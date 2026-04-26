Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

The evidence just keeps stacking up! Tartaria was deliberately erased. Again, thank You for the work You do!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture