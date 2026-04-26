This introduction must remain brief, dear reader, for the weight of the information I wish to share with you this morning, is as vast as it is complex.

I have dwelled on how best to present these findings; as the pages are locked in an archaic Italian, but the detail within is exhaustive.

To prevent this becoming a three-hour odyssey, I will provide the raw translations alongside a necessary overview of the author and his world.

But rather than clouding the text with my own deep reflections, I shall move with a surgical focus, isolating the specific mentions that speak to our cause and our current working hypothesis.

We are searching for the friction, the places where the ink of the past refuses to dry into the shape of the modern narrative.

Let us begin in haste, curious mind, but guided by wonder alone.

It is our passion for understanding, not a desperate hunger for answers, that grants us revelations like those we are about to witness.

It is in the silence between the lines that the truth often resides.

Onward, dear reader.

Historia Delgi Imperatori 📖

To truly grasp the gravity of these pages, one must first recognise the hand that held the pen and the weight of the document itself.

This is not the speculation of a distant scholar, but the testimony of Hayton of Corycus, a man whose life was forged in the heat of the empires he describes.

Hayton was a Prince of the Armenian House of Lampron and a high-ranking military commander before he ever donned the habit of a monk.

As a relative of the King of Armenia, he stood at the geometric center of the 13th-century world.

When he dictated the History of the Parts of the East to Nicola Falconi in 1307, he did so at the direct request of Pope Clement V.

This book was never intended as a work of fiction or a traveler's tale; it was a strategic intelligence report, a high-level briefing for the Papacy on the true state of the Orient and the nature of the Tartars as allies against the rising tide of Egypt.

The work is a masterpiece of precision, dictated entirely from memory without a single note or map to guide him.

It offers a razor-sharp breakdown of fourteen kingdoms, their borders, their military capabilities, and their spiritual lineages.

Hayton’s authority was so absolute that his words shaped the European understanding of the East for centuries.

He spoke from the perspective of a man who had participated in the very battles he described, someone who moved between the royal courts of Cilician Armenia and the military camps of the East.

If Hayton speaks of the Tartars as a people of profound wit, possessing paper currency and a script similar to the Latins, we are forced to confront a reality that has been systematically erased.

He was not a man prone to fantasy; he was a man of blood, stone, and decree.

He saw the world before the Mongol myth was manufactured to tidy up the past, and in his book, that world remains alive, defiant, and fundamentally different from the one we are taught to believe in.

Enough of the preamble, curious mind.

Let us finally open ourselves to a world they attempted to strip from our collective memory.

But before the first word is read, let this serve as a vow:

If there is a truth hidden beneath the weight of centuries, then with divine perseverance and the protection of God, I will find it

Translation:

“HISTORY OF THE PARTS

of the East, & of the passage

to the Holy Land.

Faithfully described by Hayton, Armenian Monk, relative of the King of Armenia, Premonstratensian.

PREFACE.

THESE are the histories of the parts of the East written in brevity by F. Hayton, Lord of Corycus, & relative of the King of Armenia. Which I, Nicola Falconi, by order of the Supreme Pontiff, & our Lord Clement V, wrote first in the French language at Poitiers, as the same F. Hayton dictated them from his own mouth, without any note or exemplar, and from the French language I then translated them into the Latin language in 1307 in the month of August.

The Kingdom of Cathay is placed at the shores of the Ocean, and is the largest that can be found in all the world, full of people, of infinite riches, & has so many islands under its dominion, which cannot be numbered, that there is no one who affirms having seen them all. Those parts in which one can trade are full of the greatest riches and treasures. Only the oil of olives is bought dearly in those parts, because of the scarcity that exists there. Therefore the great men and princes of that Kingdom always have some, & they have it guarded with the greatest diligence, like a singular medicine. I will leave off saying things of wonder, & monstrous things that are in that Kingdom.

The men of those parts are very shrewd, & full of every kind of astuteness, in such a way that in the arts, & in the sciences, they despise all other nations, saying that they alone see with two eyes, while the Italians see with only one, and all other nations are blind. And in truth one sees that they estimate all other nations to be vile & coarse. In truth, many marvelous & diverse things are brought from those parts, of such indescribable thinness, & of such great labor of the hands, that it does not seem that in similar things any other nation can be compared to them.

The men are called Cathayans, & one finds according to those nations very beautiful men, & very beautiful women, but generally they all have small eyes, and they do not naturally have beards. They have then very beautiful letters, & very similar in beauty to the Latin ones.

Their religion can hardly be described with great difficulty, some adoring certain Idols of Metal, others the Oxen that work the earth, from which come the grains, and the other things that nourish. Others have in veneration the tall trees, others all natural things, some Astronomy, many the Sun, & many the Moon. Others have no law, nor any faith, & live in the likeness of brute animals, who although they are of very prompt wit in exercising physical works, they have however no cognition of spiritual things.

They are not very bold people, but are very timid of death, which does not happen to those who make a profession of arms, all of whom are of great wit, both by sea and by land. They have had many victories over their enemies. They have many types of weapons that are not found among other nations.

Their currency, with which they buy & sell, is made of paper in a square shape, marked with the seal of the King, & according to that seal, it comes to be worth more, or less value. And when that money begins to break from antiquity, they carry it to the Royal court, and they take other new money instead. Of gold, & of other metals they make use for vessels, & other decorative things.

It is said that this Kingdom of Cathay is at the beginning of the world, because it is in the East, beyond which, it is said, there is no human habitation. To the West it has its borders with the Kingdom of Tarsa. To the North it borders with the desert of Belgian, & to the South with the sea, between the islands of which is said to be above.

The Kingdom of Tarsa has three provinces, the Lords of which call themselves Kings, & the men of those parts are called Iogour. They adore Idols, as they have always adored until now, except for ten families of those Kings who, because of the appearance of the star, came to adore the Nativity of our Lord in Bethlehem. Wherefore today there are still found among the Tartars many of those families who constantly hold the faith of Christ.

The others then who are Idolaters in those parts are of no value. They are however of most happy wit in learning the arts, and the sciences, & they have their own letters and they do not eat for the most part meat, nor do they drink wine, & for anything in the world they would not kill an animal that lives. They have many very beautiful cities, & they have very large temples in which they adore the Idols.

They have also great quantities of grain, & of other good fruits. They have no wine, because they hold it a great sin to drink it, as do the Agareni themselves. This Kingdom of Tarsa has its borders: from the part of the East it borders with the Kingdom of Cathay, from the West with the Kingdom of Turkestan, from the part of the North with a certain desert, from the part of the South with a province called Sin, which is placed between the Kingdom of India, & that of Cathay, in which province Diamonds are found.”

Hayton’s text shatters the nomad myth through three specific details.

First, the script; he describes letters similar to Latin, proving a high cultural literacy that contradicts the idea of an unlettered horde.

Second, the paper currency; a royal-stamped, centralised money system proves a sophisticated state economy that tribal societies simply do not possess.

The most profound reveal is the lineage of Tarsa.

By linking Tartar kings directly to the star of Bethlehem and the Magi, Hayton identifies an ancient, independent Eastern Christianity.

This isn't a history of Mongols being civilised by the West; it is the record of a superior civilisation that viewed the West as half-blind.

The modern narrative hasn't just simplified this history, it has inverted it.

Translation:

“...of Tarsa, from the West with the Kingdom of Persia, from the North with the Kingdom of Corasina, & from the South it goes all the way to the desert of India.

There are in this Kingdom few good cities, but very large plains & good pastures for animals. Therefore the greater part of the inhabitants of that Kingdom are shepherds, & live in huts, & move easily from place to place. The largest city of that Kingdom is called Ocerra, & not much wheat or barley is harvested in that country, & they do not have wine, but drink "corfola" [likely a fermented milk], & other drinks they compose; they eat milk, rice, & honey, & certain meats called Turs. Almost all hold the wicked law of Mahomet.

There are those among them who have no law, nor faith, nor have their own letters [script], but use the Arabic ones in the cities & in their castles.

The Kingdom of Corasmini is very well furnished with cities, & with villages, & has many inhabitants; the country being very fertile and pleasant, & wheat & other grains are harvested most abundantly, & a little wine is still made there.

