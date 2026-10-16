Alternative History

Alternative History

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Doretta's avatar
Doretta
Oct 16

Thanks for keeping me informed! Freedom can be chipped away with promises of convenience and conformity.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amii's avatar
Amii
Oct 16

Wow Jordan, again another great one, that is 💯 true! What you're saying brings me to the latest surveillance state device that's cropped up here in America! These damn "Flock" cameras showin up here in American towns that "allegedly" claim to only take pictures of cars license plates, but not take pictures of people, as people drive by, is a damn lie!

Because some Americans have found out that pictures of their faces are on those cameras! I can't remember the exact details of how people have caught this lie, if somebody here in America commenting here knows anything about these Flock cameras and how pictures of people ended up on these cameras along with every piece of information about their car/vehicle also ended up on these cameras too, please explain to me and enlighten me!

But people here in America are raisin hell over this latest trick from the oligarchs! A few people have started destroying these these cameras, I don't know how?, I think people are shooting them out! 👏👏👏👏👏 😃 is my response, with me sayin "Now that's tha fightin spirit I want to see 😉😁" Where I live at, I want to see the "good Ole Boy" rednecks takin their shotguns and rifles that they hang on the rifle rack inside their truck cab on the back window out, and shoot the hell outta these cameras 😁!

This all took place back a couple of months ago, I haven't heard anything else about people here in America destroying these damn cameras! But I know exactly what they're for, the excuse used is for illegal immigration, and a way to identify illegals here in America driving on our roads and highways!

Nah, it ain't about just about identifying illegals, these cameras are for identifying, and spying on Americans and our driving habits, where we go, and what we do! So the next time any American citizen gets pulled over by police or highway patrol, that officer already has every piece of information they need on us, and the officer makin a reason to hold us for somethin and arresting us for something, attaching something illegal on us, with the officer twistin the information and sayin, "you're under arrest for????,such and such!"

The asshole cops and asshole highway patrol officers would do somethin like this! It happens!

What I see happenin here in America makes me sick!! And the majority of my fellow Americans are too complacent about things, "oh well, ain't nuttin we can do bout it anyway!!!" 🤬 this attitude makes my damn blood boil!

So no, America does not have much longer before everything we know about our lives changes forever, I give America 5 more years before we all wake up one day to a completely different country!

And it makes me sick, I'll NEVER comply with their agenda, the majority of Americans think they can vote their way out of this, nah, you can't vote your damn way out of slavery!

Sigh 🤷‍♀️

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