It is remarkable really, dear reader, and more than a little curious; for I absolutely despised history when I was at school.

There was never anything in it that felt worth knowing, nothing that held my attention for even a moment.

Maybe I was just a naive child, or perhaps subconsciously I knew that much of it was made up.

Either way, most of my younger days were spent feeding the ego and partying, so perhaps it never mattered what the lessons contained anyway.

Yet if my teachers had taught me the kind of material I now share here, dear reader, I think I would have developed an insatiable thirst for history long ago.

Sadly that was never the case, and it may remain this way in schools for many years to come; so it is just as well I find such pleasure and purpose in seeking these things out myself.

As you well know, dear reader, the historical record is absolutely overflowing with documented accounts that are far more interesting than the watered‑down, sanitised stories we are handed in school.

It seems whenever something is too strange or unexplainable, instead of being examined, it is buried.

We are left unaware of so much, unless we choose to go looking for it ourselves.

And that is why you are here, dear reader, so enough of my preamble; let us get straight into today’s lesson.

This evening we turn back the clock to 1561, to witness one of the most peculiar events ever recorded.

Let us begin.

Translation:

“A wondrous sight in the heavens, which was truly seen recently by many people in Nuremberg on the second day of March in this year 1561.

And in the year 1561, on the second day of March, early in the morning, on the Sunday called Reminiscere, there appeared in the sky above Nuremberg a great multitude of shapes, such as all people had never seen before.

There were seen many round orbs, and long streaks and beams, which moved back and forth against one another furiously, as if in fierce combat. This went on for quite some time, and then, as the sun began to rise, they all vanished behind the clouds, just as suddenly and strangely as they had first appeared.

Many honest and reliable people in Nuremberg saw this with their own eyes.

May Almighty God turn this to good meaning, according to His great grace and mercy, as He has promised through His holy word and commandment, through His only‑begotten Son Jesus Christ.

He has told us that before the great and fearful day of judgment, such wondrous signs and portents shall appear in the heavens and on earth, to warn us and bring us to repentance.

These signs have now come and gone, and are past, yet they remain as a warning to us: that we should always be watchful and ready, for no one knows the hour when the Son of Man shall come, as it is written in the Gospel of Saint Luke, chapter 21.

Let us therefore walk in fear and uprightness, and live in such a way that we may be found worthy when that day arrives.

Written by Hans Glaser, printer of Nuremberg.”

What we hold before us, dear reader, is not a myth, nor a story passed down through generations, nor a later invention written centuries after the fact.

It is a contemporary document, a printed broadsheet produced and distributed in Nuremberg in the very same year, and indeed within days, of the event itself.

It bears the name of Hans Glaser, a well‑known and established printer of the city, and it was put into circulation while the memory of what had been seen was still sharp and clear in the minds of those who witnessed it.

This is the kind of record that demands our attention, for it is not the work of one lone voice claiming something extraordinary.

It states plainly that what appeared in the sky was observed by many honest and reputable people across the city, all of whom saw the same thing at the same time.

There is no ambiguity in its opening lines; it sets out to record a sight so remarkable that it could not be ignored or forgotten, and so it was committed to print so that others far and wide might know what had taken place.

When we look closely at the text itself, we find it is far more precise and descriptive than we are often led to expect from writings of this period.

It does not speak of vague shapes or shadows, nor does it resort to wild, exaggerated claims designed to frighten or impress, instead, it gives us a clear sequence of events:

early in the morning, just as the day was beginning to break, a great multitude of forms appeared in the heavens above the city

among them were many round bodies, shining like small suns, as well as long streaks, rods, and beams of light, all moving with purpose and speed

Most striking of all is how the text describes their behaviour:

these objects did not simply drift across the sky as clouds or stars do

They moved against one another, crossing paths, drawing near and pulling apart, as if engaged in some form of fierce, organised conflict.

This continued for a considerable length of time, lasting well into the morning, until the sun rose fully above the horizon; and then, as suddenly and mysteriously as they had first appeared, every last one of them vanished, disappearing behind the light of a new day.

