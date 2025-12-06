For the introduction to this article, I would like to expand on why I am doing this in the first place, a deeper look into my motivations.

Since an early age, I have always been one to question, to see through the lies told to me.

It was a skill I had to learn the hard way while growing up.

Over the years I came across the usual conspiracies, but I never looked beyond the surface of the more “far-fetched” theories.

Not until late February / early March of this year.

I have spent time reflecting on why my outlook changed so drastically, and I have narrowed it down to a single, profound moment in my life:

The first true experience of grief.

I had never lost someone close to me until my partner’s grandfather passed away in the early days of February.

He lived with us, a wise soul with a charm unlike anyone I’ve ever met.

He shared that same curiosity about the world, dear reader, that quiet understanding that all is not what it seems.

And I think he left a part of that within me.

I could sit here typing stories about him all day: the smiles he gave us, the atmosphere he brought with him, and most importantly, the love he offered simply by being present.

Perhaps in the future I will write an article dedicated solely to him, a legacy for the man who helped me see differently.

It will be my heartfelt tribute to a special man.

Once I had come to terms with the new reality life presented me, I found my mind open to larger possibilities:

The possibility that modern history is wrong.

The possibility that the earth is not a round spinning ball hurtling through space for no reason.

And the possibility that humans did not evolve from monkeys.

Tartaria sits in one of those subjects, firmly in the category of history we have been misled about.

The existence of this country cannot be refuted.

The continuity of historical documentation proves that it was, at one point in time, a real nation, with an empire even larger than the British.

Modern interpretations brush Tartaria off as a blanket label for a vast stretch of Asian land.

That holds a small degree of truth, part of Tartaria was a large region of Asia.

But documented histories show the empire extended into North America and Eastern Europe.

This year alone, I have uncovered over forty historic books containing information on Tartaria, detailing military customs, religious traditions, trade routes, clothing, and even which plants were native to the land.

But today, dear reader, we will be focusing on one of the lesser-known historical revelations surrounding this mysterious empire:

The Monstrous Tartar

The first image we turn to is one of the most peculiar I’ve ever come across, a creature rendered not as a myth, but as an eyewitness curiosity, carved by hand into wood and printed for a European public who genuinely believed such beings roamed the edges of the known world.

It was produced in the Abadal workshop of Catalonia, a family of popular printmakers active in the seventeenth century, men who specialised in capturing the strange, the foreign, and the monstrous as Europe imagined them.

What immediately strikes you is the anatomy: a towering human form whose head has been replaced by that of a horse or camel, neck elongated into an impossible curve, as if stretched between species.

The body remains unmistakably human, broad shoulders, muscular arms, and a coat trimmed with patterns that resemble the stitched, practical garments travellers described among the peoples of the steppe.

He carries a bow and a single arrow in his hands, with a quiver of arrows at his side , not as ornaments but as active tools, suggesting a warrior, a hunter, a threat.

And yet his posture is oddly calm, almost ceremonial.

One hand grips the bow with confidence, the other with the arrow is resting casually near the belt.

This isn’t a wild beast, it is a being.

A figure with intention.

The landscape around him frames the story.

To his right, a ship drifts on stylised waves, sails full, as though approaching, or fleeing from, this strange figure.

Behind him rise the pointed towers and narrow trees of an imagined Eastern city: not truly Tartary, but what seventeenth-century Europeans believed Tartary looked like.

These prints were never neutral.

They were designed to create a sense of distance, danger, and mystery around the lands beyond Christendom.

Beneath the figure lies a block of text, the kind of lettering that reveals the limitations of old woodcutting tools.

It is nearly impossible to read on the image alone, but the standard transcription preserved in the Biblioteca de Catalunya notes reads roughly:

“Portrait of a monstrous Tartar captured in battle by the Most Excellent Signor Nicolo Oderino near Elis, in the month of February, the year 1664, and sent to be shown to His Imperial Majesty.”

This is not merely a monster.

This is a claimed prisoner of war.

And that detail changes everything.

The image presents itself not as art, not as allegory, but as a report, a factual account, a documented capture, something delivered to the Emperor for inspection.

Whether real or imagined, the intention was clear: to convince.