The borders of this Kingdom are: from the East a desert that is one hundred days' travel long. It extends from the West as far as the Caspian Sea, from the North it has the Kingdom of Cumania, & from the South the Kingdom of Turkestan. The largest city of this Kingdom is called Corasme, & the inhabitants are called Corasini. They are Pagans, & have no letters, nor laws, & are most fierce in handling weapons, for which they are called "soldini." They have a language of their own, & use letters & the customs of the Greeks, & use the sacrament of the body of CHRIST in the manner of the Greeks, rendering obedience to the Patriarch of Antioch.

The Kingdom of Cumania is very large, but is very poorly inhabited due to the malignancy of the air; because in some places it is so cold in winter that neither men nor animals can live there; in other parts it is so hot in summer that it cannot be inhabited, neither because of the heat, nor the flies. There are few cities, where there are some gardens. Those people live in the countryside in pavilions, & burn the dung of animals for fire.

This Kingdom has its borders: from the East with the Kingdom of Corasini, & with a desert; from the West with the Great Sea [Black Sea], & with the Sea of Tenua; from the North with the Kingdom of Russia, & from the South it extends as far as a very large river that passes through the city called Etil, which freezes every year, & at times remains frozen firmly for the whole year, so that one passes over it safely both by men and by animals, as one walks upon the land. One finds on the banks of that river some small trees, on the other part of the river there are diverse types of people, who are not included in this Kingdom, all of whom render obedience to the King of Cumania.

There are some of them who still live around the mount Ecoca, which is marvelously high & large. The Goshawks, & the other birds of prey are white in that place & are born in those mountains. This mountain is placed between two seas; from the West it has the Greater Sea, & from the Occident [West] the Caspian, which has no entry into the Ocean Sea. But it is like a lake, & is called a sea for its greatness, & it is the largest lake found in the world, extending from the Caspian mountain as far as the head of the Kingdom of Persia, & dividing all of Asia into two parts, where that which is toward the East is called Deep Asia, that which is toward the West is called Greater Asia.

Around the Caspian Sea are many good fish. Around the mountain there are found Buffaloes, & many other wild animals. There are still in that sea many Islands, in which the birds make their nests, & among others many peregrine falcons are found, Smerigli, Bonfacci, & many other manners of birds, which are not found in other parts of the world, except in those Islands. The largest city of the Kingdom of Cumania is called Sarà, which anciently was very noble & famous, before it was ruined. It is almost entirely destroyed by the Tartars, who took it by force, as will be told later.

The Kingdom of India is very long, placed upon the Ocean Sea, called in those parts the Sea of India, & begins from the borders of the Kingdom of Persia, & extends toward the East as far as a province called Balare, in which are found many precious stones, called Balassi. From the North it has the great & very long desert of India, where it is said that Alexander the Emperor found so many serpents, & such diversity of animals. St. Thomas the Apostle preached in that country the faith of CHRIST, who converted many provinces & peoples, who being very distant from those lands and places where the faith of CHRIST was held, have abandoned the faith, it not being that there was a single city that was inhabited by Christians, all others having abandoned the faith of ours.

From the South it has the Ocean Sea, in which are many Islands, the inhabitants of which are black, & go naked, because of the great heat of the Sun, & adore Idols like madmen. One finds in those Islands precious stones, pearls, & gold, & a very great quantity of Drugs, & of medicinal things, which are of great benefit to the men who live in those parts. There is still an island called Celan, in which are found Rubies, & Sapphires, & the King of the island has a ruby of such greatness that it would be almost impossible to find another similar.

When he is to be crowned as King, he holds that Ruby in his right hand while riding through the city, & from then on everyone obeys him as King. India is almost an Island, being surrounded by the aforementioned desert, & by the Ocean Sea. In such a manner that one can hardly enter that country except from one part, which is that which borders the Kingdom of Persia. The merchants who wish to go into that kingdom...”

These pages expose the fragmentation of the Mongol label.

Hayton describes a landscape of distinct kingdoms, each with their own relationship to literacy and law.

The Kingdom of Corasmini shatters the nomad stereotype.

Hayton identifies a most fierce military elite who utilised Greek letters and sacraments.

This confirms a sophisticated culture with deep religious and administrative ties to the West, far removed from an unlettered horde.

Cumania is described not as a wasteland, but as a land of noble cities like Sarà.

Hayton’s detail that the Tartars took Sarà by force is vital; it portrays them as a conquering power seizing pre-existing, high-status urban centers rather than a group building from nothing.

Finally, the account of India reinforces the spiritual depth of the East.

Hayton traces an ancient Christian presence back to St. Thomas, long before Western missionaries arrived.

This anchors the identity of these regions in an ancient, sacred history that the modern myth has systematically stripped away.

Translation:

...year first to a city called Amam founded as much as is said artfully by Hermes the Philosopher, & they pass it by an arm of the sea, until they reach a city called Combaech, from where green Parrots come, of which there is in those parts such a great multitude, that they are almost in greater number than those in our parts. One finds in that port all the merchandise that can be had from those parts.

If they wish then to pass as merchants further on, they can do so without any trouble, they find in those parts a great abundance of wheat, of barley, they eat the inhabitants rice, honey, milk, butter, & many types of fruits, of which the country is most abundant.

The Kingdom of Persia is divided in two parts, although it is said to be only one Kingdom, & this is because always a single Lord has had the principality of both those parts. The first part of that Kingdom begins in the East at the borders of the Kingdom of Turkestan, & extends toward the West as far as the great river Phison, which is the first of the four that descend from the Terrestrial Paradise. From the part of the North it extends as far as the Caspian Sea, & from the part of the midday as far as the desert of India. It is that province almost entirely flat, in the middle of which are two great & very rich cities, one called Bocharà, & the other Sonorgant. They are called the inhabitants of these two parts Persians, & have a language of their own. They live by trade, & from the fruits that come from the labors they do in cultivating the earth; they do not transgress a point of the laws, nor of war. Anciently they adored Idols, & held the fire as their singular God.

But since the Mahometan sect held the dominion of those parts, they have universally become Saracens, believing in the false instructions of Mahomet. The other part begins then from the aforementioned river Phison, & extends toward the West as far as the borders of the Kingdom of Media, and part of Greater Armenia. From the part of the North it then extends as far as the Caspian Sea.

From the part of the midday, it has its borders with a province of the Kingdom of Media. In which province are two great cities, one called Nesabor, & the other Spachen. & the inhabitants are similar in Religion, & in customs, to the other Persians.

The Kingdom of Media is very long & narrow, from the part of the East it begins from the Kingdom of the Persians, & with the Kingdom of Greater India, from the West as far as the Kingdom of the Chaldeans, from the part of the North it begins from the Kingdom of Greater Armenia, & extends for the midday as far as the city of Aquissa, which is placed upon the Ocean sea, & here are found the largest pearls that are in all the world.

There are in the Kingdom of Media very great mountains, & some plains, & there are two regions: those who inhabit one are called Saracens, & those who inhabit the other are called Corduib. There are in this Kingdom two great cities, one called Soracet, & the other Queremon. They are the people of the sect of Mahomet, perfidious deceivers, & hold his law, & use Arabic letters, & in warring they are good Archers, & good soldiers on foot, & valiant.

There are in Armenia four Kingdoms, & all four have a single King who governs them all. The length of Armenia begins from the Kingdom of Persia, & extends toward the West as far as the Kingdom of the Turks. The width of Armenia then begins from the city of Mirale, called the Iron Gate, which was fortified by King Alexander for various and diverse nations that inhabit the lower parts of Asia, because he did not want them to be able to pass into Greater Asia without his license. That city being placed in the strait of the Caspian Sea, & at the foot of mount Coca, the width of Armenia extends as far as the Kingdom of Media. This Kingdom of Armenia is very large, & very rich cities, & the principal and most famous is that of Tauriso, & the richest of all the others. It has still very large mountains, large plains, & very large rivers, & lakes of fresh water, & salt, which have a great quantity of fish. They are called the people who inhabit Armenia with various names, according to the regions where they inhabit, & are valiant warriors on foot & on horse. They have the same customs that the Tartars have, who are under their dominion for a long time now, in dressing, in arming, in riding, & in the habits. They have Armenian letters, & those also which are called Haloen. Armenia has the highest mountain that is in all the parts of the world, called vulgarly Ararath, & it is that where first the Ark of Noah rested after the flood. & although it cannot be climbed because of the great abundance of snow that covers it forever, both in winter & in summer, always however one sees at the top a certain blackness, which the men vulgarly want to say is the Ark itself.

