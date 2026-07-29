Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

"Albert Pike had promised his Masonic allies in Europe that they would have three world wars to consolidate the world power of the Canaanites. We have now seen two of those world wars, and, as promised, the first world war was to set up a Communist regime, the second world war was to raise it to the status of a world power, and the third world war is planned to destroy both Communism and Christianity in a great orgy of annihilation. This coming war is intended to be the final death knell of the people of Shem; after its conclusion the Canaanites will reign unchallenged throughout the world."

Eustace Mullins

The Curse of Canaan

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Ken k's avatar
Ken k
14h

It makes you wonder why the Joo Bolsheviks hated White Christian Slavs so much. These Mfer's are so clever that they've gotten the white Christian Ukrainian Slavs killing the White Christian Russian Slavs. A win ,win with the Joos reclaiming back their ancestral lands, lost over a milllenia ago. That's a hard act to follow.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture