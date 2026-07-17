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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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What an awesome find! Indeed, good surroundings and nourishment, clean water and air, are vastly better than anything the profit-drivien pHARMa/mediKILL industry throws at Us today.

I remember seeing pictures of patients being taken into the sun at hospitals. That never happens now...

Thank You for offering this!!!

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