useful, arranging them into a single work. In this matter people have differed: some prefer eating meat frequently, others prefer moderation, and some consider vegetables more beneficial.

I have therefore compiled this book so that each person may choose from the foods what suits his condition.

I have also shortened certain passages and omitted repetition, arranging the work in an orderly manner and dividing it into chapters.

This book is organised into ten chapters.

Chapter One: concerning sour dishes.

Chapter Two: concerning roasted foods and their varieties.

Chapter Three: concerning pastries and sweets.

Chapter Four: concerning stews and broths.”

With the introductory remarks now behind us, the manuscript begins in the manner so familiar to works of the medieval world:

with a invocation.

The opening lines offer praise to God, acknowledging the Creator of plants, animals, and the rhythms of day and night.

At first glance this may seem purely devotional, yet it also reveals something deeper about how food was understood in that age.

Sustenance was not viewed only as a material necessity, but as part of a broader order of life, something provided through nature and deserving of gratitude.

From there the author moves gently into a reflection that feels surprisingly thoughtful for what many today would simply call a cookbook.

Food, he reminds us, is not just a matter of taste, it is tied to health, balance, and the proper maintenance of the body.

This is where the intellectual world of medieval medicine enters the kitchen.

The text briefly alludes to the classical theory of the body’s humours; the balance of heat, cold, dryness, and moisture, ideas inherited from Greek and Persian medical traditions that had long circulated through the learned centres of the Abbasid world.

Within that framework, food was not chosen only for pleasure but for how it influenced the body’s internal harmony.

Seen from this perspective, the kitchen becomes something closer to a laboratory.

Another revealing moment appears when the author explains how the work itself was assembled; rather than claiming to have invented these dishes himself, he describes gathering material from several earlier books on cookery and arranging them into a single collection.

In doing so, he presents himself less as a chef and more as a compiler, someone preserving and organising knowledge that already existed within the culinary traditions of his time.

Even the structure of the book reflects a careful mind at work, the recipes are divided into chapters, each devoted to particular kinds of dishes:

sour preparations, roasted foods, sweets, broths, and other categories that will appear as the text unfolds.

This small detail tells us something important.

The author was not simply recording meals; he was attempting to organise a body of culinary knowledge.

The result is something that feels remarkably modern; a structured guide to cooking, arranged in a way that readers could navigate with ease.

And so, as these early pages quietly demonstrate, this manuscript is not simply a list of meals from a distant century, it is the product of a culture in which food, medicine, and learning were woven together, forming a tradition of cooking that was both practical and thoughtful.

With this foundation laid, the recipes themselves begin to emerge, each one offering a small glimpse into the kitchens of medieval Baghdad.

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Translation:

“Chapter Five

On roasted meats, broths, and what is prepared with them.

Chapter Six

On dishes prepared with vinegar and what is made with them.

Chapter Seven

On fried foods and cooked dishes.

Chapter Eight

On sweets, pastries, and similar foods.

Chapter Nine

On pickled foods and their preparation.

Chapter Ten

On leftovers and the ways in which they are reused.

A Preface that Requires Knowledge

The cook must possess knowledge of the natural qualities of foods, their properties, and their uses.

He must understand what is appropriate for the body and what should be avoided.

It is necessary that the cooking vessels be clean, that the fire be properly regulated, and that the preparation of the food be carried out with care.

The cook must also take care regarding smoke and vapours, for excessive smoke harms food and spoils its flavour.

Likewise, attention should be given to the quality of fuel, because the strength of the fire influences the outcome of the dish.

Salt should be used with moderation, and one must avoid excessive quantities, for it damages the balance of the dish.

The cook must also know how to distinguish between good oils, such as olive oil and sesame oil, and avoid oils that have become rancid or spoiled.

All of these matters must be observed so that the food may be prepared properly and benefit those who eat it.

Among the useful observations are those concerning ingredients and their preparation.

For example:

Coriander that is freshly harvested and green has a stronger fragrance than that which has dried.

Fresh herbs possess a pleasant scent and flavour when they are newly gathered.

Pepper that is recently harvested has a stronger taste than old pepper.