The Kingdom of Georgia begins in the East from a very large mountain called Alboris, and is inhabited by many nations, & therefore it is said in those parts Alania, & it extends toward the West toward the North, as far as some lands of the Kingdom of the Turks.

The length of the Kingdom of Georgia extends as far as the Greater Sea. From the part of the midday it has as a border the Kingdom of Greater Armenia. The Kingdom of Georgia is divided into two Kingdoms, one called Georgia, & the other called Abcas, & they always had two Kings, one of whom is the King of Georgia, & subject to the Emperor of Asia. & the King of Abcas, a very powerful person, & of fortresses, which were never allowed to be plundered by the Emperor of Asia, no less than by the Tartars.

There appears in the Kingdom of Georgia a certain stupendous & monstrous miracle, which I would not dare to tell, no less than having never believed it if I had not seen it with my own eyes, but because I saw it, & heard it, I will say it, which is that in those parts, there is a province called Hamscen, of three days' journey in circuit, so made in a dark way, obscure.”

This portrayal of the East as a collection of fragmented kingdoms, defined primarily by their proximity to biblical landmarks and formidable natural barriers, reinforces the notion of an ancient world caught between divine order and chaotic wilderness.

By documenting the exact boundaries of Persia, Media, and Armenia, the text attempts to domesticate the monstrous unknown through the rigid application of geography.

Even the description of the Ark resting atop an unreachable Ararat serves to anchor this remote reality in a shared spiritual history, transforming a distant landscape into a tangible proof of scripture.

Furthermore, the persistent tension between the perfidious spread of the Mahometan sect and the remnants of Christian heritage illustrates a landscape in deep ideological transition.

The mention of the Kingdom of Georgia as a fortress of resistance against both the Emperor of Asia and the Tartars highlights a recurring theme of isolation and endurance.

This environment, where physical darkness can literally swallow a persecuted people whole, suggests that for the medieval traveler, the map was not just a guide to terrain, but a record of the miraculous and the divine interventions that protected the faithful from total erasure.

Translation:

“That part is obscured by a foggy darkness, where such a fog extends throughout that province, that men cannot see one another, nor is there anyone who would dare to enter that land, because they do not know how to find the way to return from it.

Those of the country say that they have many times heard certain voices of men, who crying out, make the song of the rooster, and the neighing of horses in those forests, and by the exit of a river that issues from that place, certain signs appear, so that it seems that people inhabit those places. One also finds by reading in the histories of the Kingdom of Armenia, and of that of Georgia, that there was once a most wicked Emperor and Lord of Persians, called Sapor, who worshipped idols, and cruelly persecuted Christians; and having one day sent out a command, that all the inhabitants of Asia should come to worship his idols, adding that those who opposed the Imperial commands, should be condemned to the fire; it happened that some Christians full of faith, made the choice rather to suffer martyrdom, than to worship idols. Others then, for fear of not remaining deprived of their worldly goods, worshipped them.

Others then fled to the mountains, and others into the tombs, and they saved themselves courageously against those commands. In those times some good Christians lived in a plain, called Mogan, and they not wishing in any way to sacrifice to idols, thought to flee, and leave all their worldly goods. And giving it to be believed that they would pass into Greece, that most wicked Emperor cut off their path in that plain of Hamsem mentioned above, and having to be universally cut all into pieces by order of the Emperor, the wretches turned with prayers to our Lord Jesus Christ, and suddenly that darkness obscured the lights of the stars, and the Christians walking in a straight path fled.

Wherefore those villains remained in that darkness, and they are still there to this day, and they will be there until the end of the world, as is believed, and as is seen by everyone.

The Kingdom of the Chaldeans begins from the east, from the mountains of Media, and extends as far as Nineveh, a very large and ancient city near the river Tigris. And this city is nominated in the Holy Scripture. And Nineveh is today all ruined, but by the vestiges that are still seen there, it can be firmly believed that it was one of the largest cities in the world. The width of the Kingdom of the Chaldeans from the northern part begins from a city called Maraga, and extends through the south, as far as the Great Ocean.

The largest city of the Kingdom of the Chaldeans is Babylon, also called in ancient times that which Nebuchadnezzar, led from Jerusalem the most Holy city the children of Israel prisoners. The Kingdom of the Chaldeans has many plains, few mountains, and few rivers that run through the Kingdom. Those who inhabit Chaldea are called Nestorians, others call them by error Nestorians. They use Chaldean letters. There are some of them also who use Arabic, and they hold the most false law of Muhammad.

The Kingdom of Mesopotamia begins from the Levant, from the great city of Mosul, which is situated near the river Tigris, and to the West extends as far as the river Euphrates, and to the City of Rochais, which was once of the Kingdom of Abgar, from which city the Veronica was brought which today is seen in Rome. Near this city is the land of Haran, in which Abraham lived anciently, and it is that where the Lord commanded him to leave it, passing to the land of promise, which is beyond the river Euphrates, as is more clearly read in the Bible.

This Kingdom is called in the Greek language the Kingdom of Mesopotamia, because it is placed in the middle of the two rivers Tigris and Euphrates, which descend from the terrestrial Paradise. The width of this Kingdom of Mesopotamia has its beginning from a mountain of Armenia called Sanfon, and extends through the south as far as the desert of minor Arabia, and has many fertile plains, and many, there are also two very long mountains very abundant in fruits.

That which is from the side of the East is called Siniar, and the other is called Lisson. This Kingdom is watered by few rivers and streams. The inhabitants drink for the most part the water of wells, and of cisterns, and some are Christians like the Syrians, and the Armenians, others then are Saracens, and they hold the laws, and their customs.

The Armenian Christians are most perfect warriors on foot and on horse. The Saracens, and the Syrians then do not labor in arms, but are craftsmen, and laborers of fields, and some are shepherds of sheep. In a certain place then called Mardia are found very good Saracen Archers, their language is called Cordine.

The Kingdom of Turkey is very large, and abundant in riches. Because it has veins of silver, of iron, of metal, of others in very great quantity. There is found also a great abundance of fruits of all sorts, of grains and of wine, and it is also rich in animals, and especially in good horses. From the side of the Levant it borders with greater Armenia, and a little with the Kingdom of Georgia. From the side of the West then it extends as far as the city of Satalia, situated upon the sea of Greece. It has no border on the Northern side with any land, but extends all along the shores of the major sea. From the side of the South part it borders then with second Armenia, part with Cilicia and part extends as far as the sea of Greece, which looks toward the island of Cyprus.

This Kingdom is called by various nations of the parts of the Orient, Greece: because anciently the Emperors of Greeks used this country as their own proper habitation and residence, and it was in those times dominated by the Governors and officials of the Emperor. But after the Turks occupied it, and made their habitations there, they made election of a Prince, who should be their Lord, and they called him Soldan, which means as much as King in the Italian language, and from then on that country was called Turchia, and especially by the Italians.

This Kingdom has many provinces, which have great and principal cities.”

These pages alone are proof that the Mongol story is a hollow filler.

Hayton looks at the ruined state of Nineveh and the caliginous darkness of the Mogan plain and credits a Persian King, Sapor, who lived centuries before any Mongol was even born.

He is standing in the 1300s, the supposed height of Mongol influence, yet he explains the Levant's desolation through ancient martyrdom and divine fog.

He doesn't need a nomadic superpower to explain why the world is broken; he has local history and miracles to do that for him.

The beyond the myth part is right there in the naming of Turchia.

He admits the land is only called Turkey because the Italians decided it was so, while the actual power was just a Soldan elected by his own people.

It shows a functioning, administrative reality of silver mines and horse breeding that completely ignores the idea of a Mongol scorched-earth policy.

The text treats the region as a self-sustaining entity that is ruined only in the sense of biblical antiquity, not by a recent invasion.

Every detail in these pages, from the Saracen archers in Mardia to the craftsmen in the fields, points to a world that is settled, local, and utterly indifferent to the Mongol narrative.

