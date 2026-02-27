Alternative History

Fritz Freud
2h

Atlantis as an Island translates IMHO as aplanet in the sky that was destroyed some 13000 years ago.

Some 15 000 years ago there was a great war in the sky... where essentially the same thing happened which is happening now on Earth.

Mars was a great Civilization and other planets may even been full of life... maybe even to this day.

Tiamat / Atlantis was destroyed by a catalytic event which also destroyed Mars.

This event was triggered (just like today) by the same unseen force acting on Earth today... Draco... Destroyers of worlds...

So there was an event in heaven which resulted in a catastrophe that reshaped our Solar System about 12.000 BC.

I personally I think that Tiamat and Atlantis were in fact Identical.

The water of Atlantis / Tiamat became the water of Earth.

And within those waters came also them... our creator race...

They build the Pyramids which I Translate:

PI (3.14159) & RA (As the Egyptian Sungod) & 0/0/0 aka middle of the Earth Land Mass which is where they were placed.

Pyramids are essentially Generators which were build as terra forming devices to generate heat to melt the ice and recreate the Atmosphere which at that time was darkened by the Impact of this large Ice Meteor.

How?

The Pyramids were coated in sheet Metal that used the Electricity in our Atmosphere.

One thing about the Gantenbrink shaft that struck me first time was its similarities to a cable shaft as used in IT.

Further reading of "The Giza Power Plant" by Chrisopher Dunn...

https://gizapower.com/gizeh/

with the added information that in fact sheet metal of unknown composite were found convinced me that in fact the Pyramids are Terraforming Devices.

Build after the Impact of the Atlantis Meteor.

And the time of the building of the Pyramids were also around that time... 12.000 BC

Strikingly that was also the time Göbekli Tepe was created.

---

Also.... Thule... as in Thule Society the Occult movement of Adolf Hitler was a place in Atlantis.

And the Brotherhood of Atlantis aka the Brotherhood of the snake hides this Truth till today

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

I and the Butterfly
1h

There are many threads of thought, I know, all of them fascinating. And still the susbject continues to stir the imagination to a magical place.

I enjoyed this. Thank you for sharing this! :)

