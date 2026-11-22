"The visible ruler is merely the shadow on the wall. The true power lies elsewhere, and those who chase the shadow will never find the source."

- Plato, The Republic 347 BCE

Labour Leadership, The Fabian Society 2010

There is a kind of power that fears the sunlight more than it fears the law, curious mind.

It is the power to define what we are all permitted to see, what we are allowed to say, and who will be heard when the truth becomes inconvenient.

Across history, one of the most dangerous things you could ever do is not to commit a crime, it is to stand in the doorway and point at the crime that is being hidden.

When a system begins to fear the people who speak up more than the people who committed the harm, something fundamental has inverted.

The guardians become the gatekeepers, and the operations that were meant to protect the public is turned inward, deployed not against the abusers, but against the witnesses.

This is the story of Operation Hexagon.

It is a story about what happens when the machinery of law enforcement is repurposed to defend a narrative rather than deliver justice.

The operation that was sold to the public as an investigation into criminality, but in practice, it became a systematic effort to silence those who were already speaking up.

We shall then look to the man at the very top of that chain of command, the one who has never answered for it, and ask how it is that he now occupies the highest office in the land.

"I have been a member of the Fabian Society since I was a student.”

- Andy Burnham, The Labour Leadership (Fabian Society, 2010)

In September of 2019, Greater Manchester Police, in partnership with Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council, launched Operation Hexagon.

Publicly, it was presented as a welcome and necessary step:

an investigation into the serious allegations of child sexual exploitation circulating in Oldham

"Operation Hexagon was a Greater Manchester Police initiative examining the community impact of historic Child Sexual Exploitation being made online. Oldham Council supports this initiative by Greater Manchester Police."

- Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council 2022

The Manchester Evening News reported in December of 2020 that the operation had been established by Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, under the oversight of the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who also holds the role of Police and Crime Commissioner:

Andy Burnham

The terms were deliberately broad.

It was described as an inquiry into allegations circulating online about abuse in the borough, chiefly concerning shisha bars, taxi firms, and children's homes.

"These chiefly concern 'shisha bars, taxi companies and children's homes', according to the terms of reference for the investigation."

- Manchester Evening News 2020

On paper, it sounded like an operation designed to get to the bottom of what had actually happened, curious mind, and yet, from the beginning, those who were watching closely noticed something was wrong.

Raja Miah, one of the most vocal community campaigners in Oldham, put it plainly:

"Most people … would naturally assume that Operation Hexagon was the name for Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into child sexual exploitation in Oldham. It wasn’t."

Instead of following the trail toward the abusers, the operation appeared to turn its attention toward the people who were exposing the cover-up.

"Operation Hexagon was never about catching perpetrators of child sexual exploitation in Oldham. It was about managing the narrative, silencing the messengers, and discrediting the people who were asking the questions the authorities did not want to answer."

- Neil Wilby Media, Operation Hexagon: The Cover-Up That Targeted Whistleblowers 2021

The allegations circulating online that concerned the authorities were not of the crimes themselves, they were public complaints that those crimes had not been properly investigated.

Miah described the reality bluntly:

"It was a police operation to target whistleblowers and others who were exposing the crimes and the cover-up of child sexual exploitation… Instead of targeting the criminals, the police were targeting those who spoke about the criminals and their crimes."

A very sinister aspect of Operation Hexagon, beyond what it did, is how effectively it has been erased from public record.

When Freedom of Information requests were submitted asking for the operation's stated purpose and objectives, Greater Manchester Police gave this reply in March 2026:

"This information is already available in the public domain via a google search. operation hexagon - Google Search."

It was a response that was both evasive and revealing.

There was no link.

There was no published page.

And when you actually search for it, you find almost nothing from official sources.

What little exists comes almost entirely from the very people the operation appears to have targeted; articles by Neil Wilby Media, posts and reports from Raja Miah, a brief piece in the Manchester Evening News, and one report in the Oldham Times.

The official website of Greater Manchester Police contains virtually nothing about it.

When questioned at a public meeting in July 2022, the Leader of Oldham Council offered only:

"Operation Hexagon was a Greater Manchester Police initiative examining the community impact of historic Child Sexual Exploitation being made online. Oldham Council supports this initiative by Greater Manchester Police."

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey had stated earlier:

"The GMP investigations have not been limited by parameters and have increased throughout the duration of our enquiries."

A statement that troubles many readers, because if the scope was unlimited and expanding, and yet the abusers were not the focus, exactly who was being investigated, and how broadly?

For those in the firing line, Operation Hexagon was not a theoretical concern.

It was tangible, and It arrived at dawn.

The operation involved repeated raids, local media, which is partnered with the local council, published personal details, photographs, and damaging allegations about individuals who had not been convicted of any crime.

As Raja Miah has documented from his own experience and that of others:

"Corrupt police officers were sent to build cases against me that had no foundation. They repeatedly dawn raided my house. The council funded local media, then printed lies about me… Pakistani gangsters and Islamists, all with direct connections with Labour politicians, coordinated with the local press, then printed my photograph and published my home address, portraying me as a paedophile."

He was arrested in July 2021, as reported in the Oldham Times.

"A 48-year-old man was arrested yesterday as part of Operation Hexagon, an investigation by Greater Manchester Police into allegations circulating online in Oldham."

Yet in every single case brought forward, the charges collapsed.

Every allegation was dismissed.

No wrongdoing was ever proven.

The operation's net caught no abusers, but it ensnared, harassed, and attempted to discredit the very people who were asking the uncomfortable questions.