Hayton isn't recording a conquest; he's recording a landscape that has already moved past a history that, according to our hypothesis, never really existed in the way we've been told.

He’s looking at the veins of silver and seeing a future that has nothing to do with the steppe.

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Translation:

“…in the province of Ligonia, is found the much named city of Como, which is the largest of all the Kingdom. In the second province called Cappadocia, is the city of Caesarea of Greece. The third province is called Isauria, in which is placed the ancient city of Seleucia.

The fourth province is called Briquia, in which is the city of Ephesus. The fifth province is called Bithynia, where is the city of Nicaea. The sixth Paphlagonia, where is the city of Gangra. The seventh province is called Genech, in which is found the city of Trebizond. For a few years in this province it was made a Kingdom in this manner, that when the Turks occupied the Kingdom of Turkey, they could never take possession of the city of Trebizond, nor of its territory, for the Castles and very strong fortresses that were there.

Wherefore it remained in the power of the Emperor of Constantinople who held it under his Empire and had the custom of sending there every year a Governor who was called Captain. It happened one day, that one of those Governors, or Captains, became a rebel, and held that city for himself, and made himself King, and he who held the country of Trebizond made himself be called Emperor. The inhabitants of those parts are Greeks, and live according to the custom of Greece, and make use of Greek letters. We have placed Trebizond in the number of provinces, and not in the number of Kingdoms, because so the histories of the parts of the East show them to us. There inhabit in the Kingdom of Turkey four kinds of people, who are Greeks, Armenians, Jacobites who are Christians, and live by trade, and by working the earth, and the Turks who are Saracens, who took away the dominion of that country from the hands of the Greeks, some of whom live in the cities and in the villages, and castles of trade, and of working the earth, others then live forever in the woods, and stay in the countryside in summer, and in winter, and are shepherds of sheep, and very good Archers.

The Kingdom of Syria begins from the part of the East from the river Euphrates, and extends through the West as far as the city of Damietta placed upon the sea of Greece at the head of the desert of Egypt. The width of this Kingdom from the part of the North begins from the city of Bericus, and extends as far as the Gracco of Mount Royal. It has from the part of the Levant its borders with Mesopotamia, from the part of the North the second Armenia, and in part the Kingdom of Turkey, from the part of the midday then toward the West, it does not border with any Kingdom, because from these two parts, it is surrounded on all sides by the sea of Greece, and by the desert of Arabia.

The Kingdom of Syria is divided into four parts, or Provinces, which anciently wished because of their greatness to be called Kingdoms, and were already in times past dominated by Kings, although in the histories of the parts of the East, they are called provinces, and not Kingdoms.

The first province which is still the head of this Kingdom, is called Sem, and has in the middle the most noble city of Damascus. The second province is called Palestine where is placed the Holy city of Jerusalem. The third province is called Antioch, which has two very large cities, Aleppo, and Antioch the greater. The fourth province is then called Cilicia, in which is placed the very strong and impregnable city of Tarsus where the blessed Paul the Apostle was born.

And this province is today of Armenia.

Because when the enemies of the Christian faith took that country from the Greeks, they held it for a long space of time. The Armenians made a great effort, and took Cilicia from the hands of the infidel people, and from then on they have always by the grace of God had the dominion the Kings of Armenia.

The Kingdom of Syria is inhabited in diverse manners by people from Greeks, from Armenians, from Jacobites, and from Nestorians, and Saracens. There are also other strengths of Christians like Syrians, and Maronites, the Syrians hold the customs of Greeks concerning the faith, and were for a long space of time obedient to the Holy Roman church.

Their language is Arabic, although they chant their offices in the Greek language. But the Maronites live according to the institutions of the Jacobites, and have the language and the letters of the Arabs. And they inhabit around Mount Lebanon in the parts of Jerusalem, and are most perfect Archers, and live by working the earth. The Syrians are many in number, but the Maronites few. The length of the Kingdom of Syria is of twenty days, and the width of five days and in some places even less, so as it follows its more, and less, approaching, and distancing, from the Sea of Greece, and from the desert of Arabia.

Augustus Caesar being Emperor of the Romans, the Monarchy, and the Empire of all the world, at the time of the nativity of our Lord JESUS CHRIST, as the Gospel tells us. The first who rebelled with supreme audacity against the Roman Empire was a King of Persia called Cossoraffath, who made himself be called Emperor of Asia, having occupied the dominion of the Persians, of the Medes, of the Armenians, and of the Chaldeans, and his strengths grew so much, that he took all those countries by force of arms from the hands of the Emperor of Romans.

The dominion of the Persians lasted after three hundred and twenty-nine years, which was then taken from them by the Empire of Asia, and by the Saracens, as will be clearly said later. The cursed seed of the perfidious Muhammad entered into the Kingdom of Syria, in the year of the Lord six hundred and thirty-two, having the Saracens taken by force the most rich city of Damascus, held until then by the Greeks, who had previously possessed it for a long space of time.

They took possession then again, having chased out the Greeks, of all the Kingdom of Syria, and set siege to the great city of Antioch, in which Greeks lived then. Having had notice, Heraclius Augustus Emperor who governed in those times the Roman Empire, sent there a very great help of Greeks, to defend Antioch from the perfidious Saracens. When the people of Heraclius the Emperor had reached a certain plain, called Possene, the Saracens passed forward, to cut off...”

These pages capture the exact moment where the Mongol label is proven to be a linguistic ghost, an external haunting that doesn't manifest in the actual administration of the East.

Hayton describes a landscape of high-functioning, sovereign grit, the city of Trebizond is held by a Captain turned Emperor, and the Kingdom of Turkey is run by an elected Prince or Soldan.

There is no mention of a nomadic horde dictating terms; instead, we see a world of fortresses, silver mines, and very good Archers who live by their own laws and customs.

It fits our hypothesis perfectly:

the Mongol presence was a narrative convenience for the West, while the East remained a complex machine of local power and ancient Greek, Armenian, and Saracen lineages

The transition of Cilicia back into Armenian hands by the grace of God highlights a reality of local reconquest and military endurance that completely bypasses the idea of a Mongol-imposed peace.

Even the rise of the perfidious Muhammad and the fall of Damascus are framed through a timeline of Roman and Persian rivalry, stretching back to Augustus Caesar.

Hayton is tracing a continuity of blood and stone where the Tartars are another layer in a much older, deeper struggle for the Levant.

The wonder here is that the Mongols, for all the space they occupy in our modern myth, are practically invisible in this high-level intelligence report of 1307.

What we see instead is a Levant that never stopped being itself.

Translation:

“...road the path, and having seen not much from afar one part, and the other they clashed together, and made a most cruel battle, and after a long conflict at the end the Saracens were victors, in that conflict there remained a very great multitude of dead bodies, and so many that today still, one sees a very large quantity of bones, of those who remained there.

Wherefore it happened that the Greeks who were in the city, frightened by such great fear for that unhappy success, gave that city into the hands of the Saracens with some conventions, and pacts. Wherefore they entered then the sons of perdition, into Cilicia, into Lycaonia, and into Lycaonia, most rich provinces, which then in a few days became subject to them, not being at that time forces in any part that could oppose their immeasurable forces.

Wherefore proud with insupportable pride they made preparation of a great number of galleys, and of other vessels, and turned the sails toward Constantinople, and first they took land in Cyprus, and they took the first city of that Kingdom called Constantia, where was the tomb of the blessed Barnabas Apostle, which being by force stripped of all its very large riches, the perfidious Saracens ruined it also from the foundations and with they suffered for slaves, all those citizens who remained there together with their women, and with their children, wherefore was never more after inhabited that land.

Departed the army from there, they went to Rhodes, and they sacked it, together with many other islands of Romans, leading away the unhappy peoples for slaves, and then they came to Constantinople with that victorious army, and besieged it by sea and by land. Seeing the Christians such great number of enemies, they were overtaken by a very great fear.

Wherefore extending humble prayers to God, to obtain grace from his mercy. And it happened by his will, that all that was of Summer, and that the sea remained with its waves so quiet, that it seemed without motion, nonetheless in a moment, there rose such a fierce fortune, and a time so strange, that they submerged in the sea almost all the galleys, and the vessels of the perfidious enemies together with the people who were upon them, that not one saved himself.

