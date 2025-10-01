It’s 3:22 in the morning, and I’m sitting in the hollow stillness of an airport. Between departure boards and empty chairs, time feels thinner, suspended and almost weightless. These are the moments that rarely announce themselves, when the hours slip loose from their usual order. A good moment, then, to put pen to page and share what I’ve been reading.

The youngest member of my historical collection: “Travels In Asia” by Rev. William Bingley and published in 1822.

Bingley’s Travels in Asia is not a singular journey but a distilled tapestry, a compilation drawn from contemporary accounts, stitched together with his own reflections. Its aim is ambitious: to offer a “connected view of the geography and present state” of Asia in his age.

The work covers an enormous span: traversing lands across the old continent, from the fringes of the Levant, through Persia, to India, Tartary to China, and the regions beyond, collating observations about peoples, places, customs, topography, and politics…