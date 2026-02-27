I find a quiet kind of joy sitting down in the study with a freshly brewed coffee beside me, the calmness of silence resting gently over the room.

The air carries only the scent of books and beans.

A simple man’s contentment; my contentment.

There was a time when such stillness would not have satisfied me, but over the past few years the foundations of my life have shifted in ways I could not have anticipated, and with each passing season I continue to reshape my understanding of what it means to live well.

Strangely, I have found a deeper happiness not in certainty, but in its absence.

Not only in matters of history or theology, but in the quiet unfolding of our own lives.

We so often find ourselves circling the same small regret, replaying a careless word, or clinging to some perceived misstep as though it defines us.

Yet life, when allowed to move freely through us, softens these edges and reveals something gentler beneath them.

In my understanding, there are no mistakes, only lessons waiting patiently to be recognised.

But when the same lesson repeats itself without reflection, it becomes necessary to pause and look inward, for then the obstacle is no longer circumstance, but ourselves.

A thoughtful mind does not repeat the same exercise expecting a different outcome.

When something fails, we adjust; when the path closes, we alter direction.

Through this quiet process of adaptation, answers emerge in forms we could never have predicted.

The ideas for these articles arrive much the same way.

A passing thought, perhaps a title whispered into awareness, and with it comes a quiet conviction that somewhere, hidden among the shelves of history, there will be pages waiting to meet it.

I cannot explain this process fully; whether it is chance, pattern, or providence, but time and time again the thought becomes the essay, and the essay finds its sources as though they were already in motion long before I noticed them.

Until this week, Atlantis had never occupied my attention.

The idea surfaced unexpectedly, and though I intended to explore it sooner, each search for literature led instead to other discoveries, equally compelling, delaying this encounter.

But we arrive here now, at a subject that sits uneasily between myth, memory, and speculation.

Some dismiss Atlantis as fantasy, others embrace it as forgotten history, and many linger somewhere between the two.

Yet whatever one believes, the name itself emerges at the very dawn of recorded history.

In Plato’s Timaeus and Critias, composed around 360 BC, Atlantis is presented not as invention but as inheritance; a tale said to have travelled from Egyptian priests to Solon, and from Solon into the fabric of Greek thought.

If this account holds even a fragment of truth, then the roots of Atlantis stretch beyond the boundaries of what we call history, touching instead the uncertain terrain where memory, tradition, and storytelling intertwine.

And so, as we begin tonight’s quiet journey into the margins of historical writing, let us set aside the urge to conclude too quickly.

Let the mind wander freely among the fragments, allow questions to remain unanswered, and trust that understanding does not arrive all at once, but reshapes itself as we do.

Information alone does not grant certainty; it refines the questions we carry.

To release certainty is not to abandon belief, but to loosen our grip on the need to resolve everything immediately.

With that spirit in mind, what follows is a collection of references drawn from various early works; pre-eighteenth century, unrelated in purpose, yet sharing a subtle thread.

Each offers only a fragment, a passing remark, a marginal acknowledgment, but together they form a pattern of inquiry rarely explored within modern conversation.

And perhaps it is within these fragments that the most enduring questions quietly reside.

Onward, curious mind.

Atlantis

The first work we turn to is a fascinating seventeenth-century volume bearing the Latin title:

Orbis Lumen et Atlantis Iuga Tecta Retecta

Which may be rendered in English as:

The Light of the World and the Hidden Ridges of Atlantis Revealed.

Printed in Frankfurt in 1656, this book presents itself as a broad geographical and historical description of the world; its empires, kingdoms, provinces, peoples, customs, wealth, and political order.

In essence, it belongs to that early modern tradition of encyclopaedic world descriptions, where geography, ethnography, history, and curiosity blended together into a single literary form.

The authorship is somewhat layered, as was common for works of this nature.

Compiled from earlier authorities and contemporary reports, it reflects the period’s appetite for collecting and synthesising knowledge from multiple sources rather than advancing a single original thesis.