The Christians who saw themselves by the mercy of CHRIST liberated from the enemies, with very great joy, ordered that that day, of their liberation, should be forever solemn, and perpetual honor of our Savior, which solemnity has always since continued most devoutly and until this day to the Christians who are in those parts. The Saracens then sons of iniquity for a space of time remained in peace.

After having united together a most powerful army they thought to attack the Kingdom of Persia, and they entered first into the Kingdom of Mesopotamia, and then they made their passage to the Kingdom of the Chaldeans, which was under the Empire of the King of Persia, who not having forces to defend himself from the Saracens, left all that country in their power. Was then King of Persia Ascaiorth. And was attacked by such fear of not being subjugated by the Saracens, that he sent Ambassadors to the Provinces, and to the Kingdoms that are beyond the river Phison, to ask them for help against the Saracens, promising to those who had sent help, most large pay, and great honor.

Wherefore there gathered together of the Kingdom of Turkestan, as a country more near to the Kingdom of Persia, sixty thousand men of those peoples who called themselves then Turchinians, and put themselves on the road, they had no other care than what was promised to them to help the King of Persia.

Who having passed the river Phison, not being able to make great journeys having the custom of leading together with them their women, and children wherever they walked, they walked in small journeys. Fearing then the Saracens who were after that they had subjugated the Kingdom of Chaldeans, that if there joined together the army of the Turks, with that of the King of Persia, they could not execute their intent if not with very great difficulty to what they had in mind to do, they took a more prudent resolution, that they had not taken until now, of attacking as quickly as possible the King of Persia, and before there could arrive the help.

Not being able the King of Persia to flee from fighting, he put his people in order against the Saracens, and having come to hands together near the city of Marga, lasted many hours that clash, with doubtful fortune, dying on one part and on the other a very great number of combatants. At the end the Persians gave themselves to flight, and were harshly persecuted by the Saracens, who killed among others the King of Persia, and remained victorious.

This was the battle made the year six hundred and thirty-two. Having been in this manner killed the King of Persians, there remained subjugated by the Saracens, many other Kingdoms, after that of Persia. Wherefore the Saracens sons of iniquity made election, of an Emperor, who was descended of the stirp of Muhammad, and gave him the name Caliph, and ordered that he should make residency in Baldacco most rich city. In each of the other Kingdoms of which they had taken possession, they then placed a Lord, who was called in their language Soldano.

Made this they took the cities, the villages, and the castles, and took possession of all Great Asia, except for the Kingdom of Abcas, which is in Georgia, and another region which is in the Kingdom of Armenia, called vulgarly Haloen. They held both these Regions against the effort of the Saracens, nor did they wish in any way to render them their obedience.

Wherefore they were then the refuge of all the Christians, because they were taken by them in protection, when they fled the persecutions of the Saracens, who made every effort to draw them to the obedience of the most false law of Muhammad.

Of the Turchinians then who were coming, as is said above in favor and help of the King of Persia, will be said briefly some things to make more clear the history of their deeds, that which is found a little after. They arrived at the end those sixty thousand Turchinians, at a certain land called Corasen, where they understood, how the King of Persia had been killed in that battle.”

The Mongol reality is conspicuously absent from this high-level intelligence briefing, replaced by a much more grounded and local history.

Hayton describes the Turchinians not as a world-ending force of nature, but as a mercenary class of sixty thousand men, hired by the King of Persia for most large pay.

They are portrayed as a people defined by their families and small journeys, a far cry from the unlettered, unstoppable horde of the modern myth.

By framing their entry into Great Asia as a strategic military contract gone wrong, the text suggests that the Mongol takeover was less a cataclysmic invasion and more a series of localised power shifts and failed alliances.

The true weight of these pages lies in the continuity of the Soldano and the Caliph.

Even after the fall of the Persian King in 632, the administrative structure of the East remains recognisable and urban, centred in rich cities like Baldacco.

The resistance of the Kingdom of Abcas and the Haloen region of Armenia proves that the Levant was never a monolithic conquest, but a patchwork of defiant Christian refuges that the sons of iniquity could never fully draw into obedience.

It reinforces our hypothesis that the Mongol story was later modified into a singular, overwhelming narrative to simplify what was actually a complex, enduring struggle for local sovereignty.

Translation:

“Having understood this they did not want to pass further, instead they had the intention to occupy Corasen, and to hold it still against the Saracens, and having made this resolution they deliberated to execute it.

Seeing this the Saracens gathered a most powerful army, to subjugate in all ways those people. When they saw then the Turchinians that very large number of Saracens, they began to fear that war, and sent their Ambassadors to the Caliph, offering themselves to obey his pleasures, and commands praying him that he would deign to confirm them under his dominion.

This thing was very pleasing to the Saracens, because having received them, with the conventions requested, they made them inhabit in another country, to secure themselves from their rebellion. They imposed on them also that they should pay every year a certain tribute to the Caliph, and many other servitudes, and so the Turchinians stayed a long time in servitude of the Saracens, and until the Kingdoms of Persians, of Medes, and of Chaldeans were reduced to the false faith of the most wicked Muhammad. After this the Caliph, made gather in his presence the most noble of the Turchinians, to the end that they should accept the law, and the faith of Muhammad, and they should then procure that all the other Turchinians did the same promising that they would be obedient in this, as he who was of much contentment, that he would do them some grace, and every honor.

The Turchinians as those who did not follow any law, consented easily to the commands of the Caliph, and became all perfidious Saracens. And they solicited all the others in process of time, so that they then approached in the same way the false religion of Muhammad sixty-four nations of Turchinians, and at the end were converted to the faith of the Saracens all the nations from two on, who were then divided from the others, as those who had not wished to convert.

Then the Saracens began to have much affection for the Turchinians, doing them many graces, and benefits. In such a manner that they went every hour growing in riches, and in number, and knew very well how to carry themselves, and with astuteness under the dominion of Saracens, and they stayed until they found the place, and the occasion to rebel, with which occasion they then liberated themselves from the servitude of the Saracens, as will be told shortly after. Continued the Empire of Saracens in Asia one hundred and ninety-eight years, until they lost it. There was born then a very great discord, among that nation.

In such a manner that the soldiers, and the other Princes who were held to obey the Caliph began to rebel from him. Wherefore by this discord, the forces of Saracens remained very weak. There was in those times Emperor of Constantinople Diogenes a man of much valor, who on that occasion, with great daring and force attacked the Saracens, and recovered many cities, and castles of the Empire of Greeks, which were first reduced into power of the enemies at the time of Heraclius Emperor. Among others he set at liberty the city of Antioch, and the fortresses of Cilicia, which today is called Armenia, and part of the Kingdom of Mesopotamia also, putting back that dominion into the hands of Christians.

The other Kingdoms of Asia then remained under the Empire of Saracens and they held them, until the Turchinians prevailed in that country, and in that dominion, as more clearly will be told later. Began then to reign the Turchinians, in Asia in the year one thousand and fifty-one, and this was when they were well enriched, and multiplied much in number, seeing the discord that had risen among the Saracens, they thought that easily they could occupy the Empire.

Wherefore they made election of a King, and Lord of theirs, a thing that was never before done among them, that they had elected a General Prince, and the first King of theirs was called Sadoe. Elected their Lord, they attacked with great daring the Saracens, and in little time took possession of all the country of Great Asia, and did not give any trouble, nor greatness to the Caliph. After the Turchinians had occupied the dominion of Asia, the Caliph more for fear, than for love wishing to please them in all things, created Sadoe their Lord, and Emperor of all Asia.

After some days Sadoe came to his last day, and was successor in the Kingdom a son of his called Dogrifsa, who warred much with the Emperor of Greeks, and took from him many lands, and many castles, and sent a certain relative of his called Artot, to attack the Kingdom of Mesopotamia, having promised him, that all that country that he acquired in the Empire of Greeks would be his. Artot went with a most powerful army, and besieged the city of Rohais, and took it by force, without losing much time, and after took many lands, and castles, and at the end reduced all the Kingdom of Mesopotamia under his dominion, and made his residence in the city of Mardin, and wished to be called by everyone the Soldano. In those days came to death Dogrifsa, Emperor of Asia, and was successor in the Empire Aspafale his son. Aspafale had a nephew, who was called Solimano, who was of great valor in handling arms, and had served for a time Dogrifsa his father in the war.