Works like this were common in the Abadal repertoire.

Their prints circulated widely, pinned to tavern walls, sold in marketplaces, and pasted into books and albums.

They shaped public understanding of distant peoples through exaggeration, fear, and fascination.

When you step back and look again, the whole scene tells a subtle story:

The hybrid head marks the Tartar as non-human in European eyes.

The weapons show him as both dangerous and noble, a warrior, not a monster.

The city and ship imply distance, travel, discovery.

The caption lends official authority to what is essentially propaganda.

And this is where Tartaria becomes more than a lost empire.

It becomes a mirror for how the past was shaped, distorted, and reimagined, sometimes deliberately, sometimes through ignorance, sometimes through fear.

This creature, whether born of imagination or misunderstanding, stands as a testament to one undeniable truth:

Europe saw Tartaria as a world of wonders, not a blank label, but a civilisation powerful enough, strange enough, and vast enough to be mythologised.

The second image we turn to is an escalation of the narrative introduced in the first.

Here, the monstrous Tartar is no longer a static figure posed for European curiosity; he is captured in action, in the midst of combat, arrows flying, soldiers encroaching, and one brave warrior standing almost within arm’s reach.

The figure’s head remains impossibly hybrid, part human, part horse, but now the body is set against a battlefield, muscles tensed, bow in hand.

Unlike the calm ceremonial pose of the first image, this depiction conveys movement, threat, and engagement.

The Tartar is not simply an exotic curiosity, he is a danger to be overcome, a foe confronted and subdued by European valour.

Beneath the scene, the text provides a dramatic accompaniment.

The verses open with “Lefus! what have we here? what Prodigy,” immediately signalling astonishment, framing the figure as something almost divine or unnatural.

The language mixes awe and fear, acknowledging the Tartar’s formidable presence, yet repeatedly emphasises European triumph: Serini, the champion of Christendom, drives the monstrous being to retreat, demonstrating skill, courage, and moral authority.

Two key points emerge from this image-text combination.

First, unlike mythological centaurs or purely imagined beasts, the print presents itself as a report of a real event.

This time the caption refers to a capture in Hungary, also dated February 1664, but crediting Count Serini.

The narrative is structured as a “documented victory”, an eyewitness account translated into a woodcut and broadside.

This is not presented as allegory but as evidence.

Second, when compared to the first image, the contrast is clear.

While the earlier depiction focused on the Tartar’s individual, almost ceremonial presence, a figure of curiosity, this broadside situates him within a social and military context.

Here, the European viewer is shown interacting with the subject: a confrontation between civilization and the exotic, a literal and symbolic clash that emphasises European agency.

Yet even as it attempts factual reporting, the image retains hallmarks of exaggeration: the Tartar’s head is still fantastical, the posture hyper-muscled, the battlefield almost theatrical.

This combination of observation and embellishment illustrates how seventeenth-century Europeans navigated the limits of knowledge about distant lands: they reported, but they also interpreted, dramatised, and exaggerated.

When compared to other contemporary depictions of Tartars, from travel logs, sketches, and diplomatic reports, this broadside aligns with a broader pattern.

Tartars are often portrayed as warrior-figures, armed and capable, sometimes dangerous but ultimately conquerable by European or local forces.

The depiction mixes ethnography with spectacle.

Weapons, clothing, and even gestures reflect elements described by travellers, but the hybridisation of head and exaggerated anatomy signals an interpretive, sensational lens.

Textual accompaniment is a common method of affirming credibility: providing names, dates, and locations lends authority, even when the visual content stretches plausibility.

In sum, this second image is a remarkable example of early modern reporting at the intersection of fact and fantasy.

It is factual in its documentation, there was a claim of capture, a date, a named soldier, but fantastical in its visual rendering, amplifying the Tartar’s strangeness and power to heighten the story’s impact.

It also builds on the first image’s presentation of Tartary as a land of marvels: Europe is observing, interpreting, and asserting dominance, but the underlying truth of the people, their environment, and their culture is only partially rendered.

This print is, in a sense, a bridge between curiosity and confrontation: a society grappling with the unfamiliar, attempting to record it faithfully, yet unable to resist dramatisation.

