This week, the official documentation I have shared points toward a profound and singular reality:

our governments are guarding a massive secret

I want to be wrong.

My logic is built on evidence and reasoning, and frankly, I have no desire to be a conspiracy theorist.

What began as curiosity has transformed into something far more potent:

necessity

The truth must be uncovered.

Something is deeply amiss when you consider the mechanics of this deception.

You do not subject a specific race of people to cultural genocide if they are weak or unimportant.

You destroy a people and sever their ties to history only when you intend to erase them entirely.

I don’t yet know the why.

Were they the true Israelites?

Were they something else?

Was there way of life untaxable?

Were they sovereign?

We may never have the full answer, but what we do have is a relentless trail in the historical record, and a abundance of information sitting right on the CIA’s own website.

Consider this:

If the Tartars meant nothing to history, why was the CIA so obsessed with documenting the most minute and specific details of their existence?

Why?

Let that question sit at the forefront of your mind as we dive into even more declassified files.

We are about to surpass twenty declassified documents that explicitly mention Tartaria or the Tartars.

I won't over-explain or exaggerate.

I don’t need too…

These files contain information that speaks for itself.

The intelligence agencies were blunt and clear in their phrasing; it is impossible to misinterpret the text when the truth is expressed this plainly.

We shall let the documents speak.

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To understand how a civilization is erased, you have to look at how it is categorised by those who hold the keys to the information.

We begin with a declassified memorandum regarding the Centre for the Study of Penitentiary Systems under Dictatorships.

At first glance, this looks like a standard intelligence interest in human rights and prison systems, but the second page of this document carries a weight that cannot be ignored.

Look at point number four.

The agency admits that organisation’s are collecting data on prisoners categorised by individuals of a particular nationality.

Right there, sandwiched between Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, and Jews, the CIA lists Tartars.

This is not a geographical term or a vague reference to a region.

The intelligence community is identifying the Tartars as a specific, distinct nationality, a people significant enough to be tracked, catalogued, and monitored within a global penitentiary system.

The document admits there is no complete catalogue of all prisoners and that even their number is unknown.

They were monitoring a ghost population.

This reveals the mechanical side of the erasure:

while the history books were being revised to turn Tartaria into a myth, the CIA was busy tracking the actual people who remained, individuals who were being funneled into labor camps and special prisons

If they were just a nomadic footnote, why include them in a strategic memorandum alongside the major recognised nations of the era?

Why was their nationality a specific data point for the Center for the Study of Penitentiary Systems?

It suggests that the people who were once sovereign were being reclassified as dissidents and prisoners within the very systems designed to hold them.

They weren't just being forgotten; they were being processed.

As we move forward, remember this list:

Russians, Ukrainians, Tartars

Two of these names were allowed to remain in your textbook.

The other was moved into a classified file.

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This brings us to a document that shifts the narrative from administrative tracking to the highest levels of geopolitical theatre.

In a declassified 1966 report titled CIA Blows Grand Duke Caper, we find a story that sounds like a Hollywood thriller, a claimant to the Russian throne, a Slavonic Bay of Pigs, and a fortune estimated at $400,000,000.

But it is the final sentence of this report that hits like a physical weight.

After detailing the CIA’s clandestine role in managing foreign policy and the identity tests of a supposed Russian royal, the text concludes:

"But whatever lies behind this strange story, it is clear that if the CIA had only thought to scratch its Russian, it would have found a Tartar."

Think about the depth of that phrasing.

This isn't just a casual remark; it is a fundamental admission of the masking that has occurred.

It tells us that the Russian identity we are presented with in the official record is often a thin veneer, a surface-level scratch away from a Tartar reality.

The CIA is acknowledging that the very core of the leadership and the lineage they were identity testing was, in fact, Tartar.

This connects the dots back to our question of sovereignty.

If you scratch the surface of the established Russian power structure and find the Tartar underneath, you aren't just looking at an ethnic group, you are looking at the original administrators of the land.

It suggests the Russian empire was the costume worn by a system that had already subsumed and hidden the Tartar infrastructure.

The intelligence community knew that the identities they were validating in public were false.

They knew that the Grand Duke capers and the royal lineages were built on a foundation they had spent decades trying to rename and reclassify.

By their own admission, the Russian is the mask; the Tartar is the truth underneath.

If they weren't sovereign, if they weren't the true authority of the East, why would the mask even be necessary?

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The third declassified file takes us from the corridors of high-level identity politics to the terrifying mechanical reality of the erasure on the ground.

