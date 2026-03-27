I have been on Substack for about six months now, and in that time I have published 112 articles; this one included.

As you likely know, dear reader, the range of topics we explore here is broad:

from the echoes of Tartaria to the veiled language of Alchemy, and the shadowed spaces in between.

I felt it was within my purview to finally address what I can only describe as the Contradictions.

We are fed a specific origin story:

the laws of nature, the slow crawl of time, the "official" sequence of events.

From the Big Bang to Evolution, into the dawn of documented history; it is presented as something neat, organised, and deceptively logical.

But the physical record; the forgotten books and the dusty manuscripts, does not speak of a world that came to be this way.

They do not agree on a linear evolution of knowledge.

This article is an exposé.

Unlike our usual nightly discussions, curious mind, this is a focused look at the most glaring contradictions gathered from the archive we have built together over these past months.

Call it a "6-month special edition" if you wish, but the title matters less than the weight of the content.

It remains, as ever, profound.

And so, we shall begin where my own journey into the unknown first took root:

Tartaria

This is what appears when you Google the term Tartaria.

It is a quick dismissal, a digital shrug.

If one reads this, they might assume the matter settled in an instant, yet it does not take much digging to realise that the reality of this term is far deeper, and far more complex, than the "blanket term" portrayed today.

The modern explanation lists a few different points:

not a country

an unknown region to Europeans

blanket term for Mongol-controlled territory

a collective name for Turkic tribes.

To accept this is to ignore the physical evidence.

So, we shall begin by consulting the historical record, examining literature that directly contradicts what is currently grounded as fact.

I should note:

there is an entire library of books I could share for every point I’m about to make.

However, if I shared them all, this article would be stupendously long, and we have much more ground to cover tonight.

Let us look at a single extract from a book published in 1759, born from an English mind living in Europe, long before the history was sanitised.

Immediately, the official narrative begins to crumble.

We are told the region was unknown to Europeans, yet this extract is packed with high-resolution data:

specific borders, political structures, and sovereign relationships.

You do not write with this level of detail about a mystery.

The claim that Tartaria was just a blanket term is also deceptively misleading.

While the land was undoubtedly vast, the historical record recognises it as a coherent collection of nations; a geopolitical entity much like the term 'Europe' is used today to describe a unified geography of distinct, sovereign powers.

But the most glaring contradiction lies in a single sentence from this text:

"TARTARY, which is the same country as the ancient Scythia..."

This is where the neat and logical timeline of the modern world breaks.

If you Google Scythia today, you will be told the Scythian nation vanished around 300 BC.

Yet, here is a 1759 geography book, written 2,000 years later, stating plainly that Tartaria is that same country.

Does this mean the Tartarian Empire was simply the continuation of Scythia?

Was the name just updated while the people, the power, and the borders remained fixed from the dawn of documented history until the mid-18th century?

If Tartaria is Scythia, then our entire timeline of fallen empires is a choreographed lie.

This second reference comes from a work titled:

Travels in Asia, from modern writers with remarks and observations, exhibiting a corrected view of the geography and present state of that quarter of the globe

I wanted to include the full title because the intent is undeniable.

This is a corrected view; a travel guide written by Europeans physically traversing the continent.

It is not a guess; it is an observation.

The modern definition insists that Tartaria was simply a name for Mongol-controlled territory.

Yet, the text plainly states:

"The Mongols had the same origin as the Tartars..."

If they share an origin, they are distinct branches of a tree.

You do not say a group has the same origin as themselves.

By distinguishing the Mongols from the Tartars, the book confirms that Tartary was a specific land inhabited by a specific people, not just a vague label for a Mongol conquest.

The official narrative unravels on two fronts here:

Identity: If the Mongols and Tartars are separate but related, then "Tartary" cannot be reduced to a "Mongol region”.

Knowledge: This book was written by Europeans who were there, moving through the interior.

The claim that this land was a mystery to the West is a modern invention designed to explain away why these records were later scrubbed from our education.

When the maps, the travelogues, and the physical descriptions all align, we aren't looking at a misunderstanding.

We are looking at an erasure.

This page is extracted from a Gazetteer, a geographical dictionary, written by the Englishman Richard Brooks and published in 1795.

