I feel a tremendous peace in life now, though I still face the same problems that most people do.

Those so-called problems are no longer obstacles to me, they are lessons.

In relationships, at work, or in solitude, the world reflects back what we carry inside; look inward, and it becomes a mirror.

I often ask myself why I made a certain choice.

If anger or greed guided my hand, then I must face it honestly, without excuse.

Growth begins with honesty, the kind that stings at first.

To admit you were wrong, to sit with what hurt you, and to let it teach you, that is where change begins.

I was not always the writer whose words you enjoy reading so, dear reader.

I once lived for myself, ego handed me a mask, and I wore it with pride.

But with time, the weight of that mask grew heavy, and I began to see how small my world had become inside it.

So three years ago, I took it off.

And what followed has been a slow, deliberate unravelling, the rediscovery of the person God intended me to be.

And I can sa…