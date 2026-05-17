If there was a country documented in historic books, stretching from the early 13th century straight into the late 19th; but someone born in the 21st century told you it never existed:

Would you believe them?

If thousands of authors, from clergymen and highly religious figures, to noblemen and scholars; all described a distinct geopolitical empire through time and place, consistently for nearly a millennium:

Could you be convinced it was a myth?

It would seem many people could, and many people have.

The reality of this grave deception is no surprise given how it has been systematically turned into a meme in recent years.

I read posts about free energy and magnificent technologies, and while that would indeed be a beautiful reality, we must ask the critical question:

What evidence is there?

While thousands of structures around the world contain oddly specific and intricately detailed ornate works, some even resembling electrical pylons:

What evidence of a Tartarian connection actually exists?

If you read an account that describes the unbelievable without an anchor of proof, I fear you are just the observer of a con man.

My theories and concepts will always be entirely grounded in historical testimony, whether it be rare literature or archived correspondence, drawn from official repositories.

It is a highly plausible explanation that the reason we see such wild and ungrounded theories pushed into the public sphere is precisely to make you believe the entire subject is wild and crazy.

It is a classic counter-intelligence mechanic, designed to ensure you laugh and look away.

As if the government were a trusted outlet for history.

The simple truth is this:

whomever fought back as the modern institutions rose to power was clinically eliminated, and subsequently, erased

Have you never wondered why the Western tales of history always glorify the West, permanently presenting their empires as a divine savior?

It is a fable spun to make them appear as the harbingers of peace.

Yet, their very own records expose the deep espionage, the shadow work, and the frantic secrecy that caused this ancient Eurasian power to be systematically and incrementally broken.

This cycle is not unique to the deep past; it repeats across time and place.

In fifty years, the masses may well be arguing that Palestine never existed on the map.

If a location is erased, so is its history.

And if we do not understand our true history, we cannot hope to understand ourselves.

We are left living in a state of perpetual confusion:

an engineered fog that subtly degrades human logic and lifestyle

The state documents to follow quite clearly show a profound level of espionage.

When the power you are spying on is a force that possesses the strategic mass to remove you from the map, you take absolute precautions.

You write in cipher.

And in the end, the architecture worked.

A sovereign force that held the structural weight to entirely crush the emerging powers of the West was systematically folded away, giving birth to a global grid of consumerism and materialism.

The very world we inhabit today.

Whitworth to Boyle ✉️

We begin with a stark illustration, dear reader, of how the gaps in the record are just as intentional as what remains.

Out of nearly one hundred distinct references compiled for this project, this specific entry marks only the second instance where a total digital quarantine has been enforced.

With the other documents in this investigation, an analytical reader could pay and, potentially, schedule a visit to the physical archives at Kew to view the original text.

But when encountering this specific black square, the system marks a permanent dead-end:

Access information is unavailable

Sorry, information for accessing this record is currently unavailable online

There is no option to request it, no digital backup, and no backdoor pathway to view the original manuscript.

The shutter is pulled completely down.

The file in question is Folio 107.

Catalogue reference SP 91/6/107, a piece of high-level diplomatic intelligence sent from Charles Whitworth to Henry Boyle, dated from Moscow on May 15, 1709.

This places the dispatch directly within the frantic shadow war leading up to the historic Battle of Poltava, the exact geopolitical flashpoint where the Western-leaning Russian Empire sought to break the old order of Eurasia.

According to the brief, institutional summary left behind, this intercepted letter contained critical intelligence on the ongoing Russian-Cossack engagement, the precise movements of the Czar, and a detailed assessment of size of Swedish army and Cossack and Tartar troops.

At the very moment Western intelligence agents were tracking the exact military configurations and troop sizes of the Tartars, the record goes dark.

The institutional erasure of Tartary from our maps did not happen by accident; part of it required a systematic, administrative blackout regarding the precise military reports that detailed their true sovereign strength.

By locking away Folio 107 behind an impenetrable wall, the state machine ensures that the actual numbers, tactics, and strategic weight of the Tartar forces remain completely hidden from modern scrutiny.

Weisbrod to Queensberry ✉️

Fortunately, the institutional quarantine is not completely seamless, dear reader.

Immediately following that digital wall, the unredacted files pick up less than a year later, offering a clinical glimpse into the precise nature of the espionage grid monitoring these people.

Cataloged as SP 91/6/501, and dated January 15, 1710, these dispatches from British agent Weisbrod to the Duke of Queensberry outline a massive geopolitical scramble.

