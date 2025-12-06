Alternative History

Bard Joseph
Dec 6

Could be demonization of the enemy to create the next Crusade.

1660s is the time of the beginning of the Bank of England after leaving Amsterdam.

Odd that a facsimile arrives in England. The Romanoffs in Russia were the wealthiest in gold,

If they reigned in that period.

Turfseer
Dec 7

It’s wild to look at these prints now and realize people truly believed they were seeing “documented” creatures. But then again… humans once believed witches were flying out of chimneys in Salem. When fear and imagination link arms, the line between reportage and folklore gets awfully blurry.

What fascinates me is how confidently the authorities stamped these things as fact — dates, names, battle locations — as if bureaucratic precision could turn fantasy into evidence. Same old pattern: dress a story in official language and people stop questioning.

If anything, these Tartarian monsters are a reminder of how easily whole populations can be led to accept impossible images as real when the cultural moment primed them for it. Different century, same psychological machinery.