Rice should be washed well before cooking so that dust and impurities are removed.

The cooking vessels should also be cleaned properly before use.

Clay vessels should be washed carefully and left to dry before being used again.

When preparing meat, the cook should select good cuts and remove undesirable parts.

It is also recommended that the meat be washed before cooking so that blood and impurities are removed.

When preparing dishes with rice, the grains should be cleaned thoroughly before being placed into the pot.

In cooking, one must pay attention to the balance of flavours, so that the dish does not become overly sour, overly salty, or lacking in taste.

The skill of the cook lies in bringing these elements together so that the food becomes pleasant and beneficial for those who eat it.”

As we move further into the manuscript, something interesting begins to take shape.

The author is still not giving us recipes, instead, he continues preparing the reader, almost as if he believes a cook must first learn how to think before learning what to cook.

These pages read less like instructions and more like the foundations of a craft.

We are introduced to the structure of the book itself, a series of chapters carefully arranged around different kinds of dishes.

Roasted meats, broths, fried foods, sweets, pickled preparations, and other categories appear laid out before us.

The organisation alone tells us something important:

cooking here is not treated as improvisation, but as a body of knowledge that can be studied, divided, and understood.

The kitchen, in this sense, becomes a place of learning.

The author then turns to what might seem simple matters; fire, smoke, oils, salt, yet each of these is treated with a deliberate attention.

A poorly controlled fire can ruin a dish, too much smoke spoils flavour, rancid oil corrupts the entire preparation, even salt, so ordinary in appearance, must be used with restraint.

These are not grand ideas, yet they reveal something profound about the mentality behind the work:

cooking is presented as a discipline of balance.

Nothing is to be excessive, nothing careless, and nothing ignored.

Elsewhere the author speaks about ingredients themselves:

herbs should be fresh, pepper should be strong, rice should be washed thoroughly before entering the pot.

Meat must be chosen carefully, cleaned properly, and prepared with understanding; none of this is revolutionary to a modern cook, yet that is precisely what makes it remarkable.

Seven centuries separate us from these pages, yet the reasoning feels entirely familiar.

What these lines reveal is that the kitchens of the thirteenth century were not places of confusion or ignorance, they were environments shaped by experience, observation, and accumulated wisdom.

Long before modern culinary schools or written cookbooks became common in Europe, cooks in Baghdad were already thinking about flavour, cleanliness, balance, and preparation in a systematic way.

And so the manuscript continues its slow unfolding.

The foundations are being laid, the tools explained, the mindset established.

Only once this groundwork is complete will the author finally turn to the dishes themselves, and when he does, we will enter the living kitchens of the medieval world.

Translation:

“Chapter One

On Meat Dishes and Their Kinds

This chapter contains what is prepared from meats, whether boiled, roasted, or cooked in broth, and what is made from them in various ways.

Each of these preparations is described with its proper method, and the chapter gathers together the most well-known dishes among people.

Al-Sikbāj (السِّكْبَاج)

Take fatty meat and cut it into medium pieces.

Place it in a pot with water, coriander, cumin, and a little salt according to need.

Bring it to the boil and remove the foam that rises from it.

Add onions and a little vinegar.

Let it cook gently until the meat becomes tender.

Then add a small quantity of sugar and some raisins.

Leave it on the fire until the broth thickens and the flavours combine.

When it is nearly finished, add a little rosewater and remove it from the fire.

Serve it in a dish and pour the broth over the meat.

Ibrāhīmiyya (إبراهيمية)

Take meat and cut it into medium pieces.

Place it in a pot with water and salt and cook it until it begins to soften.

Then add cinnamon, coriander, and pepper.

After that, add chickpeas that have been soaked beforehand.

Let the dish cook slowly until the ingredients are well combined.

When it nears completion, add a small amount of vinegar and a little sugar.

Leave it until the broth thickens.

Then remove it from the fire and sprinkle it with rosewater.

Jarjāniyya (جرجانية)

Take meat and cut it into pieces and place it in the pot.

Add water and a small amount of salt.

Cook it until the meat becomes tender.

Then add onions and spices.

Let it cook until the broth reduces and becomes rich.