Operations of this scale and nature do not run themselves, nor do they happen in a vacuum.

They are authorised, resourced, overseen, and accounted for.

As Mayor of Greater Manchester and Police and Crime Commissioner throughout this entire period, Andy Burnham held ultimate oversight.

Oldham sits within his region, and the police force involved answers to his office.

An operation that spanned three years, two public bodies, and multiple police teams could not have proceeded without his knowledge or authority.

And yet, he has never fully answered for it.

He has not explained why the operation's focus shifted from abusers to accusers.

He has not explained why public records remain so thin.

And he has not explained why whistleblowers were targeted while the original allegations of exploitation remained unresolved.

Instead, as Raja Miah observes:

"He has never answered for it. He stood in election after election and said nothing. The silence of the man who held the authority is itself the answer."

The most disturbing aspect of this story is not merely that it happened, it is how thoroughly it has been erased from public view.

National broadcasters have ignored it.

Most national newspapers have not touched it.

Official sources refuse to release information.

FOI requests are deflected.

The operation exists, people were arrested, homes were raided, reputations were damaged, and yet, officially, it barely exists at all.

"You have not read about Operation Hexagon in your newspaper. That is by design."

- Neil Wilby Media, Operation Hexagon: The Cover-Up That Guards Itself 2021

When the press refuses to ask the questions, when the authorities refuse to keep the records, and when the operation itself becomes a ghost story, that is not incompetence.

That is a system protecting itself.

This is not just history, anymore, it is urgent current affairs.

The man who presided over this system of suppression is now the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

An operation that targeted citizens for speaking out, that blurred the line between public concern and criminal investigation, that used police power to manage reputations rather than solve crimes, and the man who oversaw it, has moved into the highest office in the land.

Due to this, the institutions that should investigate now have every incentive to look away.

The press will find it harder to ask hard questions, and cover-up will deepen.

There is a national inquiry underway into these grooming gang scandals.

It is necessary, but it is incomplete.

It will not automatically examine the role of politicians, the behaviour of Greater Manchester Police during Operation Hexagon, or the way whistleblowers were treated while those in charge remained silent.

Unless we make it happen.

"Imagine this, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom dragged kicking and screaming in front of a national inquiry into the cover-up of the Pakistani Rape Gangs, where he is forced to testify under oath and defend his own actions."

- Raja Miah, Red Wall & the Rabble 2026

That is not a fantasy.

It is accountability.

Andy Burnham has long been an open member of the Fabian Society since his student days.

In his 2010 essay for the Society’s publication The Labour Leadership, he wrote:

"I have been a member of the Fabian Society since I was a student. I believe in its core purpose: the pursuit of a fairer society through the steady, deliberate application of reason and evidence."

The Fabian Society was founded on the 4th of January 1884, and took its name from the Roman general Fabius Maximus, known not for sudden victories but for the quiet, persistent erosion of his opponent’s strength.

The Society’s founding motto captures its entire philosophy:

"For the right moment you must wait, as Fabius did most patiently, when warring against Hannibal, though many censured his delays; but when the time comes you must strike hard, as Fabius did, or your waiting will be in vain, and fruitless."

Where revolutionaries seek to tear down and rebuild, Fabians seek to permeate existing institutions and reshape them slowly; a principle once described as the inevitability of gradualness.

Its founders included Sidney and Beatrice Webb, George Bernard Shaw, and H.G. Wells, intellectuals who believed that elite expertise, rather than popular upheaval, should be the engine of social change.

Over time, critics have argued that this very method contains a profound danger:

that change pursued gradually and from within can begin to look like imposition rather than progress

Because Fabianism operates largely through influence within established bodies rather than through public debate, it has often been accused of bypassing democratic consent entirely.

Even H.G. Wells, one of its most prominent early figures, eventually distanced himself from the society, telling its members in 1906:

"You are a body of middle‑class intellectuals, timid, respectable, and essentially undemocratic. You do not want to convert the people; you want to persuade officials to do things for them. That is not socialism. That is bureaucracy."

G.K. Chesterton offered an even sharper observation in 1910, writing in What’s Wrong With The World:

"The Fabian Society is not wrong in being gradual. It is wrong in being secret. It believes in the people governing, eventually. In the meantime, it believes in the Fabians governing the people."

It is also true that the Fabian Society has long overlapped with other influential networks.

Many of its members have moved through senior roles in government, the civil service, international bodies, and organisations such as the World Economic Forum.

These are documented professional and institutional connections; people who share educational backgrounds, social circles, and the belief that the elitist power of an expert‑led governance should reshape society.

Speculation has persisted about deeper connections, links to Freemasonry, the Jesuit order, and other historically secretive or influential bodies.

It is a matter of public record that some Fabians were also Freemasons in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Andy Burnham comes from a Catholic background and was educated at Catholic institutions.

The most powerful critique, however, does not depend on hidden meetings or secret allegiances at all.

It is far simpler and far more visible; a philosophy that believes it knows what is best for society, that believes it can most effectively achieve its goals by working quietly from within, and that operates largely beyond public scrutiny, does not need a conspiracy to become dangerous.

It only needs enough power, enough patience, and enough lack of accountability.

That, ultimately, is what Operation Hexagon forces us to confront, dear reader, not just the actions of one operation or one man, but the deeper principle that when authority operates without transparency, and when those who ask difficult questions are pushed aside rather than answered, the greatest danger is never what is done in the dark, it is what is done openly, by people who sincerely believe they have no need to ask permission our at all.

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