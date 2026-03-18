Recently, I have found myself returning to the notion of linear history, the assumption that as time passes, civilisation improves in a neat and gradual fashion.

It sounds plausible, and it sounds honest.

Yet when we look into the past, as we so often do, what we are faced with does not resemble a civilisation far removed from knowledge, but one deeply familiar with it.

When I share these articles, more often than not, I write about books I have not covered before, with the intention that, over time, this space becomes something far deeper; an intricate web of historical knowledge, layered and interconnected.

That said, when I come across something particularly striking, even a short pamphlet, I will share it in full.

Some works are better seen whole.

None of the texts I’ve shared here sit comfortably within modern interpretations; not in the story of progress, nor in what we are told was possible in the past.

One point continues to trouble me.

The structures of the world.

Across continents we find constructions that are not only beautiful and ornate, but enduring, built with a level of precision and intention that still raises questions today.

Baalbek is just one example.

If the past was truly primitive, how were such megalithic sites constructed?

And more importantly, why do we struggle to replicate them?

If history moved in a straight line, these structures should not exist, or at the very least, we should see a clear progression toward them.

From mud, to wood, to stone.

Yet what we find instead are moments of apparent mastery, appearing where they supposedly should not.

The contradiction deepens.

We are told that the Romans maintained advanced systems; aqueducts, sewage, infrastructure capable of sustaining entire cities.

Yet in Britain, not so long ago, waste was thrown from windows into the street.

So what happened?

If history is linear, how does knowledge rise… and then fall?

It is a question that lingers.

And as often happens, I have wandered from the point; a familiar trait of a curious mind, so let us return.

Are we truly any healthier today than those who came before us?

We assume so because we are told so.

Yet, just as with the structures of stone, there are signs that the past may have held a more grounded understanding of the human condition; shaped not by theory, but by experience.

And so, having introduced the idea of misinterpreted history, let us step back; beyond modern assumptions, beyond the urge to categorise, and beyond the tendency to reduce everything into something easily explained.

Tonight’s work brings us to a medical text first written between 1060 and 1080, the oldest piece of literature we have examined here.

If modern theory holds true, we should expect confusion, error, and remedies built on poor judgement and superstition.

But rather than assume, we will observe.

So then, curious mind, let us read, and judge for ourselves.

Were our ancestors struggling to understand, or were they far more capable than we have been led to believe?

Viaticus 📖

Before us there is no formal beginning, no grand title or declaration of purpose, no guiding hand to tell us what we are about to read.

Only a worn and aged cover, marked by time and carrying with it the weight of centuries passed.

This is often how the past presents itself, not neatly labelled or explained, but waiting to be approached with patience, revealing itself only to those willing to look a little closer.

The work we are about to explore is known as:

Viaticus

A medical text attributed to Constantine the African, a figure who lived between approximately 1020 and 1087, a man not confined to one place but shaped by movement, translation, and the transmission of knowledge across cultures that today we often treat as separate.

His work drew heavily upon earlier traditions, particularly those of Arabic medicine, which themselves preserved and expanded upon even older foundations, forming a chain of understanding that stretches far deeper than we are often led to believe.

What we hold here is not the original text, but a manuscript copy dated to around the year 1200, meaning what we read is already an echo, knowledge passed from mind to page, from page to hand, from hand to time, preserved not by chance but by continued use and perceived value.

The Viaticus itself is not a work of abstract theory, but a practical guide concerned with the treatment of disease, arranged methodically, often from head to foot, reflecting an understanding rooted not in speculation, but in application.

And perhaps that is where its true significance lies, not in what it claims, but in the fact that it was used, relied upon, and carried forward, suggesting that the knowledge within it served a purpose in the lives of those who came before us.

Translation:

“The beginning of this little work has been set forth and arranged, so that what has been gathered together may be understood in its proper order, and that each matter may be placed where it belongs, so that nothing is confused, but all things may be found and applied with ease by those who seek knowledge of these matters.

And because many things are dispersed and not easily retained in memory, they are here brought together, so that what is necessary may be more readily learned and remembered, and that those who read may not wander uncertainly, but proceed with some guidance.

Therefore, the matters are divided and ordered according to the parts of the body and the conditions which affect them, so that each thing may be treated in its proper place, and that the causes and remedies may be known together.