When it is ready, remove it from the fire and serve it.”

At last, the manuscript begins to reveal what it has been preparing us for.

After several pages devoted to principles, observations, and the careful ordering of knowledge, the author now opens the first chapter:

dishes made from meat.

It is here that the kitchens of the thirteenth century begin to take a more tangible form.

Yet even these recipes carry a character quite different from what we might expect in a modern cookbook.

There are no precise measurements, no rigid instructions, no anxious warnings about exact temperatures or timing.

Instead, the text reads almost like a conversation between experienced cooks, confident that the reader already understands the rhythm of the kitchen.

The first dish, sikbāj, immediately reveals something fascinating about the culinary world of medieval Baghdad; meat is simmered, spices are added, vinegar sharpens the broth, and sweetness follows close behind in the form of sugar and raisins.

To the modern palate this mixture might sound unusual, yet in the medieval world the blending of sweet and sour was a sign of refinement.

Balance was the goal, not separation.

And then there is rosewater.

Its appearance may surprise some readers today, yet in the thirteenth century it was a common ingredient in kitchens across the Middle East.

A few drops at the end of a dish were not meant to overwhelm the food, but to lift its fragrance; a final touch that carried the meal beyond simple nourishment into something closer to an experience.

Other dishes follow in a similar spirit, meat simmered slowly, spices layered thoughtfully, chickpeas added for substance, vinegar introduced for brightness.

Nothing here is extravagant, yet everything reflects a culture that treated food with patience and understanding.

What stands out most is the absence of haste; these recipes assume time, time to simmer, time to combine flavours, time for the cook to observe and adjust.

Cooking, in this manuscript, is not a race toward completion, it is a process of gradual transformation.

And so, with the first recipes now laid before us, the manuscript has finally crossed the threshold from theory into practice.

The foundations we encountered earlier now begin to show their purpose, guiding the cook as the dishes of medieval Baghdad slowly emerge from the pot.

Translation:

“Take meat and cut it into pieces.

Place it in a pot with water and a little salt.

Add onions cut into pieces.

When it begins to boil, add pepper, coriander, and cinnamon.

Add chickpeas that have been soaked beforehand.

Then add peeled walnuts.

Leave it cooking until the meat becomes tender.

When it has softened, take sour pomegranate seeds and pound them.

Strain them through a fine cloth with water until their juice is extracted.

Add the juice to the pot.

Add also rosewater and a little sugar.

Leave the dish on the fire until the broth thickens and the flavours combine.

Then remove it from the fire and serve it.

Ḥāmiḍiyya (The Sour Dish)

Take fatty meat and cut it into medium pieces.

Place it in a pot with water and a little salt.

Bring it to a boil.

Add pepper, coriander, and cinnamon.

Add onions and allow the dish to cook until the meat becomes tender.

Then add sour elements such as vinegar.

When it nears completion, add a small quantity of sugar and a little rosewater.

Leave it on the fire for a short time until the broth thickens.

Then remove it and serve.

Dīkbarīkāt (ديك بريكات)

Take meat and cut it into medium pieces.

Place it in a pot with a small amount of salt.

Add soaked chickpeas and onions cut into pieces.

Pour water over them and leave the pot to boil.

Take flour and knead it with water.

Make from it small pieces.

Place these pieces into the pot so they cook together with the meat.

Add spices such as pepper and cinnamon.

Leave the dish until the broth thickens.

Then remove it from the fire and serve.

Commentary on the Dish

It is said that the name of this dish comes from the manner in which the dough pieces are prepared and placed in the pot.

Some cooks prepare the dough pieces small and round, while others flatten them.

The difference between these forms does not change the nature of the dish, but only its appearance.

Some cooks add herbs to the preparation, while others leave it plain.

It is also said that certain cooks use wheat flour while others use barley flour.

Both methods are known.

Those who prefer wheat flour say that it produces a softer texture.

Those who prefer barley say it produces a stronger flavour.

Among the experienced cooks there are those who add spices in small quantities so that they do not overpower the dish.

Others increase the spices according to their taste.

Both practices are known among cooks.