In doing so, it leaves modern viewers with a unique artefact that conveys both historical perception and the manipulation of fact for narrative effect.

Subscribe

The third image, held by the British Museum, presents the monstrous Tartar in full dynamic engagement, while one soldier in the distance holds an Ottoman flag, situating the scene within a broader geopolitical context and hinting at the contested frontier between European forces and Ottoman-aligned territories.

Unlike the first image, which shows a solitary Tartar in a calm, almost ceremonial pose, this print places the figure directly within a narrative of battle.

The second image, discussed earlier, introduced action and confrontation, and the third image appears to depict the same event.

Both show the Tartar engaged with European forces, focusing on the clash rather than mere observation.

The captions and accompanying verse celebrate Count Serini’s bravery, presenting the Tartar as powerful yet ultimately defeated.

By contrast, the first image, while sharing the same date, February 1664, presents a very different story.

Its caption credits Nicolo Oderino with a capture near Elis (a region in Greece) and depicts a more static, observational context.

The figure is portrayed as a marvel to be inspected by the Emperor rather than an active participant in combat.

The Tartar stands isolated, his hybrid anatomy highlighted, and the text functions primarily to authenticate his existence rather than narrate a dramatic encounter.

The third print, therefore, aligns more closely with the second in both composition and narrative.

The Tartar is active, the soldiers are advancing from a distance, and the text dramatises European triumph.

The presence of the Ottoman flag adds another layer of meaning, suggesting a broader military or political context behind the encounter.

Yet all three prints share key features: exaggerated anatomy, textual captions to lend credibility, and the same historical frame, February 1664, implying they were inspired by related reports or rumors.

In this fourth image, the monstrous Tartar stands on the right side of the page, while the left is filled with an array of animals.

Above the Tartar is a block of text reading:

“The true Effigies of a Monstrous Tartar taken in Hungary Feb: 1664 by Count Sereni, having spent all his Arrows against the Christians, and is kept alive.”

This caption, like those in the second and third images, situates the Tartar within a combat scenario, crediting Count Serini and referencing Hungary in February 1664.

It emphasises his aggression, “having spent all his arrows against the Cristians”, and confirms that he was captured alive, reinforcing the narrative of confrontation rather than mere observation.

Compared to the first image, which places the Tartar in Elis under Nicolo Oderino and shows him calmly presented for inspection, this print aligns more closely with the second and third images: the Tartar is depicted as engaged with European forces, part of a documented conflict, and ultimately subdued.

Unlike the prior prints, however, this one also integrates him into a broader visual catalogue of marvels, positioning him alongside numerous animals and curiosities, which shifts the focus from a single heroic encounter to a display of wonders.

The text above the Tartar further strengthens the connection to the combat narrative introduced in the second and third images.

While the previous prints dramatised the battle through verse and soldiers’ positions, this caption provides a concise factual account: the Tartar fought fiercely, exhausted his arrows, and survived capture.

In that sense, this fourth image consolidates the event described in the second and third prints, while simultaneously situating the Tartar within a larger framework of exotic marvels, blending documentation and sensational display.

Our next print presents the monstrous Tartar in a manner both striking, and unnervingly specific.

In the middle of the page, he stands upright, a single arrow in one hand, bow in the other, his human body clothed in thick garments, and his head unmistakably horse-like.

Here, as with all the previous prints, the narrative implies a true event, a creature captured during a military encounter, brought before a European authority for inspection.

The precision of his clothing and weaponry suggests that the artist was attempting to document a real creature, yet the exaggeration is undeniable.

European observers clearly amplified the Tartar’s monstrous features, presenting him in a way that magnifies the heroism of Count Serini and the might of European forces.

The single arrow in his hand hints at combat and resistance, but the controlled posture turns the figure into a spectacle, a being of wonder and danger.

When considered alongside the second and third images, which show the Tartar in more active combat with soldiers, this print situates him within the same February 1664 event, albeit interpreted differently.

Whereas later images dramatise confrontation and heroism in motion, this image reads as a formal record of the creature, bridging observation and legend.

Whether this Tartar was a real being, a hybrid misreported by witnesses, or entirely a product of European imagination remains impossible to prove.