This is the 9th edition, representing a decades-long continuum of rigorous edits and improvements to its accuracy.

In this reference, we find a specific military detail that the modern model simply cannot account for:

the description of how the Tartars, assisted by the Turks, reclaimed the town of Caffa in Crimea.

The logic here is inescapable.

The modern narrative claims that Tartaria was just a sloppy Western name for Turkic tribes.

But if they were the same people, this reference shouldn't exist.

How could a people "assist" themselves?

This text clearly describes two distinct political and military entities joining forces to attack a state occupied by the Genoese.

By distinguishing the Tartars from the Turks, Brooks confirms that Tartary was a sovereign power with its own unique identity and alliances.

And once again, the ignorant European theory falls apart.

This isn't the writing of a man confused by blanket terms; it is the writing of a man who understands the complex, granular geopolitics of a world that has since been erased from our maps.

Moving on to another fascinating subject:

Giants

We are told, quite confidently, that giants have never walked this Earth.

The modern consensus is absolute; there is no room for nuance.

They simply never existed.

Any suggestion to the contrary is met with a standard explanation:

a misidentification of mammoth bones or a collection of universal myths born from overactive ancient imaginations

The Official Story is a closed door, yet when we look past the search engine snippets and into the physical and historical record, we find a different story entirely.

From the newspaper archives of the 19th century to the detailed accounts of explorers who claimed to have seen them with their own eyes, the evidence isn't missing, it’s simply being ignored.

In the following points, I will present a variety of historical documentations and physical evidence that point to a reality the modern world isn't ready to acknowledge.

If the giants were real, the neat and logical timeline of human evolution isn't just slightly off, it's a total fabrication.

There is a staggering abundance of historical newspapers from reputable, global outlets, citing the discovery of giants.

Within the archive we have built, curious mind, I have laid out a massive collection of these reports, but this particular excerpt from Reuters is especially telling.

It recounts the experience of an American and an Englishman, Captains Page and Devalda, who, while searching for legendary Spanish gold mines in Mexico, stumbled upon something far more valuable to the human story:

the skeletal remains of a race that towered over 10 feet in height

These weren't just bones; they were found within great burial mounds, preserved in a state that indicated this race inhabited the region as recently as 500 years ago.

I anticipate the modern skeptic's response:

these are just sensationalist fabrications of a bygone era

I can appreciate that many believe these hundreds of clippings are all elaborate hoaxes.

If this were my only evidence, perhaps that skepticism would hold water.

But this is just the paper trail.

To understand the gravity of the contradiction, we must look at the physical architecture and the artefacts that these clippings were trying to describe.

Dr. Schoch’s Research 📖

To move past the newspaper trail and into the realm of undeniable physical reality, we turn to this remarkable discovery in South Africa:

The Pingyan Footprint.

The gentleman standing adjacent to this colossal anomaly is the geologist Dr. Robert Schoch.

Dr. Schoch, known for his rigorous scientific approach, has extensively studied this site.

He has stated that he remains unsure as to the precise mechanism that caused this impression.

He is a careful scientist and does not settle on a definitive claim; however, it is his failures to find conventional answers that make this a profound contradiction.

Dr. Schoch found absolutely no evidence of tool marks, nor any signs that this was carved creatively.

Consider the geological reality:

the rock is granite

As we know, granite is one of the hardest substances on Earth, it is difficult to process with modern drills, let alone manual tools.

The modern dismissal often falls back on “ancient people carving it for religious reasons”.

Does it seem logical that a group of people would spend months, perhaps years, painstakingly sculpting a biologically precise giant footprint into one of the planet’s hardest rocks, only for it to be viewed vertically, high up on a rock face?

That explanation is far more fantastic than the contradiction it tries to solve.

It is worth noting that, just like the commonality of the newspaper archives, these giant footprints, petrified remnants that match the 10-foot scale, are found all over the world.

While some undoubtedly may be the work of human hands, that catch-all excuse strains all credibility when applied to every single instance of this global phenomenon.

If a track is found in millions-of-years-old stone, and shows the specific weight displacement of a living step, we aren't looking at art.

We are looking at bio-geological evidence that the neat and logical timeline is missing its biggest witnesses.

To conclude this section, we turn to the oldest volume in my personal collection:

The Newsman’s Interpreter

Published in 1701 by the English historian and clergyman Laurence Echard.