The text therefore functions less as an argument and more as a window into how scholars of the mid-seventeenth century organised and transmitted their understanding of the wider world.

Its inclusion here is not because it stands alone as definitive, but because within its pages Atlantis appears not as an isolated fantasy, but as one element within a broader geographical and historical conversation; a detail that becomes more meaningful when placed alongside the other references that will follow.

Translation:

“That America was not entirely unknown to the inhabitants of Europe.

One finds not only in Plato, but also in the books of Diodorus Siculus, that they had knowledge of these lands. For in Plato, in the dialogue called Timaeus, the Egyptian priests relate to Solon of Athens; about six hundred years before the birth of Christ, that beyond the Pillars of Hercules (Gibraltar), near the narrow strait between Africa and the great Asian sea, there lay an island which, through a great earthquake and monstrous flood of waters, was swallowed by the abyss of the sea within a single day and night, and was called Atlantis.

Because of this, they say, the sea between those islands and Gibraltar was found difficult and unnavigable.

Diodorus Siculus also testifies in the fifth book that the Phoenicians explored the sea beyond Gibraltar and, driven by violent winds across the ocean, were carried to distant lands; after many days they came upon several islands, exceedingly large, lying opposite Africa toward the west. The land was mild and fertile, watered by navigable rivers, and adorned with pleasant buildings.

These islands are not to be reckoned small; rather, the priests in Egypt and also Solon wrote that a whole book had been composed concerning them. Nor, says Diodorus Siculus, should this be dismissed as invention, for what we now discover and learn through labour confirms such reports.

It is also testified by Aristotle and Theophrastus, who wrote about the world, that beyond the lands known to Europe, Asia, and Africa there were still great islands to be found.

Through America and Magellan’s voyage one may judge how such lands were indeed discovered. Moreover, Diodorus relates that the Carthaginians forbade others to sail thither, and when later that navigation ceased, it came about that from the Roman monarchy onward nothing more was heard or written concerning those islands.”

This text does not present Atlantis as a sensational claim, nor as a distant fantasy, but as part of an inherited conversation drawn from earlier authorities.

Plato is mentioned through the Egyptian account given to Solon, and alongside him appear Diodorus Siculus and other classical writers, each contributing fragments to a tradition that the author simply preserves rather than challenges.

The passage situates Atlantis near the Pillars of Hercules, in proximity to the narrow strait of Gibraltar, describing a great island overwhelmed by catastrophe; an earthquake and flood that swallowed it into the sea within a single day and night.

This is recognisably the Platonic narrative, yet what is interesting is not the repetition of the story itself, but its acceptance as historical testimony worthy of inclusion within a geographical and ethnographic work.

From there, the account widens, Diodorus is invoked to describe Phoenician voyages beyond Gibraltar, encounters with distant lands, and islands of remarkable fertility lying far across the ocean.

These are not framed as isolated curiosities, but as navigational experiences embedded within ancient maritime practice; the ocean here is not an empty expanse but a traversed space, known in part, remembered in fragments.

And then comes the detail that lingers most.

The text remarks that these voyages ceased; Carthaginians are said to have restricted knowledge of these regions, and later, under Roman dominion, no further reports appear to survive.

The author does not speculate on the cause, nor attempt to resolve the silence; he simply records that what was once travelled became untravelled, what was once known became unspoken.

What remains is the impression of knowledge that did not vanish outright, but slowly faded from record.

The passage suggests that early geographical awareness may not have expanded in a straight line toward modern certainty, but rather moved in cycles of discovery, loss, and rediscovery.

The Atlantic becomes less a fixed boundary of the known world and more a shifting threshold, where traditions of islands, voyages, and vanished lands persisted without continuous verification.

In this light, the reference to Atlantis functions as one thread among many.

It is neither isolated nor emphasised beyond measure, yet its presence among respected authorities gives it weight as part of the broader intellectual landscape of the time.