Table of Chapters:

Of the head. Of the scalp. Of afflictions of the head. Of fevers. Of swellings and eruptions. Of wounds. Of pains. Of various conditions affecting the body. Of the eyes. Of the ears. Of the nose. Of the mouth. Of the tongue. Of the throat. Of internal afflictions and hidden diseases.

The causes of illnesses are to be considered according to their nature and place, for no treatment can be rightly applied unless the origin of the disease is first understood, and where it resides within the body.

For some diseases arise from excess, others from deficiency, and others from corruption of humours, and therefore they do not all require the same remedy, nor should they be treated in one manner.

And it is necessary to observe carefully the signs and symptoms, so that the physician may distinguish between them, and not act blindly, but with judgement, considering both the condition itself and the strength of the patient.

For the same illness does not affect all men alike, nor does it require the same treatment in every case, but must be adapted according to age, strength, and circumstance.

And so the place of the disease must be known, whether it lies in the head, or descends into other parts, and how it moves or spreads, for from this understanding the method of cure is determined.

Therefore, remedies are to be applied with discretion, neither too strong nor too weak, and at the proper time, lest by excess the patient be harmed, or by delay the condition worsened.

And thus, by knowledge, observation, and experience, the physician may proceed with greater certainty, and not rely on chance, but on understanding.”

What we are looking at here, dear reader, is not guesswork.

It is not chaos, nor the fumbling of a people lost in misunderstanding.

It is structure.

A way of thinking that seeks first to observe, then to understand, and only then to act.

There is something almost unfamiliar in that approach today.

The text does not rush to treat, it pauses to ask where the illness resides, how it formed, how it moves, and how the individual before the physician differs from the next.

It recognises that no two bodies are the same, that strength, age, and circumstance matter, and that a remedy applied without thought can do more harm than good.

This is not primitive thinking; this is careful thinking.

And perhaps that is where the contrast begins to reveal itself.

We are often told that the past was a place of confusion, of superstition, of limited understanding, yet what we find here is a method rooted in observation and adaptation, not blind application.

A recognition that the body is not a machine with interchangeable parts, but something more fluid, more responsive, and more dependent on context.

There is also a certain humility present.

The physician is not positioned as someone who imposes control, but as someone who studies, who interprets, who works with what is observed rather than forcing what is assumed.

And that, in itself, feels distant from much of what we see today.

Because if knowledge is reduced too quickly, if everything is simplified for the sake of clarity, something is lost in the process.

The nuance disappears, the individuality fades.

What remains is easier to manage, but further from truth.

So when we ask whether our ancestors understood less, we may be asking the wrong question.

It may not be that they knew less.

It may be that they looked differently.

And in that difference, there is something worth paying attention to.

Translation:

“The affliction of the tongue and of the throat is to be considered according to the causes from which it arises, for sometimes it proceeds from heat, sometimes from cold, and sometimes from corruption of humours, and therefore it must not be treated in one manner in all cases.

And when the tongue is swollen or discoloured, or when there is dryness or excessive moisture, these are signs by which the condition may be known, and the physician must observe them carefully, so that he may distinguish the nature of the illness.

Likewise, if there is pain in swallowing, or obstruction in the throat, or difficulty of speech, these indicate that the disease has taken hold in those parts, and must be treated according to its origin and strength.

For some conditions are mild and pass quickly, while others persist and grow worse if neglected, and therefore the remedy must be suited not only to the disease, but to its duration and severity.

And it is not sufficient to treat only what appears outwardly, but one must consider what lies within, for often the cause is hidden, and reveals itself only through signs.

Thus, by careful observation and experience, the physician may come to understand the condition, and not act without knowledge, lest he increase the suffering rather than relieve it.

Furthermore, when such afflictions descend or spread into neighbouring parts, they must be treated with greater caution, for the movement of disease from one place to another often signifies a deeper disorder within the body.

And therefore, attention must be given to the whole, not only to the part affected, for the body is joined together, and what harms one part may influence another.

In some cases, remedies are to be applied externally, in others internally, and sometimes both are required, according to the nature of the illness and the condition of the patient.

Care must also be taken regarding the strength of the remedies, for those that are too strong may weaken the patient, and those that are too weak may fail to overcome the disease.

And the timing of treatment is of great importance, for if applied too early or too late, the benefit may be diminished, and the condition prolonged.

Thus, in all things, measure and judgement are required, so that the physician may proceed neither by excess nor by neglect, but with understanding.”

There is something else revealed here, curious mind, something more subtle than structure alone.

A sense of restraint.

The text does not rush to conclusions, nor does it attempt to dominate the body with force.

