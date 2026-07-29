Most of the world is raised on the mandatory remembrance of a particular 20th-century genocide, dear reader.

We see it in films, in school curriculum, in state ceremonies; to question a single detail of its official narrative is to risk ruin, censorship, and legal penalty across most of the Western world.

But almost no one speaks of the slaughter that preceded it.

The one that wrote the very playbook of modern totalitarian murder, and whose architects, tactics, and ideological heirs remain in power today, operating under a new flag, with a new name, and the same unquenchable thirst for domination.

Between the Bolshevik seizure of power in 1917 and the slow collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, an estimated 66 million human beings were systematically exterminated, worked to death, starved, tortured, or executed in the name of progress and the people.

The overwhelming majority of these victims were Orthodox Christians, alongside millions of Muslims, dissidents, and anyone whose loyalty to faith, family, or nation exceeded their loyalty to the revolutionary state.

This was not random violence, dear reader.

It was a deliberate, calculated genocide, designed to erase an entire civilisation, its values, its memory, and its right to exist.

When you hold the events of 1917–1991 beside the actions of the modern state of Israel, you will find not similarity, but identity.

The flag has changed.

The rhetoric has been updated.

But the playbook, and the end goal have not shifted an inch.

Before 1917, Russia was not a wealthy nation by material standards.

For the vast majority, 85% of whom were peasant farmers, most illiterate, life was hard, the land unforgiving, and luxury reserved for a thin elite.

But the Russian people were rich in something the Bolsheviks would never tolerate.

The Orthodox faith had shaped their language, their laws, their calendar, and their moral code for nearly a thousand years.

They were rooted in the village commune, the patriarchal family, and the land their ancestors had tended for generations.

Their belief was that earthly power was not the highest authority; that God, the Church, and the bonds of kinship came first.

The Church was far more than a religious institution, it kept the birth and death records.

It sanctified marriages, raised children, ran the schools, settled village disputes, and fed the hungry in times of famine.

It was the backbone of the entire social order; and for that exact reason, it was the Bolsheviks’ first target.

The revolution’s ideological father, Karl Marx, a Jew, had laid the groundwork decades earlier.

He called religion the opiate of the masses; not a source of comfort or meaning, but a lie told to keep the exploited docile, to stop them from seizing power and building a heaven on earth.

To Marx and his followers, the Christian virtue of endurance was not strength; it was stupidity.

The promise of the afterlife was not hope; it was a trick to keep peasants working while priests and nobles lived off their labor.

The Bolsheviks, many of them Jewish revolutionaries returned from exile in the West; Leon Trotsky (Lev Bronstein), Yakov Sverdlov (Solomon), Grigori Zinoviev (Radomyslsky), Karl Radek (Sobelsohn), Maxim Litvinov (Wallach), Lev Kamenev (Rosenfeld), Moisei Uritsky, seized this ideology and turned it into a machine of slaughter.

They did not just disagree with the Russian way of life, they hated it, and they set out to erase it, root and branch.

What follows is not a list of random atrocities, it is a step-by-step manual for conquest, written in the blood of 66 million Russians.

Every single step is being repeated, almost word for word, against the Palestinian people today.

⁃ Seize all institutional power, and strip the target people of every legal right

Within months of the October Revolution, the Bolsheviks issued the Decree on the Separation of Church from State and School from Church (1918).

On paper, it sounded like secular progress, in practice, it nationalised every single acre of Church land, every building, every monastery, every icon, every vessel.

It stripped the Church of all authority over marriage, divorce, birth, and death; overnight, the sacrament of marriage became a trivial government registration, children were taken from religious education, and priests were reduced to outlaws with no legal status.

⁃ Today in Israel

The 1950 Absentee Property Law, the Land Acquisition Law, and a web of military orders have seized more than 90% of historic Palestinian land since 1948.

Palestinian homes are demolished with administrative orders; their land is reclassified as state land and handed to Jewish settlers; their right to marry, move, build, or access water is subject to the whim of a military governor.

They are not citizens with rights; they are subjects, permitted to exist only at the occupier’s pleasure.

The pretext has changed from separation of church and state to security and the national interest.

The result is identical; the conquered have no legal recourse, no property, no protection under the law.

⁃ Desecrate the sacred, to break the people’s connection to God and history

Between 1918 and 1920, the Bolsheviks launched a nationwide campaign of blasphemy designed to humiliate the faithful out of their beliefs.

They paraded icons through the streets at gunpoint, mocked the Eucharist, stripped altars, raped nuns in convents, and turned churches into stables, warehouses, torture chambers, and museums of atheism.

They published photographs of the desecration in state newspapers, to prove God could not, or would not, defend his people.

The first priest murdered by the Red Army was Father Ivan Kochurov, dragged from the altar of Tsarskoye Selo Cathedral and shot in front of his congregation in 1917, a warning to every cleric in the land.

By 1991, of the 54,000 Orthodox churches that stood in 1917, only 7,000 remained.