The suggestion of lands beyond the documented horizon, coupled with the acknowledgement that navigation to them faded from record, leaves us not with answers but with a deeper sense of historical ambiguity.

And perhaps that is what makes the passage so compelling.

It does not demand belief, nor does it dismiss the tradition.

Instead, it preserves the memory of a world once imagined as wider, more uncertain, and punctuated by stories that later generations inherited without fully understanding.

In doing so, it invites us to consider Atlantis not merely as a lost island, but as a symbol of how knowledge itself can drift; recorded in one era, forgotten in another, and rediscovered by those willing to read between the lines.

Synonymia

The work before us comes from a name already familiar to many of you.

Abraham Ortelius, the celebrated Flemish geographer and cartographer, is most widely remembered as the creator of the:

Theatrum Orbis Terrarum (1570)

Often regarded as the first modern atlas.

Yet beyond maps alone, Ortelius devoted much of his life to the careful study of place-names, ancient geography, and the transmission of knowledge across cultures and centuries.

The volume shown here:

Synonymia Geographica (Antwerp, 1567)

Translated loosely as:

Geographical Synonyms

Is a scholarly attempt to reconcile the many different names given to regions, peoples, rivers, cities, and islands throughout history.

In essence, it is a linguistic and historical bridge, linking classical sources with the geographical understanding of Ortelius’ own age.

Some of you may remember this work from our recent exploration into Tartaria, where Ortelius’ terminology and classifications quietly revealed how vast territories were described and understood in early modern scholarship.

Yet books of this nature often hold more than their primary purpose suggests.

Beneath the surface of nomenclature and cross-referencing lie fragments of older traditions, inherited descriptions, and geographical memories that continued to circulate long after their origins had faded from certainty.

And so, as we turn its pages once more, this time in the context of Atlantis, we do so with the awareness that such works rarely invent.

Rather, they gather, preserve, and transmit.

What they contain is not the author’s imagination, but the accumulated echoes of many voices before him.

Translation:

“Atlantis, an island, which Plato mentions; Mercator and some others wish it to be what today is America. This is counted as the fourth part of the world, and the Spaniards call it India, though falsely and improperly; since the true India is a region of Asia, named from the famous river Indus. If indeed they had wished to derive the primary name of this part from one river, they would have called it Amazonia or Oreliana rather than India.

Nor do they confuse this with the true India, but they designate it Western or Spanish, while the other and true India is commonly called Eastern or Lusitanian; according to the regions of the world and the lands subject to them, with different names.

Two Atlantic islands, separated by a very narrow strait, which they call the Fortunate or Blessed, are described by Plutarch in the Life of Sertorius as being ten thousand stadia distant from Africa. These Pliny seems to call the Hesperides; for he also reckons two in the Atlantic Ocean from the writings of Sebosus, besides the Gorgons, at a distance of forty days’ sailing beyond Atlantis. They are believed to be Spain and Cuba.”

What makes this passage particularly intriguing is not simply that Atlantis is mentioned, but how casually it is woven into geographical discussion, as though it belongs to the same cartographic conversation as Spain, Africa, and the newly encountered Americas.

Ortelius does not present Atlantis as a distant fable or decorative myth; instead, he places it within a lineage of authorities; Plato, Mercator, Pliny, and Plutarch, allowing the island to exist inside a web of inherited knowledge.

The tone is observational rather than speculative, acknowledging differing identifications while preserving the name itself as a meaningful geographical reference.

A fascinating tension emerges in the identification of Atlantis with the Americas.

This passage reveals that some early modern scholars considered the newly encountered western lands through the lens of older traditions, suggesting that discovery did not erase inherited geography but rather reshaped it.

Atlantis becomes less a lost object and more a point of comparison; a name carried forward as explorers encountered unfamiliar shores that seemed to echo older descriptions.

Equally noteworthy is the discussion of naming, Ortelius highlights the confusion surrounding “India”, noting how western territories were misapplied with inherited eastern names.