Instead, it moves with it, adjusting, observing, and responding; it recognises that illness is not a single event, but a process, something that unfolds over time and must be followed with attention.

This idea alone stands in quiet contrast to much of what we are accustomed to.

The emphasis is not on immediate resolution, but on understanding the direction of the condition, whether it is increasing or diminishing, whether it is contained or spreading, whether it belongs to the surface or lies deeper within.

It is a form of thinking that requires patience, and perhaps more importantly, humility.

Because to observe before acting is to accept that one does not yet fully know.

There is also a clear awareness that the body cannot be treated in isolation.

One part does not suffer alone, and one remedy does not exist in a vacuum.

Everything is connected, and any intervention must consider the wider condition, not just the visible symptom.

Again, this is not crude or careless thinking, it is measured.

And what becomes increasingly difficult to ignore is that this way of thinking feels closer to experience than abstraction, closer to reality than reduction.

Even the warnings are telling.

Act too quickly, and you risk harm, wait too long, and the condition worsens, apply the wrong remedy, and what should heal instead damages.

This is not certainty.

It is judgement.

And judgement, unlike simple instruction, cannot be easily taught, nor easily standardised.

So perhaps what we are seeing here is not just knowledge, but a different relationship to knowledge itself; one that values observation over assumption, and understanding over speed.

And in that, there is something worth considering.

Not as a rejection of the present, but as a reminder that progress is not always as straightforward as we are led to believe.

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Translation:

“Certain afflictions arise from the corruption of humours, and others from external causes, and therefore they must be distinguished carefully, so that the appropriate remedy may be applied.

And when the condition is known, it is necessary to consider whether it proceeds from heat or cold, from dryness or moisture, for these qualities determine both the nature of the illness and the method of treatment.

For if the cause is not rightly understood, the remedy will not correspond, and instead of benefit, harm may follow.

Therefore, the physician must first inquire into the origin of the condition, and not hasten to act before judgement is made.

And in all such matters, moderation is to be observed, lest by excess the condition be worsened, or by insufficiency it remain unresolved.

Of diseases of the head.

Certain conditions of the head arise from excess heat, causing dryness, pain, and disturbance of the senses, and in such cases cooling and moistening remedies are to be applied.

Others arise from cold and moisture, producing heaviness, dullness, and obstruction, and these require warming and drying treatment.

And if there is swelling or inflammation, it must be reduced carefully, so that the natural balance of the body may be restored.

Where there is pain, the cause must be sought, whether from internal corruption or from external injury, and the remedy applied accordingly.

And attention must be given to the condition of the whole body, for the head is not separate from the rest, but is affected by what occurs elsewhere.

Thus, remedies are not to be applied indiscriminately, but according to the nature of the illness, the strength of the patient, and the time at which treatment is given.

For some conditions require immediate attention, while others are better resolved gradually, and therefore judgement must guide action in all cases.”

If earlier passages revealed structure, and those that followed revealed restraint, here we begin to see something else entirely:

awareness of balance

Not balance as an abstract idea, but as something tangible, something that must be maintained, restored, and protected.

Illness is not treated as an isolated event, but as a disturbance; a shift away from a natural state that the body is constantly attempting to preserve.

There is an understanding here that the body does not simply fail.

It responds and it adapts.

And when something goes wrong, it is not always because something has entered, but because something has fallen out of alignment.

What is remarkable is not only that these physicians recognised this, but that they built their entire approach around it.

Heat, cold, dryness, moisture, these are not crude categories, but attempts to describe patterns, tendencies, changes that could be observed, felt, and tracked over time.

It is a language of experience.

And perhaps more importantly, it is a language that demands attention.

Because nothing here is treated as fixed; a condition is not simply named and dealt with, it is followed, watched, understood as something that evolves.

What begins as one state may become another, and the treatment must change with it.

There is no rigid certainty.

Only adjustment.

And in that, there is a kind of intelligence that feels both distant and familiar at the same time.

Because while we have gained precision in many areas, we have also, perhaps, lost some of this sensitivity; this willingness to observe before defining, to adapt before concluding.

And so, as we continue through these pages, it becomes harder to dismiss them as relics of a lesser age.

They do not read like the work of those guessing in the dark, they read like the work of those paying attention.

And that alone raises a question worth sitting with.

Not whether we have advanced; but whether, in refining our understanding, have we also narrowed the way we see?