The Czar is rushing to Moscow alongside foreign courts and ministers to establish faster lines of communication with Turkey, as a critical split with the Ottoman Porte is rumored, and troops are ordered to march instantly to Ukraine.

But it is the final line of the intelligence brief that exposes the true focus of their panic, noting that some officers from Kazan were ordered back to their regiments to observe the movements of the Baskirsky Tartars.

Kazan was a historic heartland of Tartar sovereignty.

Here, the official state papers explicitly document that military officers are being deployed back to their regiments for the sole, explicit purpose of tracking and spying on the movements of the Bashkir Tartars.

This is the dual reality of the archive.

On one page, a total information blackout cloaking the sheer scale and assessment of the Tartar forces; on the very next, the frantic movements of an espionage apparatus desperate to track their every step as the West and its chosen proxies scrambled to contain them.

Raby to Boyle ✉️

The tactical obsession with tracking these populations extends far beyond the borders of Russia, revealing a coordinated, continent-wide anxiety among Western powers.

Cataloged under the State Papers Foreign series for Prussia as SP 90/5/322, and dated August 23, 1710, a dispatch from British diplomat Thomas Wentworth, Lord Raby, to Secretary of State Henry Boyle highlights this deep geopolitical unease.

Writing from Berlin, Raby details the cold reception given to a Danish envoy, but immediately pivots to the core threat keeping the European courts on high alert:

a profound fear of Muscovite greatness, Tartar hordes, and plague

By grouping the Tartar hordes directly alongside a rising Muscovite empire and a devastating biological plague, the British espionage network reveals exactly how they viewed these people.

They were not seen as an insignificant or primitive nomadic tribe; they were recognised as a massive, sweeping geopolitical force capable of destabilising the balance of power across the entire continent.

This specific combination of anxieties exposes the underlying motive for the intense surveillance grid.

The Western states were not just recording neutral history; they were tracking an active existential threat.

When an empire is slated for complete systemic erasure, the records must first frame them as a dangerous element to be contained, justifying the deep institutional silence that would eventually consume their legacy.

Weisbrod to Queensberry ✉️

As the timeline advances into 1711, curious mind, the archival machinery drops yet another digital blackout, throwing up the third explicit roadblock encountered across this investigation.

Cataloged under reference SP 91/6/525, this record contains copies of intercepted letters from British agent Weisbrod to the Duke of Queensberry, sent during a moment of outright geopolitical rupture:

the formal declaration of war against the Turks

The brief summary left exposed on the database describes the Czar frantically taking his leave of foreign ministers in Moscow, mapping an itinerary from Wallachia into Poland, and tracking a massive chess game of moving armies.

Yet, right at the centre of this military panic, the text explicitly marks the movements of the Tartar Cham, who was forced to return from Ukraine into his own territory due to the rapid approach of 10,000 Kalmuk Tartars, dynamic subjects of the Czar.

But if you want to look at the raw diplomatic text to see how the British state was analyzing this massive internal collision between different Tartar factions, the interface hits you with the exact same black screen.

The detailed intelligence reports mapping the precise territory, leadership, and maneuvering of the Tartar Cham are completely withheld from public view, marked with the blanket decree that information for accessing this record is currently unavailable online.

The pattern here is unmistakable.

Whenever the archival record shifts away from standard European court gossip and begins to detail the sheer scale, troop counts, and sovereign movements of the Tartars during a war that reshaped the region, the digital screen goes entirely blank.

We are left to read only the modern digital index of an empire being systematically cataloged, monitored, and erased.

Whitworth to Queensberry ✉️

Continuing directly into May 1711, the archival trail moves to catalog reference SP 91/6/554.

This record contains diplomatic letters sent from British envoy Charles Whitworth to the Duke of Queensberry, documenting a resume of his journey from the Hague to Berlin.

The dispatch notes an audience with the King of Prussia at Potsdam, deep apprehensions among ministers at Hanover regarding systemic troubles in the north breaking into the Empire, and a series of complex marriage negotiations involving the Hereditary Prince of Russia in Brunswick.

Yet, buried directly alongside these high-level European court movements, the state papers explicitly record a stark military reality on the ground:

ongoing Skirmishes with Tartars

The document notes that Russia was still desperately hoping for great advantages by being early in the field, a strategic rush dictated undoubtedly by the covert means enacted previously.

The intelligence brief rounds out this portrait of geopolitical friction by detailing two deciphered letters from agent Weisbrod, which confirmed active intrigues between the Czar and the French court, alongside details regarding the arrest of British servants.

This entry demonstrates the constant, unavoidable backdrop of Tartar military pressure operating directly on the borders of the Russian empire.