This detail subtly reveals how fragile geographical certainty once was; names drifted, overlapped, and were reassigned as knowledge expanded.

Within that fluid landscape, Atlantis persists not as a fixed location but as a remembered possibility embedded in scholarly discourse.

The reference to the Fortunate Islands, the Hesperides, and distant Atlantic lands described as days of sailing beyond Atlantis further expands this sense of layered geography.

Rather than presenting a single isolated island, the Atlantic appears as a region populated by remembered places; some legendary, some real, and some occupying an uncertain space between the two.

The sea itself becomes a repository of inherited knowledge, where classical accounts and early modern navigation coexist without clear separation.

Here Atlantis is not introduced as something extraordinary or controversial, but as a name carried forward through scholars, geographers, and commentators, preserved almost matter-of-factly within the language of place and memory.

Each mention may be brief, even ambiguous, yet together they trace a continuity of curiosity; a lingering acknowledgement that the western ocean held stories older than the maps attempting to describe it.

And perhaps that is what resonates most here; Ortelius does not attempt to resolve Atlantis, nor dismiss it.

He simply records its presence within the intellectual landscape of his time.

In doing so, he leaves us with something more subtle than certainty:

a reminder that historical memory often survives in fragments, carried forward not by conclusion but by repetition.

Subscribe

Translation:

“Fortunate Islands (Fortunatae Insulae), called Makaron Nesoi by Ptolemy and others. They are in the Atlantic Sea. These are today commonly called the Canary Islands by the Spaniards. Some, however, have thought them to be Cuba and Hispaniola, as being at a similar distance; but in dictionaries they are distinguished from these. They are Atlantis Island and the Island of the Gods.

The names of the Fortunate Islands are among Ptolemy, Pliny, Solinus, and Capella; the others do not name them one by one. But all vary greatly in the naming.

Pliny, from Juba’s history, places six: Ombrio, Junonia, Junonia Minor, Capraria, Nivaria, and Canaria. This naming and order Solinus almost follows, and Martianus does nearly the same, except that in place of the two Junonias he names only one, which he calls Theode.

Ptolemy also describes six, namely: Aprositas, Hera, Pluvialia, Casperia, Canaria, and Centuria, which see in their own places.

Today, indeed, seven are counted under the name of the Canaries; these are the more recent names: Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Gomera, Ferro, and Palma. They were discovered in the year 1405.

Diodorus Siculus also mentions the Fortunate Islands near Rhodes (Book 5, chapter 16), among which he names Lesbos, Chium, Samos, and also Rhodos.”

Staying with the same work, this passage continues to unfold the way early geographers handled the name Atlantis, not as a singular myth suspended in isolation, but as a term woven into the broader attempt to describe real islands known at the edge of the Atlantic world.

Here the author places the Fortunate Islands firmly within the Atlantic Ocean, identifying them with what later readers would recognise as the Canary Islands.

Yet within that same discussion appears the phrase Atlantis Insula alongside “Island of the Gods”, revealing that the name Atlantis could sit within the same linguistic space as known island groups rather than standing apart as a purely legendary realm.

What becomes appealing is not a declaration, but a layering of names; the passage shows different classical authorities, Ptolemy, Pliny, Solinus, Capella, listing islands with overlapping but inconsistent titles.

The variation itself becomes the evidence.

Atlantis appears as one name among several attempts to describe distant Atlantic islands, suggesting that memory, geography, and interpretation were intertwined rather than clearly separated.

The mention that some once identified these islands with Cuba and Hispaniola adds another dimension.

It reveals a moment of uncertainty following the discovery of the Americas, where scholars attempted to reconcile newly encountered lands with inherited classical geography.

Atlantis, in this setting, becomes part of that reconciliation process; a name drawn from antiquity and tentatively mapped onto real terrain.

Equally revealing is the transition from classical lists of six islands to the later enumeration of seven Canary Islands with their modern names.

This shift shows the gradual replacement of inherited nomenclature with empirical observation, yet the older terminology is preserved rather than erased.

