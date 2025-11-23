Perspective can change almost everything about how we see the world.

It’s one of those quiet forces, rarely acknowledged, rarely respected, that bends reality without ever raising its voice.

People underestimate it, but perspective is the hinge on which truth swings.

I often say that I am rich, and it’s true, not in the way the world measures richness however; my bank account would laugh at the suggestion.

But I am rich in the things that hold weight:

Love, compassion, care.

The kind of riches that can’t be taxed, stolen, or misplaced.

As I write this, dear reader, I sit beside my partner.

Soft music warms the room, there’s a simple happiness in the air, the sort that doesn’t need to explain itself.

In moments like this, writing becomes easy, not because I’m trying to impress you, but because I’m simply telling the truth of where I am and how I feel.

These traits, clarity, softness, stillness, aren’t rare gifts.

They’re not reserved for monks or mystics, they’re just buried beneath the noise of …