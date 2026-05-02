Alternative History

Alternative History

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
2h

Presser John, the “load stone” language, the compass issue, just off of their most northern coast is the “ marine of the earth “, copper column.

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Susanna Mills's avatar
Susanna Mills
32mEdited

Very interesting piece. I remember reading about ‘Prester John’ as a child. Best read it again, methinks!

Interestingly, the Google Ai synopsis regarding the ‘legend’ of Prester John makes a fair number of connections to your findings & whispers deflection and cover up. I found the closing paragraph rather salient to your research:

‘The legend persisted for centuries until maps became accurate enough to prove the "Priest King" did not exist, though it remained a powerful idea until at least the 17th century.’ ( !!!! )

Now wondering if ‘Astana’ would fall within this geographical area you just found out about? Mightn’t the oligarchy have planned to quietly ‘offshore’ all ill-gotten gains into a new bankster city state, in today’s Kazakhstan, from the 1700’s already?

Apart from other characteristics you noted in the article, if you look at this ‘new’ city of ‘Astana’ from google maps you can plainly see all the usual nasty little occult symbols laid out, let alone the ugly architecture in ground footage of this creepy place.

And it has had multiple names: Akmolinsk, Tselinograd, Nur-Sultan, for starters…

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