Aspafale sent him into Cappadocia with a very large army, granting him all that which he acquired in that country of Greeks should be his. Solimano passed with those people and took many cities of the Kingdom of Turkey, and at the end took possession by force of arms of all that Kingdom, and made himself be called Soldano, and changing his first name, made himself be called Solimansat. Mention is made of this Solimansat in the histories of the passage of Godfrey of Bouillon; because he was the first warrior, who opposed then the forces of Christians.

Came after the death of Aspafale Emperor of Turks, and succeeded in the Empire a son of his called Melecla, who sent Artot Soldano of Mesopotamia, and Solimansat Soldano of Turkey, to the siege of the city of Antioch, which they took a few days later, by force of arms. That city was very large, and had a small number of people to be able to defend it from the effort of Saracens. In such a manner that in those days the Greeks were chased from all Asia, by the forces of the...”

It certainly seems the Mongol label is a cloak thrown over a much more intricate and enduring reality.

In these pages, Hayton documents the Turchinians not as a sudden, alien eruption from the void, but as sixty-four distinct nations that were already part of the East’s ancient machinery.

They were mercenaries, strategic allies, and eventually, a sovereign power that made election of their own King, Sadoe.

This is not the behaviour of a chaotic, nomadic horde; it is the calculated rise of a sophisticated military class; the Tartars, who were systematically absorbed into the Saracen structure only to eventually rebel and seize the Empire of all Asia for themselves.

The erasure is most visible in the transition of names.

We see the title of Soldano and Caliph being used to domesticate a power that was fundamentally independent.

The modern narrative has condensed this long, grinding history of sixty-four nations into a singular Mongol cataclysm, effectively bleaching out the specific cultural and political identity of the Tartars.

Hayton’s report shows them as a people of great daring who recovered cities like Antioch and the fortresses of Cilicia, suggesting they were the last great defenders of an Old World order that refused to submit to the sons of iniquity without a centuries-long struggle.

By the time of Godfrey of Bouillon and the Crusades, the Tartar presence under Solimansat was the primary force standing against the West.

They weren't just a fleeting steppe empire; they were the final, high-level administration of a world that was being slowly overwritten.

The caliginous darkness Hayton describes elsewhere isn't just a physical fog; it is the shadow of this systematic erasure.

The Tartars appear here as the final custodians of an Asia that was Greeks, Armenians, and Jacobites before it was ever Mongol, representing the last holdout of a civilisation that the modern story has worked tirelessly to forget.

Translation:

“…the enemies of the Christian faith.

Came after the death of Melecla Emperor of Turks, and left two sons, and the firstborn was his successor in the Empire, and was called Belchiaroch.

Being then his brother much more daring than him he occupied the greater part of the Empire, and was in that time that passed into Asia Godfrey of Bouillon, who passing through Turkey, found Belchiaroch Emperor of Persians, and Solimansat Soldano of Turkey, who gave many clutched assaults to the Christians before they passed through that Kingdom.

But after the Christians had passed the Kingdom of Turkey, they besieged the city of Antioch, as first was had the news, the Emperor of Turks, sent a most powerful army to give help, under the guide of Cerbagat his Captain. Wherefore it happened that before there arrived the help, the Christians took the City. arrived the help the Turks then went to besiege it from all around, in such a manner that the Christians who a little before were besieging, remained then besieged.

At the end having gone out of the City, they put themselves in battle in ranks, and clashed fiercely with the infidels, and by will of God they extinguished all as if they were many tow stoppers. those who saved themselves gave themselves to flight, and returned to the Kingdom of Persia, and found that Belchiaroch their Lord, had reached his last hour. wished his brother to succeed in the Empire, and occupy it by force, which seeing some were enemies, they gave an assault, and cut him into pieces.

They could not less than the election of the Emperor be concordant the Persians, indeed they clashed many times together with much slaughter. Seeing this the Georgians, and the people of Greater Armenia, attacked courageously the Turks and chased them away putting them to flight, and pushing them out of all the Kingdom of Persia, and from then on they went to inhabit the Kingdom of Turkey, where for this reason increased much the forces of the Soldano of Turkey, and became much more powerful than any other Soldano, and continued in his power, until there arrived the Tartars, living peacefully in his Kingdom. was then as will be told elsewhere overcome by the Tartars.

Meanwhile were in the Kingdom of Corasmini some people very valiant in fighting, who lodged forever in the pavilions in the countryside, grazing the herds of livestock. having these people had the news of the success of the Kingdom of Persia, and how it was found abandoned by King, and by Prince, and that there was no one who defended it, they thought of being able to easily occupy it.

Advised together then they made election of one who was called Ialaladino, that he should be their Captain, and Lord, and put together having gathered in battle they passed in order in the Kingdom of Persia, and reached as far as the city of Coroslo, and they took it there being no one who attempted to curb their impetus, and here they stayed a long time having crowned Ialaladino their Lord, for Emperor of Asia.

Wherefore with that fortune they gave themselves to believe, of being able to easily subjugate all the other Kingdoms of Asia, with that facility, that they had taken possession of the Kingdom of Persia, having found it empty of people who could defend it from their efforts.

Wherefore they gave themselves to pleasures, and to idleness, and being enriched by the many riches of that Kingdom, and risen in very great pride, they passed into the Kingdom of Turkey, thinking to assault it. But the Soldano of that Kingdom called Aladino gathered his people, and made himself against the Corasmini, in the borders of his Empire. Where having approached together they clashed with great heart both the armies, after much killing of one, and the other part, the Corasmini put themselves in flight, having lost their Emperor, and Lord in that battle.

Those who saved themselves then gathered together, in the plains of Rohais, taking counsel of that which they could do after that unfortunate success. Wherefore they took the resolution, to pass into Syria believing each one to be able to occupy it easily, for being at that time governed by a Woman, the which, like she who was illustrious, and of great valor, gathered her army in Aleppo, and having put it in battle went to meet the Corasmini near the river Euphrates, and having come to the day with them they were again broken, and put in flight the Corasmini, which fled then into the desert of Arabia.

After they passed the river Euphrates near the Castle of Cacabe, and entered into the country of the Assyrians, and passing through the province of Palestine and through the Kingdom of Jerusalem they made very great damages to the Christians, as one reads in full in the histories of the passage of Godfrey of Bouillon, in Asia.

At the end was then reduced to nothing this nation of the Corasmini, in very brief time, like those who for arrogance and pride, did not want to render obedience to their superiors, and wanted to divide themselves into companies, and ranks, and others then retired to the Soldano of Damascus, others to that of Amam, some others to other Soldanos of the Kingdom of the Assyrians, who were at that time five in number, and served the King with their stipend.

The Captain of the Corasmini of those days was called Bartate, who having foreseen that his own were for abandoning him, went to the Soldano of Babylonia, and offered himself and all his own, to his service, and command. Gathered that Soldano benignly the Corasmini, and wanted that they should be divided for his army, not wanting that they should live together, so that they did not make some movement of rebellion, honoring much the Captain of theirs, and giving him many entries, and possessions, and until today his heirs of that Captain, are much honored in Babylonia.

Increased much the forces of the Soldano of Babylonia by reason of the Corasmini, because before they retired near to him he was very weak in forces. Divided then the Corasmini in the aforementioned manner they reduced to nothing, and remained destroyed their nation, in little space of time. After they began the Tartars to have Empire in Asia, as will be clearly said shortly after.

The Region that was first inhabited by the Tartars, is placed beyond the great mountain of...”

Here, Hayton records the Tartars not as a sudden, inexplicable catastrophe, but as a definitive geopolitical successor state that moved into a power vacuum left by the collapse of the Persian and Seljuk systems.

The first mention on page 251 notes the Soldano of Turkey remained powerful until there arrived the Tartars.

This isn't a description of a raid; it’s a description of a changing of the guard.

It shows the Tartars as a force capable of stabilising and inhabiting a region that had been locked in a century of much slaughter and internal discord.

The second mention confirms they overcame the established Sultanates, effectively absorbing the infrastructure of the East.

This directly contradicts the narrative that they didn't exist meaningfully, you don't overcome the entrenched, fortress-heavy military of Turkey and Persia unless you are a highly organised, superior administrative machine.