This book was not a work of fiction or mythology.

It was an educational tool designed to teach the 18th-century scholar the precise geography of the world as it was then understood.

Amongst the entries, many of which meticulously detail the borders of Tartaria, is a passage on Patagonia.

The text states plainly:

“.. the first Discoverers found Giants here”

There is no fanfare, and no exclamation.

It is a passing mention, recorded with the same clinical tone as the description of the Straits of Magellan or the Rio de la Plata.

To Echard in 1701, the existence of giants in South America was a standard point of conversation, a baseline fact of the Old World tapestry.

The Patagonian Giants are referenced repeatedly throughout the historical record, with entire publications from the era dedicated to documenting their stature and culture.

We must ask ourselves:

what is the logical motive for an 18th-century scholar to produce a book of high geographical accuracy, only to litter it with random, baseless fabrications?

If the coordinates are right, if the trade routes are right, and if the nation-states are right, why would the "Giants" be the only lie?

It is far more likely that the lie doesn't belong to the author.

It belongs to the modern curriculum that decided this normal part of our history no longer fit the new narrative.

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Much like the giants we just discussed, Dragons are a topic we are told is mythical, nothing more than symbolic representations of human fear or misunderstood nature.

The definition provided by the modern fact-checkers is identical to the one they use for giants:

blunt, to the point, and designed to quash any notion of physical reality immediately.

We have come to expect this digital door-slam by now, dear reader.

They insist that ancient civilisations simply found dinosaur bones and invented monsters to explain them.

But, as we have seen in our own archive, the historical record does not present a world where dragons were imaginary.

Quite the contrary.

Ancient chroniclers, naturalists, and even mapmakers described these creatures with the same biological detail they used for horses or cattle.

If they were purely symbolic, why do they appear in scientific texts alongside known animals?

In this section, we shall explore some truly intriguing examples, including evidence that has rarely been touched on in the mainstream or the fringe.

Evidence that suggests myth is simply the word used to bury a lost biology.

This remarkable engraving is from:

China Illustrata

Published in 1667 by the Jesuit polymath Athanasius Kircher.

The volume itself is a monumental early attempt to document the Far East, blending traveler reports, natural philosophy, and exotic geography into one encyclopedic work.

Kircher was one of the most respected scholars of his age, a man of science and observation.

In this section, Kircher describes a mountain in the province of Kiamsi (Jiangxi) that features two distinct stone peaks:

one resembling a Dragon, and the other a Tiger

In the 17th century, it was common practice to describe natural formations using the names of known animals.

This raises a question that the modern skeptic cannot answer:

if a mountain is described as "resembling a dragon”, doesn’t that necessitate that the dragon was a known, real entity?

Think of the logic:

we compare the unknown to the known

If I tell you a rock looks like a Dog, I am using a real, biological reference point to help you visualise a shape.

It is fundamentally absurd to compare a physical, massive mountain peak to a creature that never existed.

To Kircher’s audience, the Tiger was real, and the Dragon was real.

They were both simply parts of the exotic natural world.

When we see these comparisons in the Old World records, we aren't seeing fantasy, we are seeing a era where the dragon was a legitimate biological benchmark, as real as the stone it was compared to.

The next piece of evidence shifts our focus from geography to the very mechanics of human sight.

This striking engraving originates from a 1687 treatise by the German theologian Johannes Zahn.

While Zahn is famously remembered for his early designs of the camera obscura, his work, Syntagma Herbipolense (often categorised within his broader studies on perception), was a rigorous exploration of optics and the physics of light.

What arrests the modern eye in this specific diagram is the presence of a Dragon.

Unlike the artistic flourishes found in fantasy novels, this creature is integrated into a technical study of how light reflects and how the eye perceives distant objects.

To Zahn, a man whose life’s work was dedicated to the strict, scientific observation of reality, the dragon was not a mythological embellishment.

It was an object of study.

We are left with a profound contradiction:

why would one of the seventeenth century’s premier experts on visual perception include a mythical beast in a manual about the truth of what we see?

If Zahn was teaching his students the laws of physics and the certainty of optics, using a fictional creature as a reference point would have invalidated his entire curriculum.