This 1955 Information Report titled Rumours of Secret Installation in Chelyabinsk provides a window into a world where advanced infrastructure and brutal social engineering collided.

The document describes a Secret Bridge over the Amur River, a massive, 4km long underwater concrete passageway with rails already laid, hidden beneath the water.

This wasn't just a bridge; it was a ghost artery of a highly advanced military infrastructure, built to remain invisible to the naked eye.

But it’s the section titled Punishments for Trifles that reveals the true cost of maintaining this secret world.

Under point number four, the CIA records a chilling detail:

“A Tartar... had been sentenced to seven years of forced labor for being 26 minutes late to work."

Let the weight of that sentence sink in.

Seven years of forced labor for 26 minutes.

This is the forensic evidence of a population being systematically liquidated.

When we ask why a civilisation disappears, we often look for a great war or a natural disaster.

We rarely look for the judicial system.

This document proves that Tartars were being funnelled into secret installations and mountain plants, like the Marshanskiy Gold Mine, under the guise of labor violations so petty they border on the absurd.

This was a mechanical culling.

By criminalising the small act of being minutes off-schedule, the state gained a legal mechanism to dissolve the skilled Tartar population into underground projects and secret cities.

They weren't just prisoners; they were the labor force being used to build the very Secret Bridges and Mountain Plants that the CIA was so keen to document.

When you see a civilisation categorised as a nationality in one file, admitted to be the truth under the Russian mask in another, and then find them being sentenced to nearly a decade of slavery for a few minutes of lateness in a third, the picture becomes rather chilling.

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The fourth document in our investigation is a 1981 State Department memorandum, a piece of evidence that inadvertently confirms the survival of the very thing the 1944 decree was designed to liquidate:

the Tartar language

When a civilisation is liquidated, the first thing to go is the tongue.

You cannot have a sovereign people if they cannot communicate through a shared, distinct linguistic history.

The official narrative would have us believe that by the 1980s, the Tartar identity was a dissolved relic, a mere subset of the Soviet machine.

Yet, this declassified document reveals that the U.S. government viewed the Tartar language as a high-priority strategic asset.

The State Department wasn't just casually interested; they were planning a million-dollar expansion of Radio Liberty and Voice of America specifically to broadcast in the Tartar language.

They categorised it alongside the languages of established nations like Armenia and Georgia, noting that the infrastructure for these broadcasts could be implemented almost immediately.

This proves that the language wasn't just alive; it was widespread and potent enough to warrant a massive financial and intelligence-based psychological operation.

You do not spend millions to broadcast to a geographical term.

You spend it to reach a distinct, sovereign-minded population that still possessed its own linguistic keys.

Once you realise the superpowers were tracking and targeting specific, erased civilisations on the ground, the televised battle for the moon reveals itself as a massive, coordinated distraction.

The memorandum admits to a Scientific and Technical Exchange that was legally binding and operationally seamless.

NASA explicitly acknowledged that Soviet data on primate research was impossible to duplicate and carried a value exceeding $100 million.

This wasn't a competition between enemies; it was a high-level data trade between partners.

While the public was mesmerised by the race to the stars, the U.S. and the Soviets were quietly sharing the cost and the results of their research.

They were managing the world’s information and its people in tandem, using the drama of the Cold War to mask a joint venture in global administration.

The Space Race kept the world looking up, ensuring no one looked down long enough to see the sovereign civilisation’s being managed, monitored, and broadcast to in secret.

Subscribe

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This is an Atlantic Monthly article from 1980, found deep within the CIA’s own archives, it adds a critical human dimension to the pattern of technical and intellectual harvesting.

The piece profiles Galina Orionova, a high-level research fellow who defected from a prestigious Soviet institute.

While her story is framed as a personal escape from bureaucracy, the specific details of her lineage reveal the exact truth under the mask that the intelligence community was monitoring.

Galina identifies her father as a Tartar born in Kazan, the historical and cultural heart of Tartaria, who moved to Moscow to train as an engineer during the earliest days of the Soviet state.

The text even pauses to highlight her distinct physical identity, noting that her bone structure is more Asian than European.

This is a documented instance of Tartar brilliance being funneled directly into the foundation of the state’s intellectual and engineering elite.

It reinforces the reality that the technological advancements of the era were powered by Tartar minds, even as their sovereign history was being rewritten.

The existence of this document in a classified file raises a profound question:

Why was a public magazine article withheld from the public record for decades?