The text highlights that while other groups like the Corasmini fell into idleness and pride and were eventually reduced to nothing, the Tartars were the ones who managed to consolidate and have Empire in Asia.

Finally, the text places the origin of the Tartars beyond the great mountain, a detail that resonates powerfully with the tradition of the lost tribes of Israel, whom Alexander is said to have confined behind the Caspian gates.

By positioning them in this specific geographic and prophetic isolation, the work frames them not as a new ethnic accident, but as the last true heirs of a primordial, sovereign lineage.

Their emergence from beyond that mountain marks the return of an ancient administrative force rather than a mere nomadic arrival.

They remain the only force in the text that does not fragment or succumb to the role of stipendiary mercenaries for the Saracen caliphs.

While the Turchinians were culturally absorbed and the Corasmini were destroyed by their own internal arrogance, the Tartars are presented as the final, coherent power capable of unifying the disparate kingdoms of Great Asia under a single, resilient banner.

They represent the last high civilisation of the old world standing before the narrative was systematically modified to erase their specific political legacy and origin.

Translation:

“…first had Mount Belgian, of which mention is made in the histories of Alexander.

The Tartars had their habitations in those parts as bestial men, without letters and without faith, and went grazing their large herds of animals from place to place, where they could find better pastures.

They had no experience in arms, nor of armies. wherefore they were for this reason despised by all other nations, to whom they paid every year their tributes.

Anciently there were many nations among the Tartars, which all together were called in the Mogli language, and they grew so much in succession of time that they divided into seven principal nations, which were from then on held among them for the most noble. And the first was called Tatar, which took the name from the province, in which they primarily had their lodgings.

The second was then called Tangot.

The third Cunath.

The fourth Ialair.

The fifth Sonich.

The sixth Monghi, and the seventh Thebet.

These seven nations of Tartars being, as we have said above, under the obedience of their neighbors, it happened that a certain old and poor man, who did the art of the blacksmith, saw in a dream while sleeping, a soldier all armed in white armor, upon a white horse, who called him by his own name, saying to him, Changio, that which is the name of the old man, the will of immortal God is, that thou be Emperor of the Tartars, and lord of all these Mogli nations, and that by thy means they shall be liberated from the servitude of their neighbors, in which they have been long held, and that they shall have Empire from now on over their neighbors, and that those tributes they were accustomed to pay, from now on shall be paid to them by their neighbors.

Changio was full of very great joy, after having heard the word of God, and in the morning he publicly narrated that vision to the first of the nation, and then to each one.

They did not want the Captains and the Principals of those nations to give faith to the vision of Changio, indeed in a certain way they made a mockery of him.

Wherefore the following night the same Captains, and the other first among the Tartars saw, the same soldier armed in white armor, and the same vision that the old man Changio had seen before, and had publicly recounted. In such a manner that it was commanded to them on the part of immortal God, that they should obey Changio, and should make his commands be observed by everyone.

Having gathered therefore together the Captains, and the other first of the seven nations of Tartars, they ordered then that all the peoples should be congregated, and having congregated they wanted, that they should render obedience, and reverence to Changio as to their natural Prince. And they ordered that he should make forever his residence in the midst of them, and having extended on the ground a blackest felt, they made him sit upon it, and lifting then the seven greater captains, they placed him to sit above a chair, with very great feast, and shouting they called him Can loro, which means Emperor, making him reverence with every manner of solemnity, kneeling before him as to their Emperor, and Prince.

One should not marvel at so much solemnity that the Tartars made, when they made election of their first Emperor, and lord, nor at that black felt, because for adventure they had no cloth more noble nor more beautiful to make him sit above, or they were so rough, that they did not know how to make them, nor greater nor more beautiful honors.

One should not therefore marvel at anyone, at this; since even now, after the acquisition they made of many Kingdoms, the riches of which they became very rich, and after they became masters of Asia and of its riches and that they widened their borders as far as Hungary: still they never wanted to leave for this their ancient custom of the felt.

Indeed it was necessary that it always be observed, in the confirmation of their Emperors, holding that same mode in this solemnity, which they held from the beginning the ancient ones in that of Changio, and I have seen it observed until today, with my own eyes, being found twice at the confirmation of two Emperors.

Turning then to Changio Can who by common will and consent was elected Emperor of all the Tartars, before he wanted to enter into any great enterprise he wanted to tempt the souls of the Tartars, how they were ready to obey him faithfully, or not.

And he sent out some commands, imposing that they should be without any exception observed by each one. And the first was that the Tartars generally should believe, and obey the immortal God, by the will of whom he was risen to Imperial dignity. They immediately obeyed the Tartars to this command, and began from then on, to invoke the name of immortal God, and until today they offer to pray the name of the Lord in their operations.

The second command was, that all the men should be numbered, who were apt to handle arms. Wherefore having had them by count he commanded, that for every ten Tartars there should be a head, for every hundred one, and for every thousand one, and similarly that for every ten thousand they should have their captain, and called that squadron of ten thousand, in that tongue Roman.

He also commanded the seven captains who governed the seven nations of Tartars, that they should leave their first dignity, which they executed immediately.

The third command that Changio made was very stupendous and difficult to execute in truth, that he wanted that each of the aforementioned captains who governed the seven nations, should present his firstborn son, and that with his own hands he should cut off his head.

And although this command seemed most fierce, and most cruel; nonetheless no one had the daring to oppose him in anything, because they knew that he was Lord by divine providence, and for this they were held to put into execution everything that he commanded them.

After Changio had discovered the souls of his own, and had seen that they were most ready to obey until death he assigned to all a determined day, that they should all be armed, and on point to fight at a place prefixed by them.

Having gathered together then he pushed Changio against those peoples who were most near to them, and they had not at first...”

The depth of these two pages lies in the total institutional transformation of a people from bestial shepherds into a divine world-power, providing a granular look at the social engineering that built the Tartar Empire.

Hayton starts by emphasising that before their rise, the Tartars were a collection of seven principal nations living in complete obscurity, paying tribute to their neighbours and lacking even the basic experience in arms.

This highlights that their emergence wasn't a slow evolution, but a sudden, massive shift triggered by the vision of the soldier in white armour, a figure that represents the literal intervention of a higher power to reinstate a dormant lineage.

The text goes into meticulous detail about the structure of this new society.

Changio (Ghengis) the blacksmith-turned-Emperor, didn't just lead a rebellion; he implemented a rigid, numerical hierarchy.

By ordering that for every ten Tartars there be a head, and every hundred, and every thousand, he replaced tribal chaos with a precision military machine.

This Roman squadron system (as Hayton calls it) shows that the Tartars were operating with a level of logistical sophistication that modern history usually attributes to much later civilised states.

The fact that the seven great captains, the hereditary leaders of the most noble nations, were forced to resign their personal dignities and even sacrifice their firstborn sons to prove their obedience shows that this wasn't a loose confederation, but a absolute, unified empire founded on a natural Prince.

Furthermore, the connection to Alexander and the Mount Belgian serves as the ultimate historical anchor.

By placing the Tartars at the site of the ancient exile, Hayton is telling the reader that these people are the return of the lost ones.

Their simplicity, their lack of letters, and their rough ancient customs like the black felt were not signs of a lack of culture, but signs of a preserved culture that remained untouched by the corruption of the outside world.

Even after they widened their borders as far as Hungary and became masters of the East’s very great riches, they clung to the felt ritual.

This persistence proves that the Tartar identity was so strong and so ancient that it could not be diluted by the civilisations it conquered.

It confirms that the Tartars were the final, coherent manifestation of the Old World before their distinct history was systematically modified and hidden under the catch-all Mongol banner.

Translation:

“After a famous victory, having subjugated them, those who were previously their lords were reduced by them to the greatest servitude.

He then turned with that victorious army against many other peoples, and with little difficulty reduced them, bringing them under his empire. Changio Cane carried out all these enterprises with a small number of people, and they all succeeded most happily. It happened then one day that while the Emperor was riding with few people, he encountered his enemies, who were far more numerous than his own, and they clashed together; Changio Cane defended himself with great courage, but his horse fell dead, having been wounded in many parts by the enemies.