To the 17th-century mind, the dragon wasn't a hallucination or a legend; it was a physical inhabitant of the world, capable of reflecting light and being witnessed through a lens.

To truly understand how deeply the Dragon is woven into the fabric of our suppressed history, we must look at the work of Edward Topsell.

In his 1608 masterpiece:

The Historie of Serpents

Topsell does not treat the Dragon as a fleeting ghost story, instead he presents an exhaustive, scholarly account of a creature that he, and the entire known world, regarded as the most remarkable of all serpents.

What makes Topsell’s work a contradiction to modern science is the universal consistency of the record.

He documents that while the name changed across borders, the creature remained a fixed reality:

the Hebrews knew it as Thanin

the Greeks called it Dracon (or Drakes)

the Germans recorded the Lindtwarm

the French and Italians spoke of the Dragon and Dragone

This isn't just folklore spreading; it is a global, synchronised record of a specific biology.

Topsell’s account goes beyond the physical, showing how the Dragon was integrated into the very structures of human power and the heavens.

He notes that the Romans, the very architects of our modern legal and military systems, carried Dragon emblems into battle, entrusted to specialised soldiers known as Draconary.

Perhaps most striking is the celestial connection.

Topsell reminds us that the ancients didn't just see dragons on the ground; they saw them in the firmament.

The constellation Draco was seen as a literal memorial in the stars, its path winding between the Sun and Moon, marking the superior and inferior points of the celestial track.

If the Dragon was just a misidentified fossil, then we are witnessing the greatest coincidence in human history.

It implies that every disparate culture on Earth arrived at the same biological conclusion by mistake, a theory far more mythical than the creature it tries to debunk.

And finally, for this evening’s exposé into the contradictions of our reality, we turn to a subject that is as contemporary as it is controversial:

vaccines

We are told with absolute, unwavering confidence that these interventions are highly safe and effective.

The persistence of this narrative matches, and perhaps exceeds, the fervor with which we are told that giants and dragons never existed.

However, unlike our previous topics, this area is heavily guarded.

It is a protected subject; even questioning the official consensus can lead to immediate repercussions.

I speak from experience:

the very pages I am about to show you were the centerpiece of a previous article I published, and strangely, within two hours of that post going live, my account was suspended.

But truth is not fragile, and history cannot be erased simply because it is inconvenient.

Like the totality of my work over these 112 articles, this section is grounded strictly in historical literature.

These are not my opinions; they are the documented observations of our ancestors.

For this final contradiction, we will focus on the records from one specific volume, and what these pages suggest will provide a profound shock to any modern reader.

These pages originate from a remarkable volume in my collection:

A Model Botanic Guide to Health

Written by William Fox, and first published in 1899, my copy is the 1901 edition; a comprehensive guide to herbalism and natural philosophy.

What makes these specific pages so significant is their rarity.

While many historical texts are freely available in the digital public archives, this book is strangely difficult to locate online.

More suspicious still:

the digitised versions that do exist are missing these pages

I will not jump to conclusions as to why; I will simply state the fact that they are and let the content of the pages speak for itself.

What we find here is not a collection of anti-science theories, but a series of direct observations from a time when the effects of the early vaccine system were being witnessed firsthand.

The Official Story celebrates Dr. Edward Jenner as a visionary.

However, these pages pull back the curtain on the crude and, frankly, bizarre reality of his discovery.

Jenner’s foundational theory was that by extracting the pus from a diseased cyst on a cow (Cowpox) and injecting that animal matter directly into the human bloodstream, one could prevent Smallpox.

As Fox’s manual declares with clinical frustration, the practice was a failure from its inception.

It did not provide the promised immunity; instead, it introduced the "worst diseases of the lower animals" into the "pure life-blood" of children.

This is the Scientific Original Sin.

The global system we live under today was not born from a clean, high-tech laboratory; it was born from the desperate, legislative enforcement of a failed 19th-century experiment involving animal pus.

When the historical record shows that the system was built on a foundation of infant torture and false premises, it becomes very clear why these pages are being quietly scrubbed from the digital record.

As we close this section, we find Mr. Fox moving from clinical observation to a profound moral appeal.

He addresses "the good sense of the people" as the only remaining tribunal.

