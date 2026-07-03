I hold a firm belief, dear reader, one I now have direct, unassailable evidence to prove:

vaccines cured nothing in history

We are all taught that Dr . Edward Jenner restored the world to health with his so‑called new practice.

Yet this man, a high‑ranking Freemason, claimed that taking pus from a cowpox ulcer and injecting it into a human would grant lifelong protection against smallpox.

So successful was this method, curious mind, that Jenner’s very first child patient died, followed soon after by his own son.

It’s curious isn’t it, that these grim facts are conveniently omitted when this tale is taught as gospel.

It sounds absurd because it is absurd; yet when the world was gripped by fear of disease, any promised cure was seized upon without question, and its creator hailed as a saviour.

When a soul is desperate, common sense falls away.

When death surrounds you; when you are hungry, thirsty and weak, anyone who claims to hold the answer is welcomed with open arms.

Look now to our own time, dear reader, look to the events around Covid, and you will see the same pattern repeated.

Perhaps you will recognise what, I propose, has always been the true end goal:

to decrease the population

I have shared historic parish records and ledgers that list every soul inoculated against smallpox, and every death that followed.

Time and time again, the numbers show far more perished than survived; yet this grim toll stretched on for decades.

At what point, dear reader, do we finally say enough?

Must a thousand children die before we pause?

Ten thousand?

It seems those in power cared little for the count, as to this day, the amount of vaccine‑related deaths and injuries remains so staggeringly high.

There are countless documented cases of those who, having received the Covid jab, died within minutes of its administration.

That alone is chilling; death almost instantly, right before our eyes.

The indoctrination is immense, and anyone who dares dissent is silenced by the full weight of authority.

So then, this evenings lesson will be a profound one, for the document I have uncovered in the National Archives lays bare the raw, unvarnished truth of life upon England’s streets in the 19th-century.

And I warn you, curious mind, it is revolting; truly disgusting what our forebears were forced to endure.

But please, do not take my word for it.

Henry Turner to Board of Health ✉️

This record, dear reader, catalogued as MH 13/220/19, Folios 55–57, dated 28 September 1852 and preserved within the National Archives at Kew, is a letter sent directly from Henry Turner of Watergate Street Row in Chester to the General Board of Health.

Before we may read a single word of its contents, we are confronted by a stark, blacked‑out notice:

Access information is unavailable

In all my months of turning over these archives; page after page, box after box, this is only the fourth time I have encountered this complete block.

Such barriers never fall upon trivial or harmless papers; they stand almost exclusively before documents that threaten to tear apart the neat, sanitised version of history fed to us from childhood.

These redactions exist to hide what might shatter the official story, yet even the sparse description permitted to be seen speaks volumes, enough, in truth, to explain exactly why this letter remains unseen.

What Turner describes here, dear reader, is not just untidiness or careless habit, but deliberate, suffocating squalor that defies all decency.

He writes of Chester as a city sunk low, its streets and rows stacked one above another so that every foul odour and stagnant impurity is trapped within its very fabric.

Within three paces of his own doorway lies an open cesspool and sewer, left uncleaned and unwashed for days on end; filth that bubbles and seeps into the very air neighbours must breathe.

Water, the most basic necessity of life, was not a right but a cruel scarcity.

It ran but three times a week, and then only for a short half‑hour at a time, from a tap no larger than those once used for small‑beer barrels.

From that single meagre spout, forty or fifty people in one passage drew all that was needed to live; further along, in the Devenport Buildings, upwards of a hundred people depended on the same thin trickle.

Turner tells of a poor girl arriving with her mug, desperate for even a mouthful, only to find the flow had ceased and not a drop remained for her.

Compare this to the story taught in schoolrooms and textbooks.

We are told simply that ancestors chucked their waste out the window; a quaint, almost amusing detail, framed as nothing more than the ignorance of a less enlightened age.

But this document lays bare a reality far darker and far more damning.

Misery here stemmed not from lack of knowledge, but from cold indifference.

It was not simple carelessness, but a deep‑seated corruption that ran from the street corner all the way up to those holding the power to change things.

Turner does not hesitate to name the source of this rot.

He writes plainly that to complain in Chester is useless, for the whole body of its leadership is a disgrace to humanity.

At its centre stands Police Inspector Hill; a man grown wealthy not through service, but through shameless exploitation.