What the print does reveal, however, is the deliberate shaping of narrative: the Tartar is made extraordinary to highlight European dominance, to inspire awe, and to document the marvels of a distant and largely unknown world.

It is a delicate balance between belief and exaggeration, between record and spectacle, and it draws the viewer into the same mixture of curiosity, fear, and fascination that would have gripped 17th-century Europe.

This print, showing two figures, the supposed anthropophage and his son, immediately draws the eye with its dramatic presentation.

The text above and alongside them provides context, it tells of a Dutch or French account, of men captured near Limerick after being displaced by a storm in Ireland.

It emphasises that the father possessed a stature comparable to Goliath, while the son was highly skilled with a bow.

The narrative describes their capture, transport to London, and the public fascination that followed.

Compared to the Monstrous Tartar prints previously discussed, this image shares several characteristics: the depiction of a “real event,” detailed physical description, and emphasis on martial skill.

Like Count Serini’s Tartar, these figures were framed as extraordinary human curiosities, simultaneously dangerous and impressive.

Where the Tartar prints isolate a single figure, poised and monumental, this Limerick print adds narrative complexity by showing two related figures, linking them through family, skill, and legend.

The text reinforces the notion that the figures were not merely monsters but beings whose extraordinary abilities and physicality demanded European attention.

Just as the Tartar was captured, reported, and presented to an authority, so too were these Limerick figures, emphasising the Western desire to document, control, and display marvels from the periphery of Europe.

Yet, as with the Tartar, we cannot definitively prove the reality of these men.

The exaggeration of stature, abilities, and “monstrous” qualities reflects a broader pattern in early-modern Europe: extraordinary reports were often amplified for wonder, propaganda, or entertainment.

Nonetheless, the combination of text and image in this print presents the story in a way that suggests contemporaries believed they were documenting something real, a human event transformed into legend.

The final print for today is another interpretation of the first story we examined, showing the same monstrous figure, the same participants, and the same narrative, but rendered in a different composition.

Translation:

“Portrait of a monstrous Tartar, captured in battle by the Most Excellent Signor Nicolo Osdrio near Elis in the month of February, in the year 1664, and sent to be presented to His Imperial Majesty.”

This aligns closely with the first image, reinforcing the narrative of a Tartar captured in Elis (Greece) and presented to a European authority.

The differences are purely visual: perspective, composition, and style vary, while the story, the participants, and the recorded details remain consistent.

The existence of multiple accounts does not confirm any single version as true.

Instead, it reflects the way seventeenth-century European print culture worked: stories of extraordinary events were adapted, copied, and reshaped for different audiences, often with slight alterations in detail or emphasis.

Multiple prints could circulate for the same event or for entirely separate events, creating a layered narrative in which truth, exaggeration, and spectacle coexist.

These prints operate in the space between observation and fantasy.

They are precise enough to suggest reality, yet fantastical enough to inspire wonder.

Rather than offering proof of the creature’s existence, the multiple depictions demonstrate how extraordinary events were recorded, celebrated, and circulated, showing a seventeenth-century European appetite for the marvellous and the monstrous, and the ways printers balanced credibility with spectacle.

As we get to our final reflections, dear reader, the prints we have examined reveal a fascinating interplay between observation, exaggeration, and the desire to record the extraordinary.

Across Elis and Hungary, the monstrous Tartar appears repeatedly, accompanied by detailed captions: captor names, specific locations, precise dates, and formal presentations to European authorities.

These consistencies suggest that the story was considered important and worth documenting.

European printers and artists deliberately amplified the spectacle, emphasising hybrid anatomy, dramatic poses, and heroic captors to inspire awe and assert the power of those presenting the creature.

Yet the repeated depiction of the same monstrous Tartar across multiple prints indicates that there may have been a core event or observation at the heart of the story.

While we cannot prove the creature’s existence, the elaboration and careful recording lend a degree of credibility that cannot be entirely dismissed.

In the end, these prints exist in the tension between reality and imagination.

They document a narrative that was treated with seriousness, even as it was shaped for spectacle.

Whether the monstrous Tartar was real or entirely a product of European exaggeration, the enduring presence of these images demonstrates the fascination, curiosity, and ambition of a culture intent on capturing the extraordinary.

Comment

Share