Now, we are taught from our earliest days that the people of the 16th century were simple, uneducated, and easily misled.

The official narrative tells us that whenever they saw something they did not understand, they immediately called it an omen, a sign from heaven, or a work of the devil.

We are encouraged to dismiss accounts such as this as nothing more than the confused imaginings of a primitive age, people who mistook meteors, atmospheric conditions, or rare weather phenomena for something far more unusual.

But when you read this text carefully, curious mind, you will see that it does not fit that explanation at all.

The language used is that of observation, not superstition.

It describes shape, movement, brightness, and duration in terms that any person, then or now, would recognise.

It draws a clear distinction between what was familiar in the sky and what was entirely new and unknown.

These were not people seeing what they wanted to see; they were people trying to put into words something that defied every explanation they had been taught to believe possible.

And here, as always, we come to the reason why this account remains hidden from view.

It does not fit the story we are given.

It presents us with an event that is well‑documented, witnessed by many, and recorded in print at the time, yet it describes something that modern science and history tell us simply did not and could not happen.

If we accept this text as genuine, as all historical evidence confirms it is, then we must ask ourselves what exactly was being observed that morning over Nuremberg.

We must consider that the skies of the past may have held things we are told never existed, things that do not align with the neat, ordered version of reality we are handed today.

So, as you will have come to expect, dear reader, this is not the kind of account that finds its way into textbooks or school lessons.

It raises questions that the accepted narrative cannot answer, and it challenges the idea that our ancestors knew far less than we do.

And so, it is quietly set aside, placed in archives, and left for those of us who are willing to look beyond the boundaries of what we are told to believe.

It is yet another piece of the historical record that remains waiting, not to be explained away, but to be read, considered, and weighed on its own terms.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, after this relatively short lesson, we turn now to our final reflections.

We have looked upon a record that goes unrecognised, lingering in the shadows of the history we are taught to believe.

We have looked upon words printed within days of that strange dawn above Nuremberg, set down not as legend or fantasy, but as a plain account of what many honest men and women saw with their own eyes.

They described orbs of light, long shining beams, and forms moving against one another as if engaged in some great and silent struggle across the sky, and yet, turn to any lesson or textbook, and you will find no trace of it at all.

This is not just a question of what appeared in the heavens that morning.

It leads us deeper, into how we choose what to believe and what to dismiss.

We are taught from childhood that the past is fixed, that the rules of our world are settled, and that anything which does not fit our current understanding must be the product of ignorance or imagination.

We assume that because we do not see such things today, they could never have been seen before; that because our science cannot explain them, they cannot be real.

But the sky does not change its nature to suit the limits of our knowledge.

It holds its own rhythms, its own mysteries, and its own ways of being that do not wait for us to name or understand them.

To brush aside this account as nothing more than superstition is not wisdom; it is only arrogance.

It places our present view as the final measure of all that has ever been, as if nothing could exist beyond the edges of the story we have written for ourselves.

History itself is not a complete and open book.

It is a carefully chosen collection.

What fits the agreed narrative remains in the light; what challenges it is quietly set aside, tucked away in archives, or left out entirely.

What is hidden is rarely what never happened, more often, it is simply what does not serve the version of reality we are meant to accept.

These pages do not demand that you believe something impossible.

They only ask that you consider how much of what we call truth is shaped by what we are permitted to know.

They remind us that the world is far wider, and the past far stranger, than the narrow frame we are given.

And so we are left to decide:

will we accept only what we are told, or will we look closely at what has been left behind, and see for ourselves what the record truly holds?

Before we close, curious mind; any support you choose to give is never required, and certainly never expected.

Your presence here, your time, and your willingness to look deeper into these matters are worth more than any contribution that could ever be made.

For those who do feel moved to give, every penny goes toward one purpose only:

the search for more of these forgotten records

It helps in procuring old books, rare manuscripts, and access to archives both public and private, so that more of what has been left out can be brought into the light and shared with you.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share