Alternative History

Alternative History

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Don's avatar
Don
10h

Fascinating article - thanks for all your hard work!

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
11h

Or that dinosaurs were manufactured to push evolution and eugenics.

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