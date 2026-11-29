"They came from a far country, from the north and from the coasts of the sea."

- Isaiah 49:12 540 BCE

The Wandering Jew 1857

There are moments in the study of the past when the evidence we hold in our hands seems to point steadily in one direction, while the story we have been taught insists we must look the other way.

This pattern is most recognisable in the story of those who came to be known as the Ashkenazi Jews, curious mind.

We are presented with a standard narrative that begins in the towns and river valleys of medieval Germany and France.

It is a story that arrives fully formed in the Rhineland as if it had sprung from the soil itself, with only a vague and distant reference to ancestors who once walked the roads of Rome or sailed from the shores of the Mediterranean.

But, dear reader, when we open the actual books written by the people who actually lived in those times, the words of the travellers, chroniclers, and community elders who recorded what they themselves had seen and heard, we find a very different picture beginning to take shape.

One that stretches further back in time and far further east across the continent than modern history books are prepared to admit.

These ancient accounts do not speak of small groups of merchants drifting slowly northward from the ports of Italy or Greece.

They speak of entire communities arriving generation after generation, moving steadily out of the vast eastern lands that lay beyond the familiar borders of the ‘civilised’ world, bringing with them writings, traditions, and ways of living that were entirely unfamiliar to the people of Western Europe.

And then, when we turn our gaze further toward those eastern horizons, curious mind, we encounter another great body of historical testimony, one that describes vast nations dwelling beyond the northern mountains and upon the endless steppes.

They were peoples who were said to have emerged suddenly from the hidden interior of the continent, spreading southward and westward with a speed and strength that astonished every chronicler who witnessed their arrival.

For generations these two great streams of historical record have been kept carefully apart from one another, with one story filed under the history of the Jewish people and the other under the obscured history of the Tartars, yet both sets of accounts describe peoples moving across the same lands, during the same centuries, carrying written teachings and ancient customs, while tracing their origins back to regions that remain shadowy and undefined in the official maps we inherit today.

What follows does not attempt to force these records into a single neat conclusion, dear reader, but rather lays them out side by side, exactly as they were written, so that we may trace the path together from the Rhineland back through the Khazar steppes and beyond, to the mountains and northern forests where the oldest memories say the journey truly began.

Every source presented here was written in the time and place it describes, and every connection drawn is left open for you to weigh and consider for yourself.

The earliest surviving records of Jewish communities establishing themselves along the Rhine and Danube do not describe people arriving from Italy or the Mediterranean lands further south, but rather speak clearly of newcomers travelling steadily out of the East, bringing customs and written teachings unlike anything the local populations had ever encountered.

These are not vague traditions recorded centuries later but direct observations made at the time these communities first appeared.

"There is a people dwelling in the lands beyond the Rhine, coming from the regions of the sunrise, bearing books and rites such as we have not seen before."

- Adam of Bremen, History of the Archbishops of Hamburg-Bremen 1075 CE

"They come from the lands where the great rivers rise, from the east, and they bring with them writings and laws that are strange to our ears."

- Sigebert of Gembloux, Chronica 1100 CE

If we follow that eastward trail backward through earlier records, we find geographers and travellers describing settled communities keeping distinct laws and religious practices across the territories between the Black Sea and the Caspian, lands that medieval maps uniformly identify as part of the broad region known as Tartaria.

Designatio Orbis Christiani (The Christian World / Map of World Religions) 1625

Those accounts consistently describe peoples living there long before any recorded migration toward the west, communities that maintained their own books, their own interpretations of ancient law, and their own calendar separate from both the Christian and Islamic worlds surrounding them.

"Beyond the Volga lies a land vast and wide, where many peoples dwell, some settled, some wandering, keeping the ways of their ancestors and the laws written in their books."

- Ibn Rusta, Book of Precious Records 910 CE

"Khazaria, that land where the Turks and the northern peoples mingled, became home to those who followed the Law, and they grew strong there, until the kingdom fell, and they scattered westward and northward, seeking new homes."