On its surface, it is an innocent personal story, yet it was treated as volatile intelligence, declassified only after 30 or 40 years.

What was so dangerous about the public knowing that a top-tier research fellow was the daughter of a Tartar engineer?

The implication could be that the authorities felt the need to monitor and restrict any acknowledgment of the connection between Tartar lineage and modern technical achievement.

By keeping even these personal histories under lock and key, they ensured that the Tartar contribution to the Soviet miracle remained a classified secret.

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The final document for this morning's article brings our investigation full circle, moving from the administrative erasure of the past to the mechanical liquidation of the present.

This 1950 Intelligence Report from Sinkiang provides the definitive bridge between the historical suppression of the Tartars and the modern destruction of sovereign peoples.

It documents the initial group of a massive social engineering project, listing twelve specific races, including Tartars and Uyghurs, being funnelled into state-run cadre training programs.

There is documented proof of the Uyghur genocide, it is not a modern invention, but the continuation of a very old playbook.

By grouping the Tartars directly with the Uyghurs in these re-education centers, the file reveals a coordinated strategy of cultural liquidation.

This was a training system designed to strip away distinct national identities and replace them with a managed, uniform state narrative.

When we place this alongside the documented Crimean Tartar genocide, and the systematic 1944 liquidation order discussed earlier in the week; the picture becomes undeniable.

We are looking at two separate, government-documented genocides where the Tartars were victims.

This isn't just a theory of a lost civilisation; it is a forensic trail of state-sponsored erasure.

First, the Tartars were physically uprooted from their ancestral lands in Crimea.

Then, just six years later, we find them being processed through re-education cadres in Sinkiang alongside the Uyghurs.

These files prove that the authorities weren't just erasing a name from a map; they were hunting a specific lineage across borders, ensuring that whether through deportation or cadre training, the sovereign spirit of the Tartar people was systematically dismantled.

The global powers have known about this mechanical destruction for decades, documenting the process even as they publicly claimed these civilisation’s had simply faded away.

And so, dear reader, we reach the climax of this article, and it’s near ending so let us reflect on what this means for us all.

We stand before a mirror that has been intentionally cracked, the shards scattered across declassified archives and forgotten maps.

What we have unearned this morning is not alternative history, for that implies a choice between two equally valid fictions.

What we have found is the raw, documented pulse of our reality, beating beneath the suffocating shroud of an official narrative that was written to silence the echoes of the sovereign.

To look upon these files is to witness the mechanical architecture of a ghost world.

We are told the story of a New World Order and Modern Progress, but these documents whisper of a Great Erasure.

We see the Tartar not as a nomad of the past, but as the architect of the present, a genius whose lineage was harvested while his identity was liquidated.

It is a profound and heavy realisation:

we are living in the ruins of a golden age that was never allowed to end, only to be renamed

The Cold War and the Space Race were the grand stage-plays of our era, bright lights designed to keep our eyes fixed on a artificial horizon while the real world was being carved up, re-educated, and processed into silence.

When they scratched the Russian, they found the truth they were most afraid of, that the authority they claimed was a mask, and the people they commanded were the true heirs of the Earth.

This is the call to the soul.

History is not a book that is finished; it is a battlefield where the truth is currently being held captive.

If they can erase a continent, if they can liquidate a language that millions still spoke, if they can coordinate across enemy lines to manage the memory of the human race, then what else has been stolen from your sight?

Do not look to the textbooks for your origin; look to the gaps between their sentences.

Look to the architecture that defies their explanations.

Look to the declassified whispers that were hidden for forty years because the truth of a single father was considered a threat to the global script.

The truth is a fire that does not need permission to burn.

It is waiting for you to stop seeking the comfort of the official lie and start enduring the weight of the documented reality.

Search for yourself.

Dig into the archives of your own intuition and the physical evidence of the world around you.

You are not a bystander in a pre-written story; you are the witness to a recovery.

We are the ones who must bridge the gap between the world that was stolen and the world that is coming to light.

The mask is slipping.

The Tartar is being found.

And in finding them, we find the courage to ask:

if the past was a lie, then how magnificent must the truth actually be?

Look. Search. Remember.

For in the act of seeking, the erased begin to breathe again.

If you find value in these echoes of the past, a donation is never expected, but always honoured.

It serves only as fuel to recover more lost volumes and unlock the digital vaults where the truth still hides behind paywalls.

Yet, curious mind, please know that your presence here, your attention and your thoughts, are the only treasures that truly matter.

To have a witness is to ensure the fire never goes out.

Thank you.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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