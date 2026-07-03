Alternative History

Alternative History

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
11m

TIMELINE OF PEOPLES HEALTH IMPROVEMENT DEBATE REQUIRED!?------------------------------------- There needs to be a proper open and honest debate about where the big improvements came from in peoples health!? Also a timeline of events and improvements. I say it was the improvement in water/housing/sewage etc

. People living in less cramped spaces and on top of one another. But governments/MSM/WEF/WHO/FULL FACTS/medics etc all claim it was PHARMA. Who pays them millions of pounds/dollars etc?

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
43mEdited

Every aspect of Our lives is defined by profit/greed.

Greed is a Symptom of Energy Accounting (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/greed-is-a-symptom-of-energy-accounting

And so We have...

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

Beneficial Technologies Stifled for Profit and Control (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/beneficial-technologies-stifled-for

And so many other hellish things.

Indeed, jabbing toxins into Our flesh is never going to "fix things" for Us. Thank You for this look at the uncleanness that creates disease!

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