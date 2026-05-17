Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

"History is not just a collection of things that happened; it is a battleground of what we are permitted to remember."

I was a history teacher.

After Covid and retirement I no longer believe anything.

I discovered many truth tellers like Eustace Mullins and John Coleman and numerous others.

Orwell: Who controls the past controls the future.

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