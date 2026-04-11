Alternative History

Alternative History

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
4h

Maybe they are the ones pulling the strings today under another guise and made up of MASONS/CHURCH LEADERS/ROYALS etc---Who knows!?

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
7h

They are very smart. I loved reading this and that is the ONLY reason I want to share this with you…

https://emmetttatter.substack.com/p/i-triple-dog-dare-you?r=3y6ezi&utm_medium=ios

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