The purpose of these variations is to adapt the dish to the preference of those who eat it.

Further Explanation

Some writers have mentioned this dish in their books, though not always under the same name.

For this reason, the cook should rely on understanding the method of preparation rather than the name alone.

A skilled cook recognises the dish by the manner in which it is made.

For this reason the wise cook observes the principles of cooking rather than relying only on written instructions.”

As we come to the final pages for today’s discussion, the manuscript begins to reveal even more of the character of the kitchens from which it emerged.

By this point the reader will have noticed that the dishes unfolding before us are not random combinations of ingredients, but preparations that follow a certain culinary logic.

Meat is paired with sourness, sweetness is introduced in measured amounts, spices are layered carefully, and fragrant elements such as rosewater appear as a finishing touch.

What might sound unusual to modern ears was, in fact, a refined balance of flavours familiar to cooks of that world.

One detail that stands out in these pages is the frequent use of pomegranate.

Its sharp, vibrant acidity appears alongside vinegar and sugar, creating a harmony that medieval cooks clearly valued.

The goal was not a single dominant taste, but the careful interplay between contrasting flavours.

We also encounter another interesting element:

the introduction of small pieces of dough into the stew.

These simple additions transform the dish from a broth into something more substantial, absorbing the flavours of the pot while thickening the preparation itself.

It is a reminder that cooks of this period were not only concerned with taste, but with texture and nourishment as well.

Perhaps the most revealing part of these pages, however, lies in the commentary that accompanies one of the dishes; the author pauses to acknowledge that different cooks prepare the same food in slightly different ways.

Some shape the dough differently, others adjust the spices, and even the choice of flour may vary from kitchen to kitchen.

This admission may seem ordinary, yet it offers an important insight into the culinary world of the thirteenth century.

Cooking, as presented in this manuscript, was not a rigid science bound to a single formula; it was a craft guided by experience.

Recipes were not commandments, but frameworks that allowed the cook to adapt according to taste, ingredients, and circumstance.

In that sense, the manuscript feels surprisingly modern, even seven centuries ago, the author understood that the kitchen was a place of judgement as much as instruction.

And so, dear reader, we close the pages for today; what began as a simple curiosity, a thirteenth-century manuscript on cooking, has revealed something far richer than a list of dishes.

In these pages we have seen a world in which food was not hurried, not thoughtless, and certainly not taken for granted.

Every ingredient had a place, every flavour a purpose, every step guided by experience gathered over generations.

Seven centuries separate us from these kitchens, yet the minds behind them do not feel distant.

They understood balance, patience, and care in a way that feels strangely familiar.

Vinegar sharpened the broth, sweetness softened the edge, spices warmed the dish, and rosewater lifted it into fragrance; it was not chaos in the pot, but harmony.

Perhaps that is the lesson hidden in these recipes.

Cooking, like many of the older crafts, reminds us that knowledge is not always found in grand theories or complicated systems; sometimes it lives in the steady hands of those who observe, adjust, and learn from the simple acts repeated day after day.

A pot on the fire.

Ingredients gathered from the earth.

A cook who knows when to add, when to wait, and when to remove the dish from the flame.

These are humble things, yet they form the foundations of civilisation itself.

And so as we step away from these pages, one cannot help but feel a certain respect for those distant cooks of Baghdad.

They worked without modern kitchens, without digital timers, without the endless measurements and instructions we rely upon today, and yet they produced dishes guided by balance, fragrance, and understanding.

Perhaps, in the end, that is what history often reveals.

Our ancestors were not stumbling through a darker age, as we are sometimes taught to believe; they were living, observing, refining the small arts of life in ways that still speak to us centuries later.

And who knows, somewhere between the vinegar, the spices, and the rosewater, we may have caught a small glimpse of something timeless:

the human desire to take the raw offerings of the world and transform them into nourishment, comfort, and beauty.

We will return to the manuscript soon.

For now, let these old kitchens rest until our next visit.

If today’s pages sparked your curiosity and you would like to support the continued search for old books and forgotten knowledge, donations are warmly welcomed.

But just know, curious mind, they are never necessary.

Your interest alone already keeps this work alive.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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