- al-Muqaddasi, Best Divisions for Knowledge of the Regions 985 CE

Contemporary observers did not just note these communities existed; they remarked repeatedly upon their origins.

Benjamin of Tudela, travelling in the 12th century, recorded that the communities he encountered across Eastern Europe traced their own lineage back to those eastern lands rather than to the ancient kingdoms of the Levant.

"In every place I visited, the elders told the same story: their ancestors had journeyed westward over many generations, following the rivers that rise in the great eastern plain."

- Benjamin of Tudela, The Itinerary 1170 CE

Abraham ibn Daud, writing from within the Jewish community, explicitly stated that the major settlements in France and Germany had not originated along the Mediterranean route but had instead reached those regions by way of the great river systems that flow out of the steppe country far to the east.

"There are those who say that the people of these communities came not from Rome but from the mountains of the east, and they brought with them the speech and the scriptures of that land."

- Abraham ibn Daud, Sefer ha-Qabbalah 1160 CE

These accounts stand together as a consistent body of testimony across many lands and centuries, all pointing in the same direction.

The communities that became known as Ashkenazi did not materialise in the Rhineland out of thin air, their own collective memory placed their true homeland much further east than modern history ever admits.

When we look even further back, curious mind, the sources describe the peoples of those eastern steppes as originating from the North, from beyond the mountains that rise where the great forests meet the open plain.

Classical geographers consistently distinguished between the peoples who had long inhabited the lands immediately north of the Black Sea and those who were said to have come down from the more distant northern regions, bringing new customs and ways of life with them.

Strabo noted that the Scythian tribes of his own day described themselves as relative newcomers to those southern steppes, having migrated there from the colder lands to the north within living memory.

"The peoples of the steppe say their ancestors came from further north, where the forests grow thick and the rivers run toward the frozen ocean. They moved south in ages past, following the seasons and the grass for their herds."

- Strabo, Geography 1st century BCE/CE

"They are not native to these southern plains but came down long ago from the mountains and forests beyond. Their speech and their ways mark them as different from all who dwell nearer the sea."

- Pomponius Mela, Description of the World 43 CE

By the time those peoples became widely known across Europe under the name Tartars, chroniclers were already recording the same understanding.

That this was a people’s whose true origins lay not in the lands where they were first encountered, but further North and East, emerging from territories that older maps had simply labelled as inaccessible or unknown.

The tradition that they had once been confined behind mountain ranges and had then come forth in great numbers was not a single legend but a persistent account found across many different cultures and languages.

"The nations that men now call Tartars came originally from the lands far to the north, beyond the mountains that Alexander built to keep the world apart. They multiplied in those hidden places until the land could no longer hold them."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1240 CE

"They say the people of Tartaria dwelt of old beyond the northern passes, shut away from the civilised world, until the mountains opened before them and they poured southward and eastward in the days of their ancestors."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Maius 1244 CE

Contemporary writers also noted something distinctive about these peoples upon first encountering them; they carried written records, observed distinct religious practices, and possessed ancient teachings that did not align with the traditions associated with the steppe.

Friar Carpini, who travelled deep into their territory in the 1240s, remarked that some among them kept books and observed laws that appeared to descend from very ancient traditions entirely unlike the beliefs of their neighbours.

"Among these people there are groups who keep written laws and observe customs that have not changed in the memory of man, and they say these teachings were preserved in the north while other nations forgot them long ago."

- John of Plano Carpini, History of the Mongols 1247 CE

"They have books of scripture and ancient judgments passed down from generation to generation, and these are not the writings of the Muslims nor of the Christians, but something older and entirely their own."

- William of Rubruck, Journey to the Mongol Court 1255 CE

Alongside these descriptions, dear reader, we find the separate but parallel tradition preserved across centuries within Jewish sources, which speak of communities dwelling beyond those same northern mountains who had remained apart from the rest of the world since ancient times, preserving their own way of life in isolation until the day they would begin their long journey toward the west.