The rest were dynamited, bulldozed for roads and power plants, or left to rot.

Ancient monasteries became Gulag camps.

Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, one of the nation’s holiest sites, was turned into the Museum of the History of Religion and Atheism, its altars replaced with dioramas mocking the faith of the people who built it.

⁃ Today in Israel

Since 1948, over 500 Palestinian villages have been erased from the map, their names replaced with Hebrew, their mosques and churches bulldozed, their cemeteries paved over for highways and settlements.

In Gaza alone since October 2023, the IDF has destroyed or damaged 100% of the territory’s mosques and every single Christian church, including the 1,600-year-old Saint Porphyrius Church, where families sheltering were bombed in their hundreds. Settlers and soldiers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, pray on its grounds in deliberate provocation, beat worshippers, and cut the microphone to the call to prayer.

The goal is not just to take land.

It is to prove that the conquered people’s God, their history, their very identity, has no right to exist, that the conqueror’s will is the only law that matters.

⁃ Steal all wealth under a humanitarian pretext

In 1921–1922, a catastrophic famine swept the Volga region, caused in large part by Bolshevik seizure of peasant grain stocks to feed the Red Army.

Lenin saw not a tragedy, but an opportunity.

In a secret, handwritten letter to his Politburo, he ordered the mass seizure of all Church valuables; gold, silver, gem-encrusted icons, crosses, and liturgical vessels, claiming the proceeds would feed the starving.

The more of them we shoot, the better, he wrote of the priests who resisted.

“This is the only moment we can crush the Church’s backbone for generations”

The Cheka stormed churches across the country, hacking icons apart with axes, tearing gold from altar cloths, beating and arresting any cleric who stood in their way.

Over 1,000 priests were executed in the campaign, including the Patriarch of Moscow and the Metropolitan of Petrograd.

The precious metals were melted down and sold to Western banks, almost none of the money ever reached the starving.

It went straight into the Bolshevik war chest.

⁃ Today in Israel

The same tactic is used daily; under the guise of counter-terrorism, Israeli forces seize Palestinian olive groves, some tended by the same families for 800 years, uproot the trees, and hand the land to settlers.

They divert 80% of the West Bank’s water to settlements, selling it back to Palestinians at inflated prices or cutting them off entirely during harvest.

They demolish Palestinian homes and charge the families the cost of the demolition.

They blockade Gaza, preventing food, medicine, and fuel from entering, then claim they are providing humanitarian aid while stealing the territory’s offshore gas reserves and fishing rights.

The pretext changes; the theft remains identical.

⁃ Behead the leadership, and split the people from within

A people cannot resist if they have no one to follow, the Bolsheviks understood this perfectly.

To destroy the Church, they did not just kill priests, they created a fake church to undermine it.

They funded and armed a heretical faction called the Renovationists, who swore loyalty to the Soviet state, rejected the Patriarch’s authority, and preached that communism was the true fulfillment of Christian teaching.

For a decade, Renovationist priests occupied churches, turned congregations against their bishops, and handed over dissident clerics to the Cheka.

The effect was devastating; the faithful were split, the hierarchy was paralyzed, and the Church was effectively beheaded from within.

This was paired with a direct assault on the patriarchal family, the other pillar of resistance to state power.

As early as 1918, the Bolsheviks legalised abortion on demand, no-fault divorce, and free love as state policy.

They taught children in schools to report their parents to the secret police for counter-revolutionary talk.

They declared the father’s authority in the home a relic of bourgeois oppression, the original war on patriarchy, the exact same rhetoric you hear from Western progressive movements today.

The goal was never liberation.

It was to make the state the only father, the only mother, the only source of truth and provision in every citizen’s life.

⁃ Today in Israel

The playbook is unchanged, Israel has long funded and armed rival Palestinian factions to split resistance between Fatah in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza, ensuring no unified leadership can challenge the occupation.

Since 1967, they have arrested or expelled tens of thousands of Palestinian political leaders, clerics, teachers, and union organisers, replacing them with collaborators who enforce Israeli rule over their own people.

They raid Palestinian schools, rewrite textbooks to erase the Nakba, and teach Palestinian children their own history is a lie.

And in the West, the same ideological heirs of the Bolsheviks fund the modern anti-patriarchy movement, the gender ideology, the attack on marriage and family, all designed to break the only institutions that can stand against a totalitarian global order, of which Israel is the frontline enforcer.

The censorship, too, is identical.

In the USSR, to criticise the Party was to be labelled a counter-revolutionary and sent to the Gulag.

Today, to criticise the state of Israel is to be labelled an antisemite, fired from your job, deplatformed from social media, and even banned from entire countries.

According to some, to call Jesus Christ the King of Kings is antisemitic.

The label changes, but the purpose does not:

silence all dissent before it can organise

Once the institutions were broken, the faith humiliated, the property stolen, and the people split, the real work of genocide began.