His words suggest that even in the year 1901, the official medical faculty was determined to enforce their system through pains and penalties rather than through proven results.

The contradictions highlighted in these final pages are staggering.

Fox argues that health is maintained by the body's natural ability to expel "impure matter" through the pores, the "seven millions of pores" provided by nature.

To inject diseased matter directly into the blood was, in his view, a direct violation of the laws of biology.

He exposes a dark reality of the era:

that many were being vaccinated not with cow matter, but with material taken from other children, “time after time, until it becomes thoroughly charged with the germs of disease”

He describes this as a "vile practice" that sows seeds of misery for generations.

He dismisses the "folly, ignorance, and cruelty" of the medical faculty of his time, who justified the practice by claiming the diseased matter was of a "good kind”.

Fox concludes with a hope that sounds like a prophecy for our own time:

he prays for a "searchless power" to be evoked

The power of the wise and thoughtful, under whose scrutiny these "barbarous practices" would fall, never to rise again.

He saw a world where science had been replaced by "false and ignorant theories" backed by the force of law.

By reading his words today, we realise that the struggle to reclaim our biological sovereignty isn't a new "conspiracy", it is a historical necessity that has been documented for over a century.

And so dear reader, we arrive at our final reflections, this evenings journey began with a simple premise:

that the history we are taught is not a record of truth, but a curated narrative

A neat and logical timeline designed to make the present seem like the inevitable pinnacle of human progress.

We are told that we are the smartest, most advanced, and most informed generation to ever walk the Earth.

We are told that the past was a place of shadows, ignorance, and blanket terms.

But as we have seen over the course of this newsletter, the deeper you dig into the primary records of our ancestors, the more that official story begins to dissolve.

History, as it is presented to us today, is often a tool of limitation.

By telling you that Tartaria never existed, they limit your understanding of global unity.

By telling you that Giants and Dragons are just myths, they limit your understanding of the true scale and diversity of life.

And by scrubbing the warnings of 19th-century healers from the digital record, they limit your ability to claim sovereignty over your own body.

My message to you is simple:

Always be aware of the Script.

When you are told a topic is settled, or that a certain question is controversial or dangerous to ask, that is precisely where the most important truths are hidden.

Do not settle for the summarised snippet at the top of a search result.

Look into the things that don't fit.

Seek out the early editions, the old treatises, and the books that the digital world has forgotten to scan.

Most importantly, let your intuition guide you.

There is a frequency to truth that your spirit recognises before your mind can even articulate it.

If something feels like a lie, if a logical explanation feels like a desperate excuse, trust that feeling.

Understanding is not just an intellectual exercise; it is a reclamation of your natural sight.

Look back at all we have seen tonight:

we have seen empires that spanned continents, documented by the very men who traded within them.

we have seen the footprints of giants pressed into impossible stone and the biological descriptions of creatures that dominated the global lexicon for millennia.

we have heard the voices of our great-grandparents pleading with us to protect the purity of our life-blood.

What we seek is not missing.

It hasn't been destroyed; it has simply been moved out of sight.

The evidence of a more magnificent, complex, and mysterious world is everywhere, it’s in the architecture of our cities, the names of our constellations, and the margins of the oldest books in our collections.

The Old World is still here, waiting to be recognised.

And the moment you choose to look past the mirage, you realise that the truth isn't just out there to be found, it’s yours to remember.

This journey is far more than a collection of articles; it is a shared pursuit of truths that have been tucked away for far too long.

Every map, forgotten manuscript, and geographical glitch we’ve examined together reminds us that the world is a much grander, more mysterious place than we are led to believe.

My commitment has always been to keep these findings open and accessible, ensuring the legacy of our ancestors remains a living conversation rather than a buried secret.

As we look toward the horizon, it is clear that we have only just begun to scratch the surface.

There is a vast landscape of hidden history still waiting to be unveiled, and I am dedicated to continuing this mission, bringing the Old World back into the light.

This path is one we walk together, and your curiosity is the fuel that keeps this archive growing.

If you find value in these deep dives and wish to support the ongoing research and preservation of these rare records, any contribution is received with immense warmth and gratitude.

Please know there is never an obligation; your presence here and your willingness to trust your own intuition are the greatest rewards.

Your support ensures that the many revelations yet to come will always have a place to be told.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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