Translation:

“The afflictions that arise in the upper parts are to be distinguished according to their causes, whether they proceed from heat, cold, dryness, or moisture, and from the corruption of humours, for from these the nature of the condition is known.

And when the cause has been identified, the remedy must correspond to it, for if it is applied without regard to the cause, it will not bring benefit.

For some conditions are acute and require prompt attention, while others develop slowly and are to be treated with greater patience and moderation.

And therefore the physician must consider not only the disease itself, but the time, the strength of the patient, and the manner in which the condition has arisen.

Of disorders affecting the body.

Certain conditions arise from excess of blood, and in such cases it may be necessary to reduce it, lest it cause disturbance and harm within the body.

Others arise from deficiency, and in these cases strengthening and nourishment are required.

And when there is corruption of humours, they must be corrected and brought back into balance, for health depends upon their proper order.

And attention must be given to the place in which the illness resides, and whether it remains fixed or moves from one part to another.

For if it spreads, it must be treated differently than if it remains contained.

And so, remedies are to be applied with judgement, neither excessively nor insufficiently, and always according to the nature of the condition and the disposition of the patient.

For by excess, harm may be done, and by neglect, the illness may increase.

And therefore, the physician must proceed with care, guided by knowledge and experience, so that the condition may be resolved and the patient restored.”

And so, curious mind, we arrive at the final pages of tonight’s discussion; not with a grand conclusion written for us, not with a summary laid out neatly at the end, but with something far more telling:

consistency

From beginning to end, what we have seen is not confusion, not contradiction, and not the scattered thinking of a people without understanding, but a steady and deliberate method, carried through each page without deviation.

There is no sudden shift into superstition, no collapse into guesswork.

Only continuity.

A way of thinking that holds itself together, and that, perhaps, is what makes this so difficult to ignore.

Because what we have just read was written nearly a thousand years ago, preserved through time, copied by hand, carried forward because it was considered useful, and yet it does not resemble the crude or misguided medicine we are often led to imagine.

Instead, it reflects something structured, observational, and above all, considered.

The physician is not rushing, he is not imposing, he is not blindly applying remedies in the hope that something might work.

He is watching, questioning, weighing, and only then acting.

There is an understanding that the body is not simple; that illness is not uniform, that treatment is not universal, and that knowledge, if it is to be of any value, must be applied with care.

So what are we to do with this?

We are told that we stand at the height of progress, that everything behind us was lesser, less refined, and less informed.

Yet here we are, reading a text from the 11th century, preserved in a 13th century manuscript, and finding not ignorance, but method.

Not limitation, but awareness.

And it forces a question that is not easily dismissed:

if they were capable of thinking in this way then; what exactly have we gained?

And perhaps more importantly:

what have we lost?..

And so, dear reader, we reach our final reflections for tonight, and what a poignant moment to reflect on the bigger picture.

History, when approached without assumption, does not unfold as a straight line, but as something far more intricate, more alive, and more human.

It bends, it deepens, it disappears and re-emerges, carrying with it fragments of thought, traces of understanding, and moments of clarity that refuse to sit neatly within the stories we have been told.

There is a subtle beauty in that.

Not the kind that announces itself loudly, but the kind that reveals itself slowly, through patience, through attention, through a willingness to look beyond what is expected.

The past is not silent; it is simply waiting to be listened to.

And books, particularly those that have endured the weight of centuries, seem to speak in a way that feels increasingly rare.

They do not chase novelty, nor do they seek to reinvent what is already known, instead, they preserve, refine, and carry forward ideas that were once tested, observed, and lived.

There is something deeply reassuring in that continuity; because while the modern world often prides itself on innovation, on the constant pursuit of something new, it is easy to overlook that not all progress is forward, and not all that is old has been surpassed.

Sometimes, what we call advancement is simply a rewording.

A rediscovery, presented as invention.

And so, as we close these pages, it is worth asking not only what we have learned, but how we choose to learn at all.

Whether we build upon what came before, or whether we continually begin again, mistaking repetition for progress.

For in these works, worn and weathered though they may be, there is a kind of honesty that is difficult to replicate:

a reminder that knowledge, in its truest form, is not created from nothing, but carried, carefully, across time.

There are no sponsors here, no institutional backing; only time, effort, and a genuine pursuit of understanding.

If you feel this work has value and would like to support it, you’re very welcome to do so, but simply reading is more than enough.

Thank you, curious mind, for reading with an openness to new ideas, and a spirit willing to wander beyond the familiar.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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