The Cheka, later the NKVD, later the KGB, was the Bolshevik death squad, empowered to arrest, torture, and execute without trial.

As the Jewish Israeli newspaper Ynet News admitted in a 2006 op-ed by Sever Plocker:

"Some of the greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish. We cannot know the exact death toll of the Cheka and its successors, but it is surely at least 20 million: victims of forced collectivization, engineered famine, the Great Purge, the Gulag, mass executions, and deportations.

Lenin, Stalin, and their heirs could never have done this without an army of disciplined Jewish terror officials, interrogators, executioners, and guards, and without Western progressives who gave the Soviet regime a kosher certificate of good conduct while the bodies piled high.”

Plocker singled out Genrikh Yagoda, the Jewish head of the NKVD, as the greatest Jewish murderer of the 20th century, personally responsible for the deaths of at least 10 million people:

more than the official death toll attributed to Adolf Hitler

Yagoda built the Gulag system, oversaw the Holodomor, the deliberate starvation of 4 million Ukrainian Christians in 1932–33, and ran the Great Purge of 1937–38, when 20,000 people were shot in 18 months at the Butovo Firing Range outside Moscow, 1,000 of them Orthodox priests and bishops.

Patriarch Alexy II later called Butovo the Russian Golgotha.

After the USSR fell, 321 of those priests were canonised as the Butovo New Martyrs; in total, nearly 100,000 Church servants were martyred, and 1,700 were declared saints.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the Nobel Prize-winning dissident who survived the Gulag, spent decades documenting the slaughter.

His final estimate, published in The Gulag Archipelago and later works:

66 million dead, most of them Christians, killed simply for being who they were, for refusing to renounce their faith and bow to the revolutionary state

⁃ Today in Israel

The same machine operates, in the open; since October 7, 2023, over 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, 70% of them women and children, with another 100,000 wounded or missing under the rubble.

Over 2 million people are displaced, starved, denied clean water and medicine in what the UN has openly called a textbook case of genocide.

The IDF’s rules of engagement, shoot anything that moves, use 2,000-pound bombs on refugee camps, destroy every hospital, school, and church, are the exact same logic as the Cheka’s troikas:

collective punishment for the crime of existing, of resisting conquest

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has long called the entire system a regime of Jewish supremacy over the entire land between the river and the sea, an apartheid state built on the same dehumanisation that allowed the Bolsheviks to shoot 66 million people without remorse.

The same progressive circles that once praised the USSR as a beacon of progress now defend Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East.

The same media that ignored the Gulag now censors footage of Gaza.

The same governments that armed the Bolsheviks now send $3.8 billion a year in military aid to Israel, no questions asked.

The kosher certificate has not expired, it has only changed address.

This is the truth that will get you banned from every mainstream platform, that will be called hate speech and a conspiracy theory, that the powerful will do anything to silence:

the tyranny that butchered 66 million Christians in Russia never died

It simply rebranded.

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And so, dear reader, a shorter lesson this evening, but one that, like yesterday, is incredibly important.

Sixty six million voices were silenced, and for a hundred years their story has been buried under polished words and official silence.

They were fathers and mothers, children and elders, priests and farmers, people who asked nothing more than to live by their faith and tend the land their ancestors had known.

They were shot in their thousands, worked until they fell in the frozen camps, starved by design, mocked and desecrated for refusing to bow to a new power that hated everything they were.

No monument marks their names in the places where they died.

No day of remembrance is set aside for them in the calendars of the world.

And so it falls to us to speak for them, because they cannot speak for themselves.

What happened to them was not some strange accident of history, it was a plan.

It was built step by step, lie by lie, until there was nothing left standing that the rulers did not control.

And what should chill every heart is that none of those steps have been forgotten; they are being used again, right now, against another people in another land.

The language may sound different, the flags have changed, but the same cruelty beats at the centre of it all.

The same hunger to erase a people’s faith, their history, their very right to be where they stand.

The same excuse that great wrongs must be done to serve some greater good that never comes.

The powerful do not want you to see this thread.

They want each tragedy to stand alone, as if it arose from nothing, as if no lesson can ever be learned.

But the truth is plain:

tyranny never invents itself

It only borrows what worked before.

It finds a people hurting and divided, offers them a dream, and then chains them tighter than they ever were before.

It takes the grief of past suffering and twists it into a weapon against the innocent.

Hold these martyrs close.

Remember that they died for refusing to trade their soul for safety.

Remember that when the world tells you one story and hides another, you are standing on ground they walked.

Their lives were not wasted, and their deaths need not be in vain if we keep our eyes open.

If we speak the truth even when it is unpopular.

If we refuse to let the same crimes be committed again in the dark.

This is the debt we owe them, and it is the only promise we can make to those who come after us.

Your presence here means more to me than any gift could.

There is never any need to give anything at all.

Everything I share will always be open to all who seek it.

If you find yourself compelled to support this work, every contribution goes straight toward finding and acquiring rare historical books, so the truths are never lost or hidden again.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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