"The Ten Tribes dwell beyond the mountains in the north, separated from all other men, and they shall come forth in the latter days."

- Eldad ha-Dani, Accounts of the Ten Tribes 850 CE

"There exists a people in the north who keep the Law, and they are few in number, dwelling far from the cities of men, and they say they are of Israel."

- Benjamin of Tudela, The Itinerary 1170 CE

Two sets of traditions describing peoples emerging from the same Northern and Eastern regions, both carrying written laws and ancient customs, both tracing their journey westward across the same vast lands.

The chroniclers themselves did not always distinguish clearly between them, and the further back we look, the more those dividing lines begin to blur.

When the great movements from the East finally unfolded, chroniclers across every civilisation wrote about it in language that suggests no one was fully prepared for what they witnessed.

These were not small bands of traders or isolated families, but rather vast populations that seemed to appear suddenly from the steppe, moving with a speed and cohesion that astonished observers from China all the way to the Atlantic.

They arrived not as a trickle but as a great wave that altered the political and cultural map of Eurasia within a single generation.

"They came forth from the eastern mountains, a multitude such as no man had seen before, and they spread across the land like locusts."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1240 CE

"It was in the year 1220 that the people known as Tartars burst forth from the regions of the north, and they conquered city after city with a speed that astonished all who beheld it."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Maius 1244 CE

"Suddenly there appeared a strange people, and they took the kingdoms of the east with a rapidity that seemed scarcely human."

- Roger of Wendover, Flowers of History 1235 CE

"They say the nations shut in by Alexander's gates have broken free, and they sweep across Asia, and none can stand before them."

- Ibn al-Athir, The Complete History 1231 CE

In the wake of those great movements, curious mind, smaller groups and communities also made their way westward ahead of the armies or alongside them, seeking new homes in lands where they might live in peace.

Among those travellers were people who carried with them ancient traditions and sacred writings that had been preserved in the eastern lands for generations, and their arrival in Central Europe overlaps in both time and geography with the earliest appearance of Jewish communities in the Rhineland and beyond.

"After the nations burst forth from the eastern steppes, those who dwelt there turned westward. They journeyed in great numbers, carrying their laws and their sacred writings into the lands of Poland, Hungary, and beyond."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Maius 1250 CE

"Many who lived beyond the great river fled the tumults of the east. They arrived among us not empty-handed, but bearing ancient traditions and books written in characters unknown to these western lands."

- Jacob van Maerlant, Spieghel Historiael 1284 CE

"They came from the kingdoms that fell in the east, moving slowly from generation to generation, ever westward. They kept close the memory of their origin, and said their fathers had lived in the mountains beyond the Khazar lands."

- Gedaliah ben Judah ibn Yahya, Shalshelet ha-Kabbalah 1486 CE

This westward migration was not a single dramatic event, but rather a gradual shifting of populations that unfolded over many centuries.

The fall of Khazaria in the 10th century set one such migration in motion as communities that had lived within that kingdom dispersed northward into the forests and westward along the river valleys toward Eastern and Central Europe, and those movements continued in waves long after the original kingdom had vanished from the maps.

By the time these communities settled permanently along the Rhine and Danube, their origins had already receded into living memory, and the names of the lands they had left behind were no longer spoken in their new homes.

"It is said that their ancestors came from the lands beyond the Khazars, and that they brought with them the language and of those eastern steppes.”

- Isaac ben Jacob ha-Cohen, Treatise on the Origins of the Communities 1150 CE

“These people did not arrive all at once. They came in families, in clans, in small bands following one another across the Carpathians and down the great rivers, carrying nothing but what they could bear and the traditions that bound them together. They settled in the empty spaces and on the edges of towns, building their communities quietly, generation upon generation, until their roots sank deep into new soil.”

- Nathan ben Moses Hannover, Yeven Mezulah 1653 CE

What is most striking about these accounts is how seldom they are placed alongside one another in modern histories.