Atlantis survives here as a historical echo embedded within evolving geographic understanding.

Taken alongside the earlier passage from the same book, a pattern continues to form.

Atlantis is not presented with dramatic insistence, nor dismissed outright; instead, it exists as a recurring label attached to Atlantic islands within scholarly attempts to catalogue the world.

The persistence of the name across authors and contexts suggests continuity of memory, even as its precise meaning remained fluid.

Translation:

“Oceanus Atlanticus - the Atlantic Ocean, is properly said to be that sea which washes Europe and Africa on the west. Dionysius of Alexandria calls it Hesperius, which Bertrand interprets as Vesperus; Martianus names it Vespertinum.

Today that part which lies between Spain and the Canary Islands the Spaniards call Golfo de las yeguas, that is, the gulf of mares, because from the horses and other beasts often carried to those islands for breeding, they were brought there. Pliny also calls it the Great Sea (book 3, chapter 5). Yet I see that the name Atlantic Sea is sometimes taken rather loosely by authors.

For Strabo writes that India extends to the Eastern Sea and toward the south to the Atlantic region. Elsewhere he says its southern and eastern side stretches toward the Atlantic deep. In another place he reports that the Atlantean sea is entered.

Suidas relates that all seas difficult to navigate are called Atlantic. In the Dream of Scipio we read that the whole earth inhabited by us is surrounded by the Atlantic sea (which we call Ocean).

To this they add what Pliny records, that even the Ethiopians were called Atlantes, and that the whole new hemisphere which we call America was the Atlantis of Plato, as many suppose. Hence it seems that the entire globe of lands and oceans, except Asia and Europe, was once contained under the name Atlantis.

Herodotus knew only two names for the whole sea, for he writes of the Atlantic and the Red Sea, and held all that which the Greeks navigated (what after Herodotus’ time was called the Mediterranean) to be one sea. Caspian waters were another.

Zosimus also agrees, writing that the river Rhine flows out into the Atlantic sea, which today is called the German Sea.”

Still within the same work, this passage expands Atlantis beyond the image of a vanished island and reveals it as a far more fluid idea woven into early geographical thought.

Rather than presenting Atlantis as a single fixed landmass, this extract reveals how the word itself operated as a descriptor attached to oceans, regions, peoples, and even entire hemispheres.

The Atlantic Ocean is introduced first in the familiar geographical sense, the western sea washing Europe and Africa, yet the narrative quickly expands.

Authors are cited who used “Atlantic” for distant southern waters, for seas difficult to navigate, and even as a poetic boundary encircling the inhabited world.

What emerges is not confusion, but elasticity; Atlantis appears as a conceptual horizon, a term marking the outer edge of the known world, where geography blended into speculation and inherited tradition.

The reference to Suidas is particularly telling, suggesting that perilous or remote seas were themselves labelled Atlantic, as though the name carried an association with remoteness and mystery rather than a strict cartographic boundary.

The most appealing moment arrives when the text records the view, attributed to various writers, that the newly recognised western hemisphere, what later generations would call America, may have been the Atlantis described by Plato.

Whether the author endorses this claim is secondary; its inclusion alone demonstrates that such an identification circulated within scholarly discourse.

Atlantis here becomes a bridge between classical memory and early modern discovery, a framework through which unfamiliar lands were interpreted.

Equally revealing is the statement that vast portions of the globe, lands and oceans alike, were once subsumed under the Atlantis designation.

This suggests that the name functioned less as a precise location and more as a cultural memory attached to the western unknown; a linguistic echo preserved as geographical knowledge expanded.

Taken together, the passage reinforces a subtle but persistent theme, Atlantis was not just a myth repeated from Plato in isolation; it was a term that travelled across disciplines, applied to seas, peoples, and continents, carrying with it the sense of distance, antiquity, and inherited report.

The word lingered at the margins of maps, quietly accompanying the expansion of geographical understanding rather than disappearing from it.