Even as Whitworth maps out western diplomatic itineraries, Prussian royal audiences, and imperial alliances, the raw state record shows that the actual trajectory of northern warfare was actively being disrupted by constant, volatile combat with Tartar forces.

Whitworth to St. John ✉️

Moving forward in the timeline, the historical documentation captures a pivotal moment of military confrontation.

Cataloged under reference SP 91/7/100, and dated August 29, 1711, this correspondence sent from British envoy Charles Whitworth to Henry St. John outlines the immediate geopolitical fallout following the Battle of Pruth.

Dispatching from Vienna, Whitworth encloses a translation of the specific peace terms given to the Tartars, who were actively pursuing the retreating Muscovites on the battlefield.

The summary further notes that King Charles of Sweden was highly displeased with these negotiated outcomes, while the precise Turkish terms are likely also broken down and explained.

The paperwork captures these forces at a peak of operational leverage, dictating terms and driving a retreating army right at the center of a crisis that upended the regional balance of power.

Rather than passive observers, they appear here as an active, dominant military threat that European states were forced to constantly calculate into their foreign policy.

The historical documentation for this evening, dear reader, culminates in the recording of an explicit, state-sanctioned genocide.

Cataloged under reference SP 91/6/587, and dated October 8, 1711, this dispatch from British agent Weisbrod to Henry St. John details an orchestrated campaign of extermination.

The account tracks the movements of Peter Matthewitz Apraxin, brother of the High Admiral, who launched an incursion into Kuban Tartary accompanied by 25,000 Kalmyk Tartars.

Having explicitly aligned themselves with the Russian Czar against the wider nation of Tartary, these proxy forces executed an absolute slaughter, with the documentation explicitly stating they killed all in sight.

Apraxin confirmed he was acting under the Czar's direct, written orders for the massacre.

The tactical details describe a strategy engineered to ensure complete systemic destruction.

The state papers outline an intentional policy where habitations were burned to the ground and survivors were forcibly removed to distant, unsettled areas, designed specifically to ensure they would die of misery before any functioning colonies could ever be formed.

This is the ultimate trajectory of the geopolitical conflict captured across the archive: the progression from intelligence monitoring to direct, state-ordered annihilation on the ground.

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And so, dear reader, what have we learned this evening?

We have peeled back the digital veneer of a modern archive to find the heavy, ink-stained fingerprints of a systematic erasure.

History is not just a collection of things that happened; it is a battleground of what we are permitted to remember.

When we look across the sweeping span of these documents, we are not looking at disparate scraps of diplomatic gossip, we are tracing the deliberate, cold-blooded dismantling of an empire.

The records leave no room for ambiguity.

We began in the shadowed silence of a total information blackout, where the assessment and scale of Tartar troop numbers in 1709 was treated as a liability so severe it required a digital wall to cloister it from public sight.

Where the state tried to blind us, the adjacent pages betrayed their panic.

We saw British agents tracking a frenzied chess board of moving armies, desperately monitoring officers deployed to Kazan for the sole, explicit purpose of tracking every single breath and movement of the Bashkir Tartars.

We watched as the geopolitical landscape fractured in 1711, capturing the Tartar Cham at the absolute peak of operational dominance, chasing a retreating Muscovite army off the battlefield and forcing the crowns of Europe to bend to their terms.

Yet, the most haunting truth of this journey lies in the bitter reality of how empires are broken from within.

The tragedy culminates not in a clean defeat by a foreign foe, but in a documented genocide fuelled by calculated proxy warfare.

The Russian Czar did not conquer Tartary through sheer military might alone; he weaponised the Kalmyk Tartars, turning brother against brother, utilizing their strength to tear down the sovereign nation of Tartary from the inside out.

It is the oldest, most ruthless trick in the imperial playbook:

divide, conquer, and systematically delete

This evening’s history lesson forces us to confront the terrifying power of the pen and the digital screen.

The nation of Tartary was not just defeated on the blood-soaked earth; it was systematically starved of its legacy, erased line by line from the geography of our collective consciousness.

But when we slow down, when we refuse to skim the surface and instead demand to read the gaps, the blackouts, and the unhidden testimonies of the past, the truth bleeds through.

They may have buried the empire beneath centuries of silence, but the ghosts of Tartary still speak through the very paperwork meant to catalog their demise.

Reading and engaging with the history is what matters most here.

If you are getting value out of these breakdowns, that is the main goal.

For anyone who does want to support the project financially, donations are always welcome.

Every single donation goes directly toward the procurement of physical books, rare historical literature, and primary source materials to keep expanding the research.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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