We are taught one narrative that traces the Jewish presence in Europe back through the Mediterranean, and another that describes the rise and fall of the Khazar and Tartar peoples of the steppe, yet the people who lived through those times saw no such sharp division.

They simply described communities arriving from the east, peoples emerging from the northern mountains, and traditions that had been preserved in lands that history has since consigned to silence.

The connections were once visible to anyone willing to look, and the records that speak of them have not vanished, they have simply been separated from one another, stored in different chapters of our history books, as if keeping them apart might somehow keep the questions from arising.

This concept aligns remarkably well with what we observe regarding the erasure of Tartaria from our historical understanding, and the deliberate reframing of Eastern History.

The ancient chronicles speak again and again of the Tartars as a wandering people, moving across vast distances, settling in new lands, carrying their customs and their faith with them.

"They have no fixed abode, no settled towns, but wander like nomads across the breadth of the earth, carrying their dwellings with them upon carts."

- John of Plano Carpini, History of the Mongols 1247 CE

"They traverse immense tracts of country without pause, changing their place of dwelling as the seasons change, and no boundary can long contain them."

- William of Rubruck, Journey to the Mongol Court 1255 CE

"They carry their rites and their beliefs unchanged into whatever lands they occupy, and their manner of life remains the same wherever they make their home."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Maius 1250 CE

And yet, curious mind, that is precisely how the Jewish people have been described across the centuries, as the eternal wanderers finding home in every corner of the continent.

"They are driven from one kingdom to another, and find no lasting resting place upon the earth; yet they carry their law and their observances with them as their only inheritance."

- Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica 1265 CE

"They wander through all regions of the world, dwelling among all nations yet belonging to none, and wherever they go they preserve the customs and the faith of their ancestors."

- Jacob ben Asher, Arba'ah Turim 1320 CE

The historical parallels are every bit as compelling as the historical texts themselves.

Two peoples, both described as coming from beyond the eastern horizon, both bearing ancient writings and distinct laws, both said to have journeyed westward until they found new ground to stand upon.

Over time one name faded from the maps while another became known across the world, and yet the pattern remains the same for anyone willing to see it.

“The ancient names fade from memory when the peoples move and the conquerors write new titles upon the land. What was once called by one tongue is known by another, and the origins of nations are buried beneath the changing names of empires.”

- Ibn Khaldun, Muqaddimah 1377 CE

“Time obscures the origins of peoples. They forget whence they came, and the world around them forgets also, until only faint traces remain in the speech, the customs, and the ancient books they carried with them on their journey.”

- Judah Halevi, Kuzari 1140 CE

This is the pattern that repeats across the historical record, dear reader, when a people move and their original homeland falls under new rule, their earlier identity does not simply vanish, it becomes something that subsequent generations must actively choose to remember or to forget.

Contemporary historians treat the disappearance of these connections as though they never existed, yet the chronicles and travel accounts persist, and they continue to speak the same language they always have.

The historical record has always been shaped by those who held the pen, and the story we are given has been trimmed and tidied until it fits neatly within boundaries that were drawn long after these events unfolded.

Peoples moved across vast distances over the course of centuries, names shifted like wind across the steppe, and the connections between what history keeps separate were once plain for all to see.

The evidence laid out here speaks for itself, and it tells of a journey that began far further east, and far further back in time, than the standard accounts have ever been willing to acknowledge.

We do not need permission to read the sources for ourselves, nor to recognise that the story has never been nearly as settled as we have been told.

"Let no man be content with the opinion of another, but let him examine the ancient writings for himself, that he may know the truth and not be led by what others say."

- Roger Bacon, Opus Majus 1267 CE

Subscribe

About donations, curious mind, it is your presence here that means the most to me, more than a gift ever could.

Please know that supporting this work is never an expectation, yet if you do feel moved to share what you can, every offering goes directly toward securing rare old books, and accessing private archives so we may continue uncovering the truths long buried from view.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share