Stemma Atlantis

This page moves us away from geography and into memory of a different kind.

Taken from the 1607 edition of Gerhard Mercator and Jodocus Hondius’ work, this sheet is titled:

Stemma Atlantis (Genealogy of Atlantis)

It is not a map, nor a geographical description, but a lineage chart.

Its source is explicitly stated as Eusebius’ Praeparatio Evangelica, itself drawing from earlier writers such as Sanchuniathon, Philo of Byblos, and Diodorus Siculus.

What we are looking at, therefore, is not Mercator inventing a tradition, but preserving a chain of transmission already considered ancient in his own time.

The diagram traces a mytho-historical family tree beginning with primordial figures and moving through well-known names of classical mythology.

Atlas appears not as a distant abstraction, but as a genealogical anchor, situated among divine and heroic figures, connected through parentage, marriage, and descent.

Around him unfold familiar mythic personalities; the Pleiades, Mercury, Prometheus, all arranged in a structured lineage rather than scattered poetic references.

What this reveals is subtle yet important; Atlantis here is treated less as a place on a map and more as a remembered origin woven into mythic ancestry.

The tradition surrounding Atlas and his descendants is presented as something inherited, catalogued, and worthy of scholarly organisation.

In other words, Atlantis survives not only in geographical speculation but in cultural memory, mythology, and genealogical thought.

Situated within the wider context of this article, the page offers another layer to the record.

Earlier passages spoke of islands, seas, and navigation; this one speaks of inheritance.

Geography fades into genealogy, and the story of Atlantis becomes entwined with the story of human origins, divine lineages, and the way early scholars attempted to reconcile myth with history.

It is a reminder that for early modern compilers, Atlantis was not confined to a single category.

It existed simultaneously as place, tradition, and ancestry; a concept preserved across disciplines, quietly carried forward through texts that sought not to prove, but to remember.

And so, dear reader, as we draw this quiet thread of references together, what remains is not a conclusion, but a pattern.

Across centuries, languages, and disciplines, Atlantis appears not as a single claim shouted into history, but as a whisper carried forward.

What draws me in most is not the question of Atlantis as modern debate frames it, but the openness with which earlier writers spoke of lands beyond their known world.

Their maps ended, their oceans stretched into uncertainty, and rather than dismiss what lay beyond, they preserved fragments of possibility.

Islands swallowed, navigation ceasing, distant territories remembered only through inherited testimony; these were not treated as absurdities, but as part of a living cosmology still unfolding.

In that sense, these texts quietly echo a sentiment that persists today.

When our ancestors entertained the existence of lands beyond the documented world, it inevitably lends a strange resonance to modern speculations that more land may exist than what is presently mapped.

Whether framed as forgotten continents, hidden territories, or even the controversial idea of an more land beyond accepted cartography, the underlying impulse is the same; the suspicion that the map is not the territory, and that the known world may never have been complete.

Some will see in this a bridge toward flat earth interpretations, others a reflection of pre-modern uncertainty.

Yet regardless of where one stands, the presence of these ideas within historical texts reminds us that curiosity about the limits of the world is not new.

It is a perennial human instinct.

Perhaps, then, the deeper lesson is not about Atlantis itself, nor about hidden lands waiting beyond the horizon, but about intellectual humility.

Each age believes its map is finished, each age inherits fragments that resist closure, and each age, whether openly or reluctantly, must confront the possibility that what is known is only a portion of what is.

So let this journey end not with certainty, but with permission; permission to question, to wonder, and to sit comfortably within the unfinished edges of knowledge.

Atlantis, whether island, symbol, or memory, becomes less a destination and more a reminder that history is layered, that tradition is cumulative, and that the past often preserves questions long after answers fade.

This work exists because curiosity persists.

If you feel that same curiosity and would like to support the quiet labour behind these pages, your kindness helps ensure more forgotten texts find their way back into the light.

Thank you, curious mind, and as always, your presence is payment enough.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share