He lines his pockets from race meetings across the region, where officers are sent to manage crowds and tend telegraphs while the town itself is left to fester.

It is said he profits greatly from a naphtha works; a volatile, noxious distillate releasing thick, acrid fumes, raised barely ten yards from a soapery, right beside the canal, surrounded by heaps of rotting refuse.

All this in the midst of a crowded neighbourhood, and only a few hundred yards from the cathedral where the faithful gathered to pray.

The fumes rising from these works, Turner warns with terrible clarity, do not just offend the nose; they bring sickness, suffering, and death itself down upon the people, poisoning the very air breathed by young and old alike.

And still Hill holds his position, drawing a third great income from his office as Superintendent; the very figure entrusted to keep order and protect the vulnerable.

Here, curious mind, is the truth this suppressed record makes plain:

the sickness and mortality that ravaged these streets were never mysterious, never some invisible force, and certainly never the absence of an injection

They were the direct and unavoidable consequence of conditions no just society would ever permit; filth allowed to stagnate, water withheld by design, and the powerful growing fat upon the suffering of the poor.

We are taught that disease was the great scourge of that century; this letter proves otherwise.

The true scourge was greed, and the abandonment of duty.

It was the choice to place profit above human life, and comfort for the few above survival for the many.

Turner pleads with the Board in the name of the Almighty to intervene, and if the will to act is lacking, to send his words straight to Lord Palmerston himself; a desperate cry from one who saw clearly what history has worked so hard to bury.

It is little wonder, then, that this testimony is now locked away from easy view.

For it exposes the lie handed down for generations:

that salvation came from the point of a needle

In truth, the curse lay not in the bodies of the suffering; but in the filth and injustice those in power chose to preserve.

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And so, dear reader, like I promised at the start, a profound lesson, and one we must now reflect upon.

We began with the sanitised tale of a saviour named Jenner, and the grand myth that a single injection turned the tide of history.

We were taught that disease stalked the land as a phantom, and that only the sharp point of a needle could banish its shadow.

But this suppressed letter, this cry from the filth‑choked streets of Chester, strips that fable bare.

It does not just show us squalor; it reveals the true architect of suffering; not the absence of a vaccine, but the presence of cruelty, greed, and a deliberate neglect that poisoned the very air and water men, women, and children needed to survive.

This is the pattern we have traced so often together in these pages.

History is rewritten to shift blame away from the powerful and their corruption, and place it instead upon the bodies of the poor; upon their ignorance, their weakness, and their supposed need for salvation.

Just as we have seen in so many hidden records, the narrative is inverted:

the very conditions that breed sickness are concealed, while a false cure is hailed as mankind’s only hope

How many thousands died, not because they lacked a drop of cowpox pus, but because they were forced to breathe fumes from greedy men’s factories, drink water that ran but once a day, and dwell amidst heaps of filth that those in power profited from maintaining?

The documents we have studied before tell the same story:

inoculation did not save them; it only added another toll to the ledger

More deaths, more suffering, all while the root causes remained untouched and hidden from view.

It is a bitter, heartbreaking truth, yet one that sets the soul free.

When we see clearly that disease was born of injustice and filth, not of some invisible scourge that only a needle could fight, the whole edifice crumbles.

We realise that the salvation sold to us was never meant to heal; it was meant to distract, to explain away the carnage, and to cement the power of those who caused it.

This is why such papers are locked away.

They do not merrily tell us about a dirty street in Chester; they expose a lie that has spanned centuries.

They show us that the greatest threat to human life has never been a germ; it has always been the greed and indifference of those who rule, and the willingness of history books to wash their hands clean of the blood.

Let this knowledge rest heavy in your heart, dear reader.

Let it remind you that the truth is seldom found in textbooks, but in the voices the world tried to silence.

When we look to the past with open eyes, we see not a story of progress through medicine, but a long, dark struggle for justice, for clean water, for decency and for the courage to call deceit by its true name.

About donations, curious mind; your presence here is the greatest gift of all, and I am truly grateful you walk this path with me.

There is never any obligation to give anything; your time, your open heart and your thoughtful engagement are more than enough.

If you ever feel moved to share, every offering goes humbly toward acquiring rare old books and gaining access to private archives, so we may keep shining light on truths long forgotten.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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