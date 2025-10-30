This past week, I’ve been spending a lot of time at the hospital, cherishing the moments I can with my grandfather.

In the long hours by his bedside, I’ve found a few quiet moments, moments I’ve used to reflect on my recent choices.

Much of my time lately has been devoted to reading, to diving into old books, always reaching further into the past in search of a deeper meaning.

And as I look back, I’ve realised something quietly humbling:

Perhaps I neglected those closest to me.

My drive to know, to uncover, to share, is a powerful desire, but like all things, it needs balance.

There is a fine line between passion and obsession, between purpose and neglect.

Wisdom lies in their balance, in the art of learning not only through study, but through love.

A balance that, I believe, was better understood by our ancestors.

Fortunately for us, dear reader, across the centuries, scholars recorded what they saw and thought, guided by a sincere and enduring passion for understanding.

One such scholar was L…