Seeing the Tartars their Emperor on the ground in the middle of the combatants, and having no hope of being able to defend themselves, they took to flight, resorting to the remedy of escape to avoid death. Then, since the enemies were all turned to pursuing those who fled, as those who did not know that the Emperor of the Tartars had fallen to the ground, Changio ran and hid himself among some shrubs to escape the immediate danger of death.

The enemies, having returned from pursuing the Tartars, attended to the prey and to searching for those who had hidden themselves. It happened that an owl came to perch exactly upon those shrubs under which the Emperor Changio was hidden. The victors went meanwhile searching diligently through all places, and seeing that bird upon that thicket, they immediately believed that no one could possibly be hidden in that place.

Therefore, they stopped searching and departed, saying among themselves that if someone were hidden there, that bird would not have stayed perched upon those branches. When night fell, Changio Cane set out on unusual paths for fear of meeting the enemies who might kill him, and he traveled so far that he reached his own people, and recounted everything to them exactly as it had happened. The Tartars thanked immortal God with joined hands, and thereafter held their Emperor in such reverence that each of them sought to have some of his feathers, and he was considered happy and blessed who carried them upon his head most reverently.

I wanted to narrate this story so that the reason may be known why the Tartars wear these feathers on their head with such veneration.

They thanked immortal God greatly, and Changio Cane, Emperor of the Tartars, since he had escaped such great danger. Afterwards, having gathered all his people to bravely attack the same enemies again and reduce them, as he did, under the yoke of his empire, Changio Cane then became Emperor of all the kingdoms that were beyond Mount Belgian, possessing them for a time in peace without hearing any disturbance from enemies, until he had another vision, as will be described shortly; no one should wonder if I have not placed the times from hand to hand in these histories, because although I have searched among many with all diligence for the truth, I have not been able to find anyone who could tell it to me fully regarding the time.

And the reason for this, I believe, is that one cannot truly know the times of this history because the Tartars in the beginning had no letters. Therefore, the times of the deeds done by them passed without memory of them, as there was no one to write them down, and for this reason, I believe the memory of the times was lost.

After Changio Cane had subjugated and reduced under his empire all the kingdoms and all the lands that are beyond Mount Belgian, he had a certain night another vision, a white knight having appeared to him in a dream, who said to him: "Changio Cane, the will of the immortal God is that you pass Mount Belgian, directing your steps toward the West, where you will take over kingdoms, regions, and lands, and reduce many people under your empire; and so that you may be certain that everything I tell you, I tell you on behalf of the immortal God, rise and go with your people to Mount Belgian in that part where the sea washes its roots, and there, descending toward the East, you shall worship, kneeling nine times on the ground, that immortal God who is almighty; He will show you the way by which you may easily pass the mountain." Having had this vision, the Emperor rose very happy, not doubting at all that what had been foretold would succeed, and since he had seen the first vision come true, he could not believe that the second was not also true.

Therefore, having gathered all his people from every part, he commanded them to follow him with their wives, children, and everything they had. Marching continuously, Changio Cane with his people finally reached where the high and deep sea approaches the foot of the mountain, and hearing no way by which they could pass, but not yet seeing any sign of it, he immediately placed himself, as was commanded by the immortal God, in prayer, having dismounted from his horse together with all his people generally, kneeling toward the West to worship the immortal God, asking that by His mercy and grace He would show them the path and the passage to leave that place.

This they did nine times, and besides this, the captains and soldiers remained in prayer all night. Having risen early the next morning, they saw that the sea had receded nine feet from the mountains, leaving a very wide road through which they could pass. The Tartars remained astonished when they first saw that path open, and thanked the immortal God with the greatest devotion; then they began along that path which they saw so wide before them, turning and passing toward the West.

One reads in the history of the Tartars that as Changio Cane with his people first passed the mountains, they endured for several days great hunger and thirst and a great scarcity, because they found that country deserted, the waters bitter and salt, such that they could in no way taste or drink them.”

This morning’s exposé culminates in these pages with a total vindication of the Tartar sovereign identity.

What we are witnessing is the birth of a world power that modern history has lazily, or perhaps maliciously, painted over with the Mongol brush.

In this entire account of the founding of an empire, the word Mongol is effectively absent as a political entity.

Instead, we see a specific people, the Tartars, operating under a divine mandate that echoes the foundational myths of the greatest civilisations in history.

The story of the Alocco (the owl) is not just a charming anecdote; it is a structural explanation of Tartar ritual.

By documenting why they wear feathers on their heads with such veneration, Hayton is recording a distinct, living culture that defined itself through its own unique history and salvation.

This isn't the behaviour of a generic horde; it is the behaviour of a people with a deep sense of symbolic and spiritual continuity.

The fact that the author admits the memory of the times was lost because they lacked letters in the beginning is exactly where the manipulation of history took root.

Because the Tartars didn't write their own early history, later scholars were able to overwrite their specific Tartar legacy with the homogenised Mongol narrative.

The crossing of Mount Belgian, the very mountain we’ve identified as the barrier for the banished tribes, is marked as their origin.

The white knight’s command to direct your steps toward the West signifies the re-entry of the Tartars into the theatre of world history.

The miracle of the sea receding nine feet is a direct, undeniable parallel to the crossing of the Red Sea.

This aligns perfectly with the idea that the Tartars were the sequestered tribes finally unleashed.

They were the old world civilisation preserved beyond the mountain, emerging not as a new people, but as an ancient one returning to claim kingdoms, regions, and lands that the immortal God had promised them.

The hunger, thirst, and bitterness they faced upon crossing highlights that they were leaving a sanctuary to enter a fallen world.

This text shows that the Tartars managed to hold onto their identity the longest because they were founded on these specific, divine interventions.

They were the last great civilisation of the Old World to stand firm before the modern narrative worked to erase them from the map, replacing their specific, feathered, ritualistic reality with the blank, featureless label of Mongol.

And so, dear reader, we must reflect on the enormity of history we have witnessed this morning.

We have stood at the edge of the Mount Belgian and watched a people move not as a desperate tribe, but as a long-preserved force of the Old World, breaking their chains of silence.

The dust of centuries has been stirred, revealing that the Mongol storm was actually a Tartar restoration, a return of the sequestered ones from behind the gates of antiquity.

This is not the dry, sterilised history of textbooks; this is the living, breathing lineage of a civilisation that held the keys to the East and refused to let go until the very ink of time was used to overwrite their names.

The feathers upon their heads and the black felt beneath their feet are more than relics; they are the symbolic anchors of a people who knew exactly who they were, even when the world outside had forgotten.

Their story is a mirror.

When we look at the systematic erasure of the Tartar identity, we are forced to look at the gaps in our own modern reality.

We see how easily a titan can be turned into a myth, and how quickly a sophisticated empire can be downgraded to a nomadic horde when it serves the narrative of those who inherited the ruins.

The Tartars represent the last high-level administration of a world that functioned on divine mandate and absolute unity, a coherence that has been intentionally dismantled in our present age.

We must become the architects of our own understanding.

The clues are scattered in the margins of these forgotten pages, waiting for a mind curious enough to piece the mosaic back together.

If we can see through the caliginous darkness of the past, we can begin to see through the fog of the modern world.

The patterns are recurring; the shifts in power we see today are echoes of the moments when the sea receded and the mountains opened for Changio Cane.

The more of us who begin to search, to question the labels, and to dig beneath the Mongol facade, the quicker we will perceive the architecture of what is coming next.

The hunt for the true Tartar legacy is the hunt for our own stolen inheritance of truth.

Do not take the silence of the archives for granted.

Listen for the sound of the nine-fold prayer at the foot of the mountain and look for the white knight in the dreams of history.

The truth has never truly vanished; it has just been waiting for a generation with the daring to cross the mountain and see what lies beyond the veil.

Turn your gaze toward the West, toward the margins, and toward the secrets hidden in plain sight.

The discovery of the past is the only way to prepare for the dawn of the future.

God speed, curious mind.

Donations are absolutely not necessary.

Your time, your focus, and the sincerity of your attention are more than enough.

The fuel for this journey is an eternal fire within, one that will not falter with time or weather.

The fact that you are here, digging through these layers of obscured history and engaging with these truths, is the only contribution that matters.

Seeing this work resonate and watching these connections take shape is the real reward.

Your curiosity and your presence are plenty.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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